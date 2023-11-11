News
EKU unveils new Veteran memorial
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) – Eastern Kentucky University debuted the newly relocated Veterans Memorial during a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Saturday.
The original memorial was located in Powell Plaza and was originally built in 2004.
The new display can be found in Carloftis Garden.
It allows more space and even designated parking for visitors.
“As I look out amongst this crowd, I see so many who have given so much not only for this great institution but for this great country. Today is truly a day to remember, to have reverence for, and to recognize those who give most, those who give all,” said EKU’s President David McFaddin. “Serving those who have served us is not what we do, it is who we are. We are here to support you in the work that you do every day.”
More than 150 people attended the ribbon cutting, including EKU alumni veterans from across the Commonwealth.
The ceremony began with the national anthem, then included speeches from U.S. Congressman Andy Barr, Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe and Cathy Robinson, an EKU alumna whose father, Capt. John Curtis Stringer II, went missing in Vietnam in 1970.
“I have never seen or heard of a university that prioritizes military and veteran families more in the entire United States than Eastern Kentucky University,” said Congressman Andy Barr. “Thank you for your vision for this great memorial. As further evidence of EKU’s prioritization of veterans and honoring the 82 fallen members of the EKU family who have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice, moving this to the front door of EKU again underscores the importance that this institution places on our veteran students and families.”
EKU is home to 1,656 veterans, active-duty service members, Reserve/National Guard members and military spouses and children, as of Fall 2023: comprising more than 10% of the student body.
“I truly feel this is a place that our students will come to and so will all of the EKU community, but it’s also a place for me and my family as well as our future generations,” said Cathy Robinson. “My father’s name is listed on the wall also. EKU has proven to be an excellent school for all veterans. From their award-winning Office of Military and Veterans Affairs to their unwavering dedication to our past veterans, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been responsible for the creation of this truly incredible memorial. It’s been a true honor to get to share my father’s story at a place he loved so much.”
Born Primitive Donates 100% Of Profits to Charity Over Veterans Day Weekend
This Veterans Day, Born Primitive is donating 100% of profits, up to $100,000 to four different charities committed to serving our country’s military and first responders: Navy SEAL Foundation, Best Defense Foundation, Tunnel to Towers, and SEAL Future Foundation.
With every purchase made on their site today through Sunday, shoppers will be championing and supporting these impactful charities and organizations.
The big picture: Since day one, Born Primitive has been adamant that the brand must stand for something, and it must also leverage its platform to give back. To date, they have donated nearly $2 million to charity, an impressive feat considering the brand was born from humble beginnings in a garage nearly 10 years ago, just months before their co-founder, Bear Handlon, joined the Navy.
- As a veteran-owned company, they have always been proud of their American roots and what our country stands for. They continue to be inspired by the men and women who are willing to defend our freedoms at all costs.
- And on Veterans Day, they acknowledge the sacrifices that so many have made, including the spouses of our service members whose sacrifice is often overlooked.
Shoppers can choose from a huge variety of product categories, ranging from fitness, athleisure, outdoor, tactical, and their latest innovation–the Savage 1 training shoe, which broke out onto the CrossFit scene earlier this year and has received rave reviews. The first 1,000 orders will also receive a limited edition leather Born Primitive Flag Patch, a free 12-ounce bag of Black Rifle coffee, and one free month to their coffee club.
The charities: Navy SEAL Foundation – Provides immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare Community and its families, offering critical support during times of illness, injury, and loss.
Best Defense Foundation– Ensures that any WWII veteran who wants a measure of closure or recognition has an opportunity to return to his battlefield, done via unique battlefield reunions held at sites throughout the world.
Tunnel to Towers – Builds mortgage-free smart homes for the most catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, helping them reclaim their day-to-day independence.
SEAL Future Foundation – Dedicated to providing the tools and resources necessary for a successful transition from active duty to the civilian world.
The bottom line: Born Primitive shoppers will have the opportunity for their purchases to make an impact on veterans, veterans’ families and first responders by shopping from Friday, November 10, through Sunday, November 12.
Live updates: 2023 NCAA DI, DII and DIII cross country championships
Division I
The 2023 DI men’s and women’s cross country selection show will air on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. The complete tournament field will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled.
