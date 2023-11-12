News
UFC 295 results: Jessica Andrade drops Mackenzie Dern several times before scoring second-round knockout
Jessica Andrade got back in the win column in a big way after becoming the first person to finish Mackenzie Dern in their main card clash at UFC 295.
Following three straight losses, Andrade had her back against the wall coming into Saturday night but she came out swinging and ended up with multiple knockdowns while exchanging strikes with Dern on the feet. Andrade repeatedly forced Dern to get up again before she finally unloaded a barrage of punches that sent the grappling champion down to the canvas for the final time.
The end came at 3:15 in the second round.
“This was a strategy,” Andrade said about her win. “Only God knows what I went through this year with my divorce. I was hungry this year. The strategy actually worked tonight. I know how tough she is on the ground. I knew she was going to stay alive. I was really poised, I was calm and the strategy worked.”
In the early going, itt was constant movement from Dern as she tried to avoid standing directly in front of a power-puncher like Andrade. Dern managed an early headlock takedown but Andrade quickly escaped to bring the fight back into her world on the feet.
Just before the opening round ended, Andrade backed Dern up to the cage where she began unloading punches and she dropped the Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion to the ground with a huge right hand. Dern survived the barrage but she needed a reset with her one-minute break between rounds.
On the restart, Dern looked to establish her jab but she was still struggling to get inside for a potential takedown. That allowed Andrade to begin feasting on the striking exchanges as she kept hammering away at an overmatched opponent.
Andrade scored a second knockdown with another perfectly timed combination but this time Dern got up swinging and she actually managed to catch the former UFC champion with a stiff punch of her own. It was short-lived success, however, as Andrade fired back and this time Dern went crashing face first to the canvas but she managed to get back up yet again.
A second later, Andrade came forward with another punishing series of blows that put Dern down for the final time as the referee saw enough to stop the contest.
Despite her recent struggles, Andrade remained a constant threat to anybody near the top of the rankings in the strawweight division and her latest performance at UFC 295 proved that.
Morning Report: Robert Whittaker believes Dricus Du Plessis’ title shot is ‘fair,’ predicts new champion at UFC 297
The UFC middleweight title will take the spotlight atop the promotion’s first PPV of 2024.
Recently minted champion Sean Strickland shocked the world with a defensive masterclass against all-time great striker and former two-time champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September. The unanimous decision win let the world know “Tarzan” truly is as legit as they come, shaking up the division in the process.
Strickland proves the doubters wrong in his opportunity, but he wasn’t the original choice to be Adesanya’s challenger. That was supposed to be South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis, who scored his own massive upset in July, earning a second-round TKO over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. Unfortunately for “StillKnocks,” a lingering foot injury fought through in the Whittaker fight prevented the September turnaround. Now, his timing has aligned as he meets Strickland at UFC 297 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on January 20 and Whittaker believes it’s better than if the other top candidate Khamzat Chimaev got the shot.
“It kind of cleared a lot of things up,” Whittaker told Submission Radio of the title fight announcement. “The division is in a really crazy spot. There are so many fighters that are already busy or inactive or that are just sitting on the sidelines. With the win-losses that we’ve had in the Top 5, it’s just shuffled everything up. Then you have Chimaev and Usman coming in and fighting for a title shot allegedly, right?
“To hear Dricus getting the title shot with Sean, I think it’s fair because he wasn’t in a lot of the talks for the next title shot with Sean. Where did that leave him? Props to him, he did beat me and I think that earns something.”
Whittaker hasn’t fought since his loss to Du Plessis and was hoping to get back in action by year’s end. With that off the table, a March return, at the latest, interests “The Reaper.” In a perfect world, he’ll get that Du Plessis rematch one day, too.
In the meantime, Australia’s Whittaker will sit back with the rest of the world and enjoy UFC 297 as Du Plessis looks to bring the title back to South Africa.
“Off the cuff, I want to say Dricus just cause like, he did beat me and that gives me a path also just to get it back off him,” Whittaker predicted. “Also, I think both guys love making it a dogfight, right? I think what can I say? How can I doubt Dricus when he beat me last time?
“Have to wait and see [if strength is a factor]. I didn’t feel that he was ‘out of this world strong.’ It’s just a ‘how the cards fell’ sort of thing.”
I am way more excited for Strickland vs. Du Plessis than I ever thought I’d be. Especially in hindsight. UFC 297 will be a fun one to kick off the year.
Taylor Swift Is ‘No Longer Willing to Hold Back’ Or Hide As Travis Kelce Romance Progresses
-
Taylor Swift “has decided she’s not going to hide anymore” in regards to her romance with Travis Kelce.
-
A source told Us Weekly that Taylor and Travis “talk every day” and “she also thinks he’s hot.”
-
Another source said Taylor has decided to live her life far more openly in general.
After six years of dating Joe Alwyn and keeping a very low profile, Taylor Swift has taken on a new mentality as she pursues her more public romance with Travis Kelce, sources told Us Weekly. She isn’t afraid to be seen with the people she cares about, be it Kelce or her friends, including Sophie Turner.
Following her March breakup from Joe, “Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore,” a source told Us. “She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life.”
