Connect with us

News

Best week ever for Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo? Quite possibly

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

Best week ever for Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo? Quite possibly

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Q: Ira, is it time to stop thinking of Bam Adebayo as Jimmy Butler’s sidekick? Wow, what a week. And that’s without look at defense. Has a Heat center ever had a better week? – Wes.

A: I’m not sure I can definitively say that Alonzo Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal never had better, nor even Chris Bosh when he was cast at center. And we do have to keep in perspective that this was a week in November, and not in a playoff setting. But, still, Bam Adebayo started the week with 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in Monday’s victory over the Lakers. Then there were 30 points and 11 rebounds, and every one needed in Wednesday’s victory over the Lakers. Then, Saturday, 26 points and 17 rebounds in the victory over the Hawks, with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro out. One of my colleagues has been referring to Bam as a “super role player.” After this roll, I think it is time to reconsider. With a win Sunday in San Antonio, or perhaps even without, I can’t see how Bam doesn’t emerge as a leading contender, if not the leading contender, for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Suns suffer another 4th quarter stumble, fall to Thunder

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 13, 2023

By

Suns suffer another 4th quarter stumble, fall to Thunder

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

The Phoenix Suns (4-6) lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-99 at home on Sunday.

Phoenix dropped its second straight game, and has lost four of the last six.

After leading at halftime and the third quarter, Phoenix’s 4th quarter woes continued as it was outscored 31-13.

Kevin Durant had the Phoenix’s team-high 28 points, nine points, and four assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the game-high 35 points and Jalen Williams had 31 for OKC (6-4).

Phoenix plays the last of its three-game homestand this Wednesday against Minnesota.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

‘Big and athletic guard that’s versatile.’ Nevada officially adds prospect Caelum Harris

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 13, 2023

By

'Big and athletic guard that's versatile.' Nevada officially adds prospect Caelum Harris

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

The Nevada men’s basketball team announced the addition Friday of 2024 recruit Caelum Harris, who committed to the Wolf Pack last month.

A 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing player, Harris will play his senior season at Phhoenix Prep and marks the first signee for Nevada in this recruiting class. He’ll join the Wolf Pack in the 2024-25 season.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Caelum to our program,” Nevada basketball coach Steve Alford said in a news release. “He is a big and athletic guard that is versatile, can play a lot of positions, and provides us with great size on the wing. He really understands the game and how to play at a high level, and we cannot wait for him to join our program.”

Prior to making the move to Phhoenix Prep, Harris was a standout player at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna, Tenn. During his junior season at Stewarts Creek, Harris was named a 4A All-District 8 performer while leading Stewarts Creek to a playoff appearance last year.

Harris also has international experience, playing for the Philippines at the FIBA U16 Asian Championships in summer 2022. Harris averaged 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across six games. He had his best game of the event in a 95-87 win over Iran, scoring 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.

On the AAU circuit, Harris has played for NYBA Basketball, one of the premier programs in Tennessee.

In an interview with Harris last month, the Wolf Pack prospect told Nevada Sports Net he models his game after Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

“I’m not the most athletic guy, but I feel like getting around the rim, getting to the mid-range, what Jayson Tatum kind of does well is attacking the goal and then being able to pull up for that mid-range jumper,” Harris said. “The thing I really need to work on are my ballhandling skills. I’m not going to combo you up. I’m a catch and rip and attack the goal guy. I feel like I need to work on my shot a little bit more before I can really settle down. I know there are more bigger picture things that I would say I need to work on.”

Wolf Pack women sign Kendra Hicks

Nevada women’s basketball signed Portland forward/center Kendra Hicks for the 2024-25 season. Hicks, who verbally committed to the Pack in March before making it official Wednesday, is a three-time All-Metro League selection who led Jesuit High School to a 27-3 record in 2022-23.

“Kendra is a tremendous rebounder and will bring a physical post presence to our frontcourt,” Nevada coach Amanda Levens said in a news release. “She positively impacts winning on every team she is on and is a phenomenal teammate. We are all excited about Kendra strengthening our Pack.”

Going undefeated in league play, Hicks guided Jesuit to a Metro League title during the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot forward/center played an instrumental role in Jesuit clinching a third place finish in the Oregon School Activities Association 6A state playoffs last season. Averaging over 11 rebounds per game for the second year in a row, Hicks was named to the All-Metro League First Team. Hicks’ impact at Jesuit was immediate, making the varsity team as a freshman. Hicks was named to the All-Metro League Second Team after helping Jesuit to a winning record in her first season.

