News
Puppy Pursued by Vultures After Stealing Fish Dinner
A group of vultures trotted after a bold puppy after it stole the dead fish they were eating on a Costa Rican beach, according to a biologist observing the scene.
Biologist Natalia Cara de Medeiros told Storyful that while the vultures were fighting over the food, “the tiniest dog was lurking, just waiting for its opportunity to steal.”
Being considerably smaller than the vultures clearly wasn’t a deterrent for the pup, with amusing footage from Medeiros showing the pooch not even bothering to run as it exited the scene, loot in mouth, closely followed by the disgruntled committee of scavengers. Credit: Naty’s Adventures via Storyful
Video Transcript
[CHATTER]
[CHATTER]
News
Get AJR tickets for concert at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Indie-pop act AJR is about to “Burn the House Down” when they take over Wells Fargo Arena next April.
The New York musical trio come to Des Moines April 16, 2024, on their “The Maybe Man” tour.
“Our life dream to be an Arena band has now come true,” the band announced on social media Thursday morning.
AJR consists of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met. The trio are behind songs like “World’s Smallest Violin,” which has 170 million views on YouTube, and “The Dumb Song.”
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m. on hyveetix.com.
Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.
News
This Ivanka Trump Email Could Undo Her Family’s Entire Defense
Ivanka Trump was forced Wednesday, during her family’s New York business fraud trial, to explain an email exchange that could undo their entire defense.
Donald Trump’s oldest daughter took the stand to testify about the Trump Organization’s business practices. Ivanka Trump was presented with an email conversation she had with one of the company’s lawyers.
The lawyer, Jason Greenblatt, was worried about a 2012 deal with Deutsche Bank for the purchase of the Doral golf club in Miami, which required Donald Trump to maintain a minimum net worth of $3 billion. This requirement “would seem to me to be a problem?” he asked Ivanka.
Ivanka replied this was something they “have known from day one. We wanted to get a great rate and the only way to get the proceeds/term and principle where we want them is to guarantee the deal.”
Another email related to the Doral deal makes clear that her father’s financials were a big part of securing the purchase. “My father will also send you his most recent financial statement by hard mail,” she wrote in an email with the subject line “Doral.”
This exchange speaks directly to New York Attorney General Letitia James’s main accusation that Trump and his allies fraudulently inflated the value of their real estate assets to get more favorable terms on bank loans. Greenblatt was concerned that Trump would struggle to prove and maintain a net worth of at least $3 billion. But Ivanka didn’t seem worried.
In the Doral deal, Ivanka eventually got the requirement for Trump’s net worth lowered to $2.5 billion, but that’s still far higher than what James estimates Trump’s net worth actually was at the time of the purchase in 2012.
Trump himself effectively admitted Monday that the organization’s financial statements were made with an eye to encourage favorable loans. The New York attorney general’s office revealed that Trump had signed financial documents intended to look good for banks.
The trial, which is only to set damages, has not been going well for Trump. He has been grasping at straws in an attempt to avoid accountability, using an argument the presiding judge has already deemed “worthless” and incorrectly insisting he was president in 2021.
Judge Arthur Engoron already determined in September that Trump committed fraud. Engoron ordered that all Trump’s New York business certificates be canceled, making it nearly impossible to do business in the state and effectively killing the Trump Organization.
The lawsuit alleges that Trump claimed his Trump Tower apartment in Manhattan was three times its actual size and worth $327 million. No New York City apartment has ever sold for that much. He also valued Mar-a-Lago at $739 million, about 10 times its actual worth.
News
Jenna Bush Hager Jokes Niece Cora Is ‘Gaslighting’ Barbara Pierce Bush
Skip to content
Puppy Pursued by Vultures After Stealing Fish Dinner
Get AJR tickets for concert at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
This Ivanka Trump Email Could Undo Her Family’s Entire Defense
Jenna Bush Hager Jokes Niece Cora Is ‘Gaslighting’ Barbara Pierce Bush
‘We were told the vaccine was safe
2024 lineup released for Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park
Four Los Angeles sheriff’s officials found dead in apparent suicides
Ajax vs. Brighton odds, line, predictions: UEFA Europa League picks and best bets for Nov. 9, 2023 from soccer insider
The world’s largest aircraft breaks cover in Silicon Valley
Detroit Tigers sign play-by-play broadcaster Jason Benetti
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Interesting Articles
Puppy Pursued by Vultures After Stealing Fish Dinner
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Get AJR tickets for concert at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
This Ivanka Trump Email Could Undo Her Family’s Entire Defense
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Jenna Bush Hager Jokes Niece Cora Is ‘Gaslighting’ Barbara Pierce Bush
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘We were told the vaccine was safe
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
2024 lineup released for Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Four Los Angeles sheriff’s officials found dead in apparent suicides
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Ajax vs. Brighton odds, line, predictions: UEFA Europa League picks and best bets for Nov. 9, 2023 from soccer insider
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
The world’s largest aircraft breaks cover in Silicon Valley
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Detroit Tigers sign play-by-play broadcaster Jason Benetti
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News7 days ago
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
-
News7 days ago
‘We’ve Had It’ With Muslims and Arab-Americans
-
News4 days ago
Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification
-
News5 days ago
The FBI is investigating a Texas sheriff’s office, a woman interviewed by agents says
-
News6 days ago
Indiana attorney general reprimanded over abortion doctor remarks
-
News4 days ago
Alabama Mayor, Pastor Dies by Suicide After Being Involuntarily Outed as Transgender Woman
-
News6 days ago
House Democrat Schools Marjorie Taylor Greene With A Brutal U.S. History Lesson
-
News5 days ago
The glass bridge that broke and killed a tourist in Indonesia wasn’t even half an inch thick, investigators say