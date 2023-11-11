News
Here are Sacramento area Veterans Day parades and events
Veterans Day will be celebrated across Northern California through parades, memorials and other events. Read below for information on some of these celebrations taking place this weekend. Consider honoring those who served with our Veterans Day online photo tribute. Folsom Veterans Day Parade The 23rd annual Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The parade will kick off at the Target parking lot on East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive and end with a brief ceremony to honor local veterans at the Veterans Memorial in City Lions Park.The city of Folsom anticipates more than 2,000 participants. Veterans Day Open CockpitThe Aerospace Museum of California at McClellan Park will host an open cockpit event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees can expect a sneak peek of select cockpits and open aircraft interiors.Capitol Parade The annual Sacramento Veterans Day Parade will start at Crocker Park and end at the California Capitol on Saturday. The parade begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. West Sacramento VFW Veterans Day ParadeWest Sacramento’s last remaining Veterans of Foreign Wars Post recently announced the much-anticipated 2023 Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.The parade route begins at the old Westmore Oaks Elementary location on 1100 Clarendon St. and culminates at the corner of Park Boulevard and Stone Boulevard.Veteran’s Day Show and Shine Car ShowA Veterans Day car show will be held at Broderick Roadhouse in West Sacramento on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Truckaderos and Vinnie and the Setbacks will be performing at the free event.All ages are welcome. Davis Veterans Day Ceremony Davis will be remembering fallen veterans at the city’s annual ceremony, which takes place Saturday at the Davis Cemetery & Arboretum, located at 820 Pole Line Road. Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans early that morning and picked up that evening.A musical prelude will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the program starts at 11. Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade & BBQA Veterans Day Barbecue is going to be held at Elk Grove Regional Park on Saturday. Before that barbecue, there will be a parade beginning at 11:11 a.m. that starts at the Cosumnes School District administration building on Elk Grove Boulevard. Stockton Veterans Day Tribute Doors open for Stockton’s Veterans Day Tribute at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday. The program begins at 10:45.Modesto’s Veterans Day Parade The American Legion and the Veterans Chamber of Commerce NorCal are putting on a Veterans Day Parade from O Street to Needham Street to Graceada Park in Modesto. It starts at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11. AuburnThe Auburn Veterans Day Parade on Saturday begins at 10:50 a.m. at the corner of Lincoln Way and Cleveland Avenue and proceeds down Lincoln Way. FairfieldA Veterans Day parade in Fairfield on Saturday begins downtown at 12:30 p.m. and there will be a commemoration ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Downtown Theater.
Veterans Day will be celebrated across Northern California through parades, memorials and other events.
Read below for information on some of these celebrations taking place this weekend.
Folsom Veterans Day Parade
The 23rd annual Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The parade will kick off at the Target parking lot on East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive and end with a brief ceremony to honor local veterans at the Veterans Memorial in City Lions Park.
The city of Folsom anticipates more than 2,000 participants.
Veterans Day Open Cockpit
The Aerospace Museum of California at McClellan Park will host an open cockpit event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Attendees can expect a sneak peek of select cockpits and open aircraft interiors.
Capitol Parade
The annual Sacramento Veterans Day Parade will start at Crocker Park and end at the California Capitol on Saturday.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.
West Sacramento VFW Veterans Day Parade
West Sacramento’s last remaining Veterans of Foreign Wars Post recently announced the much-anticipated 2023 Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
The parade route begins at the old Westmore Oaks Elementary location on 1100 Clarendon St. and culminates at the corner of Park Boulevard and Stone Boulevard.
Veteran’s Day Show and Shine Car Show
A Veterans Day car show will be held at Broderick Roadhouse in West Sacramento on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Truckaderos and Vinnie and the Setbacks will be performing at the free event.
All ages are welcome.
Davis Veterans Day Ceremony
Davis will be remembering fallen veterans at the city’s annual ceremony, which takes place Saturday at the Davis Cemetery & Arboretum, located at 820 Pole Line Road.
Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans early that morning and picked up that evening.
A musical prelude will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the program starts at 11.
Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade & BBQ
A Veterans Day Barbecue is going to be held at Elk Grove Regional Park on Saturday.
Before that barbecue, there will be a parade beginning at 11:11 a.m. that starts at the Cosumnes School District administration building on Elk Grove Boulevard.
Stockton Veterans Day Tribute
Doors open for Stockton’s Veterans Day Tribute at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday. The program begins at 10:45.
Modesto’s Veterans Day Parade
The American Legion and the Veterans Chamber of Commerce NorCal are putting on a Veterans Day Parade from O Street to Needham Street to Graceada Park in Modesto.
It starts at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11.
Auburn
The Auburn Veterans Day Parade on Saturday begins at 10:50 a.m. at the corner of Lincoln Way and Cleveland Avenue and proceeds down Lincoln Way.
Fairfield
A Veterans Day parade in Fairfield on Saturday begins downtown at 12:30 p.m. and there will be a commemoration ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Downtown Theater.
News
Richmond woman lost her leg, then ran the longest race of her life
RICHMOND, Va. — Sue Henneberry has been active since just after she could walk.
“My parents were both PE teachers so I was probably the only girl in my class who could throw a spiral,” the New Jersey native said. “Sports were always a part of my life.”
Henneberry started running shortly thereafter. So it was something of a shock when an active otherwise healthy woman got hit hard by COVID-19 and pneumonia in early 2021.
