2023 Week 10 Steelers Vs. Packers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finishing out their three-game home stand hosting the Green Bay Packers this afternoon. Both teams feature inexperienced young quarterbacks with a lot of questions about their future potential. The Packers are 3-5 while the Steelers are 5-3.

Steelers Inactive:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

DT Montravius Adams

OT Dylan Cook

DT Breiden Fehoko

CB Darius Rush

RB Godwin Igwebuike

Packers Inactive:

7 LB Quay Walker

23 CB Jaire Alexander

57 LB Brenton Cox Jr.

72 T Caleb Jones

83 WR Samori Toure

Packers offense. They, like Pittsburgh, need the running game. Aaron Jones their top back but pairs with AJ Dillon, their hammer/downhill player. Will use split backs/Pony Sets with both on the field. Front seven has to win up front like last week. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 12, 2023

Defensively, front seven is Packers strength but not Quay Walker is big. Steelers may be able to run outside now. Packers d-line uses run stunts and slants effectively. Steelers have to flow and not struggle like they did early in year. Maybe fewer zone runs? — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 12, 2023

START OF GAME

The Steelers start with the ball after losing the toss.

1st and 10, Najee Harris up the middle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Kenny Pickett to George Pickens for a gain of 5.

1st and 10, Pickett to Connor Heyward who tried to leap the defender for 13 yards.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for no gain. On 2nd, Harris up the middle again for 7 yards. 3rd and 3, a deep shot to Diontae Johnson incomplete, but defensive pass interference called.

1st and 10 from the 28, Jaylen Warren to the left for 12 yards. Broderick Jones pulled to pave the way.

1st and 10, Pickett to Warren for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Harris up the middle for 6. 1st and goal from the 4, Harris walked in for a touchdown. 7-0 Steelers.

The Packers returned the kickoff to the 31. 1st and 10, Jordan Love to Christian Watson for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, Jones was tackled in the backfield by Elandon Roberts for a loss of 2. 3rd and 3, Love to Watson in tight coverage over the middle, but it was caught for 14 yards.

1st and 10, AJ Dillon around the left end for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Love scrambled around the pocket and found Wicks for 23 yards wide open.

1st and 10, Tucker Kraft over the middle for 6 yards met with a hard hit by TJ Watt. 2nd and 4, Dillon span around first contact to pick up a first down.

1st and 10, Dillon up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Keeanu Benton with the pressure and quarterback hit, but the pass got off, incomplete. Damontae Kazee got a hand on the pass. Kwon Alexander down injured on the field. They are working on his ankle. This is not an injury the Steelers can afford after Cole Holcomb’s last week. Alexander walked off, but had to be helped up. He is headed to the locker room. Mark Robinson and Elandon Roberts will be the tandem.

Love found Romeo Doubs in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Levi Wallace was the nearest defender. 7-7 Even.

The kickoff went out of bounds, so the Pickett and the Steelers’ offense will take over from the 40. 1st and 10, Darnell Washington caught the ball in the flat and ran through a tackle for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Warren picked up three up the middle. 3rd and 1, Pickett kept the ball up the middle to convert.

1st and 10, Warren planted his foot and burst through the hole for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, the ball was intercepted. Ruled inbounds by the officials. It doesn’t look like that will stand under review. The ruling was reversed. 3rd and 1, Harris pitch toss for 11 yards.

1st and 10, complete out wide to Calvin Austin on the WR screen for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Harris ran for 4 yards. 3rd and 3, well within field goal range, complete to Warren in the flat for 3 yards.

END OF 1ST QUARTER: 7-7 EVEN

1st and 10, Warren slipped for a loss. Pickett tossed deep to Diontae, but it was nowhere in the area. Defensive holding called. 1st and 10 from the 16, Warren 16 yards for a touchdown! He did a great job driving his legs through contact to get extra yards. 14-7 Steelers.

The kickoff was returned to the 23. On 1st and 10, Aaron Jones picked up two on the ground. 2nd and 8, batted down the pass at the line. 3rd and 8, Watson dropped the pass. The punt was returned by Calvin Austin III 14 yards to the Steelers’ 46 yard line.

1st and 10, Pickett sacked for 5 yards. Illegal contact called on the defense to wipe out the sack, but Pickett was hit hard nonetheless.

1st and 10, Pickett scrambled out of bounds for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6, Harris off right tackle for 5. 3rd and 1, Pickett kept the ball but no gain. 4th and 1, a pitch toss to Warren for 8 yards.

1st and 10, Pickett escaped the sack, but rolled out into another for a loss of 7. 2nd and 17, Harris up the middle for 3 yards. 3rd and 14, Pickett to Heyward who ran upfield for 12 yards. 4th and 2, Tomlin called timeout #1.

Chris Boswell nailed the field goal. 17-7 Steelers.

The kickoff was returned 11 yards to the 13. On 1st and 10, Porter Jr. called for pass interference in coverage on Watson.

1st and 10, Watt caught Love from behind as he scrambled for just 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Jones up the middle for 6 yards. Kazee saved the first down with a big hit. 3rd and 1, Jones stumbled forward to convert around the left end.

1st and 10, Dillon rushed for 40 yards up the left sideline. Kazee slowed him down and Keanu Neal knocked him out of bounds.

1st and 10, Watt sacked Love for a loss of 6. Keeanu Benton may get a half sack for that getting pressure up the middle. 2nd and 16, a deep shot just barely too high to Wicks, incomplete. 3rd and 16, a deep shot to Jayden Reed for a touchdown over Wallace and Neal. The PAT was blocked by Patrick Peterson. 17-13 Packers.

Kwon Alexander was ruled out.

The kickoff was bobbled by Anthony McFarland Jr. and returned just 14 yards to the 15.

1st and 10, Harris off left tackle for 1 yard. On 2nd, Pickett to Warren thrown backwards and dropped by Warren. That will count at a fumble if reviewed. The Packers tossed the challenge flag, so this will be a fumble recovered by Green Bay. The whistle was blown so it will be spotted where the ball was recovered. The whistle was blown possibly before the fumble was recovered, so it will be interesting to see what happens here. Miraculously, it was called a forward pass and incomplete. 3rd and 9, incomplete to Heyward.

Pressley Harvin III’s punt went 50 yards, returned to the 46 yard line of Green Bay.

1st and 10, Porter Jr. in coverage deep downfield and the ball fell incomplete. 2nd and 10, Jones up the middle for 6 yards. 3rd and 4, Jones dropped the ball in the flat.

Austin III fair caught the punt at the 8. 1st and 10, Pickett to Johnson for 17 yards alond the left sideline.

1st and 10, 12 yards to Pickens up the left sideline.

TWO MINUTE WARNING

1st and 10, Pickett to Harris underneath for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Harris up the middle for 2 yards. 3rd and 2, Pickett incomplete to Johnson for what would have been a first down. Probably could have been pass interference called.

Reed fair caught the punt at the 15. 1st and 10, Love to Reed on a swing route for a loss of 5, tackled by Porter Jr. 2nd and 15, Jones up the middle for 9 yards. 3rd and 6, the Packers let the clock run down.

END OF HALF: 17-13 STEELERS.

