Pep Guardiola happy to face his City old boys without ‘small club’ mentality | Manchester City

We have reached the point in the New England Patriots’ descent where fan and media fiction have intertwined, with fever dreams emerging about whether (and how) Bill Belichick’s ultimate demise might play out this weekend.
Pep Guardiola says he would never prevent a player who wants to leave Manchester City from joining a Premier League rival because that would be the mindset of a “small club”.
The Spaniard will come up against two of his former charges on Sunday when City play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Raheem Sterling left the Etihad Stadium for west London in 2022 and was joined a year later by Cole Palmer for an initial £40m fee, as both searched for more time on the pitch. The latter is set to make his first appearance against the club he supported as a boy and joined aged eight, before progressing all the way to the first team.
Asked if he had ever stopped a player from joining a rival before, Guardiola said: “Never, ever. I give my opinion to the club and they decide if the transfer suits both sides and the player. Why? I think that means you are a small club. Big clubs, they don’t prefer [care], they make decisions for the benefit of all three parties; players and both clubs, and agents sometimes.
“So really it is not a problem. They want to go to Chelsea or United or Liverpool, whatever, what is the problem? They are happy to be there, the club is happy with the transfer. The other club is happy with the amount of money they spend, it is fine.”
Palmer started the season with City, scoring in the European Super Cup final against Sevilla. The Wythenshawe-born youngster, who made his City debut in September 2020, was part of the squad that won the treble last season but only started two Premier League matches, both coming after the title was mathematically secured, playing a grand total of 358 minutes.
“Cole arrived and accepted some processes and then after one or two years said: ‘No, I don’t want to play here, I am not going to play.’ But I said: ‘Riyad [Mahrez] is leaving, you are going to get a chance here,’ and he said: ‘No, I am not going to play here, I want to leave,’ so I said: ‘OK, leave,’” Guardiola explained. “He got what he wanted. It is good for him. He is a young player, a huge talent otherwise he would not have been here. He is a nice lad and is doing really good.”
The Guardiola machine is starting to find its rhythm after losing three out of four matches between late September and early October. City have won their past three Premier League games and secured qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League after defeating Young Boys in midweek.
Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea career has started slowly, winning four of their opening 11 Premier League games, but the Blues helped City finish the latest round of fixtures top of the table by defeating the previous leaders, Tottenham, 4-1, albeit with the help of two sendings-off. Chelsea won the Premier League in Guardiola’s first season in England and Pochettino is the man tasked with returning them to those heights. In the meantime, Guardiola has won five of the past six titles.
“I never felt, since I was a football player or manager, invincible, unbeatable. Never, ever,” Guardiola said. “When I play in the Carabao Cup against League One teams or Conference teams I prepare the games like I always prepare the games. I am scared we are going to lose. I am worried. I feel that. Never, ever have I not felt it.”
City have the best defensive record in the league, conceding eight times in 11 matches, and have kept clean sheets in their past six meetings with Chelsea. “Defending well as a team is always high on our goals,” Guardiola said. “They [defenders] have enough credit and respect from us but we can’t control the media. It is more attractive to give it to strikers and attacking players. I have a feeling that we have defenders who enjoy defending. To defend well is a huge talent.”
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Four minutes and fifty-three seconds.
Though it felt like more, that’s how long Tez Walker was down on the field in Bobby Dodd Stadium last week before the medical staff helped him off the field. He took a big hit to his side against Georgia Tech and even had a player roll onto his ankle during the play.
Coaches and players huddled together to pray over him as he gathered himself. North Carolina’s coaching staff contacted his family to give them updates. Walker went to a local hospital and stayed overnight before flying back and returning to campus the next day.
As jarring as the scene initially appeared, Walker made sure to let Mack Brown know how he was feeling before he left the field, giving him a simple “yes” when his head coach asked him if he was okay.
North Carolina’s game on Saturday against Campbell was a reassuring sight, with Walker catching two passes for two touchdowns in the 59-7 home victory.