Due to a previous autoimmune disorder, Henneberry was affected in ways others were not and in ways she never expected.
“I was very achy. I went to the podiatrist and said something wasn’t right. He said you’re right, something isn’t right,” she recalled. “I had a wound and didn’t know it because of my autoimmune, my left leg was numb from the knee down.
“My foot was red like a lobster. My health was plummeting. I felt awful.”
For two years, Henneberry and her doctors battled to no avail. All the medication in the world wasn’t helping the situation with her leg.
It would have to go.
“It was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make because I chose. It’s not like an auto accident or anything else. I chose to be amputated,” she said.
It turned out to be one of the best decisions she’s ever made.
Henneberry’s health immediately began to rebound.
She also found new ways to get up and moving. She found the folks at Sportable.
“Everybody needs to get up and move whatever your challenges are. Even if it’s just walking around the block, you gotta keep active,” running coach Karl Cover said.
“Disabilities will never outweigh your ability,” Henneberry said. “To me, I’ve lived that. It is that middle finger saying nope, not gonna let it get the best of me!”
Henneberry began running again and took part in a Spartan race earlier this year.
Just a few weeks ago, she ran a 10-mile race at Rocketts Landing. It was the furthest she had ever run in her life.
“This is mental. As much as this is physical, to learn how to walk, to learn how to run or any of that kind of stuff, you’ve lost part of your body. I’m still trying to grieve,” she said. “For me, doing the sports and giving myself a goal to work and when I can achieve that, it is so uplifting that I can do anything. If I can do this, what’s next?”
What’s next is the Richmond half-marathon for which she is training with her coach and other supporters.
Cover suggested just doing the 8K portion, but that just isn’t in Henneberry’s style.
She is doing this for herself but has also become an example of not letting even devastating circumstances keep you down.
“She’s a perfect example to show what can be done just by getting out there and trying,” Cover said.
“This man came up to me and he said I’ve been dealing with knee injuries and I watched you do 10 miles, he said thank you so much. That was so meaningful. I was like dang, that felt good!” Henneberry said. “You have one life to live. You have to strive to have it be the best it can possibly be. Live it to the best potential you have.”
Watch for Lane Casadonte’s features on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. If you know someone Lane should profile, email him [email protected].
Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News.
Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews
News
NCB Mechanical provides world-class customer service in heating, cooling, plumbing, and more
Providing world-class customer experience is a pillar of NCB Mechanical’s mission. The company works to make its customers as comfortable as possible by servicing their heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical systems.
Not only does NCD Mechanical provide exceptional service, but they also strive to make their work as affordable as possible for their customers. “We understand the importance of meticulous attention to detail in this industry, and we firmly believe in going above and beyond for our customers,” says the company.
With the experience of NCB’s professionals, home repairs can be made much simpler. To learn more about NCB Mechanical and the services they offer, click here.
News
Premier League LIVE: Wolves vs Tottenham, Arsenal vs Burnley, Man Utd vs Luton, Bournemouth vs Newcastle score, commentary & updates – Live
Here are Sacramento area Veterans Day parades and events
Richmond woman lost her leg, then ran the longest race of her life
NCB Mechanical provides world-class customer service in heating, cooling, plumbing, and more
Premier League LIVE: Wolves vs Tottenham, Arsenal vs Burnley, Man Utd vs Luton, Bournemouth vs Newcastle score, commentary & updates – Live
Summer Walker Among ASCAP’s 2023 Women Behind the Music Honorees – Billboard
CBS 2’s Audrina Sinclair honoring Veterans Day with ‘Veterans Path to Hope’
‘My radio to heaven’: Online VA memorial adds the names and stories of millions of veterans, service members
Clayton Kershaw Rumors: Belief Growing That Ace May Be Done with Dodgers
Plan ahead of these freeway closures
Philomath youth pause to celebrate community’s veterans
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
Israel releases images of slain children to rally support after Hamas attack
Interesting Articles
Here are Sacramento area Veterans Day parades and events
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Richmond woman lost her leg, then ran the longest race of her life
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
NCB Mechanical provides world-class customer service in heating, cooling, plumbing, and more
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Premier League LIVE: Wolves vs Tottenham, Arsenal vs Burnley, Man Utd vs Luton, Bournemouth vs Newcastle score, commentary & updates – Live
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Summer Walker Among ASCAP’s 2023 Women Behind the Music Honorees – Billboard
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
CBS 2’s Audrina Sinclair honoring Veterans Day with ‘Veterans Path to Hope’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘My radio to heaven’: Online VA memorial adds the names and stories of millions of veterans, service members
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Clayton Kershaw Rumors: Belief Growing That Ace May Be Done with Dodgers
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Plan ahead of these freeway closures
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Philomath youth pause to celebrate community’s veterans
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification
-
News2 days ago
House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1
-
News6 days ago
Alabama Mayor, Pastor Dies by Suicide After Being Involuntarily Outed as Transgender Woman
-
News3 days ago
Former middle school teacher accused of sex acts with student as police believe there are more victims
-
News4 days ago
A Secret War, Strange New Wounds and Silence From the Pentagon
-
News6 days ago
‘It’s working out ok so far’
-
News5 days ago
IDF Screens Raw Hamas Footage For Journalists
-
News2 days ago
The Supreme Court’s Big Gun Case Was Humiliating for the Justices