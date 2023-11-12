Coach Dave Bloor ran the first Richmond Marathon. Saturday may be his last.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via The Spurs Express), Tottenham are interested in Club Brugge wonderkid Antonio Nusa.
They have been following him and even sent scouts to watch him recently.
He also adds that a number of European clubs are after him.
🚨🥇| #Tottenham are following Club Brugge wonderkid Antonio Nusa. They have sent scouts to watch him recently and many clubs across Europe appreciate the player. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/r5Y0QyKlVJ
— The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) November 10, 2023
Nusa, who was previously linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer transfer window, is now garnering attention from several European clubs as well.
The teenager’s current contract with Club Brugge runs until 2027.
Despite his young age, Nusa has already made 53 appearances for Club Brugge and has been directly involved in five goals and four assists.
His impressive displays earned him a call-up to the senior Norway national squad, where he made a notable debut by scoring a goal and providing an assist in a 6-0 victory over Jordan.
In a recent interview, Nusa has identified Neymar as his role model, emphasising their shared fondness for creating chaos on the pitch with their dribbling skills.
“I like to create chaos. Neymar is my role model because he creates chaos on the pitch with his dribbling, just like me. He is one of the best in the world.”
Tottenham’s recent trend of actively signing young talents has seen them sign players like Ashley Phillips from Blackburn and Argentinian striker Alejo Veliz during the summer transfer window.
With manager Ange Postecoglou’s reputation for nurturing and developing young players into first-team stars, Tottenham’s interest in Nusa aligns with their commitment to bolstering their youth ranks.
Furthermore, the club is reportedly seeking a left-sided attacker due to injuries Perisic and Solomon, and Nusa could potentially fit the bill.
Signing a player of his caliber would not only strengthen the squad but also send a message by securing his services ahead of other top European clubs also vying for his signature.