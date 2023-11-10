News
Shocking study finds exposure to one seasonal factor is comparable to smoking a whopping seven cigarettes a day
Nicotine kills. This is a statement that likely made many of us decide not to smoke or to quit smoking. However, it turns out that simply breathing the air outside can wreak just as much havoc on our health.
What’s happening?
The effects of Earth’s rising temperatures — wildfires in particular — are a major danger to human health.
In the past two decades, air quality in the United States has improved due to policies such as the Clean Air Act. However, the increase in frequency and severity of wildfires due to rising temperatures is undoing much of it, according to Marshall Burke, an associate professor of Earth System Science at Stanford.
A study by the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment reports that 15 to 20 years ago, only up to 10% of PM2.5 pollution — fine inhalable particles with diameters 2.5 micrometers or smaller — was from wildfire smoke, but in recent years, the national level has risen to 25%, with areas in the West reaching 50% in fire-heavy years.
Why is this increase concerning?
The higher the PM2.5 levels in the air, the worse the Air Quality Index (AQI) will be. Kari Nadeau, professor of Pediatric Food Allergy, Immunology, and Asthma at Stanford, explains that a wildfire smoke–induced AQI measurement of 20 is equivalent to smoking one cigarette a day, and an AQI of 150 for several days — if someone were outside the entire time — is equivalent to around seven cigarettes a day.
She further points out that even if you stay inside, the polluted air could be leaking in. Moreover, the analogy doesn’t account for toxins in the air — like those from burning cars and buildings — caused by wildfires that may go beyond the dangers of cigarettes.
Exposure to wildfire smoke for more than five days can cause strokes as well as damage to the lungs, blood, and heart, with marginalized communities, children, people over 65, and pregnant women all being at higher risk.
What can you do to protect yourself from wildfire smoke?
Stay inside as much as possible, and use a HEPA air filter in your home. If you have to go outside, wear a mask and limit your activity.
For the bigger picture, we can work to lessen the frequency and severity of wildfires by slowing Earth’s overheating by avoiding single-use plastics, integrating clean energy at home, and limiting our burning of methane gas by taking public transportation, riding a bike, or upgrading to an electric vehicle.
BlackRock appears to take first steps toward an ether ETF
The BlackRock logo is displayed at its headquarters in New York City, Nov. 14, 2022.
Leonardo Munoz | Getty Images
Asset management giant BlackRock appeared to take the first steps toward an ether ETF on Thursday, sparking a rally in the cryptocurrency.
The website for Delaware’s Division of Corporations showed that an iShares Ethereum Trust was registered Thursday. A similar notice for the iShares Bitcoin Trust came one week before BlackRock’s filing for a bitcoin ETF in June.
BlackRock declined comment on the matter. The firm’s iShares product is the leader in exchange-traded funds with more than $2.3 trillion in assets under management.
The price of ether jumped 7% on Thursday, topping $2,000 for the first time since April. Bitcoin’s price saw a similar rise when asset managers began filing to launch ETFs this summer.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has still not approved a bitcoin ETF. The regulator has long opposed such a fund and blocked Grayscale’s attempt to convert its bitcoin trust product into an ETF, though a court overruled that decision in August.
The SEC did not appeal that court decision but still could choose to block Grayscale’s conversion and the other bitcoin funds in the pipeline, including BlackRock’s, for other reasons.
If the SEC does allow bitcoin ETFs, then ether funds would likely be next in line. Ether is the second most popular cryptocurrency behind bitcoin.
Puppy Pursued by Vultures After Stealing Fish Dinner
A group of vultures trotted after a bold puppy after it stole the dead fish they were eating on a Costa Rican beach, according to a biologist observing the scene.
Biologist Natalia Cara de Medeiros told Storyful that while the vultures were fighting over the food, “the tiniest dog was lurking, just waiting for its opportunity to steal.”
Being considerably smaller than the vultures clearly wasn’t a deterrent for the pup, with amusing footage from Medeiros showing the pooch not even bothering to run as it exited the scene, loot in mouth, closely followed by the disgruntled committee of scavengers. Credit: Naty’s Adventures via Storyful
[CHATTER]
[CHATTER]
Get AJR tickets for concert at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Indie-pop act AJR is about to “Burn the House Down” when they take over Wells Fargo Arena next April.
The New York musical trio come to Des Moines April 16, 2024, on their “The Maybe Man” tour.
“Our life dream to be an Arena band has now come true,” the band announced on social media Thursday morning.
AJR consists of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met. The trio are behind songs like “World’s Smallest Violin,” which has 170 million views on YouTube, and “The Dumb Song.”
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m. on hyveetix.com.
Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.
