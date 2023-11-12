News
Curry, Warriors need Wiggins to find his better self soon
SAN FRANCISCO – There is little doubt the Warriors are delighted with knowing they’ve seen the last of the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.
But there is no question they should be downright giddy at the sight of Andrew Wiggins materializing before their longing eyes.
Wiggins’ slow climb out of early-season irrelevance continued Saturday night at Chase Center, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Warriors to avoid a 118-110 loss to the longer and quicker Cavaliers, who suffocated Golden State’s offense while taking both games of the season series for the first time since Stephen Curry’s rookie season.
But if losing one more game to Cleveland in November means getting more out of Wiggins in the months to come, the Warriors will take that swap.
This team needs Wiggins. On defense, yes, but also on offense. Not just against a nasty defensive team like the Cavs but against every squad the Warriors face. Curry, who scored a game-high 30 points, would welcome a scoring sidekick – at least until Klay Thompson finds a higher level of scoring efficiency.
The signs of a renewed Wiggins were encouraging. He was mostly locked in – mostly because there were several occasions when his focus seemed to slip. He was productive enough to post one of his most complete stat lines of the season: 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.
The Warriors, however, might want to bottle and preserve Wiggins’ first six minutes, during which he scored or assisted on their first 10 points and 12 of their first 15.
An assist on the first bucket, a 3-pointer by Draymond Green. Assist on a Green layup. Assist on a Curry on a triple. A lay-in off a lob pass from Green. And, with 5:45 remaining, an emphatic follow slam off a missed 3-ball by Thompson that gave the Warriors their first lead.
“I wasn’t drawing up plays for him – it’s not about that,” coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s just about his energy, his aggressiveness. He’s been better the last couple games. He’s getting there.”
Wiggins’ 6-of-12 shooting from the field put him at 50 percent or higher for the fourth time in 10 games. He was 1 of 4 from deep, putting him at 2 of 13 since the calendar flipped to November and 4 of 24 this season. He has some serious catching up to do.
The eye test indicated Wiggins is digging deeper than he has at any time this season. He was hustling to deflect passes and on one occasion halted a Cleveland fast break by chasing down Donovan Mitchell and swiping his dribble out of bounds.
Wiggins was much less impactful in his final stint, with six fourth-quarter minutes as the Warriors comeback bid fizzled. Kerr emptied the bench with 2:12 left and the Warriors trailing by 14.
Maybe this evening is something Wiggins can carry into Sunday, when his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, invade Chase Center. He usually summons extra emotion when they visit.
That boost should come easy in this instance, as Wiggins should expect to spend plenty of time defending Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.
Kerr is hoping to wish into existence a more productive Wiggins.
“The shots haven’t been going, but his on-ball defense has been really good,” Kerr said before tipoff. “In general, that’s the message when someone is struggling. Focus on what you can control, which is on-ball defense, general energy and rebounding. Because that’s where you lose yourself in those things and fall into some points, especially somebody as athletic as Andrew. The next shot feels easier when you’re able to do that.
“He’s trending in the right direction. I’m not worried about him.”
Curry is off to a terrific start. He has been Golden State’s leading scorer in all 10 games this season, which is a vivid illustration of the “Help Wanted” sign in the thought cloud above him.
Enter Wiggins, or so the Warriors hope. As soon as Sunday, if they have their way.
UFC 295 results: Jessica Andrade drops Mackenzie Dern several times before scoring second-round knockout
Jessica Andrade got back in the win column in a big way after becoming the first person to finish Mackenzie Dern in their main card clash at UFC 295.
Following three straight losses, Andrade had her back against the wall coming into Saturday night but she came out swinging and ended up with multiple knockdowns while exchanging strikes with Dern on the feet. Andrade repeatedly forced Dern to get up again before she finally unloaded a barrage of punches that sent the grappling champion down to the canvas for the final time.
The end came at 3:15 in the second round.
“This was a strategy,” Andrade said about her win. “Only God knows what I went through this year with my divorce. I was hungry this year. The strategy actually worked tonight. I know how tough she is on the ground. I knew she was going to stay alive. I was really poised, I was calm and the strategy worked.”
In the early going, itt was constant movement from Dern as she tried to avoid standing directly in front of a power-puncher like Andrade. Dern managed an early headlock takedown but Andrade quickly escaped to bring the fight back into her world on the feet.
Just before the opening round ended, Andrade backed Dern up to the cage where she began unloading punches and she dropped the Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion to the ground with a huge right hand. Dern survived the barrage but she needed a reset with her one-minute break between rounds.
On the restart, Dern looked to establish her jab but she was still struggling to get inside for a potential takedown. That allowed Andrade to begin feasting on the striking exchanges as she kept hammering away at an overmatched opponent.
Andrade scored a second knockdown with another perfectly timed combination but this time Dern got up swinging and she actually managed to catch the former UFC champion with a stiff punch of her own. It was short-lived success, however, as Andrade fired back and this time Dern went crashing face first to the canvas but she managed to get back up yet again.
A second later, Andrade came forward with another punishing series of blows that put Dern down for the final time as the referee saw enough to stop the contest.
