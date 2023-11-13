Chelsea plot surprise January signing to replace summer arrival

{{primary_category}}
Chelsea are ready to launch a surprise move for a new undisputed first-choice goalkeeper in the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider.
The Blues are eyeing a new addition between the sticks despite spending a reported £25million to sign Robert Sanchez from Brighton in the summer.
Mauricio Pochettino and his recruitment staff have identified a goalkeeper as an area of the squad which needs improving ahead of the mid-season window.
Serbia international Djordje Petrovic was also signed in the summer and currently acts as Sanchez’s deputy.
Last season’s first-choice shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga was loaned out to Real Madrid following a serious injury to Thibaut Courtois.
Given the vast keeper changes in the summer and the money spent on Sanchez, signed from the club which yielded of many of the senior Chelsea recruitment staff, plans to sign a new keeper represent a shock.
Sanchez has played all 14 of Chelsea’s games so far in the 2023-24 campaign – keeping five clean sheets and conceding 13 goals.
The Spain international made a costly error in the Blues’ 2-2 draw with Arsenal last month when his wayward pass was cut out by Declan Rice, who looped over the goalkeeper to kickstart the Gunners’ comeback.
He signed a seven-year contract worth a reported £60,000-a-week upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea also have Marcus Bettinelli, 31, and Lucas Bergstrom, 21, on the books as goalkeeping options – while 19-year-old Gabriel Slonina is on a season-long loan at Belgian side KAS Eupen.
Pochettino’s side sit 10th in the Premier League following Monday’s (6 November) 4-1 win over Tottenham.
The Blues are next in action against league leaders Man City on Sunday (12 November).
In other news, Chelsea wait in the wings to swoop for French sensation.
San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is active Sunday at the Jacksonville Jaguars after dealing with a right ankle sprain.
Williams had been listed as questionable. He returned to practice Thursday and Friday on a limited basis.
Williams initially sustained the ankle injury early in the Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns but finished that game. He has not played since, though, and Shanahan acknowledged Wednesday that although Williams does not have a high sprain, he’s dealing with more than just a low sprain because of past injuries to the ankle.
“I think he’s real questionable to be playing,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.
Jaylon Moore started the past two games in Williams’ absence.
ESPN’s Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.
Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona fought back after conceding an early goal to beat lowly Alaves 2-1 in LaLiga on Sunday, rescuing the Spanish giants after two losses in their last three games in all competitions.
Barca are in third place on 30 points, two behind Real Madrid in second and four off surprise leaders Girona.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)
Alaves’ 19-year-old striker Samu Omorodion shocked Barca when he opened the scoring 18 seconds after kickoff with a close-range strike following a quick counter-attack.
The goal came after a mistake by Ilkay Gündogan who lost the ball in the midfield and the hosts were lucky to go in at the break only one behind.
In a half-empty Barcelona Olympic Stadium, with Camp Nou under renovation, the champions struggled early on amid poor control of the ball and sloppy passes, giving Alaves the chance to extend their lead at least four times.
However, the wasteful visitors missed several opportunities, including an absolute sitter from close-range in the 30th minute by Samu, who stole the ball from defender Jules Koundé but fired well over from point-blank range.
After Kounde gifted another ball to Andoni Gorosabel, who also missed a great opportunity for Alaves, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez ordered him to change his position from centre-back to right fullback and the move paid off for the hosts.
As they got back on top in the second half, Lewandowski equalised with a towering header in the 52nd minute from a perfect cross by the French defender from the right.
Barca took control of the game and in the 77th minute Alaves defender Abdelkabir Abqar fouled Raphinha inside the box and Lewandowski converted the penalty to secure up the points.
“We need to be conscious about our moment and be self-critical, we are not playing good football lately and need to improve mightily going forward,” Xavi told Movistar Plus.
“The international break has arrive in good time and will do good for us, so we can reflect and work hard to correct our mistakes. I’m optimistic and I think we have enough talent and grit to come back much better in two weeks.”
Atletico Madrid are fourth on 25 points with two games in hand of the leaders and host Villarreal later on Sunday.
Follow the Eredivisie live Football match between Feyenoord and AZ with Eurosport. The match starts at 3:45 PM on November 12th, 2023.
Catch the latest Feyenoord and AZ news and find up to date Eredivisie standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.
Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.
