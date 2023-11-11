News
Premier League LIVE: Wolves vs Tottenham, Arsenal vs Burnley, Man Utd vs Luton, Bournemouth vs Newcastle score, commentary & updates – Live
Summer Walker Among ASCAP’s 2023 Women Behind the Music Honorees – Billboard
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Summer Walker, Love Renaissance Records (LVRN) exec. vp/GM Amber Grimes and Atlantic Records senior director of A&R Sammye Scott are ASCAP’s 2023 Women Behind the Music honorees. Presented by the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul department, the 15th annual celebration will take place on Nov. 16 in Atlanta.
In a release announcing the 2023 honorees, ASCAP senior vp of membership and ASCAP Foundation executive director Nicole George-Middleton said, “ASCAP Women Behind the Music is such a special event for us because we get to recognize incredibly talented women who have made an impact through their art, contributions and leadership while connecting in person with our community. We are proud that we can continue this effort to inspire women to pursue careers in music, whether they are creatives or executives.”
Walker, whose 2018 breakthrough single “Girls Need Love” has reached six-times platinum, released her debut studio album Over It in 2019. The R&B project also featured the multiplatinum singles “Come Thru” and “Playing Games. She landed her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 2021 sophomore set Still Over It and has since released two EPs: Clear 2: Soft Life and Girls Need Love (Girls Mix).
Grimes, who is also a partner in LVRN MGMT, oversees the daily operations of LVRN’s various divisions as well as the marketing strategies for its artist roster. Prior to joining LVRN, she was senior vp of global creative at Capitol Music Group and before that senior manager of artists & label marketing at Spotify, developing and executing campaigns for various labels and artists such as Migos, Lil Baby and Paul McCartney. Grimes is also CEO of her own full-service marketing firm, The Cardi Brand Agency.
Before segueing to Atlantic, Scott was president of A&R at BuVision. During her Atlantic tenure, she has signed emerging rap star Kaliii (breakthrough single “Area Codes”) and served as co-A&R on A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s 2018 double-platinum album Hoodie SZN.
Walker, Grimes and Scott will join previous ASCAP Women Behind the Music honorees such as Grammy-winning singer-songwriters Kandi Burruss and Kelly Rowland, Roc Nation label co-president Shari Bryant, Interscope Geffen A&M president of A&R Nicole Wyskoarko and hip-hop icons Salt-N-Pepa.
CBS 2’s Audrina Sinclair honoring Veterans Day with ‘Veterans Path to Hope’
CHICAGO (CBS)– On this Veteran’s Day CBS 2 is paying tribute to some of the heroes living in the Chicago area.
Even decades after serving, talking about it can still be emotional for vets. CBS 2’s Audrina Sinclair saw that firsthand when chatting with local veterans through Veterans Path to Hope.
The organization offers services including food pantries, peer counseling, employment and housing assistance to local veterans. Veterans Path to Hope partners with local organizations to provide these services and help rebuild and transform the lives of veterans.
Sarah Cain is a veteran who worked as a medic and now works for the Crystal Lake-based Veterans Path to Hope. She said her two deployments were very different.
“The warfare changed during my two deployments, but the medical mission never changed,” She said.
Cain’s husband served for 24 years.
Navy vet Michael Orre calls his service an “eye-opening experience.”
“We’re all giving back to people who need help, we’ve all been helped,” Orre said. “It’s a great feeling. When you see someone come in, they have nothing, they don’t know where to go…we welcome them. They are leaving with a sigh of relief.”
As Sinclair shared, she comes from a family of veterans. Her parents served a combined 45 years in the U.S. Army. Her brother and sister-in-law also served in the army.
“I’m so grateful,” Sinclair said.
You can find more information on the Veterans Path to Hope website.
‘My radio to heaven’: Online VA memorial adds the names and stories of millions of veterans, service members
WASHINGTON — The names and legacies of nearly 5 million veterans and service members have been added to an online database operated by the Department of Veterans Affairs, doubling the number of individuals whose military records and contributions are commemorated, the agency announced Thursday.
The Veterans Legacy Memorial, which was launched in 2019, is an interactive VA website that honors the men and women who served in the U.S. military, dating to the Revolutionary War.
“Keeping alive the legacy of veterans who have served is a personal mission,” said Matt Quinn, undersecretary for memorial affairs at the VA. “You see my grandfather, my father, my brother and three of my uncles are interred in veterans’ cemeteries. Their grave marker should not be the final remembrance.”
The newest addition of 5 million names to the site represents veterans and service members interred at private cemeteries across the country, the VA said.
The online memorial honors veterans and service members with individual web pages that users can visit to submit photos, post tributes and learn about their military service.
Service members at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, the nation’s oldest national cemetery, are among the veterans identified on the website.
The VA has used public databases to help identify service members and veterans and to provide background on their military records.
The platform includes names and military legacies of individuals interred in the VA’s national cemeteries, 27 cemeteries managed by the Defense Department, two National Park Service national cemeteries, and thousands of private and non-VA cemeteries, the VA said.
“The Veterans Legacy Memorial is my radio to heaven,” said Linda Monroe, wife of Vietnam veteran Bob Monroe, whose life and service is memorialized on the website.
Pages for each veteran include service branch, rank, war period, military record, honors and other public information.
Linda Monroe has added photos of their children and grandchildren and posted memories about her husband’s life in the Marine Corps and her experiences as the wife of a service member.
More than 100 personal tributes from visitors are on Bob Monroe’s web page as well as recognition of his Purple Heart Award.
“It is important to me that his memory lives on, and VLM gives me that,” Linda Monroe said Tuesday during a VA news conference.
“The Veterans Legacy Memorial gives all of us a way to pay tribute to our nation’s veterans and service members, long after they’re gone,” Quinn said.
He said employees who operate the memorial site worked for several months to confirm the identity of the nearly 5 million individuals interred at private cemeteries so they could now add them to the website.
“Their family members, fellow veterans can access the personal pages of their loved ones and upload tributes, photographs and other mementos to help preserve their legacies,” Quinn said.
