The Empire State Building in NYC will turn into an American flag
In honor of Veterans Day, the Empire State Building has partnered with the Wounded Warrior Project and will shine in the colors of our very own American flag—red and white stripes with blue and gold speckles—tomorrow night.
As has been the case throughout the past few years, the landmark will use its iconic lighting system in remembrance of all those who have served in our armed forces.
You’ll be able to glimpse at the shining colors starting sunset (which, tomorrow, is at 4:42pm) until around 2am.
The legendary building has become the site of many celebrations throughout its lifespan. Next month, for example, it will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of the classic holiday film Elf starring Will Ferrell. In honor of the event, the building will host special movie screenings on the 80th floor complete with holiday-themed drinks and snacks.
Later this month, on November 14, the landmark will shine blue in partnership with the Helmsley Trust in honor of World Diabetes Day and, just a few days later, on November 17, it will turn red and green in partnership with Madison Square Garden in celebration of the Radio City Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular opening night.
Basically, if you want to know what cause you should be thinking about that day, all you need to do is look up at the Empire State Building!
Prime Video quietly adds 17 huge movies to its library
Prime Video has just added some of the most entertaining movies of the 21st century.
Some great new additions to the Prime Video library this week, starting with…
BABY DRIVER
Director Edgar Wright gives us his version of a Fast & Furious movie with this music-filled getaway driver action thriller, with an impressive cast including Jamie Foxx, John Hamm, Kevin Spacey, Ansel Elgort and Lily James.
FLUSHED AWAY
The folks behind Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit brought us this undervalued gem about a spoiled rat (voiced by Hugh Jackman) who is flushed down the toilet and forced to start a new life in the sewers.
FRACTURE
Ryan Gosling and Anthony Hopkins co-star in this entertaining, twisty-turny courtroom thriller.
GHOSTBUSTERS
The original (and best) entry in the franchise.
INVICTUS
Clint Eastwood directs Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela, who attempts to unite the people of South Africa post-apartheid by supporting their rugby team in their bid to win the 1995 Rugby World Cup.
JUST GO WITH IT
Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman star in this annoying rom-com.
MATILDA
Danny DeVito directs this brilliant family-friendly movie about a gifted young girl and her adventures in a new school.
OCEAN’S ELEVEN
Prime Video has also added Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, in case you wanted to do the full Ocean’s Trilogy.
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
As Tarantino continues to prepare his final ever movie, why not check out his most recent offering, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as a movie star and his stunt man.
PASSENGERS
Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence star in this interesting misfire of a romantic sci-fi thriller.
SEVEN POUNDS
We’re sure Will Smith thought this emotional drama was a sure thing with the Oscars. 27% on Rotten Tomatoes begs to differ.
SNATCH
There is apparently a sequel to this in the works, perhaps with Tyson Fury!
SUPERBAD
One of the most iconic comedies of the 21st century so far.
THE VOW
Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams attempt to recapture the romantic, dramatic magic of The Notebook. It doesn’t quite go according to plan.
WHAT A GIRL WANTS
Amanda Bynes is an American girl travelling to the UK to meet her real father (Colin Firth), not realising he is running for an important government position.
Coach Dave Bloor ran the first Richmond Marathon. Saturday may be his last.
RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of runners will hit the streets Saturday morning for the 46th running of the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, known as “America’s Friendliest Marathon.” Streets through downtown Richmond, both north and south of the James River, will be packed with runners and fans cheering them on.
Dave Bloor has been connected to the Richmond Marathon since its inception.
A room on the bottom floor of his Henrico home is filled with two passions Bloor picked up growing up: fish and running.
“Running is more important to my life, I think, than the fish are, but right now, I’m more interested in the fish,” Bloor said with a smile surrounded by large aquariums filled with angel fish.
Bloor ran track and cross country at the University of Virginia, and those pictures dot his fish/running history room.
“This picture here is kind of famous,” Bloor said pointing to a framed black and white photo. “That’s me running at the University of Virginia, but I’m not the most important person William Faulkner is timing me. . . That picture is in a big running store in Charlottesville. Some of my kids come back and say, ‘Mr. Bloor we saw your picture with William Faulkner.’ I say, ‘oh yeah Bill!’”
Dave is Mr. Bloor or Coach Bloor to thousands of people.
He spent 50 years as a cross country and track coach in Virginia, many of them at St. Catherine’s School in the West End of Richmond, and much of the wallspace in the room is packed with images from races.
“It did them some good, and it did me some good,” Bloor said.
During his time coaching, Bloor was able to train alongside the athletes.
In his 40s, Bloor was in great running shape (his best marathon time was 2 hours 34 minutes) and decided to run in the first-ever Richmond Marathon in 1978.
It’s safe to say he did pretty well.
“Came here and ran it, didn’t think anything about it being the first, just thought it was another marathon,” Bloor said. “Finished in fifth place, behind some people I know and in front of some people I know.”
In the 45 years since that day, Bloor ran Richmond a few more times.
Now in his 80s, his running days are behind him, but you can still find Dave and his wife Margaret on the course.
For more than 15 years, the Bloors have led the water station at mile six right next to St. Catherine’s School, alongside the cross country team from there and nearby St. Christopher’s School.
“If I was at the 20-mile mark, they probably wouldn’t be laughing, but here they’re very friendly,” Bloor said with a smile.
Dave and Margaret met at St. Catherine’s and both taught there for decades.
Occasionally, they’ll see former students running in the marathon.
“In fact, some of them come back, and we see some of them run by there and say, ‘Hi, Mr.Bloor; hi Mrs. Bloor!’” Dave said.
This could be the final year the Bloors captain their water station — the 5:45 a.m. wake-up time being the main culprit. Those running by Saturday can give the Bloors a friendly race day hello, and now, soak in this life lesson Dave gleaned from his life’s passion.
“The person who finished last worked just as hard as the person who finished first,” Bloor said. “It’s hard to run a 5k; it’s hard to run a marathon, but that’s what makes you a better person. Most people come to realize that I’ve done this, and I’ve accomplished it, and I’m proud of myself. Self-esteem is part of it; it gives you a lot of self-esteem.”
The annual Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade
Military veterans were honored on Friday with a parade through Baltimore.
The annual Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade started at noon at the Washington Monument, on North Charles Street, and ended at the War Memorial Plaza, on Holliday Street.
The Grand Marshal of the Veterans Day Parade was Maj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, the Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard. She is the only African-American woman leading a state military in the nation.
Mayor Brandon Scott marched alongside dignitaries, veterans and military personnel. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also be walked the route.
Following the parade, there was a wreath-laying ceremony at The Black Soldiers Memorial at the War Memorial Plaza.