“I took a couple of meds, got taped up,” Walker said. “I was fine in warm-up and pregame.”
The team monitored Walker all week, initially watching him for a head injury. It was his ankle that ultimately bothered him, and he wound up being a game-time decision for a noon kickoff against Campbell.
“About 11:58,” Brown said jokingly when asked when UNC made the call to play Walker.
For a moment, it seemed that Walker — who already had a delayed start to his UNC career due to an eligibility battle with the NCAA — would again miss an extended amount of time.
But Walker wasn’t going to allow that to happen. He pushed throughout the week to get back onto the field.
“I’m not too big on sitting out,” Walker said. “If I can play, I’m gonna go and go try to go full speed. So sitting out, that’s soft to me. Players trying to milk stuff and trying not to play on purpose to save themselves, and I’m just like ‘Man, if I can go, I’ll go.’”
Walker spent the week leading up to the game getting treatment on his ankle. He wasn’t sure if he’d be ready to go with the soreness he still experienced on his ankle. Brown even said that he wasn’t going to play him against the Fighting Camels if he was still feeling sore.
Certainly, North Carolina could have rested Walker to gear up for the three conference games it has to close the seasons. But to Walker, the opponent didn’t matter. He simply wanted to play.
“It speaks to his toughness,” Bryson Nesbit said.
Walker went back and watched the play where he got injured. He felt it was a clean hit from Georgia Tech’s Ahmari Harvey and just part of the game.
He didn’t sleep at all while he was in the hospital. When he got back to Chapel Hill, Walker was exhausted. His roommate, Gavin Blackwell, brought him dinner once he returned so that he wouldn’t have to leave the room.
Many of Walker’s teammates checked in on him upon his return to campus. And on Saturday, Walker made the most of his return to the field.
“Tez could have very well said, ‘I’m just gonna go work with the scouts and I’m through,” Brown said. ‘“I don’t want to get hurt. I don’t want to hurt my draft status.’ He was fighting to get back and fighting to get back to playing a game he knew we were gonna win anyway because he wanted to get back out there and help his team.”
That’s not to suggest that there isn’t a smorgasbord of rumors, rumblings and opinions swirling about where Kraft will turn when — not if — he inevitably moves on from Belichick in 2024. It would take a remarkable turn of events for the Patriots not to be among the half-dozen or so teams looking for a new coach next season. And, much more immediately, Kraft finally finds himself, after decades of mulling parade routes by Thanksgiving, having to join hoi polloi of owners who endure week after week of pathetic displays while soliciting advice from trusted advisers about who should manage his football operations throughout the year as well as on game day.
There’s not much to belabor at this point as things have only gotten worse since we last took the pulse of the league about the Patriots. They have few discernible strengths, they no longer have any semblance of a home-field advantage, they have one of the weaker rosters in the NFL, and they have yet to win a game outside the AFC East after stumbling in Foxborough against the Commanders on Sunday. New England is 27-33 since the start of 2020 — its first without Tom Brady as quarterback — giving the franchise one fewer win in that span than the Raiders, who just fired Belichick protégé Josh McDaniels, and one more victory than the Commanders, who multiple general managers and personnel executives believe will be moving on from Ron Rivera barring quite a second half.
Perhaps most ominously, New England and Washington rank 21st and 22nd in victories since the start of 2020; every franchise below them on that list already has made a coaching change since 2021, and some have made multiple.
“It’s over in New England,” said one NFL general manager who has discussed the Patriots situation with many power brokers in the league. (He spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to publicly discuss the inner workings of other NFL teams.) “Kraft is already starting to sniff around.” Another GM said: “Belichick knows what’s up. He’s got something up his sleeve. He’ll know where he’s going before he’s gone. Trust me on that.”
Of all that I have heard this week, the concept that rings most correct — and the endgame I believe would most appease Kraft — is a reconnection with accomplished men who lived the Patriot Way at its peak. A coach and general manager who have the chops to win at least relatively quickly, who have strong résumés and ample experience but who also are young enough to provide stability and productivity well into the days when Kraft’s son, Jonathan, is running everything.