31 teams per gender will be selected for the championships. 18 on each side will automatically qualify (two per region, from regional championships) while the remaining 13 for each of the men’s and women’s championships will be picked at large.
When: Saturday, November 11 at 5 p.m. ET
Where: NCAA.com
The championship race will be at Panorama Farms Cross Country Course in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 18. It will be streamed live on ESPNU beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Division II
The 2022 DII men’s and women’s cross country selections will be released on Monday, Nov. 6 on NCAA.com.
34 teams per gender will be selected for the championships. 24 on each side will automatically qualify (three per region, from regional championships) while the remaining 10 for each of the men’s and women’s championships will be picked at large.
When: Monday, November 6
Where: NCAA.com
The championship race will be at Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin, Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 18. It will be streamed live on NCAA.com beginning at 11 a.m. ET.
Division III
The 2022 DIII men’s and women’s cross country selections will be released on Sunday, Nov. 12 on NCAA.com.
32 teams per gender will be selected for the championships. 10 on each side will automatically qualify (one per region, from regional championships) while the remaining 22 for each of the men’s and women’s championships will be picked at large.
When: Sunday, November 12
Where: NCAA.com
The championship race will be at Big Spring High School in Newville, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Nov. 18. It will be streamed live on NCAA.com beginning at 11 a.m. ET.
An historic list of Texas football’s military veterans
Tomorrow is Veterans Day, which has been observed annually on November 11 in the United States since 1919, with the first such observance occurring on the first anniversary of the formal end of World War I. (Due to Veterans Day falling on a Saturday this year, it will be observed as a federal holiday today.) Originally known as “Armistice Day” in the U.S. and in several other countries prominently involved in the fighting of World War I, it officially became “Veterans Day” when an act of Congress so amended it in 1954, and it is a date intended to honor the military veterans of the many branches of the United States Armed Forces.
Many thousands of students, faculty, and staff members at the University of Texas from throughout the university’s 140-year history have served in the military, and hundreds of Longhorn student-athletes have done so. UT football players in particular have served in the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard, and in conflicts and wars ranging chronologically from the Spanish-American War to the 21st century wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Some served primarily in training or teaching roles, and many who were in active duty never had to see combat before their discharge. But hundreds of Longhorns made the ultimate sacrifice while in uniform.
Seventy-five former UT students or staff members perished while serving in World War I, including four Texas football lettermen. At least 664 Longhorns died while serving in World War II, including 24 student-athletes, seven football lettermen, and one former head football coach.
The University of Texas at Austin was ranked among the top twenty “Best Colleges for Veterans” by U.S. News & World Report in September, and it was the highest-graded Texas college in those rankings. The Longhorn football program regularly recognizes veterans during pre-game ceremonies at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, and that stadium itself was, upon its completion in 1924, dedicated to the many Texans who had fought and died in World War I.
There are many programs and benefits that UT and UT Athletics have which are designed for military vets, but one thing the UT Athletic Department evidently has not compiled is a list of student-athletes in general or Texas Longhorn football players in particular who have been military veterans. When I made an inquiry with the Media Relations office in 2021, I was specifically told that they did not have or maintain a list of Longhorn football veterans. So for Veterans Day 2021 I published a list of veterans among Longhorn football lettermen for this site. (A more full list deserves to be made for Longhorn athletes in other sports, but football is the only sport I’ve done such a deep dive on.) That list was far from exhaustive and was mostly based on notes I had compiled during research on many past Longhorns. Several names were added when that post was updated for Veterans Day 2022, and at that point the list contained 209 names of former players and head football coaches who had served in the military.
Since then I’ve been able to add 67 more names to the list, and it now includes 271 UT football lettermen (about 11.7% of the program’s all-time letter-winners) and six head coaches (Ed Price is the lone member of both categories among Longhorn veterans).
