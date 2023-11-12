Taylor Swift Is ‘No Longer Willing to Hold Back’ Or Hide As Travis Kelce Romance Progresses

Taylor Swift “has decided she’s not going to hide anymore” in regards to her romance with Travis Kelce.

A source told Us Weekly that Taylor and Travis “talk every day” and “she also thinks he’s hot.”

Another source said Taylor has decided to live her life far more openly in general.

After six years of dating Joe Alwyn and keeping a very low profile, Taylor Swift has taken on a new mentality as she pursues her more public romance with Travis Kelce, sources told Us Weekly. She isn’t afraid to be seen with the people she cares about, be it Kelce or her friends, including Sophie Turner.

Following her March breakup from Joe, “Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore,” a source told Us. “She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life.”

Travis and Taylor “talk every day,” the source continued. “Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”

Travis feels similarly about Taylor, a second source said: “Travis is completely smitten.”

“Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back,” that source said. “If something feels right—like it does with Travis—she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now.”

A fourth source added, “Following her heart comes naturally to Taylor, and she doesn’t think about the consequences or the optics of [cheering him on]. She’s doing what she wants to do, and it’s a breath of fresh air all around.”

Joe, by contrast, was not a fan of the spotlight. A source told People in April, “Joe has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public. The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They’ve grown apart. Taylor didn’t see them working out in the long run.”



