‘My radio to heaven’: Online VA memorial adds the names and stories of millions of veterans, service members
WASHINGTON — The names and legacies of nearly 5 million veterans and service members have been added to an online database operated by the Department of Veterans Affairs, doubling the number of individuals whose military records and contributions are commemorated, the agency announced Thursday.
The Veterans Legacy Memorial, which was launched in 2019, is an interactive VA website that honors the men and women who served in the U.S. military, dating to the Revolutionary War.
“Keeping alive the legacy of veterans who have served is a personal mission,” said Matt Quinn, undersecretary for memorial affairs at the VA. “You see my grandfather, my father, my brother and three of my uncles are interred in veterans’ cemeteries. Their grave marker should not be the final remembrance.”
The newest addition of 5 million names to the site represents veterans and service members interred at private cemeteries across the country, the VA said.
The online memorial honors veterans and service members with individual web pages that users can visit to submit photos, post tributes and learn about their military service.
Service members at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, the nation’s oldest national cemetery, are among the veterans identified on the website.
The VA has used public databases to help identify service members and veterans and to provide background on their military records.
The platform includes names and military legacies of individuals interred in the VA’s national cemeteries, 27 cemeteries managed by the Defense Department, two National Park Service national cemeteries, and thousands of private and non-VA cemeteries, the VA said.
“The Veterans Legacy Memorial is my radio to heaven,” said Linda Monroe, wife of Vietnam veteran Bob Monroe, whose life and service is memorialized on the website.
Pages for each veteran include service branch, rank, war period, military record, honors and other public information.
Linda Monroe has added photos of their children and grandchildren and posted memories about her husband’s life in the Marine Corps and her experiences as the wife of a service member.
More than 100 personal tributes from visitors are on Bob Monroe’s web page as well as recognition of his Purple Heart Award.
“It is important to me that his memory lives on, and VLM gives me that,” Linda Monroe said Tuesday during a VA news conference.
“The Veterans Legacy Memorial gives all of us a way to pay tribute to our nation’s veterans and service members, long after they’re gone,” Quinn said.
He said employees who operate the memorial site worked for several months to confirm the identity of the nearly 5 million individuals interred at private cemeteries so they could now add them to the website.
“Their family members, fellow veterans can access the personal pages of their loved ones and upload tributes, photographs and other mementos to help preserve their legacies,” Quinn said.
Clayton Kershaw Rumors: Belief Growing That Ace May Be Done with Dodgers
The winter of 2023-2024 will be an intriguing one for many reasons. The Dodgers have been linked to just about every top-tier player via trade or free agency — one of whom is possibly the greatest baseball player of all time, Shohei Ohtani — and they have something to prove after a second early playoff exit in a row.
All eyes will be on the Japanese sensation for the next couple of months as we wait to see where he will land. However, even though all eyes will be on Shohei, there are still a ton of storylines surrounding the Dodgers, including Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw.
For the Dodgers, it’s another offseason of sitting and waiting on a decision from the ace. The game of will he retire, will he re-sign, or will he leave for Texas has become second hat for fans over the last few winters. This offseason has a major added wrinkle of surgery performed on the left-hander’s prized left shoulder with a possible return not expected until the middle of the 2024 season.
Surgery aside, a belief grew within the Dodger organization that 2023 was potentially lining up to be his last either way. This according to LA Times insider, Jack Harris.
And while Kershaw has ultimately stayed in LA on one-year contracts each of the past years, there was a growing sentiment among some within the Dodgers organization this year that 2023 would be the pitcher’s last season with the team.
(Per Jack Harris via LA Times)
If this is the last we’ve seen of Kershaw, he sure left a lasting memory in the worst way possible. The last time we would have seen him was in Game 1 of the 2023 NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. If you forgot, Kershaw allowed six hits, six earned runs on 35 pitches, one walk, zero strikeouts, and left the game after recording just one out.
It would be the worst outing of his career, and I find it hard to believe he will go out like that.
In reality, none of us know until the lefty ace says so, and my gut tells me he will be back for the 2024 season with the Boys in Blue. It’ll be hard to see the three-time Cy Young winner in another jersey, and it won’t happen in our lifetimes.
Photo Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic
Plan ahead of these freeway closures
New closures are headed to the Valley freeways for this long Veterans Day Weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s list of upcoming and ongoing improvement projects.
Notable closures were expected for sections of interstates 10 and 17.
ADOT advised drivers to allow extra time and to plan alternate routes. Drivers were asked to be prepared to slow down and merge safely when venturing through work zones.