My list is expansive in its criteria for “veterans”. For instance, it includes Jerome Buxkemper, a 1945 letterman who was not a soldier but was for several years a teacher and coach at U.S. Department of Defense Dependents schools in Germany and Japan. There’s also Harlan Wetz, a big Longhorn tackle from the same time period who was a longtime officer in the National Guard and is included in a database of veterans maintained by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. I also included Jack Sachse, a three-year letterman and co-captain of the 1944 Longhorns, who enlisted in the Navy soon after the United States’ entry into World War II and was a trainee with the Marines while in college, but who ultimately received a medical discharge due to a shoulder injury that prevented him from being accepted for service in any branch of the military. At least two of those three don’t fit the official definition of “military veteran”, but Buxkemper spent many years teaching and coaching the children of American military personnel stationed overseas, and Sachse enlisted and was prepared to serve in the Marines during a world war before an injury prevented him from being called into active duty, so both of them make my list.
With my list of Texas Longhorn football military vets being expanded by 28% since last year, I thought it more appropriate to create a new post rather than simply add the new names to last year’s post and update the publication date.
The list below includes the names of recognized UT football lettermen and head football coaches who served the military in some capacity. The vast majority of them will be unfamiliar names to most readers, but there are many Longhorn greats among this group; by my count, it includes 48 UT Athletics Hall of Honor inductees and 34 Longhorn football team captains, plus at least three others — Ox Emerson, Red Goodwin, and Fred Moore — who were elected captain but were unable to serve in that role for one reason or another.
They are listed alphabetically by last name, and the year(s) in parentheses are those in which they won their football letters, or the years they held the position of head football coach. Listed after each name and their years with the UT football program is their hometown, or otherwise the city in which they attended high school (in Texas unless otherwise noted), as well as the branch of the armed services in which they served and the conflict or theater of war in which their service was rendered, if known. There are many compelling individual stories to be told about the men in this group, but that’s a subject for several other posts (or perhaps a book), and this one will stick to the most basic facts about each individual’s service.
I should also note for those who are sticklers for proper terminology that there are some anachronisms and inconsistencies of labeling with some of these veterans’ units, particularly as it regards the “Air Force”. Before the United States Air Force became its own branch of the military in 1947, many pilots served in the Army Air Corps (1926-1941) or Army Air Forces (1941-47), and many of the obituaries for these veterans said that they served in the “Air Force” even if the entirety of their service was prior to 1947. I’ve largely labeled their service according to how it was described in either their obituaries or in contemporary news reports, which were not always technically correct. If you know of a Longhorn football military veteran who should be on this list and isn’t, please let me know or mention them in the comments.
University of Texas football lettermen and head football coaches who served in the U.S. military
Ben “Stookie” Allen (1924) — Corsicana — WWII, Army
Leroy Anderson (1944) — Wilmot, Wisconsin — Navy
Kenneth Anglin (1952) — Groom — Korean War, Marines
Judson Atchison (1935-37) — Baird — WWII, Army
Thomas Adam Austin, Jr. (1916) — Laredo — Army; retired as a colonel, and during his Army career he started the ROTC program at Lanier High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Col. Austin’s great-grandson Thomas Austin V is the current offensive line coach at Clemson.
Roy Baines (1937-38) — Odessa — WWII, Navy
Robert Baldridge (1931) — Clifton — WWII
William Barry (1920) — Dallas — WWI, Army
John Gaddis Bass (1913) — Houston — WWI, Army
Maurice Baumgarten (1929-31) — Schulenburg — WWII, Navy
James Henry “Jack” Beall, Jr. (1916) — Sweetwater — WWI, Army
Maxie Bell (1944-45) — Vernon — Navy
Kearie Lee “K.L.” Berry (1912, 14-15, 24) — Denton — Army; A career Army officer, he was captured in the Philippines by Japanese forces soon after the attack on Pearl Harbor, and he survived the infamous Bataan Death March at age 48 before spending over 3 years in a prisoner of war camp. He was liberated near the end of World War II and retired from active duty in 1947 as a Brigadier General, then spent another 14 years as the Adjutant General of Texas, holding the rank of Major General.
