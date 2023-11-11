Connect with us

Plan ahead of these freeway closures

Plan ahead of these freeway closures

New closures are headed to the Valley freeways for this long Veterans Day Weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s list of upcoming and ongoing improvement projects.

Notable closures were expected for sections of interstates 10 and 17.

ADOT advised drivers to allow extra time and to plan alternate routes. Drivers were asked to be prepared to slow down and merge safely when venturing through work zones.

Travel and roadway conditions can be checked at az511.gov.

Map of Valley freeway closures this weekend, Nov. 10-13

Westbound I-10 closed between 7th Street and 7th Avenue in Phoenix

Details: Westbound I-10 will be closed between 7th Street and 7th Avenue north of downtown Phoenix for scheduled bridge inspection work at the I-10 tunnel.

  • Southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 at the “Mini-Stack” interchange closed
  • Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 16th Street closed
  • Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at 32nd and 24th streets closed

Philomath youth pause to celebrate community's veterans

Gallery: Veterans Day Assembly at Philomath Middle School (Nov. 9, 2023)

In a patriotic presentation in Philomath Middle School’s gymnasium Thursday morning, students, staff and visitors listened to a guest speaker who touched on his own inspirational family history in the military, recognized retired service members in the audience and provided youngsters with a sense of the importance of veterans serving as a unifying force during times of uncertainty.

A collection of photos from Philomath Middle School’s Veterans Day assembly on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.


The words of Lt. Col. Thomas J. Clifford, a decorated Army veteran who is the department chair and professor of military science at Oregon State University, served the occasion well in recognition of Veterans Day, which officially falls on Nov. 11 but was observed Thursday with various on-campus assemblies.

The most moving moments during the presentation revolved around music. In particular, Philomath Middle School choir students sang a medley of the military service hymns for the Army, Marines, Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force. Veterans stood when their song was presented, a few showing emotion while watching the kids sing.

The middle school’s seventh- and eighth-grade band played the National Anthem with the Oregon State University ROTC presenting colors and later played “Stars and Stripes Forever.” In another emotional moment, PMS trumpet players then presented “Taps.” There were a few other numbers from the band and choir, including the singing of “America the Beautiful.”

Asked what he hopes students take away from the Veterans Day assembly, Clifford referred to a Philomath Middle School Braves sports pledge, which hangs on the gym’s wall.

“Their Braves pledge about sums it up, you know — honor those by just simply being your best,” he said.

1699684912 977 Philomath youth pause to celebrate communitys veterans
Army veteran Lt. Col. Thomas J. Clifford served as guest speaker for Thursday’s middle school program. (Photo by Brad Fuqua/Philomath News)

Clifford said he happily accepted the chance to speak at the assembly.

“This is always a phenomenal opportunity to help pass the message to our youth to recognize and honor the veterans that have fought to allow them to have the freedoms that they have and to celebrate that,” Clifford said.

Clifford spoke about family members who had served in the past, primarily his father, James Clifford, who started out in the Marine Corps for his first four years and then spent 30 years with the Army, retiring as a command sergeant major.

His father was 9 years old when he listened to President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address that included the historic quote, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

Those words stuck with his father, a Brooklyn kid at the time who went to a military career that included several years as a combat medic. When Clifford himself was 24, he went to Washington, D.C. with his dad and visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which lists the names of the more than 58,000 Americans who gave their lives in the war.

“I think that was the only time I saw my father shed a tear,” he said.

Philomath youth pause to celebrate communitys veterans
An Army veteran stands while the PMS choir sings a medley of military service songs. (Photo by Brad Fuqua/Philomath News)

The impact was lasting with Clifford enlisting in the Army in 1999.

“He is the best example of a veteran that I know and I try to emulate his actions as best I can,” he said in reverence to his father and went on to tell the middle schoolers that the true way to honor veterans is expressed “through deeds and not just words.”

The middle school program, established by retired teacher Diane Crocker in the early 1980s, was just one of those presented on Philomath School District campuses Thursday. An event at the high school included a luncheon reception.

Arizona National Guard members, reservists will be eligible for burial at veterans' cemeteries

Arizona National Guard members, reservists will be eligible for burial at veterans' cemeteries

Members of the Arizona National Guard along with U.S. military reservists will be eligible for burial at three veteran cemeteries beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

The cemeteries, operated by the state Department of Veterans’ Services, include the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo west of Flagstaff along with others in Marana and Sierra Vista.

It’s a result of the Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act signed by President Joe Biden last year.

Officials say the policy change removes barriers for all service members and their families to receive benefits and services they’ve earned.

They also say family members can be assured that their loved ones’ final resting places will be maintained as a national shrine.

The law covers gravesite and internment but doesn’t include the free burial flag or grave marker, which officials say will be below standard industry costs in private cemeteries.

Vet not getting benefits? Get free attorney help!

PHOENIX — Veteran’s Day is coming up this weekend and we’re honoring our vets by trying to help them!

Attorneys specializing in veteran-related issues will be in our studio, taking your calls, answering your questions, and hopefully guiding you to a solution.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, beginning at 5 p.m., we’re partnering with the State Bar of Arizona.

For two hours, attorneys will be using their expertise to help you with issues that could include:

  • disability benefits and appeals
  • discharge upgrades
  • records corrections
  • education benefits
  • medical retirement
  • veterans affairs

Gather your notes and talk to an attorney for free.
From 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., you can call 1-855-522-1515 and get help from attorneys who’ve likely dealt with the issue before.

I’ll be live during ABC15 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. looking at some of the issues facing our veterans.

Join me!

