Is there a penalty for canceling Amazon Subscribe and Save?
Is there a penalty for canceling Amazon Subscribe and Save?
In the world of online shopping, Amazon has become a household name. With its vast selection of products and convenient services, it’s no wonder that many people turn to the e-commerce giant for their shopping needs. One such service offered Amazon is Subscribe and Save, which allows customers to receive regular deliveries of their favorite products at a discounted price. But what happens if you decide to cancel your subscription? Is there a penalty for doing so? Let’s find out.
What is Amazon Subscribe and Save?
Amazon Subscribe and Save is a service that allows customers to set up recurring deliveries of certain products. By subscribing to this service, customers can enjoy a discount on the products they regularly purchase, as well as the convenience of having them delivered right to their doorstep on a regular basis.
Is there a penalty for canceling?
Fortunately, there is no penalty for canceling your Amazon Subscribe and Save subscription. You are free to cancel at any time without incurring any additional charges or fees. Simply go to your account settings, locate the subscription you wish to cancel, and follow the prompts to cancel it. It’s as simple as that.
FAQ:
1. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?
Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Subscribe and Save subscription at any time without penalty.
2. Will I be charged for canceling?
No, there are no charges or fees associated with canceling your subscription.
3. What happens to my remaining deliveries if I cancel?
If you cancel your subscription, any remaining deliveries that were scheduled will be canceled as well. You will not be charged for these deliveries.
4. Can I reactivate my subscription after canceling?
Yes, you can reactivate your subscription at any time going to your account settings and selecting the subscription you wish to reactivate.
In conclusion, there is no penalty for canceling your Amazon Subscribe and Save subscription. You have the freedom to cancel at any time without incurring any additional charges or fees. So, if you find that the service no longer meets your needs or preferences, you can easily cancel it without any consequences.
Fan Letters: “Sunderland’s striker situation represents a flaw in the model”
Dear Roker Report,
The 2023 summer transfer window clearly demonstrated that Kristjaan Speakman’s model for our club is seriously flawed when it comes to strikers.
I accept that we’ve assembled a midfield and defence that look like they could be good enough to achieve promotion. However, no team will win anything without strikers that can score goals.
We’ve lost Ross Stewart and Amad and replaced them with unproven kids who’ve been playing at a significantly lower standard.
To put that in ‘Kyril Louis-Dreyfus terminology’, the Louis-Dreyfus family are very successful businesspeople and if one of their companies lost their Chief Executive and Managing Director, they wouldn’t replace them with graduate trainees.
The model can work with young midfielders and defenders as they can be integrated into the team and a lack of experience can be compensated for by their more experienced colleagues playing in a four-man midfield or defence.
However, it won’t work with strikers. You can’t teach a player to become a goal scorer. You can improve their positional play, but scoring is a natural instinctive ability, and they’ve either got it or they haven’t.
When the team is playing well, your striker will take the chances created and its game over. However, when the team isn’t playing well, your striker will get you a goal from nothing and you’re back in the game, and there’s no better example of that than Kevin Phillips.
Proven strikers are like gold dust. You must pay a premium for them, and you must pay premium wages to keep them happy. Under no circumstances should you voluntarily sell proven strikers unless you have an equivalent, if not better, replacement lined up.
In twenty years of management, none of Tony Mowbray’s teams have ever played without a centre forward. Even Pep Guardiola toyed with the idea of playing without a centre forward at Manchester City, before realising it was bonkers and promptly paying £51m for Erling Haaland.
In each post-match interview after we’ve played well but failed to finish teams off, you can see the frustration in Mowbray’s replies when all he really wants to say is ‘We did well considering we’ve got no strikers’, but he doesn’t want to criticise Speakman.
Who are we to disagree with more knowledgeable footballing brains than ours who suggested that if Stewart had been fit, we would’ve been promoted last season?
We know that the existing model is designed to generate funds over several years to reinvest in the club. However, as an alternative, may I suggest that the recruitment department buys a decent centre forward in January, we get promoted and we generate £80m of Sky TV money in one year?
If the current model doesn’t sort out the striker issue, we’ll end up selling Chris Rigg to Newcastle. In essence, we’ll become a feeder club for Newcastle United, and if that’s the case I want no part of that.
Steve Williamson.
Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Steve. Thanks for your letter.
In reply, I think it’s important to note that we didn’t actually ‘lose’ Amad as he was never our player to begin with and it was always unlikely that he was going to make an instant return this to Wearside summer. On a side note, the same is true of Ellis Simms, and Everton were well within their rights to recall him as they struggled for goals.
Furthermore, although the Haaland signing was significant, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City won the 2021/2022 Premier League title without an orthodox striker following Sergio Aguero’s departure. They scored a total of 150 goals in all competitions and Riyad Mahrez, a winger by trade, finished the campaign as their top scorer.
Fundamentally, I think the issue regarding our current crop of strikers is one of patience, something that’s often not in great supply but is absolutely needed as these players adjust to English football.
We’ve invested in potential and promise in Hemir, Nazariy Rusyn and Eliezer Mayenda, and although the demands for a ‘proven striker’ are unlikely to fade, it’s obvious that the club is taking a long term view and seeing the bigger picture rather than looking for the ‘quick fix’ option.