Cade Bethea (1897-99) — Seven Oaks — Spanish-American War, Army
Dause Bibby (1931-32) — Dublin — WWII, Navy
Dana X. Bible (head football coach 1937-46) — Jefferson City, Tennessee — WWI, Air Corps
Robert Blaine (1915-16, 19) — Houston — Army
William Bartlett Blocker (1904-05) — San Antonio — WWI
Ralph “Peppy” Blount (1945, 47-48) — Big Spring — WWII, Army Air Corps
Edwin Bluestein (1922-23) — Port Arthur — WWI, Navy
Daniel Philip “Phil” Bolin (1943-44) — Wichita Falls — WWII, Navy
Ray Borneman (1948-49) — Houston — WWII, Navy
Nate Boyer (2012-14) — El Cerrito, California — Army, Green Berets; Iraq, Afghanistan
Wesley Boyer (1937-38) — Fort Worth — WWII, Army
Edward Young “E.Y.” Boynton (1916) — Waco — WWI, Army
Dewey Bradford (1917) — Austin — WWI, Marines
Fred Brechtel (1945) — New Orleans, Louisiana — Navy
Wilson Brennan (1917-19) — Denison — WWI, Army
Clinton Giddings Brown (1901) — San Antonio — WWI
Shelby Buck (1938-39) — Crosbyton — WWII, Royal Canadian Air Force and U.S. Air Force; killed in a plane crash in England in May 1943
Max Bumgardner (1942, 46-47) — Wichita Falls — WWII, Army Corps of Engineers
Jimmie Burr (1931-32) — Austin — WWII, Army
Edmond Franklin Butler (1943) — Lubbock — Navy
Jerome Buxkemper (1945) — Ballinger — Teacher and coach at U.S. Department of Defense Dependents schools in Japan and Germany
James Ross Callahan (1943) — Wink — Navy
Dougal Cameron (1952-53) — San Saba — Vietnam, Marines; retired from active duty as a lieutenant colonel in 1972.
Paul Campbell (1948-49) — Breckenridge — WWII, Army Air Corps
James Maurice “Jim” Canady (1943, 46-47) — Austin — WWII, Navy
David Clinton “Bobby” Cannon (1919) — Crockett— Navy
Henry James Casey (1916) — Sherman — WWI artillery captain
Vance LaNoal Castleberry (1956) — Childress — Army Corps of Engineers
John Edward “Jack” Chevigny (head football coach, 1934-36) — Hammond, Indiana — WWII, Army and Marine Corps; killed at the Battle of Iwo Jima on February 19, 1945.
James Stewart Clarke (1896-97) — Boerne — Army
Randy Clay (1947-49) — Pampa — Army
Howard “Hank” Clewis (1930-32) — Austin — WWII, Army; attained the rank of colonel
Donald Cohenour (1940-41) — Orange — WWII, Navy
Joseph Russell “Joe” Coleman (1943) — Ballinger — Navy
Jack Allison Collins (1934-36) — Denton — WWII, Army Air Force
William Harold “Spot” Collins (1941-42, 46) — Breckenridge — WWII and Korean War, Marines
William Zuehl Conoly (1941-42) — Corpus Christi — WWII, Navy
Ted Constanzo (1975-77, 79) — San Antonio — Army
Jack Cowley (1926-28) — Paris — WWII, Army Corps of Engineers
Jack Crain (1939-41) — Nocona — WWII, Navy
Ed Crane (1903, 05) — Dallas — WWI, Army
Franklin “Sandy” Crow (1944) — Taft — WWII, Navy
Ward Dabney (1895) — Bonham — Army, Spanish-American War and WWI; an Army officer for 22 years who retired as a colonel.
Chal Newton Daniel, Jr. (1939-41) — Longview — WWII, Army Air Corps; killed in a plane crash northwest of New Braunfels on February 13, 1943.
