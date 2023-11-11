Philomath youth pause to celebrate community’s veterans

In a patriotic presentation in Philomath Middle School’s gymnasium Thursday morning, students, staff and visitors listened to a guest speaker who touched on his own inspirational family history in the military, recognized retired service members in the audience and provided youngsters with a sense of the importance of veterans serving as a unifying force during times of uncertainty.
A collection of photos from Philomath Middle School’s Veterans Day assembly on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
The words of Lt. Col. Thomas J. Clifford, a decorated Army veteran who is the department chair and professor of military science at Oregon State University, served the occasion well in recognition of Veterans Day, which officially falls on Nov. 11 but was observed Thursday with various on-campus assemblies.
The most moving moments during the presentation revolved around music. In particular, Philomath Middle School choir students sang a medley of the military service hymns for the Army, Marines, Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force. Veterans stood when their song was presented, a few showing emotion while watching the kids sing.
The middle school’s seventh- and eighth-grade band played the National Anthem with the Oregon State University ROTC presenting colors and later played “Stars and Stripes Forever.” In another emotional moment, PMS trumpet players then presented “Taps.” There were a few other numbers from the band and choir, including the singing of “America the Beautiful.”
Asked what he hopes students take away from the Veterans Day assembly, Clifford referred to a Philomath Middle School Braves sports pledge, which hangs on the gym’s wall.
“Their Braves pledge about sums it up, you know — honor those by just simply being your best,” he said.
Clifford said he happily accepted the chance to speak at the assembly.
“This is always a phenomenal opportunity to help pass the message to our youth to recognize and honor the veterans that have fought to allow them to have the freedoms that they have and to celebrate that,” Clifford said.
Clifford spoke about family members who had served in the past, primarily his father, James Clifford, who started out in the Marine Corps for his first four years and then spent 30 years with the Army, retiring as a command sergeant major.
His father was 9 years old when he listened to President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address that included the historic quote, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”
Those words stuck with his father, a Brooklyn kid at the time who went to a military career that included several years as a combat medic. When Clifford himself was 24, he went to Washington, D.C. with his dad and visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which lists the names of the more than 58,000 Americans who gave their lives in the war.
“I think that was the only time I saw my father shed a tear,” he said.
The impact was lasting with Clifford enlisting in the Army in 1999.
“He is the best example of a veteran that I know and I try to emulate his actions as best I can,” he said in reverence to his father and went on to tell the middle schoolers that the true way to honor veterans is expressed “through deeds and not just words.”
The middle school program, established by retired teacher Diane Crocker in the early 1980s, was just one of those presented on Philomath School District campuses Thursday. An event at the high school included a luncheon reception.
The numbers: Consumer sentiment fell in November for the fourth month in a row due to worries about higher interest rates as well as war in the Middle East.
The preliminary reading of the sentiment survey declined to 60.4 from 63.8 in October, the University of Michigan said Friday. It’s the weakest reading since May.
The consumer-sentiment survey reveals how consumers feel about their own finances as well as the broader economy.
Key details: Sentiment fell the most among younger and lower-income Americans, the survey found.
A gauge that measures what consumers think about the current state of the economy slid to 65.7 this month from 70.6 in October.
A measurement of expectations for the next six months declined to 56.9 from 59.3.
Both of those indexes also tumbled to a six-month low.
Americans think inflation will average 4.4% in the next year, up from 4.2% in the prior month and 3.2% in September. The uptick reflects the lingering effects of a spike in gas prices at the end of summer.
The official rate of inflation is 3.7%, using the consumer-price index.
Big picture: The economy grew at the fastest pace in the third quarter in a decade excluding the pandemic years of 2020-2021, at least officially.
But the economy probably wasn’t that strong, economists say, and growth is all but certain to slow in the face of higher interest rates.
Consumers themselves are also uncertain about the near-term path of the economy, as the sentiment and other surveys show.
Looking ahead: “The consumer is feeling stretched between the twin pains of inflation and higher interest rates, making them less optimistic about their current and future economic prospects,” said Damian McIntyre, head of Multi Asset Solutions at Federated Hermes.
