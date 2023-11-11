Connect with us

World Champion Matt Richards Nominated For UK Sport Award

Matt Richards

Two-Time World Champion Matt Richards Nominated For UK Sport Award After Historic Year

Matt Richards has been nominated for honours at UK Sport’s PLx Awards 2023 following a year in which he won double gold at the World Championships.

The 20-year-old – coached by Ryan Livingstone at Millfield, south-west England – hinted at what was to come at the British Championships in April where he became the first man to hit the 21/47.1:44 freestyle triple, going 21.98 in the 50, 47.72 in the 100 and 1:44.83 over 200.

Come the 200 free at the Fukuoka worlds and he led home Olympic champion Tom Dean for a historic British one-two before the pair joined forces with Duncan Scott and James Guy to add the 4×200 world crown to their Olympic title.






Matt Richards: Photo Courtesy: Morgan Harlow/British Swimming

He also led off the British 4×100 mixed free quartet in 47.83 as they claimed bronze in a European record of 3:21.68.

Richards has the opportunity to add to his silverware at next month’s European Short-Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania.

There he’ll compete in the 50, 100 and 200 free where the likes of David Popovici, Maxime Grousset and Florent Manaudou await along with British teammates Dean, Scott, Guy and Ben Proud.

His achievements have been recognised with his nomination for the Athlete Award alongside Joe Clarke – who won two titles at the 2023 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships – and Matt Weston, who claimed the world skeleton crown while enjoying a golden World Cup campaign.

The PLx Awards is run by UK Sport and supported by The National Lottery with individuals, teams and outstanding projects in the Olympic and Paralympic high-performance community which will be celebrated at the awards ceremony in Stratford-upon-Avon on 28 November.

Looking back at his 2023 so far, Richards told Swimming World:

“It was a great year. The past season for me and the team was about building back to where we wanted to be.

“The previous year was quite a tough one for me; it wasn’t where I wanted to be after the success of Tokyo and so all of last season for us was about getting myself back on the trajectory that I wanted to be on heading into Paris.”

Bomarito headed to NCAA National Championships

November 11, 2023

Sonoma State University cross country runner Gianna Bomarito will continue her standout season and represent SSU at the NCAA National Championships following her third-place finish Saturday at the NCAA Division II West Region Cross Country Championships.

The Seawolves’ women’s cross country team, running in cold and wet conditions on the Ash Creek Preserve course in Monmouth, Oregon, earned a 17th-place finish, the program’s best team finish at a regional since 2011. Head coach David Lawrence Jr. has now led SSU to three straight top-20 finishes at the NCAA regional and adds another feather to his cap with sophomore Bomarito earning an automatic qualifier to nationals — the first SSU participant at nationals since 2001, and just the second in the program’s history. 

Bomarito made the second regional appearance of her SSU career and did not disappoint, leading for a large portion of the race while recording a 6K time of 20:50.3, representing the top finisher from the CCAA.

The West Region showing comes on the heels of Bomarito shattering the individual conference record October 21 in the CCAA Championships at Quarry Lakes in Fremont. Her first-place finish and third win of the season led the Seawolves to a seventh-place finish, their best team performance at the conference championships since 2004. 

Bomarito’s dominant performance again led the Seawolves on Saturday, but five other SSU runners also recorded season bests. First-year runner Liliana Salado was the team’s next best finisher with a time of 23:03.5, good for a personal best. Veterans Sophie Rodriguez and Abby Ribet recorded times under 24 minutes to finish with season bests and round out the top-50 for the Seawolves.

Junior Maddy Petersen and freshman Loralye Clements were the other two Seawolf runners with personal bests. Petersen finished with a time of 24:07.7 and Clements with a time of 25:02.0. Fellow freshman Abby Carroll competed in her first 6K event of the season and recorded a time of 26:33.8 to conclude things for Sonoma State. 

Conference champion, conference runner of the year, first conference champion in program history, program record, CCAA record time – and now the first berth at Nationals since SSU great Kathy Lenno competed in 2001 – all belong to Bomarito.
 

City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Veterans Day

November 10, 2023

City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Veterans Day

Courtesy Photo


The City of Cheyenne Sanitation Division has announced its schedule in observance of the 2023 Veterans Day holiday.

There will be no change in schedule for the trash, recycle, or yard waste pick-up on Friday, Nov. 10. Residents should have trash, recycle, and yard waste containers out by 6 a.m.

There will be no sanitation services on Saturday, Nov. 11, as the Sanitation Division’s drivers will be observing Veterans Day.

  • The Sanitation Division Office will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, and reopen Monday, Nov. 13.
  • Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) will have no change in normal business hours this week and will be open Monday through Friday.
  • The Solid Waste Transfer Station will remain open Friday, Nov. 10, but will be closed Saturday, Nov. 11.
  • The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) and Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Drive) will remain open Friday, Nov. 10, but will close Saturday, Nov. 11. Both facilities will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 14.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.

11-09-2023 Community Focus Brainerd Family YMCA

November 10, 2023

11-09-2023 Community Focus Brainerd Family YMCA