Milton Enoch “M.E.” Daniel (1916) — Waco — WWI
Edward Gilmore “Gilly” Davis (1938-39) — San Benito — Army reserves, civilian pilot instructor
Doug Dawkins (1952) — Alexandria, Louisiana — Marines
Ted Dawson (1938-40) — Hondo — WWII
Gustav “Pig” Dittmar (1913-16) — Houston — Army
Walter Doell (1929-31) — Mason — Coast Guard
Harry Dolan (1916) — Taylor — WWI, Air Corps
Noble Doss (1939-41) — Temple — WWII, Navy
Addison Baker Duncan (1915) — Waco — Army
Glen Dyer (1954) — Sinton — Army
John Franklin Easter (1902) — Itasca — Spanish-American War
Robert Lee Edge (1944) — Dallas — WWII, Army
James Archibald “Pete” Edmond (1913-15) — Waco — WWI, Army; killed in action in October 1918
Joseph Ferguson Ellis (1920) — Lockhart — WWI
Joseph Henry Ellis (1918) — San Saba — Army
Gover “Ox” Emerson (1929-30) — Orange — WWII, Navy
Bernard Joseph “Bernie Esunas” (1936-38) — Washington, DC — WWII, Army Air Corps
Don Fambrough (1942) — Longview — WWII, Army Air Corps
Elmo Felfe (1945) — Thorndale — Navy
Jackie H. Field (1941-42) — Mission — WWII, Navy
Robert Franklin “Bob” Finn (1953-54) — Taft — Army
Harold Joe Fischer (1941-42, 44) — Austin — WWII, Marines
Preston Flanagan (1940-41) — Longview — WWII, Korea and Vietnam; Air Force, retired as a lieutenant colonel
Jack Freeman (1939, 41-42) — Mexia — WWII, Air Force
Floyd Garrett (1931) — China Spring — WWII, Marines
William Covington “W.C.” Gathings, Jr. (1901) — Covington — Spanish-American War
Frank Gerling (1944) — Austin — Navy
Audrey Lee Gill (1941-42, 46) — Sweetwater — WWII, Army Air Force
John Ellis Gill (1938-40) — Amarillo — WWII, Army Air Force
Byron Gillory (1945-48) — Marshall — Air Force; A career USAF officer who retired as a colonel. He was also a member of the first football coaching staff at the Air Force Academy.
William Gohmert (1919) — San Antonio — WWI
David Gonzalez (2016) — Chicago, Illinois — Marines
James William “Red” Goodwin (1939-40) — Amarillo — WWII, Army Air Corps; killed in action in April 1944.
Edwin Ghent Graves (1917-19) — Galveston — Navy
Archibald Duncan “Archie” Gray (1920-22) — Baileyville — WWI, Army signal corps
Jack Gray (1933-34) — Wills Point — WWII, Navy
Lewis Gray (1937-39) — Gorman — WWII, Air Force
Ralph Greear (1932-33) — Clovis, New Mexico — WWII, Army; killed in action in the Battle of Hurtgen Forest on November 29, 1944.
Charles Lawless Green (1917) — Cameron — WWI
George Maverick Green (1919-20) — San Antonio — WWI and WWII
John Bachman Greer (1917-19) — Waco — WWI and WWII, Navy; died in a Navy hospital in New York on June 10, 1944.
Marcel Gres (1943) — San Francisco, California — WWII, Navy
Harold Griffin (1934-35) — Breckenridge — Army
James Robert “Jimmie” Grubbs (1939-40) — Houston — WWII
Frank Guess (1946-48) — Wharton — WWII, Army
James Robert “Jimmy” Hadlock (1933-35) — Marshall — WWII, Army Air Force
Halkert Alford Halbert (1914) — Coleman — WWI
Ahmard Hall (2004-05) — Angleton — Marines; Kosovo, Afghanistan
Lawrence Hamilton (1917) — Dallas — WWI
Robert Kittrell Hanger (1916) — Fort Worth — WWI
William Penn Hargrove (1928-29) — Beaumont — WWII, Army Air Forces
Henry Harkins (1941) — Marshall — WWII, Navy
Rube Lee Harkins, Jr. (1939-41) — Marshall — WWII
Thomas Harrell (1945) — Norman, Oklahoma — WWII
Henry “Demp” Harris (1941-42, 46) — Camden, Alabama — WWII
Richard Coke Harris (1894) — Comanche — Spanish-American War
Thomas Maxey Hart (1916, 19-20) — Austin — WWI
Clyde Harville (1943) — Ballinger — WWII, Navy
Samuel Harwell (1916, 19) — Corsicana — Army
Charles Fred Hawn (1929, 31) — Athens — WWII, Naval Air Corps
Jesse Hawthorne (1940) — Port Arthur — WWII, Army Air Corps
Ed Heap (1945-46) — Temple — WWII
Walter Heap (1941, 46) — Taylor — WWII, Coast Guard
Bertram Hedick (1916, 19) — Mineral Wells — WWI
Hans Richard Frantz Helland (1910) — Waxahachie — WWI
James Higginbotham (1912) — Dublin — Naval reserve flying corps; died after a plane crash near Hicks Field in Fort Worth on February 23, 1918.
