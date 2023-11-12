Connect with us

Coach Dave Bloor ran the first Richmond Marathon. Saturday may be his last.

Coach Dave Bloor ran the first Richmond Marathon. Saturday may be his last.

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of runners will hit the streets Saturday morning for the 46th running of the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, known as “America’s Friendliest Marathon.” Streets through downtown Richmond, both north and south of the James River, will be packed with runners and fans cheering them on.

You can check out the many street closings and other race day information here.

Dave Bloor has been connected to the Richmond Marathon since its inception.

A room on the bottom floor of his Henrico home is filled with two passions Bloor picked up growing up: fish and running.

“Running is more important to my life, I think, than the fish are, but right now, I’m more interested in the fish,” Bloor said with a smile surrounded by large aquariums filled with angel fish.

Bloor ran track and cross country at the University of Virginia, and those pictures dot his fish/running history room.

“This picture here is kind of famous,” Bloor said pointing to a framed black and white photo. “That’s me running at the University of Virginia, but I’m not the most important person William Faulkner is timing me. . . That picture is in a big running store in Charlottesville. Some of my kids come back and say, ‘Mr. Bloor we saw your picture with William Faulkner.’ I say, ‘oh yeah Bill!’”

Dave is Mr. Bloor or Coach Bloor to thousands of people.

He spent 50 years as a cross country and track coach in Virginia, many of them at St. Catherine’s School in the West End of Richmond, and much of the wallspace in the room is packed with images from races.

“It did them some good, and it did me some good,” Bloor said.

During his time coaching, Bloor was able to train alongside the athletes.

In his 40s, Bloor was in great running shape (his best marathon time was 2 hours 34 minutes) and decided to run in the first-ever Richmond Marathon in 1978.

It’s safe to say he did pretty well.

“Came here and ran it, didn’t think anything about it being the first, just thought it was another marathon,” Bloor said. “Finished in fifth place, behind some people I know and in front of some people I know.”

In the 45 years since that day, Bloor ran Richmond a few more times.

Now in his 80s, his running days are behind him, but you can still find Dave and his wife Margaret on the course.

For more than 15 years, the Bloors have led the water station at mile six right next to St. Catherine’s School, alongside the cross country team from there and nearby St. Christopher’s School.

“If I was at the 20-mile mark, they probably wouldn’t be laughing, but here they’re very friendly,” Bloor said with a smile.

Dave and Margaret met at St. Catherine’s and both taught there for decades.

Occasionally, they’ll see former students running in the marathon.

“In fact, some of them come back, and we see some of them run by there and say, ‘Hi, Mr.Bloor; hi Mrs. Bloor!’” Dave said.

This could be the final year the Bloors captain their water station — the 5:45 a.m. wake-up time being the main culprit. Those running by Saturday can give the Bloors a friendly race day hello, and now, soak in this life lesson Dave gleaned from his life’s passion.

“The person who finished last worked just as hard as the person who finished first,” Bloor said. “It’s hard to run a 5k; it’s hard to run a marathon, but that’s what makes you a better person. Most people come to realize that I’ve done this, and I’ve accomplished it, and I’m proud of myself. Self-esteem is part of it; it gives you a lot of self-esteem.”

For more race day information click here.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
News

The annual Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 12, 2023

By

The annual Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade

Military veterans were honored on Friday with a parade through Baltimore.

The annual Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade started at noon at the Washington Monument, on North Charles Street, and ended at the War Memorial Plaza, on Holliday Street.

The Grand Marshal of the Veterans Day Parade was Maj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, the Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard. She is the only African-American woman leading a state military in the nation.

Related: What you need to know about Baltimore’s Veterans Day Parade

Mayor Brandon Scott marched alongside dignitaries, veterans and military personnel.  Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also be walked the route.

WJZ was the proud media sponsor of the Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade.

Following the parade, there was a wreath-laying ceremony at The Black Soldiers Memorial at the War Memorial Plaza.

News

Romano confirms Spurs 'sent scouts' to watch player who loves 'creating chaos' with his dribbling skills

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 11, 2023

By

Romano confirms Spurs 'sent scouts' to watch player who loves 'creating chaos' with his dribbling skills

According to Fabrizio Romano (via The Spurs Express), Tottenham are interested in Club Brugge wonderkid Antonio Nusa.

They have been following him and even sent scouts to watch him recently.

He also adds that a number of European clubs are after him.

Nusa, who was previously linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer transfer window, is now garnering attention from several European clubs as well.

The teenager’s current contract with Club Brugge runs until 2027.

Despite his young age, Nusa has already made 53 appearances for Club Brugge and has been directly involved in five goals and four assists.

His impressive displays earned him a call-up to the senior Norway national squad, where he made a notable debut by scoring a goal and providing an assist in a 6-0 victory over Jordan.

In a recent interview, Nusa has identified Neymar as his role model, emphasising their shared fondness for creating chaos on the pitch with their dribbling skills.

“I like to create chaos. Neymar is my role model because he creates chaos on the pitch with his dribbling, just like me. He is one of the best in the world.”

Tottenham’s recent trend of actively signing young talents has seen them sign players like Ashley Phillips from Blackburn and Argentinian striker Alejo Veliz during the summer transfer window.

With manager Ange Postecoglou’s reputation for nurturing and developing young players into first-team stars, Tottenham’s interest in Nusa aligns with their commitment to bolstering their youth ranks.