As a sophomore, Hicks was a force for Jesuit that improved by double-digit wins from the previous year. Jesuit went on to win 24 games behind Hicks en route to qualifying for the 6A OSAA state playoffs during the 2021-22 season. Hicks picked up her second All-Metro League honor to conclude the season, this time being placed on the first team.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina and Victor – PlayStation.Blog

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 13, 2023

By

Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina and Victor – PlayStation.Blog

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Today, we’re happy to reveal two fighters joining Tekken 8’s roster: Reina, who employs an acrobatic fighting style rooted in Taido, and Victor Chevalier, who utilizes super spy-style CQB in combat. In this PS Blog post, we’ll dive into the design and story backgrounds of both. 

Reina

Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina

Reina was a character conceived during Tekken 7’s story development a decade ago. She plays a vital role in Tekken 8’s story, The Dark Awakens. Despite her fashionable and charming appearance, she exudes a charismatic sense of evil, reflecting her character’s duality in both personality and fighting style.

1699867910 275 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina1699867910 275 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina

Attacks that reflect her personality and acrobatic movement based on Taido

Reina employs an acrobatic fighting style rooted in Taido, using swift and brutal techniques such as knife-hand strikes, eye pokes, and scratching that reflect her character. She utilizes a special movement called Sentai to close the distance quickly and launch rushes, while Unsoku allows her to deliver powerful attacks with agile footwork, demonstrating a speedy and aggressive combat approach. In addition, Reina has somehow acquired techniques like Wind God Fist and Spinning Demon, synonymous with the Mishima-style karate, and even exhibits a power fighter aspect, delivering powerful moves from the Heaven’s Wrath stance once used by Heihachi, who is now deceased. Her offensive capabilities near walls, in particular, are among the most potent of all characters.

Reina is a character that emphasizes duality in various aspects. To create a distinct counterpart to the powerful Mishima-style karate, we chose Taido as the second fighting style. Taido is known for its graceful and speedy movements, with sharp and agile attacks. When producing Reina’s Taido techniques, we collaborated with the renowned expert, Mr. Tetsuji Nakano, who has won the Taido World Championships four times. Mr. Nakano is not only knowledgeable in Taido but also in various other martial arts. His advice on brutal techniques helped bring out the distinctive features and personality in Reina’s movements even more.

1699867910 767 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina1699867910 767 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina

1699867910 275 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina1699867910 275 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina

1699867910 676 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina1699867910 676 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina

A design that emphasizes the duality in Reina‘s character.

We were eager to work with Ms. Mariko Shimazaki, who had previously contributed as a designer for characters like Kazumi and Josie for Tekken 7. We contacted her to handle the design during the early stages of brainstorming character concepts and keywords, despite giving her the challenging task of capturing a genuine martial artist’s appearance with a bold fighting style that blends elements of Taido and Mishima-style karate, while being a young woman who appears somewhat mysterious and has that duality. She delivered an exceptional design.

Thanks to the design proposals we received from Ms. Shimazaki, the grand direction for Reina was clear from the beginning. In creating the 3D model, we worked on incorporating elements related to her hidden background and duality and how to shape it into an appealing design. So, please do keep an eye out for these aspects.

1699867911 333 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina1699867911 333 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina

1699867911 521 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina1699867911 521 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina

Victor Chevalier

1699867911 311 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina1699867911 311 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina

Founder of the Union of Nations’ armed forces and a living legend in the French military. During his time in the Navy, he carried out numerous dangerous missions. He successfully returned, all while displaying the quirks of being an extreme penny-pincher and having a flamboyant history of romantic relationships with more partners than one can count. He left behind various anecdotes in different countries. Driven by his aspiration to save more people, he eventually assumed the role of the commander of the UN’s forces and decided to lead from the front lines in battle.

Victor Chevalier, a key character in shaping the power balance in the world of Tekken 8

Victor plays a vital role in the setting of Tekken 8, influencing the power balance in the world. In past installments, the leader of the UN was not revealed. However, in this game, with the growing influence of the G Corporation led by Kazuya Mishima, the founder of the UN’s armed forces, Victor, makes his debut. His participation promises a unique and substantial twist in the story compared to previous titles.

