Veterans Day will be celebrated across Northern California through parades, memorials and other events. Read below for information on some of these celebrations taking place this weekend. Consider honoring those who served with our Veterans Day online photo tribute. Folsom Veterans Day Parade The 23rd annual Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The parade will kick off at the Target parking lot on East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive and end with a brief ceremony to honor local veterans at the Veterans Memorial in City Lions Park.The city of Folsom anticipates more than 2,000 participants. Veterans Day Open CockpitThe Aerospace Museum of California at McClellan Park will host an open cockpit event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees can expect a sneak peek of select cockpits and open aircraft interiors.Capitol Parade The annual Sacramento Veterans Day Parade will start at Crocker Park and end at the California Capitol on Saturday. The parade begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. West Sacramento VFW Veterans Day ParadeWest Sacramento’s last remaining Veterans of Foreign Wars Post recently announced the much-anticipated 2023 Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.The parade route begins at the old Westmore Oaks Elementary location on 1100 Clarendon St. and culminates at the corner of Park Boulevard and Stone Boulevard.Veteran’s Day Show and Shine Car ShowA Veterans Day car show will be held at Broderick Roadhouse in West Sacramento on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Truckaderos and Vinnie and the Setbacks will be performing at the free event.All ages are welcome. Davis Veterans Day Ceremony Davis will be remembering fallen veterans at the city’s annual ceremony, which takes place Saturday at the Davis Cemetery & Arboretum, located at 820 Pole Line Road. Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans early that morning and picked up that evening.A musical prelude will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the program starts at 11. Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade & BBQA Veterans Day Barbecue is going to be held at Elk Grove Regional Park on Saturday. Before that barbecue, there will be a parade beginning at 11:11 a.m. that starts at the Cosumnes School District administration building on Elk Grove Boulevard. Stockton Veterans Day Tribute Doors open for Stockton’s Veterans Day Tribute at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday. The program begins at 10:45.Modesto’s Veterans Day Parade The American Legion and the Veterans Chamber of Commerce NorCal are putting on a Veterans Day Parade from O Street to Needham Street to Graceada Park in Modesto. It starts at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11. AuburnThe Auburn Veterans Day Parade on Saturday begins at 10:50 a.m. at the corner of Lincoln Way and Cleveland Avenue and proceeds down Lincoln Way. FairfieldA Veterans Day parade in Fairfield on Saturday begins downtown at 12:30 p.m. and there will be a commemoration ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Downtown Theater.

