World Champion Matt Richards Nominated For UK Sport Award

The City of Cheyenne Sanitation Division has announced its schedule in observance of the 2023 Veterans Day holiday.
There will be no change in schedule for the trash, recycle, or yard waste pick-up on Friday, Nov. 10. Residents should have trash, recycle, and yard waste containers out by 6 a.m.
There will be no sanitation services on Saturday, Nov. 11, as the Sanitation Division’s drivers will be observing Veterans Day.
- The Sanitation Division Office will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, and reopen Monday, Nov. 13.
- Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) will have no change in normal business hours this week and will be open Monday through Friday.
- The Solid Waste Transfer Station will remain open Friday, Nov. 10, but will be closed Saturday, Nov. 11.
- The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) and Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Drive) will remain open Friday, Nov. 10, but will close Saturday, Nov. 11. Both facilities will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 14.
For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.