Victor’s unique fighting style – super spy-style CQB

Victor is an extraordinary combatant with combat knives, karambit knives, and optical weapons. He excels in dual-wielding, combining skills from military combat techniques, science fiction, ninjutsu, super spy tactics, and gentlemanly style. He can attack from a distance with firearms, strike from outside an opponent’s range with his long-reaching sword, and use his flashlight at close quarters to take opponents by surprise. He possesses remarkable spatial control abilities, particularly with his beloved sword, Takemikazuchi. With his “Iai Position” stance, he employs electromagnetic battōjutsu with superlative reach to break through an opponent’s defenses. His high-speed movements with optical camouflage allow him to effectively evade enemy attacks and launch counterattacks.

1699867911 160 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina1699867911 160 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina

1699867911 316 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina1699867911 316 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina

Stylish and practical, his sleek suit style is fashionable yet highly functional

Although Victor wears a slim suit, he’s a character who carries multiple weapons. Thus, the design focuses on making sure each weapon is easily accessible and practical while also ensuring that the overall silhouette looks aesthetically pleasing. Given his position as Raven’s superior, the concept was to convey a somewhat sophisticated and conceited image, with the idea of him looking fashionable and appealing to the ladies. Therefore, a suit style was established as a direction quite early in the process. Being a simple suit style, attention was paid to the sleekness of the silhouette, texture, and fine details in accessories to convey Victor’s gentlemanly character. Moreover, the simplicity of the suit style serves as a great contrast that highlights the various weapons he carries.

1699867911 403 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina1699867911 403 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina

Although he may appear perfect, he’s an extreme penny-pincher

With his esteemed family background and expertise in arts and martial arts, Victor may appear as the perfect gentleman at first glance. However, given the nature of Tekken characters, many of whom have distinctive and somewhat quirky traits, it was decided to add a unique feature to Victor. Thus, despite being a high-ranking individual as the founder of the military, in his personal life, he enjoys romances with more than a dozen women and is extremely frugal, creating an overly extreme personality. 

Additionally, Victor’s deep knowledge of Eastern martial arts and culture is evident through his skillful use of a Japanese sword during combat. His stingy personality is an embodiment of the Japanese virtue of Mottainai (disdain for wastefulness), which is reflected in his actions, lines, and more. I hope players will discover and appreciate these unique traits of Victor when the game is released.

1699867912 924 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina1699867912 924 Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

Best week ever for Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo? Quite possibly Best week ever for Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo? Quite possibly
News21 seconds ago

Best week ever for Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo? Quite possibly

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Suns suffer another 4th quarter stumble, fall to Thunder Suns suffer another 4th quarter stumble, fall to Thunder
News1 hour ago

Suns suffer another 4th quarter stumble, fall to Thunder

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
'Big and athletic guard that's versatile.' Nevada officially adds prospect Caelum Harris 'Big and athletic guard that's versatile.' Nevada officially adds prospect Caelum Harris
News2 hours ago

‘Big and athletic guard that’s versatile.’ Nevada officially adds prospect Caelum Harris

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina and Victor – PlayStation.Blog Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina and Victor – PlayStation.Blog
News3 hours ago

Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina and Victor – PlayStation.Blog

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Steve Kerr recalls Anthony Edwards’ career-changing pre-draft workout – NBC Sports Bay Area & California Steve Kerr recalls Anthony Edwards’ career-changing pre-draft workout – NBC Sports Bay Area & California
News4 hours ago

Steve Kerr recalls Anthony Edwards’ career-changing pre-draft workout – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Inside Lakers' decision to move Austin Reaves to second unit Inside Lakers' decision to move Austin Reaves to second unit
News5 hours ago

Inside Lakers’ decision to move Austin Reaves to second unit

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Ish Wainright to Make Portland Trail Blazers Debut vs. Los Angeles Lakers Ish Wainright to Make Portland Trail Blazers Debut vs. Los Angeles Lakers
News6 hours ago

Ish Wainright to Make Portland Trail Blazers Debut vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Barcelona loanee Julian Araujo opens up on his plans for the future Barcelona loanee Julian Araujo opens up on his plans for the future
News8 hours ago

Barcelona loanee Julian Araujo opens up on his plans for the future

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Bill Belichick yells at a ref Bill Belichick yells at a ref
News9 hours ago

NFL Week 10 preview: Bill Belichick on the hot seat, big AFC North game and more

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested on battery charges Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested on battery charges
News10 hours ago

Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested on battery charges

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...

Trending