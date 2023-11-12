Connect with us

The annual Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade

The annual Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade

Military veterans were honored on Friday with a parade through Baltimore.

The annual Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade started at noon at the Washington Monument, on North Charles Street, and ended at the War Memorial Plaza, on Holliday Street.

The Grand Marshal of the Veterans Day Parade was Maj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, the Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard. She is the only African-American woman leading a state military in the nation.

Mayor Brandon Scott marched alongside dignitaries, veterans and military personnel.  Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also be walked the route.

WJZ was the proud media sponsor of the Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade.

Following the parade, there was a wreath-laying ceremony at The Black Soldiers Memorial at the War Memorial Plaza.

Romano confirms Spurs ‘sent scouts’ to watch player who loves ‘creating chaos’ with his dribbling skills

Romano confirms Spurs 'sent scouts' to watch player who loves 'creating chaos' with his dribbling skills

According to Fabrizio Romano (via The Spurs Express), Tottenham are interested in Club Brugge wonderkid Antonio Nusa.

They have been following him and even sent scouts to watch him recently.

He also adds that a number of European clubs are after him.

Nusa, who was previously linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer transfer window, is now garnering attention from several European clubs as well.

The teenager’s current contract with Club Brugge runs until 2027.

Despite his young age, Nusa has already made 53 appearances for Club Brugge and has been directly involved in five goals and four assists.

His impressive displays earned him a call-up to the senior Norway national squad, where he made a notable debut by scoring a goal and providing an assist in a 6-0 victory over Jordan.

In a recent interview, Nusa has identified Neymar as his role model, emphasising their shared fondness for creating chaos on the pitch with their dribbling skills.

“I like to create chaos. Neymar is my role model because he creates chaos on the pitch with his dribbling, just like me. He is one of the best in the world.”

Tottenham’s recent trend of actively signing young talents has seen them sign players like Ashley Phillips from Blackburn and Argentinian striker Alejo Veliz during the summer transfer window.

With manager Ange Postecoglou’s reputation for nurturing and developing young players into first-team stars, Tottenham’s interest in Nusa aligns with their commitment to bolstering their youth ranks.

Furthermore, the club is reportedly seeking a left-sided attacker due to injuries Perisic and Solomon, and Nusa could potentially fit the bill.

Signing a player of his caliber would not only strengthen the squad but also send a message by securing his services ahead of other top European clubs also vying for his signature.

 

Here are Sacramento area Veterans Day parades and events

Here are Sacramento area Veterans Day parades and events

Veterans Day will be celebrated across Northern California through parades, memorials and other events. Read below for information on some of these celebrations taking place this weekend. Consider honoring those who served with our Veterans Day online photo tribute. Folsom Veterans Day Parade The 23rd annual Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The parade will kick off at the Target parking lot on East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive and end with a brief ceremony to honor local veterans at the Veterans Memorial in City Lions Park.The city of Folsom anticipates more than 2,000 participants. Veterans Day Open CockpitThe Aerospace Museum of California at McClellan Park will host an open cockpit event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees can expect a sneak peek of select cockpits and open aircraft interiors.Capitol Parade The annual Sacramento Veterans Day Parade will start at Crocker Park and end at the California Capitol on Saturday. The parade begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. West Sacramento VFW Veterans Day ParadeWest Sacramento's last remaining Veterans of Foreign Wars Post recently announced the much-anticipated 2023 Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.The parade route begins at the old Westmore Oaks Elementary location on 1100 Clarendon St. and culminates at the corner of Park Boulevard and Stone Boulevard.Veteran's Day Show and Shine Car ShowA Veterans Day car show will be held at Broderick Roadhouse in West Sacramento on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Truckaderos and Vinnie and the Setbacks will be performing at the free event.All ages are welcome. Davis Veterans Day Ceremony Davis will be remembering fallen veterans at the city's annual ceremony, which takes place Saturday at the Davis Cemetery & Arboretum, located at 820 Pole Line Road. Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans early that morning and picked up that evening.A musical prelude will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the program starts at 11. Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade & BBQA Veterans Day Barbecue is going to be held at Elk Grove Regional Park on Saturday. Before that barbecue, there will be a parade beginning at 11:11 a.m. that starts at the Cosumnes School District administration building on Elk Grove Boulevard. Stockton Veterans Day Tribute Doors open for Stockton's Veterans Day Tribute at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday. The program begins at 10:45.Modesto's Veterans Day Parade The American Legion and the Veterans Chamber of Commerce NorCal are putting on a Veterans Day Parade from O Street to Needham Street to Graceada Park in Modesto. It starts at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11. AuburnThe Auburn Veterans Day Parade on Saturday begins at 10:50 a.m. at the corner of Lincoln Way and Cleveland Avenue and proceeds down Lincoln Way. FairfieldA Veterans Day parade in Fairfield on Saturday begins downtown at 12:30 p.m. and there will be a commemoration ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Downtown Theater.

Veterans Day will be celebrated across Northern California through parades, memorials and other events.

Read below for information on some of these celebrations taking place this weekend.

