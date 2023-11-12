Tez Walker Scores Two TDs Vs. Campbell One Week After Scary Hit

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Four minutes and fifty-three seconds.

Though it felt like more, that’s how long Tez Walker was down on the field in Bobby Dodd Stadium last week before the medical staff helped him off the field. He took a big hit to his side against Georgia Tech and even had a player roll onto his ankle during the play.

Coaches and players huddled together to pray over him as he gathered himself. North Carolina’s coaching staff contacted his family to give them updates. Walker went to a local hospital and stayed overnight before flying back and returning to campus the next day.

As jarring as the scene initially appeared, Walker made sure to let Mack Brown know how he was feeling before he left the field, giving him a simple “yes” when his head coach asked him if he was okay.

North Carolina’s game on Saturday against Campbell was a reassuring sight, with Walker catching two passes for two touchdowns in the 59-7 home victory.

“I took a couple of meds, got taped up,” Walker said. “I was fine in warm-up and pregame.”

The team monitored Walker all week, initially watching him for a head injury. It was his ankle that ultimately bothered him, and he wound up being a game-time decision for a noon kickoff against Campbell.

“About 11:58,” Brown said jokingly when asked when UNC made the call to play Walker.

For a moment, it seemed that Walker — who already had a delayed start to his UNC career due to an eligibility battle with the NCAA — would again miss an extended amount of time.

But Walker wasn’t going to allow that to happen. He pushed throughout the week to get back onto the field.

“I’m not too big on sitting out,” Walker said. “If I can play, I’m gonna go and go try to go full speed. So sitting out, that’s soft to me. Players trying to milk stuff and trying not to play on purpose to save themselves, and I’m just like ‘Man, if I can go, I’ll go.’”

Walker spent the week leading up to the game getting treatment on his ankle. He wasn’t sure if he’d be ready to go with the soreness he still experienced on his ankle. Brown even said that he wasn’t going to play him against the Fighting Camels if he was still feeling sore.

Certainly, North Carolina could have rested Walker to gear up for the three conference games it has to close the seasons. But to Walker, the opponent didn’t matter. He simply wanted to play.

“It speaks to his toughness,” Bryson Nesbit said.

Walker went back and watched the play where he got injured. He felt it was a clean hit from Georgia Tech’s Ahmari Harvey and just part of the game.

He didn’t sleep at all while he was in the hospital. When he got back to Chapel Hill, Walker was exhausted. His roommate, Gavin Blackwell, brought him dinner once he returned so that he wouldn’t have to leave the room.

Many of Walker’s teammates checked in on him upon his return to campus. And on Saturday, Walker made the most of his return to the field.

“Tez could have very well said, ‘I’m just gonna go work with the scouts and I’m through,” Brown said. ‘“I don’t want to get hurt. I don’t want to hurt my draft status.’ He was fighting to get back and fighting to get back to playing a game he knew we were gonna win anyway because he wanted to get back out there and help his team.”