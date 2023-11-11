Connect with us

Consumer sentiment drops to 6-month low

Consumer sentiment drops to 6-month low

The numbers: Consumer sentiment fell in November for the fourth month in a row due to worries about higher interest rates as well as war in the Middle East.

The preliminary reading of the sentiment survey declined to 60.4 from 63.8 in October, the University of Michigan said Friday. It’s the weakest reading since May.

The consumer-sentiment survey reveals how consumers feel about their own finances as well as the broader economy.

Key details: Sentiment fell the most among younger and lower-income Americans, the survey found.

A gauge that measures what consumers think about the current state of the economy slid to 65.7 this month from 70.6 in October.

A measurement of expectations for the next six months declined to 56.9 from 59.3.

Both of those indexes also tumbled to a six-month low.

Americans think inflation will average 4.4% in the next year, up from 4.2% in the prior month and 3.2% in September. The uptick reflects the lingering effects of a spike in gas prices at the end of summer.

The official rate of inflation is 3.7%, using the consumer-price index.

Big picture: The economy grew at the fastest pace in the third quarter in a decade excluding the pandemic years of 2020-2021, at least officially. 

But the economy probably wasn’t that strong, economists say, and growth is all but certain to slow in the face of higher interest rates.

Consumers themselves are also uncertain about the near-term path of the economy, as the sentiment and other surveys show. 

Looking ahead: “The consumer is feeling stretched between the twin pains of inflation and higher interest rates, making them less optimistic about their current and future economic prospects,” said Damian McIntyre, head of Multi Asset Solutions at Federated Hermes.

rose in Friday trading.

EKU unveils new Veteran memorial

EKU unveils new Veteran memorial

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) – Eastern Kentucky University debuted the newly relocated Veterans Memorial during a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Saturday.

The original memorial was located in Powell Plaza and was originally built in 2004.

The new display can be found in Carloftis Garden.

It allows more space and even designated parking for visitors.

“As I look out amongst this crowd, I see so many who have given so much not only for this great institution but for this great country. Today is truly a day to remember, to have reverence for, and to recognize those who give most, those who give all,” said EKU’s President David McFaddin. “Serving those who have served us is not what we do, it is who we are. We are here to support you in the work that you do every day.”

More than 150 people attended the ribbon cutting, including EKU alumni veterans from across the Commonwealth.

The ceremony began with the national anthem, then included speeches from U.S. Congressman Andy Barr, Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe and Cathy Robinson, an EKU alumna whose father, Capt. John Curtis Stringer II, went missing in Vietnam in 1970.

“I have never seen or heard of a university that prioritizes military and veteran families more in the entire United States than Eastern Kentucky University,” said Congressman Andy Barr. “Thank you for your vision for this great memorial. As further evidence of EKU’s prioritization of veterans and honoring the 82 fallen members of the EKU family who have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice, moving this to the front door of EKU again underscores the importance that this institution places on our veteran students and families.”

EKU is home to 1,656 veterans, active-duty service members, Reserve/National Guard members and military spouses and children, as of Fall 2023: comprising more than 10% of the student body.

“I truly feel this is a place that our students will come to and so will all of the EKU community, but it’s also a place for me and my family as well as our future generations,” said Cathy Robinson. “My father’s name is listed on the wall also. EKU has proven to be an excellent school for all veterans. From their award-winning Office of Military and Veterans Affairs to their unwavering dedication to our past veterans, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been responsible for the creation of this truly incredible memorial. It’s been a true honor to get to share my father’s story at a place he loved so much.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Born Primitive Donates 100% Of Profits to Charity Over Veterans Day Weekend

Born Primitive Donates 100% Of Profits to Charity Over Veterans Day Weekend

This Veterans Day, Born Primitive is donating 100% of profits, up to $100,000 to four different charities committed to serving our country’s military and first responders: Navy SEAL Foundation, Best Defense Foundation, Tunnel to Towers, and SEAL Future Foundation. 

With every purchase made on their site today through Sunday, shoppers will be championing and supporting these impactful charities and organizations. 

The big picture: Since day one, Born Primitive has been adamant that the brand must stand for something, and it must also leverage its platform to give back. To date, they have donated nearly $2 million to charity, an impressive feat considering the brand was born from humble beginnings in a garage nearly 10 years ago, just months before their co-founder, Bear Handlon, joined the Navy. 

  • As a veteran-owned company, they have always been proud of their American roots and what our country stands for. They continue to be inspired by the men and women who are willing to defend our freedoms at all costs. 
  • And on Veterans Day, they acknowledge the sacrifices that so many have made, including the spouses of our service members whose sacrifice is often overlooked. 

Shoppers can choose from a huge variety of product categories, ranging from fitness, athleisure, outdoor, tactical, and their latest innovation–the Savage 1 training shoe, which broke out onto the CrossFit scene earlier this year and has received rave reviews. The first 1,000 orders will also receive a limited edition leather Born Primitive Flag Patch, a free 12-ounce bag of Black Rifle coffee, and one free month to their coffee club.

The charities: Navy SEAL Foundation – Provides immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare Community and its families, offering critical support during times of illness, injury, and loss.

Best Defense Foundation– Ensures that any WWII veteran who wants a measure of closure or recognition has an opportunity to return to his battlefield, done via unique battlefield reunions held at sites throughout the world.

Tunnel to Towers – Builds mortgage-free smart homes for the most catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, helping them reclaim their day-to-day independence.

SEAL Future Foundation – Dedicated to providing the tools and resources necessary for a successful transition from active duty to the civilian world.

The bottom line: Born Primitive shoppers will have the opportunity for their purchases to make an impact on veterans, veterans’ families and first responders by shopping from Friday, November 10, through Sunday, November 12.

Live updates: 2023 NCAA DI, DII and DIII cross country championships

cross country

Division I

The 2023 DI men’s and women’s cross country selection show will air on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. The complete tournament field will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled.

31 teams per gender will be selected for the championships. 18 on each side will automatically qualify (two per region, from regional championships) while the remaining 13 for each of the men’s and women’s championships will be picked at large.

When: Saturday, November 11 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The championship race will be at Panorama Farms Cross Country Course in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 18. It will be streamed live on ESPNU beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Division II

The 2022 DII men’s and women’s cross country selections will be released on Monday, Nov. 6 on NCAA.com.

34 teams per gender will be selected for the championships. 24 on each side will automatically qualify (three per region, from regional championships) while the remaining 10 for each of the men’s and women’s championships will be picked at large.

When: Monday, November 6

Where: NCAA.com

The championship race will be at Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin, Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 18. It will be streamed live on NCAA.com beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Division III

The 2022 DIII men’s and women’s cross country selections will be released on Sunday, Nov. 12 on NCAA.com.

32 teams per gender will be selected for the championships. 10 on each side will automatically qualify (one per region, from regional championships) while the remaining 22 for each of the men’s and women’s championships will be picked at large.

When: Sunday, November 12

Where: NCAA.com

The championship race will be at Big Spring High School in Newville, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Nov. 18. It will be streamed live on NCAA.com beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