Lewis Holder (1946-48) — Dallas — WWII, Army Air Corps
Henry Lewis Hook (1944) — Houston — WWII, Navy; later a longtime civilian employee of the Department of Defense
Fred Walter Householder (1904-05) — Charlie — WWI
Kyle Hrncir (2018) — San Antonio — Army
Billy Hughes (1935-36) — Van Alstyne — WWII
Simeon Hardin Hulsey (1920) — Bonham — WWI and WWII; He was a doctor who held the rank of colonel and was commanding officer of the 36th Evacuation Hospital, which operated in the Pacific Theater of World War II.
Glenn Jackson (1937-38, 40) — Corpus Christi — WWII, Army Air Force
John Andrew Jackson, Jr. (1902) — Austin — Spanish-American War
Ransom Jackson (1945) — Little Rock, Arkansas — Navy
Gillis Johnson (1915-16) — Fort Worth — WWI
Woody Johnson (1941) — Tyler — WWII, Army
James Carroll “T” Jones (1950-52) — Childress — Army
James Slaughter “Snakey” Jones (1895-96) — Bastrop — WWI, Army captain; later a Judge Advocate in the National Guard who held the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Murray Brashear Jones (1908-09) — Houston — Army
Raymond Jones (1942, 46-47) — Austin — WWII, Navy
Louis Jordan (1911-14) — Fredericksburg — WWI, Army; killed in action in March 1918
Charles Herbert Jungmichel (1947) — Austin — WWII, Army Air Force
Harold “Buddy” Jungmichel (1940-41) — Thorndale — WWII, Navy
Hubert “Buster” Jurecka (1933-35) — Robstown — WWII, Army Air Corps
Bothwell Kane (1912) — Fort Worth — WWI, Army; killed in action in July 1918
Nathan Kaspar (2001) — Ganado — Navy
Ray Keck (1914) — Cotulla — Army
Raymond Keeling (1935-37) — Dallas — WWII, Army
Arthur Kelleher (1910) — Austin — WWI, Army
Raymond Keller (1899) — San Antonio — Spanish-American War
Winchester Kelso (1915) — San Antonio — WWI, Army
Thurman August “T.A.” Kinder (1900) — Marble Hill, Missouri — WWI, Army
George Cyrus Kindley (1904) — Graham — WWI, medical corps
Clarence Waldman King (1896) — San Antonio — Spanish-American War, Army
Arnold Kirkpatrick (1909-11) — Brownwood — WWI
James Shiro “Jim” Kishi (1943) — Houston — Army, WWII and Korean War; a very experienced pilot and engineer who spent a decade as director of research and development for the Army Aviation Test Board at Fort Rucker, Alabama
Ernest Koy (1930-32) — Sealy — WWII, Navy
Malcolm Kutner (1939-41) — Dallas — WWII, Navy
Thomas Wade “Tom” Landry (1947-48) — Mission — WWII, Army Air Corps
William Allyn “Rip” Lang (1916) — Corsicana — WWI, Navy
Wallace Lawson (1936-38) — Cleburne — WWII, Army
Pete Layden (1939-41) — Dallas — WWII, Army Air Corps
Bobby Layne (1944-47) — Dallas — WWII, Merchant Marines
Charles Holland Leavell (1896-98) — Georgetown — Spanish-American War
Bobby Coy Lee (1943, 48-49) — Austin — WWII, Army Air Corps
George Luhn (1923) — Taylor — WWI, Navy
Joe Magliolo (1942-43, 47) — Galveston — WWII, Navy
William Main (1943) — Danville, California — WWII, Navy
Keifer Marshall (1943) — Temple — WWII, Marines
Vernon Martin (1940-41) — Amarillo — WWII, Army Air Force
Martin Luther “Happy” Massingill (1909-10) — Midlothian — WWI, Air Corps
Julian Mastin (1919) — Fort Worth — WWI, Army
Kenneth Matthews (1941-42) — Corpus Christi — WWII, Marines
Stanley Mauldin (1940-42) — Amarillo — WWII, Army Air Corps
