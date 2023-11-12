Timothee Chalamet Girlfriend, Who’s He Dating Now 2023? Kylie Jenner – StyleCaster

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has decided to make three changes from the team that beat Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night for the Saturday matinee against Lecce.
Milan got three much-needed points against PSG in midweek at a sold-out San Siro to reignite their hopes in Europe, providing a big boost to spirits after a difficult period, but now they must get back on track in the league.
Pioli has named the same defensive department as he did against the Ligue 1 side with Mike Maignan in goal and Davide Calabria, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori and Theo Hernandez the back four from right to left.
It is expected to be a 4-2-3-1 formation again, with Tijjani Reijnders keeping his place but Rade Krunic coming in for Yunus Musah – who has started nine games in a row for club and country – and Tommaso Pobega for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Samuel Chukwueze – in for the injured Christian Pulisic – and Rafael Leao will flank Pobega in the attacking trident, with Olivier Giroud leading the line in his 100th appearance for the Rossoneri.
Official Milan XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Pobega, Leao; Giroud.
Bench: Mirante, Nava, Florenzi, Adli, Loftus-Cheek, Jovic, Okafor, Romero, Musah, Bartesaghi.
Official Lecce XI (4-3-3): Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Pongracic, Dorgu; Rafia, Ramadani, Kaba; Strefezza, Krstovic, Banda.
Bench: Brancolini, Samooja, Oudin, Sansone, Venuti, Gonzalez, Berisha, Listkowski, Gallo, Smajlovic, Blin, Burnete, Dermaku, Touba, Piccoli.