It’s easy for us as fans to demand that big fees and wages are spent on strikers, but it’s not our money, so the pressure isn’t anywhere near as intense. In my opinion, it’s far too early to write any of them off, and if we are to spend money on another striker come January, it’ll clearly be done on the back of player sales.
Time will tell, but I think these lads are worthy of patience and backing as they make their way in English football, and I do believe that the majority of Sunderland fans are willing to do exactly that.
Dear Roker Report,
I’m writing in response to Bill Calvert’s letter on player wages, and I totally disagree with his opinion of our owners being greedy and not paying players what they want.
The owner’s family and the senior recruitment team have been involved in football for years and have far more experience of dealing with players, agents, and general negotiations than any of the fans.
If the value of a player is reached and they’re sold, so be it, as no one individual is bigger than the club and if the money gained is reinvested into the transfer kitty, it can only benefit the club for the future.
I’d rather we planned and were promoted than become a yo-yo club again.
Malcolm Donnison
Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Malcolm. Thanks for getting in touch.
It’s becoming a bit of a stock reply whenever I hear people talking about ‘ambition’ and ‘thinking like a big club again’, but ambition wouldn’t mean getting promoted, pocketing then TV money and then not worrying about what came next.
‘Premier League relegation? Who cares? We’re £80 million richer and that’s the main thing’
That’s a weak, small-time and completely unambitious mindset, and as you say, the aim has to be to achieve promotion and then look to progress in the Premier League, rather than stagnating.
If our last top flight spell taught us anything, it’s that if you don’t have a long-term plan, things will eventually fall apart. We simply can’t allow the mistakes of the past to be repeated and under this regime, I don’t think they will be.
The Empire State Building in NYC will turn into an American flag
In honor of Veterans Day, the Empire State Building has partnered with the Wounded Warrior Project and will shine in the colors of our very own American flag—red and white stripes with blue and gold speckles—tomorrow night.
As has been the case throughout the past few years, the landmark will use its iconic lighting system in remembrance of all those who have served in our armed forces.
You’ll be able to glimpse at the shining colors starting sunset (which, tomorrow, is at 4:42pm) until around 2am.
The legendary building has become the site of many celebrations throughout its lifespan. Next month, for example, it will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of the classic holiday film Elf starring Will Ferrell. In honor of the event, the building will host special movie screenings on the 80th floor complete with holiday-themed drinks and snacks.
Later this month, on November 14, the landmark will shine blue in partnership with the Helmsley Trust in honor of World Diabetes Day and, just a few days later, on November 17, it will turn red and green in partnership with Madison Square Garden in celebration of the Radio City Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular opening night.
Basically, if you want to know what cause you should be thinking about that day, all you need to do is look up at the Empire State Building!
Prime Video quietly adds 17 huge movies to its library
Prime Video has just added some of the most entertaining movies of the 21st century.
Some great new additions to the Prime Video library this week, starting with…
BABY DRIVER
Director Edgar Wright gives us his version of a Fast & Furious movie with this music-filled getaway driver action thriller, with an impressive cast including Jamie Foxx, John Hamm, Kevin Spacey, Ansel Elgort and Lily James.
FLUSHED AWAY
The folks behind Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit brought us this undervalued gem about a spoiled rat (voiced by Hugh Jackman) who is flushed down the toilet and forced to start a new life in the sewers.
FRACTURE
Ryan Gosling and Anthony Hopkins co-star in this entertaining, twisty-turny courtroom thriller.
GHOSTBUSTERS
The original (and best) entry in the franchise.
INVICTUS
Clint Eastwood directs Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela, who attempts to unite the people of South Africa post-apartheid by supporting their rugby team in their bid to win the 1995 Rugby World Cup.
JUST GO WITH IT
Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman star in this annoying rom-com.
MATILDA
Danny DeVito directs this brilliant family-friendly movie about a gifted young girl and her adventures in a new school.
OCEAN’S ELEVEN
Prime Video has also added Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, in case you wanted to do the full Ocean’s Trilogy.
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
As Tarantino continues to prepare his final ever movie, why not check out his most recent offering, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as a movie star and his stunt man.
PASSENGERS
Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence star in this interesting misfire of a romantic sci-fi thriller.
SEVEN POUNDS
We’re sure Will Smith thought this emotional drama was a sure thing with the Oscars. 27% on Rotten Tomatoes begs to differ.
SNATCH
There is apparently a sequel to this in the works, perhaps with Tyson Fury!
SUPERBAD
One of the most iconic comedies of the 21st century so far.
THE VOW
Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams attempt to recapture the romantic, dramatic magic of The Notebook. It doesn’t quite go according to plan.
WHAT A GIRL WANTS
Amanda Bynes is an American girl travelling to the UK to meet her real father (Colin Firth), not realising he is running for an important government position.
Is there a penalty for canceling Amazon Subscribe and Save?
Fan Letters: "Sunderland's striker situation represents a flaw in the model"
The Empire State Building in NYC will turn into an American flag
Prime Video quietly adds 17 huge movies to its library
Coach Dave Bloor ran the first Richmond Marathon. Saturday may be his last.
The annual Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade
Romano confirms Spurs 'sent scouts' to watch player who loves 'creating chaos' with his dribbling skills
Here are Sacramento area Veterans Day parades and events
Richmond woman lost her leg, then ran the longest race of her life
NCB Mechanical provides world-class customer service in heating, cooling, plumbing, and more
