News
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: November 10-12
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From Veterans Day events to the Troy Waterfront Chili Festival to Derek Hough at the Palace, there are quite a few things happening on November 10, 11, and 12.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, November 10
Saturday, November 11
- Veterans Day events around the Capital Region
- Troy Waterfront Chili Festival, River Street Market in Troy, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Saratoga Springs Cannabis Growers Showcase, Saratoga Springs City Center Parking Garage, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- CNYS Black Expo, Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- The Princess Bride: an Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Adirondack Sports & Northeast Ski Expo, Albany Capital Center, 10 a.m. Free admission.
- Hudson-Mohawk Weavers’ Guild Show & Sale, Pat’s Barn in North Greenbush, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission.
- säje, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Albany Symphony Orchestra: Daugherty + Tchaikovsky & The Blue Danube, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Schenectady Civic Players: Chapter Two, Schenectady Civic Playhouse on South Church Street, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Civic Players website.
- Berkshire Waldorf Holiday Handcraft Fair, Berkshire Waldorf School in Great Barrington, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, November 12
- Saratoga Springs Cannabis Growers Showcase, Saratoga Springs City Center Parking Garage, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Adirondack Sports & Northeast Ski Expo, Albany Capital Center, 10 a.m. Free admission.
- Hudson-Mohawk Weavers’ Guild Show & Sale, Pat’s Barn in North Greenbush, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission.
- Golden Oldies: Doo Wop Rock & Roll Spectacular, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Albany Symphony Orchestra: Daugherty + Tchaikovsky & The Blue Danube, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Schenectady Civic Players: Chapter Two, Schenectady Civic Playhouse on South Church Street, 2:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Civic Players website.
News
World Champion Matt Richards Nominated For UK Sport Award
Two-Time World Champion Matt Richards Nominated For UK Sport Award After Historic Year
Matt Richards has been nominated for honours at UK Sport’s PLx Awards 2023 following a year in which he won double gold at the World Championships.
The 20-year-old – coached by Ryan Livingstone at Millfield, south-west England – hinted at what was to come at the British Championships in April where he became the first man to hit the 21/47.1:44 freestyle triple, going 21.98 in the 50, 47.72 in the 100 and 1:44.83 over 200.
Come the 200 free at the Fukuoka worlds and he led home Olympic champion Tom Dean for a historic British one-two before the pair joined forces with Duncan Scott and James Guy to add the 4×200 world crown to their Olympic title.
He also led off the British 4×100 mixed free quartet in 47.83 as they claimed bronze in a European record of 3:21.68.
Richards has the opportunity to add to his silverware at next month’s European Short-Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania.
There he’ll compete in the 50, 100 and 200 free where the likes of David Popovici, Maxime Grousset and Florent Manaudou await along with British teammates Dean, Scott, Guy and Ben Proud.
His achievements have been recognised with his nomination for the Athlete Award alongside Joe Clarke – who won two titles at the 2023 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships – and Matt Weston, who claimed the world skeleton crown while enjoying a golden World Cup campaign.
The PLx Awards is run by UK Sport and supported by The National Lottery with individuals, teams and outstanding projects in the Olympic and Paralympic high-performance community which will be celebrated at the awards ceremony in Stratford-upon-Avon on 28 November.
Looking back at his 2023 so far, Richards told Swimming World:
“It was a great year. The past season for me and the team was about building back to where we wanted to be.
“The previous year was quite a tough one for me; it wasn’t where I wanted to be after the success of Tokyo and so all of last season for us was about getting myself back on the trajectory that I wanted to be on heading into Paris.”
News
Bomarito headed to NCAA National Championships
Sonoma State University cross country runner Gianna Bomarito will continue her standout season and represent SSU at the NCAA National Championships following her third-place finish Saturday at the NCAA Division II West Region Cross Country Championships.
The Seawolves’ women’s cross country team, running in cold and wet conditions on the Ash Creek Preserve course in Monmouth, Oregon, earned a 17th-place finish, the program’s best team finish at a regional since 2011. Head coach David Lawrence Jr. has now led SSU to three straight top-20 finishes at the NCAA regional and adds another feather to his cap with sophomore Bomarito earning an automatic qualifier to nationals — the first SSU participant at nationals since 2001, and just the second in the program’s history.
