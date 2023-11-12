Tate McRae Set as Musical Guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Billboard

Aquaman star Jason Momoa will host Saturday Night Live for the second time on Nov. 18, while the rising star that is Tate McRae will make her musical guest debut.

McRae, the Canadian singer and songwriter, is riding a wave with “Greedy,” which caught fire on TikTok before crossing over on charts around the globe.

The single has a No. 14 peak on the Billboard Hot 100, and has cracked the top 10 in the U.K. (No. 3) and Australia (No. 2).

Despite being just 20 years of age, the Calgary native has a few hits in her bag of tricks. She scored a top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit in 2020 with “You Broke Me First,” while singles like “She’s All I Wanna Be” and the Regard/Troye Sivan collaboration “You” also made their impacts felt at top 40 radio.

“I think I have a pretty good grasp on what my fans like to hear and what they enjoy,” McRae told Billboard in a recent interview. “But I don’t think you ever really know. I was like, ‘This is a big risk for me as an artist’ — turning 20, I felt like I had to make a big change in my life and my sound. And you can only see so much on TikTok. You never know which direction it’s gonna go, or if it’s going to translate. So it’s been pretty special.”

Momoa, who has portrayed Duncan Idaho in Dune, played the lead in Conan The Barbarian, and the fearsome Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, got his first taste of hosting SNL in December 2018.

As previously reported, Timothée Chalamet will host SNL for a second time on Nov. 11, while the women of boygenius make their show debut on the same evening.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, SNL streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT).

SNL is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.