Coach Dave Bloor ran the first Richmond Marathon. Saturday may be his last.

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of runners will hit the streets Saturday morning for the 46th running of the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, known as “America’s Friendliest Marathon.” Streets through downtown Richmond, both north and south of the James River, will be packed with runners and fans cheering them on.

Dave Bloor has been connected to the Richmond Marathon since its inception.

A room on the bottom floor of his Henrico home is filled with two passions Bloor picked up growing up: fish and running.

“Running is more important to my life, I think, than the fish are, but right now, I’m more interested in the fish,” Bloor said with a smile surrounded by large aquariums filled with angel fish.

Bloor ran track and cross country at the University of Virginia, and those pictures dot his fish/running history room.

“This picture here is kind of famous,” Bloor said pointing to a framed black and white photo. “That’s me running at the University of Virginia, but I’m not the most important person William Faulkner is timing me. . . That picture is in a big running store in Charlottesville. Some of my kids come back and say, ‘Mr. Bloor we saw your picture with William Faulkner.’ I say, ‘oh yeah Bill!’”

Dave is Mr. Bloor or Coach Bloor to thousands of people.

He spent 50 years as a cross country and track coach in Virginia, many of them at St. Catherine’s School in the West End of Richmond, and much of the wallspace in the room is packed with images from races.

“It did them some good, and it did me some good,” Bloor said.

During his time coaching, Bloor was able to train alongside the athletes.

In his 40s, Bloor was in great running shape (his best marathon time was 2 hours 34 minutes) and decided to run in the first-ever Richmond Marathon in 1978.

It’s safe to say he did pretty well.

“Came here and ran it, didn’t think anything about it being the first, just thought it was another marathon,” Bloor said. “Finished in fifth place, behind some people I know and in front of some people I know.”

In the 45 years since that day, Bloor ran Richmond a few more times.

Now in his 80s, his running days are behind him, but you can still find Dave and his wife Margaret on the course.

For more than 15 years, the Bloors have led the water station at mile six right next to St. Catherine’s School, alongside the cross country team from there and nearby St. Christopher’s School.

“If I was at the 20-mile mark, they probably wouldn’t be laughing, but here they’re very friendly,” Bloor said with a smile.

Dave and Margaret met at St. Catherine’s and both taught there for decades.

Occasionally, they’ll see former students running in the marathon.

“In fact, some of them come back, and we see some of them run by there and say, ‘Hi, Mr.Bloor; hi Mrs. Bloor!’” Dave said.

This could be the final year the Bloors captain their water station — the 5:45 a.m. wake-up time being the main culprit. Those running by Saturday can give the Bloors a friendly race day hello, and now, soak in this life lesson Dave gleaned from his life’s passion.

“The person who finished last worked just as hard as the person who finished first,” Bloor said. “It’s hard to run a 5k; it’s hard to run a marathon, but that’s what makes you a better person. Most people come to realize that I’ve done this, and I’ve accomplished it, and I’m proud of myself. Self-esteem is part of it; it gives you a lot of self-esteem.”