Furthermore, the club is reportedly seeking a left-sided attacker due to injuries Perisic and Solomon, and Nusa could potentially fit the bill.

Signing a player of his caliber would not only strengthen the squad but also send a message by securing his services ahead of other top European clubs also vying for his signature.

 

News

Here are Sacramento area Veterans Day parades and events

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 11, 2023

By

Here are Sacramento area Veterans Day parades and events

Veterans Day will be celebrated across Northern California through parades, memorials and other events. Read below for information on some of these celebrations taking place this weekend. Consider honoring those who served with our Veterans Day online photo tribute. Folsom Veterans Day Parade The 23rd annual Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The parade will kick off at the Target parking lot on East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive and end with a brief ceremony to honor local veterans at the Veterans Memorial in City Lions Park.The city of Folsom anticipates more than 2,000 participants. Veterans Day Open CockpitThe Aerospace Museum of California at McClellan Park will host an open cockpit event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees can expect a sneak peek of select cockpits and open aircraft interiors.Capitol Parade The annual Sacramento Veterans Day Parade will start at Crocker Park and end at the California Capitol on Saturday. The parade begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. West Sacramento VFW Veterans Day ParadeWest Sacramento’s last remaining Veterans of Foreign Wars Post recently announced the much-anticipated 2023 Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.The parade route begins at the old Westmore Oaks Elementary location on 1100 Clarendon St. and culminates at the corner of Park Boulevard and Stone Boulevard.Veteran’s Day Show and Shine Car ShowA Veterans Day car show will be held at Broderick Roadhouse in West Sacramento on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Truckaderos and Vinnie and the Setbacks will be performing at the free event.All ages are welcome. Davis Veterans Day Ceremony Davis will be remembering fallen veterans at the city’s annual ceremony, which takes place Saturday at the Davis Cemetery & Arboretum, located at 820 Pole Line Road. Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans early that morning and picked up that evening.A musical prelude will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the program starts at 11. Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade & BBQA Veterans Day Barbecue is going to be held at Elk Grove Regional Park on Saturday. Before that barbecue, there will be a parade beginning at 11:11 a.m. that starts at the Cosumnes School District administration building on Elk Grove Boulevard. Stockton Veterans Day Tribute Doors open for Stockton’s Veterans Day Tribute at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday. The program begins at 10:45.Modesto’s Veterans Day Parade The American Legion and the Veterans Chamber of Commerce NorCal are putting on a Veterans Day Parade from O Street to Needham Street to Graceada Park in Modesto. It starts at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11. AuburnThe Auburn Veterans Day Parade on Saturday begins at 10:50 a.m. at the corner of Lincoln Way and Cleveland Avenue and proceeds down Lincoln Way. FairfieldA Veterans Day parade in Fairfield on Saturday begins downtown at 12:30 p.m. and there will be a commemoration ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Downtown Theater.

Veterans Day will be celebrated across Northern California through parades, memorials and other events.

Read below for information on some of these celebrations taking place this weekend.

Folsom Veterans Day Parade

The 23rd annual Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The parade will kick off at the Target parking lot on East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive and end with a brief ceremony to honor local veterans at the Veterans Memorial in City Lions Park.

The city of Folsom anticipates more than 2,000 participants.

Veterans Day Open Cockpit

The Aerospace Museum of California at McClellan Park will host an open cockpit event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Attendees can expect a sneak peek of select cockpits and open aircraft interiors.

Capitol Parade

The annual Sacramento Veterans Day Parade will start at Crocker Park and end at the California Capitol on Saturday.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

West Sacramento VFW Veterans Day Parade

West Sacramento’s last remaining Veterans of Foreign Wars Post recently announced the much-anticipated 2023 Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

The parade route begins at the old Westmore Oaks Elementary location on 1100 Clarendon St. and culminates at the corner of Park Boulevard and Stone Boulevard.

Veteran’s Day Show and Shine Car Show

A Veterans Day car show will be held at Broderick Roadhouse in West Sacramento on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Truckaderos and Vinnie and the Setbacks will be performing at the free event.

All ages are welcome.

Davis Veterans Day Ceremony

Davis will be remembering fallen veterans at the city’s annual ceremony, which takes place Saturday at the Davis Cemetery & Arboretum, located at 820 Pole Line Road.

Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans early that morning and picked up that evening.

A musical prelude will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the program starts at 11.

Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade & BBQ

A Veterans Day Barbecue is going to be held at Elk Grove Regional Park on Saturday.

Before that barbecue, there will be a parade beginning at 11:11 a.m. that starts at the Cosumnes School District administration building on Elk Grove Boulevard.

Stockton Veterans Day Tribute

Doors open for Stockton’s Veterans Day Tribute at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday. The program begins at 10:45.

Modesto’s Veterans Day Parade

The American Legion and the Veterans Chamber of Commerce NorCal are putting on a Veterans Day Parade from O Street to Needham Street to Graceada Park in Modesto.

It starts at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Auburn

The Auburn Veterans Day Parade on Saturday begins at 10:50 a.m. at the corner of Lincoln Way and Cleveland Avenue and proceeds down Lincoln Way.

Fairfield

A Veterans Day parade in Fairfield on Saturday begins downtown at 12:30 p.m. and there will be a commemoration ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Downtown Theater.

