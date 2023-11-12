Timothee Chalamet Girlfriend, Who’s He Dating Now 2023? Kylie Jenner – StyleCaster

Since his rise to fame, there’s been a lot of interest in who Timothée Chalamet is dating now and his girlfriends both past and present. Chalamet—who has starred in movies like Dune, Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name and Little Women—has dated his fair share of women in Hollywood, including two celebrity daughters.

In an interview with W Magazine in 2018, Chalamet revealed why the word “date” scares him. “Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior,” he said at the time. Chalamet also told Harry Styles in an interview with i-D in 2018 that he considers the “meaning of life” to “love deepy” and “love openly.” “That we’re all only here for so long. Live and let live. Love deeply. Love openly. And know that the wise man knows he’s ignorant but cultivates more understanding,” he said at the time.

At a press conference at the Venice Film Festival in 2022, Chalamet also told reporters why he doesn’t often use social media. “To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged,” he said. “I can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.” He continued, “I’m not casting judgement. You can find your tribe there. [But] I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air.”

So who is Timothée Chalamet’s dating and who are his girlfriends? Read on ahead for Chalamet’s dating history and what his love life has been like since he became the heartthrob we know today.

Who is Timothée Chalamet dating now? Read on for Timothée Chalamet’s dating history and his past girlfriends.