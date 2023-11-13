News
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) expected to play at Jaguars, source says
San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is active Sunday at the Jacksonville Jaguars after dealing with a right ankle sprain.
Williams had been listed as questionable. He returned to practice Thursday and Friday on a limited basis.
Williams initially sustained the ankle injury early in the Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns but finished that game. He has not played since, though, and Shanahan acknowledged Wednesday that although Williams does not have a high sprain, he’s dealing with more than just a low sprain because of past injuries to the ankle.
“I think he’s real questionable to be playing,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.
Jaylon Moore started the past two games in Williams’ absence.
ESPN’s Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.
Barcelona 2-1 Alavés (Nov 12, 2023) Game Analysis
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona fought back after conceding an early goal to beat lowly Alaves 2-1 in LaLiga on Sunday, rescuing the Spanish giants after two losses in their last three games in all competitions.
Barca are in third place on 30 points, two behind Real Madrid in second and four off surprise leaders Girona.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)
Alaves’ 19-year-old striker Samu Omorodion shocked Barca when he opened the scoring 18 seconds after kickoff with a close-range strike following a quick counter-attack.
The goal came after a mistake by Ilkay Gündogan who lost the ball in the midfield and the hosts were lucky to go in at the break only one behind.
In a half-empty Barcelona Olympic Stadium, with Camp Nou under renovation, the champions struggled early on amid poor control of the ball and sloppy passes, giving Alaves the chance to extend their lead at least four times.
However, the wasteful visitors missed several opportunities, including an absolute sitter from close-range in the 30th minute by Samu, who stole the ball from defender Jules Koundé but fired well over from point-blank range.
After Kounde gifted another ball to Andoni Gorosabel, who also missed a great opportunity for Alaves, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez ordered him to change his position from centre-back to right fullback and the move paid off for the hosts.
As they got back on top in the second half, Lewandowski equalised with a towering header in the 52nd minute from a perfect cross by the French defender from the right.
Barca took control of the game and in the 77th minute Alaves defender Abdelkabir Abqar fouled Raphinha inside the box and Lewandowski converted the penalty to secure up the points.
“We need to be conscious about our moment and be self-critical, we are not playing good football lately and need to improve mightily going forward,” Xavi told Movistar Plus.
“The international break has arrive in good time and will do good for us, so we can reflect and work hard to correct our mistakes. I’m optimistic and I think we have enough talent and grit to come back much better in two weeks.”
Atletico Madrid are fourth on 25 points with two games in hand of the leaders and host Villarreal later on Sunday.
Feyenoord – AZ Live – Eredivisie: Football Scores & Highlights
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Feyenoord and AZ with Eurosport. The match starts at 3:45 PM on November 12th, 2023.
Catch the latest Feyenoord and AZ news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.
Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.
Pep Guardiola happy to face his City old boys without ‘small club’ mentality | Manchester City
Pep Guardiola says he would never prevent a player who wants to leave Manchester City from joining a Premier League rival because that would be the mindset of a “small club”.
The Spaniard will come up against two of his former charges on Sunday when City play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Raheem Sterling left the Etihad Stadium for west London in 2022 and was joined a year later by Cole Palmer for an initial £40m fee, as both searched for more time on the pitch. The latter is set to make his first appearance against the club he supported as a boy and joined aged eight, before progressing all the way to the first team.
Asked if he had ever stopped a player from joining a rival before, Guardiola said: “Never, ever. I give my opinion to the club and they decide if the transfer suits both sides and the player. Why? I think that means you are a small club. Big clubs, they don’t prefer [care], they make decisions for the benefit of all three parties; players and both clubs, and agents sometimes.
“So really it is not a problem. They want to go to Chelsea or United or Liverpool, whatever, what is the problem? They are happy to be there, the club is happy with the transfer. The other club is happy with the amount of money they spend, it is fine.”
Palmer started the season with City, scoring in the European Super Cup final against Sevilla. The Wythenshawe-born youngster, who made his City debut in September 2020, was part of the squad that won the treble last season but only started two Premier League matches, both coming after the title was mathematically secured, playing a grand total of 358 minutes.
“Cole arrived and accepted some processes and then after one or two years said: ‘No, I don’t want to play here, I am not going to play.’ But I said: ‘Riyad [Mahrez] is leaving, you are going to get a chance here,’ and he said: ‘No, I am not going to play here, I want to leave,’ so I said: ‘OK, leave,’” Guardiola explained. “He got what he wanted. It is good for him. He is a young player, a huge talent otherwise he would not have been here. He is a nice lad and is doing really good.”
The Guardiola machine is starting to find its rhythm after losing three out of four matches between late September and early October. City have won their past three Premier League games and secured qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League after defeating Young Boys in midweek.
Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea career has started slowly, winning four of their opening 11 Premier League games, but the Blues helped City finish the latest round of fixtures top of the table by defeating the previous leaders, Tottenham, 4-1, albeit with the help of two sendings-off. Chelsea won the Premier League in Guardiola’s first season in England and Pochettino is the man tasked with returning them to those heights. In the meantime, Guardiola has won five of the past six titles.
“I never felt, since I was a football player or manager, invincible, unbeatable. Never, ever,” Guardiola said. “When I play in the Carabao Cup against League One teams or Conference teams I prepare the games like I always prepare the games. I am scared we are going to lose. I am worried. I feel that. Never, ever have I not felt it.”
City have the best defensive record in the league, conceding eight times in 11 matches, and have kept clean sheets in their past six meetings with Chelsea. “Defending well as a team is always high on our goals,” Guardiola said. “They [defenders] have enough credit and respect from us but we can’t control the media. It is more attractive to give it to strikers and attacking players. I have a feeling that we have defenders who enjoy defending. To defend well is a huge talent.”