Folsom Veterans Day Parade

The 23rd annual Wayne Spence Folsom Veterans Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The parade will kick off at the Target parking lot on East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive and end with a brief ceremony to honor local veterans at the Veterans Memorial in City Lions Park.

The city of Folsom anticipates more than 2,000 participants.

Veterans Day Open Cockpit

The Aerospace Museum of California at McClellan Park will host an open cockpit event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Attendees can expect a sneak peek of select cockpits and open aircraft interiors.

Capitol Parade

The annual Sacramento Veterans Day Parade will start at Crocker Park and end at the California Capitol on Saturday.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

West Sacramento VFW Veterans Day Parade

West Sacramento’s last remaining Veterans of Foreign Wars Post recently announced the much-anticipated 2023 Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

The parade route begins at the old Westmore Oaks Elementary location on 1100 Clarendon St. and culminates at the corner of Park Boulevard and Stone Boulevard.

Veteran’s Day Show and Shine Car Show

A Veterans Day car show will be held at Broderick Roadhouse in West Sacramento on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Truckaderos and Vinnie and the Setbacks will be performing at the free event.

All ages are welcome.

Davis Veterans Day Ceremony

Davis will be remembering fallen veterans at the city’s annual ceremony, which takes place Saturday at the Davis Cemetery & Arboretum, located at 820 Pole Line Road.

Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans early that morning and picked up that evening.

A musical prelude will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the program starts at 11.

Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade & BBQ

A Veterans Day Barbecue is going to be held at Elk Grove Regional Park on Saturday.

Before that barbecue, there will be a parade beginning at 11:11 a.m. that starts at the Cosumnes School District administration building on Elk Grove Boulevard.

Stockton Veterans Day Tribute

Doors open for Stockton’s Veterans Day Tribute at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday. The program begins at 10:45.

Modesto’s Veterans Day Parade

The American Legion and the Veterans Chamber of Commerce NorCal are putting on a Veterans Day Parade from O Street to Needham Street to Graceada Park in Modesto.

It starts at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Auburn

The Auburn Veterans Day Parade on Saturday begins at 10:50 a.m. at the corner of Lincoln Way and Cleveland Avenue and proceeds down Lincoln Way.

Fairfield

A Veterans Day parade in Fairfield on Saturday begins downtown at 12:30 p.m. and there will be a commemoration ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Downtown Theater.

Richmond woman lost her leg, then ran the longest race of her life

Scott Graphics Sue Henneberry.png

RICHMOND, Va. — Sue Henneberry has been active since just after she could walk.

“My parents were both PE teachers so I was probably the only girl in my class who could throw a spiral,” the New Jersey native said. “Sports were always a part of my life.”

Henneberry started running shortly thereafter. So it was something of a shock when an active otherwise healthy woman got hit hard by COVID-19 and pneumonia in early 2021.

Due to a previous autoimmune disorder, Henneberry was affected in ways others were not and in ways she never expected.

“I was very achy. I went to the podiatrist and said something wasn’t right. He said you’re right, something isn’t right,” she recalled. “I had a wound and didn’t know it because of my autoimmune, my left leg was numb from the knee down.

“My foot was red like a lobster. My health was plummeting. I felt awful.”

For two years, Henneberry and her doctors battled to no avail. All the medication in the world wasn’t helping the situation with her leg.

It would have to go.

“It was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make because I chose. It’s not like an auto accident or anything else. I chose to be amputated,” she said.

It turned out to be one of the best decisions she’s ever made.

Henneberry’s health immediately began to rebound.

WTVR

She also found new ways to get up and moving. She found the folks at Sportable.

“Everybody needs to get up and move whatever your challenges are. Even if it’s just walking around the block, you gotta keep active,” running coach Karl Cover said.

“Disabilities will never outweigh your ability,” Henneberry said. “To me, I’ve lived that. It is that middle finger saying nope, not gonna let it get the best of me!”

Henneberry began running again and took part in a Spartan race earlier this year.

Just a few weeks ago, she ran a 10-mile race at Rocketts Landing. It was the furthest she had ever run in her life.

Sue Henneberry

WTVR

“This is mental. As much as this is physical, to learn how to walk, to learn how to run or any of that kind of stuff, you’ve lost part of your body. I’m still trying to grieve,” she said. “For me, doing the sports and giving myself a goal to work and when I can achieve that, it is so uplifting that I can do anything. If I can do this, what’s next?”

What’s next is the Richmond half-marathon for which she is training with her coach and other supporters.

Cover suggested just doing the 8K portion, but that just isn’t in Henneberry’s style.

She is doing this for herself but has also become an example of not letting even devastating circumstances keep you down.

Sue Henneberry

WTVR

“She’s a perfect example to show what can be done just by getting out there and trying,” Cover said.

“This man came up to me and he said I’ve been dealing with knee injuries and I watched you do 10 miles, he said thank you so much. That was so meaningful. I was like dang, that felt good!” Henneberry said. “You have one life to live. You have to strive to have it be the best it can possibly be. Live it to the best potential you have.”

Watch for Lane Casadonte's features on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. If you know someone Lane should profile, email him [email protected].



Trending