Travis and Taylor “talk every day,” the source continued. “Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”
Travis feels similarly about Taylor, a second source said: “Travis is completely smitten.”
A third source said Taylor has decided to live her life far more openly in general.
“Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back,” that source said. “If something feels right—like it does with Travis—she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now.”
A fourth source added, “Following her heart comes naturally to Taylor, and she doesn’t think about the consequences or the optics of [cheering him on]. She’s doing what she wants to do, and it’s a breath of fresh air all around.”
Joe, by contrast, was not a fan of the spotlight. A source told People in April, “Joe has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public. The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They’ve grown apart. Taylor didn’t see them working out in the long run.”
News
Timothee Chalamet Girlfriend, Who’s He Dating Now 2023? Kylie Jenner – StyleCaster
Since his rise to fame, there’s been a lot of interest in who Timothée Chalamet is dating now and his girlfriends both past and present. Chalamet—who has starred in movies like Dune, Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name and Little Women—has dated his fair share of women in Hollywood, including two celebrity daughters.
In an interview with W Magazine in 2018, Chalamet revealed why the word “date” scares him. “Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior,” he said at the time. Chalamet also told Harry Styles in an interview with i-D in 2018 that he considers the “meaning of life” to “love deepy” and “love openly.” “That we’re all only here for so long. Live and let live. Love deeply. Love openly. And know that the wise man knows he’s ignorant but cultivates more understanding,” he said at the time.
At a press conference at the Venice Film Festival in 2022, Chalamet also told reporters why he doesn’t often use social media. “To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged,” he said. “I can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.” He continued, “I’m not casting judgement. You can find your tribe there. [But] I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air.”
So who is Timothée Chalamet’s dating and who are his girlfriends? Read on ahead for Chalamet’s dating history and what his love life has been like since he became the heartthrob we know today.
Who is Timothée Chalamet dating now? Read on for Timothée Chalamet’s dating history and his past girlfriends.
-
Lourdes Leon (2013)
Chalamet and Lourdes Leon, Madonna, dated in 2013 when they were both 17 years old and students at LaGuardia High School in New York City. In an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Chalamet revealed that he ran into Cohen while he was at an event with Leon and Madonna in 2013. “That was actually a really fun night,” he said. “Well I don’t know if you remember but Madonna was kinda with us dancing and my buddy Joey was there and Lola was there too and we were all dancing together. I don’t know I usually don’t talk about this stuff, but that was a good night.”
Chalamet also revealed at the time that Leon hadn’t watched his movie, Call Me By Your Name, but she was “excited” to. While Chalamet explained that he was “happy” to answer questions about his romance with Leon, he remained mum when Cohen asked him how long they dated. “Next question, I’m outta here,” he joked. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2021, Leon called Chalamet her “first boyfriend.” “I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend … or anything,” she said. News broke of Leon and Chalamet’s relationship in 2013. A source told Us Weekly at the time, “Dating is a loose term for it, but yes, they are teenagers being teenagers so I guess you can call it that. It has not been going on for very long at all.”
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
-
Eiza González (June 2020)
Chalamet and González sparked dating rumors in June 2020 when they were photographed kissing at a pool in Cabo, Mexico while on a five-day vacation together. A source told E! News at the time that Chalamet and González took a private plane together to Cabo, where they “couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.” Chalamet and González were also photographed in Los Angeles after their Cabo trip. However, their relationship ended there. A source told E! News in October 2020 that Chalamet and González hadn’t been together for a while and that González “seemed single” when another eyewitness saw her.
-
Lily-Rose Depp (October 2018 – April 2020, April 2021)
Chalamet and Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, met in July 2018 while filming the Netflix movie, The King. They sparked dating rumors in September and October 2018 after they were photographed kissing in New York City. In September 2019, the couple was photographed kissing aboard a yacht in Capri, Italy, during the Venice Film Festival. Chalamet told GQ in October 2020 about ow the photos affected him. “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” he said. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, that was great.” “Waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?” He continued, “And then people are like: This is a PR stunt. A PR stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”
In April 2020, news broke that Chalamet and Depp had broken up after the actor told British Vogue that he was “single.” However, a year later, in April 2021, rumors sparked that the couple was back together after they were photographed with one another in New York City. “They’re both super happy,” a source told In Touch at the time. “Their relationship is going really well. It works better for them that way.” According to the insider, Chalamet and Depp’s “brief split ended up working in their favor.” The source also noted that the couple “got back together in January and are stronger than ever” after realizing “what they’d lost” while broken up. However, they seemed to split again soon after.
-
Kylie Jenner (2023 – present)
A source also confirmed the report to People. “[They] are hanging out and getting to know each other,” the insider said. The confirmation came hours after TMZ reported that Jenner’s Range Rover was photographed outside of Chalamet’s home in Beverly Hills, California.
Their relationship was very much confirmed when Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted hugging and kissing in the VIP section of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Those who were also in the VIP section included Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Adele, Zendaya, and Kim Kardashian. A concertgoer captured the video moment where Chalamet caresses Kylie and they embrace in a kiss, per TMZ. In another clip, Jenner hugs Chalamet from behind.