Frederick John Maurer (1943) — Eureka, California — WWII, Navy
Lewis Maverick (1896) — San Antonio — Army
Ray Mayfield (1944) — Galena Park — WWII, Army
Lewis “Mickey” Mayne (1941-42) — Cuero — WWII, Army
Jerry McCauley (1945-46) — Lubbock — WWII, Army
George Howard “Hook” McCullough (1920-21) — Fayette, Missouri — WWI
George Wendell McCullough (1919) — Waco — WWI and WWII, Navy and Army
Ned McDonald (1937-39) — Caldwell — WWII, Navy
William McGinnis (1943) — Wichita Falls — WWII, Navy
Roy Dale McKay (1941-42) — Junction — WWII, Navy Air Corps
Ray McLane (1893-95) — Laredo — Spanish-American War, Army
William Emmet McMahon (1900-01) — Savoy — WWI, Army; Judge Advocate General’s Office
Allen McMurrey (1915-16) — Cuero — WWI, hospital apprentice; WWII, Board of Examining Physicians
Claude Meadows (1928-29) — Waco — WWII, Navy
Kenneth Merritt (1944) — Dallas — WWII, Navy
Thomas Milik (1944) — Carteret, New Jersey — WWII, Navy
John Max Minor (1941-42) — Tahoka — Army and Air Force; West Point grad who retired as a colonel in 1975
Henry Mittermayer (1936-37) — South Bend, Indiana — WWII, Army Air Corps; later as a civilian he spent many years managing businesses on various U.S. military bases
Robert “Bobby” Moers (1938) — Houston — WWII, Army Air Corps
Fred West Moore (1916-17) — Austin — Navy
Murray Moore (1924-26) — Electra — WWII, Marines
Glen Morries (1942) — Temple — WWII, Army; killed in action on November 27, 1944
William Murray (1911-13) — Floresville — WWI
Park Myers (1937-39) — Caldwell, Kansas — WWII, Army
Horace Neilson (1914) — Ladonia — WWI
Grady Niblo (1911, 13) — Dallas — Army
Robert Read Nunn (1917) — Corsicana — WWI
Guy Nunnelly (1945) — Port Arthur — WWII
Richard Ochoa (1950-52) — Laredo — Air Force
Dan O’Connell (1917) — Palestine — WWI, Navy
Jimmy Dan Pace (1951-52) — Kenedy — Army
Jim Pakenham (1949) — Longview — Air Force
Joe Parker (1941-43) — Wichita Falls — WWII, Navy
Arlis Parkhurst (1956-58) — Colorado City — Marines
David Paul Parkinson (1952-54) — Baytown — Army
Rasmus Black “R.B.” Patrick, Jr. (1939) — Olney — WWII, Marines
Robert John Patterson (1942) — Texarkana, Arkansas — WWII, Army Air Force
Albert William Penn (1916-17, 19) — Austin — Navy
Marshall Pennington (1933-34) — Georgetown — WWII
Rufus Perry (1910-11) — Brownwood — Army
Derwood Pevetto (1939, 41) — Port Arthur — WWII, Army Air Corps
Henry Charles Pfannkuche (1924-25) — San Antonio — Army
Charles Phillips (1943) — Paducah — WWII, Navy
Bradley Poronsky (2005) — Air Force Academy, Colorado — Air Force, Judge Advocate General’s Corps
Billy Porter (1950) — Tyler — Marines
Melvin Preibisch (1933) — Sealy — WWII, Navy
Joseph Carlyle “Buck” Prejean (1931-33) — Orange — WWII, Army
Ed Price (football letterman, 1930-32; head football coach, 1951-56) — Corsicana — WWII, Navy
Ben Proctor (1948-50) — Austin — WWII, Navy
Leslie Proctor (1942) — Temple — WWI and Korean War, Marines
Nelson Puett Sr. (1911-12) — Temple — WWI, Army
Nelson Puett Jr. (1938-40) — Luling — WWII, Navy
William Jackson “Jack” Rhodes (1937-38) — Lexington — WWII, Navy
Walton Roberts (1941-42) — Tyler — WWII, Army
Darrell Royal (head football coach 1957-1976) — Hollis, Oklahoma — WWII, Army Air Corps