Despite her recent struggles, Andrade remained a constant threat to anybody near the top of the rankings in the strawweight division and her latest performance at UFC 295 proved that.
Morning Report: Robert Whittaker believes Dricus Du Plessis’ title shot is ‘fair,’ predicts new champion at UFC 297
The UFC middleweight title will take the spotlight atop the promotion’s first PPV of 2024.
Recently minted champion Sean Strickland shocked the world with a defensive masterclass against all-time great striker and former two-time champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September. The unanimous decision win let the world know “Tarzan” truly is as legit as they come, shaking up the division in the process.
Strickland proves the doubters wrong in his opportunity, but he wasn’t the original choice to be Adesanya’s challenger. That was supposed to be South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis, who scored his own massive upset in July, earning a second-round TKO over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. Unfortunately for “StillKnocks,” a lingering foot injury fought through in the Whittaker fight prevented the September turnaround. Now, his timing has aligned as he meets Strickland at UFC 297 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on January 20 and Whittaker believes it’s better than if the other top candidate Khamzat Chimaev got the shot.
“It kind of cleared a lot of things up,” Whittaker told Submission Radio of the title fight announcement. “The division is in a really crazy spot. There are so many fighters that are already busy or inactive or that are just sitting on the sidelines. With the win-losses that we’ve had in the Top 5, it’s just shuffled everything up. Then you have Chimaev and Usman coming in and fighting for a title shot allegedly, right?
“To hear Dricus getting the title shot with Sean, I think it’s fair because he wasn’t in a lot of the talks for the next title shot with Sean. Where did that leave him? Props to him, he did beat me and I think that earns something.”
Whittaker hasn’t fought since his loss to Du Plessis and was hoping to get back in action by year’s end. With that off the table, a March return, at the latest, interests “The Reaper.” In a perfect world, he’ll get that Du Plessis rematch one day, too.
In the meantime, Australia’s Whittaker will sit back with the rest of the world and enjoy UFC 297 as Du Plessis looks to bring the title back to South Africa.
“Off the cuff, I want to say Dricus just cause like, he did beat me and that gives me a path also just to get it back off him,” Whittaker predicted. “Also, I think both guys love making it a dogfight, right? I think what can I say? How can I doubt Dricus when he beat me last time?
“Have to wait and see [if strength is a factor]. I didn’t feel that he was ‘out of this world strong.’ It’s just a ‘how the cards fell’ sort of thing.”
Drama. Mackenzie Dern addresses pre-fight chaos, fallout from divorce: ‘This whole fight is still paying my ex’
Patience. Jamahal Hill reveals return timeline, ‘guaranteed’ title shot
Goals. Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones keeping title while injured, still hopes to fight him after UFC 295
The MMA Hour.
UFC 295 Media Day.
Embedded 3.
Ultimate 30: A Welterweight Nightmare.
Garry’s Picks For Top MSG Moments.
Poatan’s UFC 295 Fight Week.
A “Great” UFC 295 breakdown with a “Hangman.”
No Bets Barred. MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Conner Burks discuss who will hear ‘And New’ at UFC 295 and how can you profit?
Shots.
Birdman.
Durinho.
Paddy Twinblett.
First (second) face-off.
Banter.
Of course.
Greetings.
Kayla Harrison (15-1) vs. Aspen Ladd (11-4); 2023 PFL Championship, Nov. 24
Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1) vs. Manel Kape (19-6); UFC Vegas 83, Jan. 13
Charles Jourdain (15-6-1) vs. Sean Woodson (10-1-1); UFC 297, Jan. 20
I am way more excited for Strickland vs. Du Plessis than I ever thought I’d be. Especially in hindsight. UFC 297 will be a fun one to kick off the year.
Thanks for reading!
Poll
Who wins this weekend?
This poll is closed
-
47%
Serghei Pavlovich
(278 votes)
-
580 votes total
Vote Now
Taylor Swift Is ‘No Longer Willing to Hold Back’ Or Hide As Travis Kelce Romance Progresses
-
Taylor Swift “has decided she’s not going to hide anymore” in regards to her romance with Travis Kelce.
-
A source told Us Weekly that Taylor and Travis “talk every day” and “she also thinks he’s hot.”
-
Another source said Taylor has decided to live her life far more openly in general.
After six years of dating Joe Alwyn and keeping a very low profile, Taylor Swift has taken on a new mentality as she pursues her more public romance with Travis Kelce, sources told Us Weekly. She isn’t afraid to be seen with the people she cares about, be it Kelce or her friends, including Sophie Turner.
Following her March breakup from Joe, “Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore,” a source told Us. “She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life.”
Travis and Taylor “talk every day,” the source continued. “Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”
Travis feels similarly about Taylor, a second source said: “Travis is completely smitten.”
A third source said Taylor has decided to live her life far more openly in general.
“Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back,” that source said. “If something feels right—like it does with Travis—she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now.”
A fourth source added, “Following her heart comes naturally to Taylor, and she doesn’t think about the consequences or the optics of [cheering him on]. She’s doing what she wants to do, and it’s a breath of fresh air all around.”
Joe, by contrast, was not a fan of the spotlight. A source told People in April, “Joe has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public. The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They’ve grown apart. Taylor didn’t see them working out in the long run.”
