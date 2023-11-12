Connect with us

Tate McRae Set as Musical Guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Billboard

Published

28 seconds ago

on

By

Tate McRae Set as Musical Guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Billboard

Aquaman star Jason Momoa will host Saturday Night Live for the second time on Nov. 18, while the rising star that is Tate McRae will make her musical guest debut.

McRae, the Canadian singer and songwriter, is riding a wave with “Greedy,” which caught fire on TikTok before crossing over on charts around the globe.

The single has a No. 14 peak on the Billboard Hot 100, and has cracked the top 10 in the U.K. (No. 3) and Australia (No. 2).

Despite being just 20 years of age, the Calgary native has a few hits in her bag of tricks. She scored a top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit in 2020 with “You Broke Me First,” while singles like “She’s All I Wanna Be” and the Regard/Troye Sivan collaboration “You” also made their impacts felt at top 40 radio.

“I think I have a pretty good grasp on what my fans like to hear and what they enjoy,” McRae told Billboard in a recent interview. “But I don’t think you ever really know. I was like, ‘This is a big risk for me as an artist’ — turning 20, I felt like I had to make a big change in my life and my sound. And you can only see so much on TikTok. You never know which direction it’s gonna go, or if it’s going to translate. So it’s been pretty special.”

Momoa, who has portrayed Duncan Idaho in Dune, played the lead in Conan The Barbarian, and the fearsome Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, got his first taste of hosting SNL in December 2018.

As previously reported, Timothée Chalamet will host SNL for a second time on Nov. 11, while the women of boygenius make their show debut on the same evening.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, SNL streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT).
SNL is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

News

USC vs. Oregon: Trojans trim Ducks’ lead, but time is running out

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 12, 2023

By

USC vs. Oregon: Trojans trim Ducks' lead, but time is running out

No. 6 Oregon 19, USC 7, 5:18 left in second quarter

Zachariah Branch caught the Oregon kickoff while floating back to the USC end zone and struggled to turn up field, getting tackled at the USC 9.

On first down, Caleb Williams had time to scan the field and find Brenden Rice for a 13-yard gain.

On first down at the USC 22, Williams’ pass to Rice was incomplete as the receiver struggled to come back to the ball. After a lag, the refs called pass interference on Oregon.

On first down at the USC 37, Williams kept the ball and ran for no gain. On second-and-10, Williams passed the ball to Branch and he dropped it as he turned up field. On third-and-10, Williams ducked away from pressure and passed to Tahj Washington for a 10-yard gain.

On first down at the USC 47, Austin Jones rushed for a loss of one yard. On second-and-11, MarShawn Lloyd brushed off one tackle and rumbled to the left for 11 yards.

On first down at the Oregon 43, Williams tried to slip away from a near sack but a second defender closed in and he lost control of the ball. A USC offensive lineman recovered the fumble after a loss of 13.

On second-and-23, Williams pass to Branch for a two-yard gain. On third-and-23, Oregon fans roared as Williams tried to find Duce Robinson up the left sideline but the ball fell incomplete. The Ducks were called offside, bringing up third-and-16. Williams avoided one sack and tossed the ball upfield and out of bounds as he was tackled.

On fourth-and-16 at the Oregon 49, USC punted and pinned the Ducks at their 1.

News

Official: Lecce vs. AC Milan starting XIs

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 12, 2023

By

Official: Lecce vs. AC Milan starting XIs

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has decided to make three changes from the team that beat Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night for the Saturday matinee against Lecce.

Milan got three much-needed points against PSG in midweek at a sold-out San Siro to reignite their hopes in Europe, providing a big boost to spirits after a difficult period, but now they must get back on track in the league.

Pioli has named the same defensive department as he did against the Ligue 1 side with Mike Maignan in goal and Davide Calabria, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori and Theo Hernandez the back four from right to left.

It is expected to be a 4-2-3-1 formation again, with Tijjani Reijnders keeping his place but Rade Krunic coming in for Yunus Musah – who has started nine games in a row for club and country – and Tommaso Pobega for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Samuel Chukwueze – in for the injured Christian Pulisic – and Rafael Leao will flank Pobega in the attacking trident, with Olivier Giroud leading the line in his 100th appearance for the Rossoneri.

Official Milan XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Pobega, Leao; Giroud.

Bench: Mirante, Nava, Florenzi, Adli, Loftus-Cheek, Jovic, Okafor, Romero, Musah, Bartesaghi.

Official Lecce XI (4-3-3): Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Pongracic, Dorgu; Rafia, Ramadani, Kaba; Strefezza, Krstovic, Banda.

Bench: Brancolini, Samooja, Oudin, Sansone, Venuti, Gonzalez, Berisha, Listkowski, Gallo, Smajlovic, Blin, Burnete, Dermaku, Touba, Piccoli.

News

Polite Coffee owner Steve Turner recalls time in military

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 12, 2023

By

Polite Coffee owner Steve Turner recalls time in military

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -You may know Steve Turner as the owner of Polite Coffee, but he lived a whole life before turning to the coffee business.

Turner served in the military for four years, from 2010-2014, spending a year and a half in Afghanistan.

Toward the end of his time in the military, Turner thought about what he wanted to do in the civilian world.

He was having a conversation with his brother when the idea of coffee came about.

“We thought it was just an awesome product that gave us an opportunity to do something on a global scale because it’s grown all over the world and consumed all over the world,” said Turner.

He said while in Afghanistan, he missed the Southern hospitality back in the United States, which is where the name “Polite Coffee” came from.

He started working on his coffee dreams in 2013, and has enjoyed watching it grow into what it is today.

Now fully transitioned into the civilian world, Turner said he will always looks back on those days in the military, and continues to show his support for other veterans in the community.

He said on Veteran’s Day, Polite Coffee serves free drinks to Veterans.

“When you take that uniform off, you kind of lose that sense of identity, and so it means a lot to get connected and plugged into other veterans that went through similar stuff,” added Turner.

On top of free coffee for veterans, $5 of every bag of coffee sold on Veteran’s Day will be donated to Brazos Valley Cares, an organization helping veterans in our community.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