Bennie Rundell (1931-33) — Austin — WWII, Army Air Force
Clarence Rundell (1926) — Austin — Navy
Jack Sachse (1941-42, 44) — Electra — Marines
Perry Samuels (1948-49) — San Antonio — Army, Navy
Orban “Spec” Sanders (1940-41) — Temple, Oklahoma — WWII
Philip Sanger (1933-34) — Waco — WWII, Navy
Mack Saxon (1925-26) — Temple — WWII, Navy
Richard Schulte (1957-59) — Hondo — Air Force
Joe Schwarting (1941-42) — Waco — WWII, Navy
Dale Schwartzkopf (1945-48) — La Crosse, Kansas — Navy
Wallace Scott (1941-42) — Tyler — WWII, Navy
Charles Lee Sens (1916, 21) — Cameron — Army
Hilliard Judge “Bubba” Shands Jr. (1947-50) — Lufkin — WWII, Army
Robert Pendexter “Dexter” Shelley (1931-33) — San Antonio — WWII, Army
Ney “Red” Sheridan (1934-36) — Sweetwater — WWII, Army Air Corps
Sylvan Simpson (1915) — Llano — WWI and WWII; Army
Joe Brevard Smartt (1933-35) — Austin — WWII
Pete Smith (1917) — Austin — WWI, Army Air Force; WWII, Navy
Pablo David Soliz (1986) — Falfurrias — Marines
Charles “Sonny” Sowell (1951) — San Antonio — Army
Mortimer “Bud” Sprague (1923-24) — Dallas — WWII, Army; graduated as a cadet from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1929, but resigned his commission shortly afterward. Volunteered for service in the Army in May of 1941 and was a colonel by the end of WWII.
Franklin Stacy (1922) — Austin — WWI, Army
Tom Stolhandske (1950-52) — Baytown — Army
James Michael “Mike” Sweeney (1938, 40-41) — Amarillo — WWII, Army Air Force, killed in a plane crash in August 1944.
David Thayer (1939-40) — Houston — WWII, Army Air Corps; flew over 50 combat missions and attained the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Algernon Thweatt (1899) — Austin — Spanish-American War
Herbert Tigner (1926-28) — Houston — Army
James Wade “Jim” Tolbert (1933, 35) — Farmersville — WWII, Army Air Corps
Mike Trant (1954-56) — Tyler — Navy
Charles Edward Turner (1913-15) — Roswell, New Mexico — WWI
Conrad Eugene Van Ghent (head football coach 1916) — Ottumwa, Iowa — WWI, Army
Victor Fredrick “Vic” Vasicek (1946-48) — El Campo — Marines
Jake Verde (1934) — Beaumont — Army
Morgan Vining (1910) — Austin — WWI
Homer Waits (1916-17) — San Antonio — Marines
Frank Bert Walker (1914-15) — Azle — WWI
Jack Carpenter Wallace, Sr. (1945) — Edinburg — WWII, Navy
George Watkins (1941-42) — San Saba — WWII, Marines
Jimmie Watson (1944) — Midland — WWII, Army
Don Weedon (1939, 46) — Bryan — WWII, Army Air Corps
Woodrow Weir (1933-35) — Georgetown — WWII, Navy
Jack West (1941-42) — Waco — WWII, Navy
Harlan Wetz (1943-46) — New Braunfels — longtime National Guard officer, retired as a major
Tom Wetzel (1933) — Comanche — WWII, Navy
Berry Whitaker (head football coach 1920-22) — Anderson, Indiana — WWI, Army
Theron Wilbanks (1928) — Greenville — Army Air Corps
Don Williams (1938-40) — Amarillo — WWII, Korea; Air Force
Hugh Wolfe (1934, 36-37) — Stephenville — WWII, Army Air Force
Stuart Wright (1924-25) — Dallas — WWII, Korean War; Air Force, retired as a major general
We owe all of these men above a debt of gratitude for their service. Here’s a “Thank you” to all of them, and Happy Veterans Day to any vets who happen read this post, regardless of your collegiate affiliation or fandom.