Travel and roadway conditions can be checked at az511.gov.
Westbound I-10 closed between 7th Street and 7th Avenue in Phoenix
Details: Westbound I-10 will be closed between 7th Street and 7th Avenue north of downtown Phoenix for scheduled bridge inspection work at the I-10 tunnel.
- Southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 at the “Mini-Stack” interchange closed
- Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 16th Street closed
- Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at 32nd and 24th streets closed
When: 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12
Alternate Routes: Drivers can take northbound I-17 beginning at the “Split” interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to reach I-10 past the closure.
Drivers exiting westbound I-10 at 7th Street can use westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to 7th Avenue.
Southbound I-17 closed between Peoria and Dunlap avenues
Details: Southbound I-17 will be closed between Peoria and Dunlap avenues for Valley Metro’s light rail bridge construction project.
- Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Greenway, Thunderbird and Cactus roads closed
- Southbound I-17 frontage road closed between Peoria and Dunlap avenues
When: 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12
Alternate Routes: Loop 101 to southbound SR 51 can be used as an alternate freeway route to reach the Sky Harbor airport area.
Southbound I-17 drivers can exit before the closure and use southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond it.
Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 closed
Details: The westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will be closed as part of the ongoing I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
When: 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12
Alternate Routes: Westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) can be used to reach southbound SR 143.
For access to Sky Harbor, motorists can exit westbound I-10 to northbound 24th Street or eastbound Buckeye Road to enter the airport from the west.
Philomath youth pause to celebrate community’s veterans
In a patriotic presentation in Philomath Middle School’s gymnasium Thursday morning, students, staff and visitors listened to a guest speaker who touched on his own inspirational family history in the military, recognized retired service members in the audience and provided youngsters with a sense of the importance of veterans serving as a unifying force during times of uncertainty.
A collection of photos from Philomath Middle School’s Veterans Day assembly on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
The words of Lt. Col. Thomas J. Clifford, a decorated Army veteran who is the department chair and professor of military science at Oregon State University, served the occasion well in recognition of Veterans Day, which officially falls on Nov. 11 but was observed Thursday with various on-campus assemblies.
The most moving moments during the presentation revolved around music. In particular, Philomath Middle School choir students sang a medley of the military service hymns for the Army, Marines, Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force. Veterans stood when their song was presented, a few showing emotion while watching the kids sing.
The middle school’s seventh- and eighth-grade band played the National Anthem with the Oregon State University ROTC presenting colors and later played “Stars and Stripes Forever.” In another emotional moment, PMS trumpet players then presented “Taps.” There were a few other numbers from the band and choir, including the singing of “America the Beautiful.”
Asked what he hopes students take away from the Veterans Day assembly, Clifford referred to a Philomath Middle School Braves sports pledge, which hangs on the gym’s wall.
“Their Braves pledge about sums it up, you know — honor those by just simply being your best,” he said.
Clifford said he happily accepted the chance to speak at the assembly.
“This is always a phenomenal opportunity to help pass the message to our youth to recognize and honor the veterans that have fought to allow them to have the freedoms that they have and to celebrate that,” Clifford said.
Clifford spoke about family members who had served in the past, primarily his father, James Clifford, who started out in the Marine Corps for his first four years and then spent 30 years with the Army, retiring as a command sergeant major.
His father was 9 years old when he listened to President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address that included the historic quote, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”
Those words stuck with his father, a Brooklyn kid at the time who went to a military career that included several years as a combat medic. When Clifford himself was 24, he went to Washington, D.C. with his dad and visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which lists the names of the more than 58,000 Americans who gave their lives in the war.
“I think that was the only time I saw my father shed a tear,” he said.
The impact was lasting with Clifford enlisting in the Army in 1999.
“He is the best example of a veteran that I know and I try to emulate his actions as best I can,” he said in reverence to his father and went on to tell the middle schoolers that the true way to honor veterans is expressed “through deeds and not just words.”
The middle school program, established by retired teacher Diane Crocker in the early 1980s, was just one of those presented on Philomath School District campuses Thursday. An event at the high school included a luncheon reception.
Arizona National Guard members, reservists will be eligible for burial at veterans’ cemeteries
Vet not getting benefits? Get free attorney help!
Consumer sentiment drops to 6-month low
EKU unveils new Veteran memorial
Born Primitive Donates 100% Of Profits to Charity Over Veterans Day Weekend
Live updates: 2023 NCAA DI, DII and DIII cross country championships
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