Specifically, that would be former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel as his coach and longtime Patriots personnel executive Nick Caserio as his GM, czar of football operations or some such title. That could be the master plan for life after Belichick, and it might not be all that far-fetched, even considering Vrabel is employed as the Titans’ coach and Caserio has finally turned around the Texans after a tumultuous stint as their general manager.
Both general managers, who know Caserio fairly well and have at least a decent feel for what life in Houston is like for him, maintain all is not perfect despite the club’s ascent in the standings; that he’s an odd mix for that part of the country; and that it’s quite different working for Cal McNair, who is, shall we say, a far less steady owner than Kraft. And they believe Kraft could get creative in terms of a potential job title and description to provide Caserio a promotion above the standard GM position, making it more difficult for the Texans to block their advances. (It’s worth noting these franchises already have quite a history after a tug-of-war over team chaplain-turned-team executive Jack Easterby back in the day.)
Bill Belichick’s empire has fallen. How will the Patriots pick up the pieces?
As for Vrabel, well, there was the oddly timed firing of Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson, another former Belichick guy, in the middle of last season, and the coach is still in the feeling-out process with new general manager Ran Carthon. This team was considered among the AFC’s elite not that long ago, and now it’s transitioning, with rookie quarterback Will Levis displacing Ryan Tannehill as the starter, something Vrabel seemed more hesitant in embracing than some in the league expected.
Sure, he signed a contract extension in early 2022 — but so did Robinson, and he barely made it through Thanksgiving that year. There’s no comparison to be made between the Patriots and Titans franchises. The chasm in pedigree of ownership is, frankly, massive, and that is the characteristic Belichick has always told his pupils to weigh most heavily when considering potential career opportunities. Some in the league are already suggesting Kraft would pursue a trade for Vrabel if need be.
“I think those two guys could work together there, too,” the first GM said of Caserio and Vrabel. “I think the egos and personalities could fit. I think Kraft could probably pull that off.”
No matter what Kraft does, it seems a stretch that anyone would inherit the virtually unfettered levels of power Belichick amassed over his time in New England; some separation between coaching and football operations is in order. Surely, the owner grasps that now. Going from Belichick to someone totally unproven at either position also probably wouldn’t sit well with Kraft, although Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will undoubtedly be a serious candidate for the coaching opening once it becomes official.
Staying within the Patriots family seems a safe bet to those in the league who have been sizing up Kraft. Pulling off a Vrabel and Caserio coupling almost certainly would be championed by his fan base and renew hope that not all was lost when Brady went to Tampa — and that life after Belichick doesn’t have to be as bleak.
Win more, and people start watching. One of Arizona’s top in-state targets apparently was on Saturday, based on the timing of his announcement to flip from ASU to the Wildcats.
3-star in-state athlete/receiver Dylan Tapley announced his pledge to the UA just moments after Arizona walked off Colorado 34-31 in Boulder on a last-second field goal.
Tapley, prepping at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, is an impressive looking player. He has fantastic size, measuring in at 6-foot-4 and around 205 pounds. With that, he has very long arms and a long stride. It doesn’t take him long to get up to speed off the snap and he has a great catch radius with that long wingspan. He moves well and can change direction quickly once he plants his foot. Very good addition to the WR room.
He committed to the school up north in mid-April but backed off that commitment in early November. He chose the ‘Cats over 8 other offers from Oregon, Iowa State, Kansas, and Kansas State to name a few.
Tapley is ranked as the No. 518 nationally, No. 37 athlete in the nation, and the No. 12 player in Arizona in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He has had a solid senior campaign. He has racked up 592 yards on 40 catches and 9 scores. He leads the Wolves in touchdowns and yards per game (65.8), while being second in receiving yards and receptions.
Tapley joins a very good group of receivers in the 2024, including Audric Harris, Landon Bell, and Brandon Phelps. His commitment also keeps Arizona’s class at 22 known commitments after 3-star California cornerback Isaiah Buxton reopened his recruitment on Friday.
