UFC 295 results: Jessica Andrade drops Mackenzie Dern several times before scoring second-round knockout

Jessica Andrade got back in the win column in a big way after becoming the first person to finish Mackenzie Dern in their main card clash at UFC 295.

Following three straight losses, Andrade had her back against the wall coming into Saturday night but she came out swinging and ended up with multiple knockdowns while exchanging strikes with Dern on the feet. Andrade repeatedly forced Dern to get up again before she finally unloaded a barrage of punches that sent the grappling champion down to the canvas for the final time.

The end came at 3:15 in the second round.

“This was a strategy,” Andrade said about her win. “Only God knows what I went through this year with my divorce. I was hungry this year. The strategy actually worked tonight. I know how tough she is on the ground. I knew she was going to stay alive. I was really poised, I was calm and the strategy worked.”

In the early going, itt was constant movement from Dern as she tried to avoid standing directly in front of a power-puncher like Andrade. Dern managed an early headlock takedown but Andrade quickly escaped to bring the fight back into her world on the feet.

Just before the opening round ended, Andrade backed Dern up to the cage where she began unloading punches and she dropped the Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion to the ground with a huge right hand. Dern survived the barrage but she needed a reset with her one-minute break between rounds.

On the restart, Dern looked to establish her jab but she was still struggling to get inside for a potential takedown. That allowed Andrade to begin feasting on the striking exchanges as she kept hammering away at an overmatched opponent.

Andrade scored a second knockdown with another perfectly timed combination but this time Dern got up swinging and she actually managed to catch the former UFC champion with a stiff punch of her own. It was short-lived success, however, as Andrade fired back and this time Dern went crashing face first to the canvas but she managed to get back up yet again.

A second later, Andrade came forward with another punishing series of blows that put Dern down for the final time as the referee saw enough to stop the contest.

Despite her recent struggles, Andrade remained a constant threat to anybody near the top of the rankings in the strawweight division and her latest performance at UFC 295 proved that.