Bomarito made the second regional appearance of her SSU career and did not disappoint, leading for a large portion of the race while recording a 6K time of 20:50.3, representing the top finisher from the CCAA.
The West Region showing comes on the heels of Bomarito shattering the individual conference record October 21 in the CCAA Championships at Quarry Lakes in Fremont. Her first-place finish and third win of the season led the Seawolves to a seventh-place finish, their best team performance at the conference championships since 2004.
Bomarito’s dominant performance again led the Seawolves on Saturday, but five other SSU runners also recorded season bests. First-year runner Liliana Salado was the team’s next best finisher with a time of 23:03.5, good for a personal best. Veterans Sophie Rodriguez and Abby Ribet recorded times under 24 minutes to finish with season bests and round out the top-50 for the Seawolves.
Junior Maddy Petersen and freshman Loralye Clements were the other two Seawolf runners with personal bests. Petersen finished with a time of 24:07.7 and Clements with a time of 25:02.0. Fellow freshman Abby Carroll competed in her first 6K event of the season and recorded a time of 26:33.8 to conclude things for Sonoma State.
Conference champion, conference runner of the year, first conference champion in program history, program record, CCAA record time – and now the first berth at Nationals since SSU great Kathy Lenno competed in 2001 – all belong to Bomarito.
News
City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Veterans Day | News
The City of Cheyenne Sanitation Division has announced its schedule in observance of the 2023 Veterans Day holiday.
There will be no change in schedule for the trash, recycle, or yard waste pick-up on Friday, Nov. 10. Residents should have trash, recycle, and yard waste containers out by 6 a.m.
There will be no sanitation services on Saturday, Nov. 11, as the Sanitation Division’s drivers will be observing Veterans Day.
- The Sanitation Division Office will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, and reopen Monday, Nov. 13.
- Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) will have no change in normal business hours this week and will be open Monday through Friday.
- The Solid Waste Transfer Station will remain open Friday, Nov. 10, but will be closed Saturday, Nov. 11.
- The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) and Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Drive) will remain open Friday, Nov. 10, but will close Saturday, Nov. 11. Both facilities will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 14.
For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: November 10-12
World Champion Matt Richards Nominated For UK Sport Award
Bomarito headed to NCAA National Championships
City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Veterans Day | News
11-09-2023 Community Focus Brainerd Family YMCA – WJJY 106.7
Grammy Nominations 2024: See the Full List Here
Bears surge past Braves in second half of hoops season opener | Sports
Live updates from NASA CRS-29 resupply launch to ISS
North Carolina transfer Tyler Nickel contributes 20 minutes, 12 points in first game as a Hokie
Former top prosecutor for Baltimore convicted in perjury case tied to purchase of Florida homes
California’s ‘right to repair’ bill is now California’s ‘right to repair’ law
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
China says sends fighter jets to warn US Navy plane in Taiwan Strait
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
An American couple left their rent-free life in Mexico and moved to a $7,500 abandoned home in Japan: ‘We feel overwhelmingly welcome’
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Interesting Articles
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: November 10-12
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
World Champion Matt Richards Nominated For UK Sport Award
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Bomarito headed to NCAA National Championships
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Veterans Day | News
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
11-09-2023 Community Focus Brainerd Family YMCA – WJJY 106.7
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Grammy Nominations 2024: See the Full List Here
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Bears surge past Braves in second half of hoops season opener | Sports
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Live updates from NASA CRS-29 resupply launch to ISS
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
North Carolina transfer Tyler Nickel contributes 20 minutes, 12 points in first game as a Hokie
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Former top prosecutor for Baltimore convicted in perjury case tied to purchase of Florida homes
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification
-
News6 days ago
The FBI is investigating a Texas sheriff’s office, a woman interviewed by agents says
-
News7 days ago
Indiana attorney general reprimanded over abortion doctor remarks
-
News5 days ago
Alabama Mayor, Pastor Dies by Suicide After Being Involuntarily Outed as Transgender Woman
-
News6 days ago
House Democrat Schools Marjorie Taylor Greene With A Brutal U.S. History Lesson
-
News2 days ago
Former middle school teacher accused of sex acts with student as police believe there are more victims
-
News2 days ago
House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1
-
News6 days ago
The glass bridge that broke and killed a tourist in Indonesia wasn’t even half an inch thick, investigators say