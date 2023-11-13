Chelsea plot surprise January signing to replace summer arrival

Chelsea are ready to launch a surprise move for a new undisputed first-choice goalkeeper in the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider.

The Blues are eyeing a new addition between the sticks despite spending a reported £25million to sign Robert Sanchez from Brighton in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino and his recruitment staff have identified a goalkeeper as an area of the squad which needs improving ahead of the mid-season window.

Serbia international Djordje Petrovic was also signed in the summer and currently acts as Sanchez’s deputy.

Last season’s first-choice shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga was loaned out to Real Madrid following a serious injury to Thibaut Courtois.

Given the vast keeper changes in the summer and the money spent on Sanchez, signed from the club which yielded of many of the senior Chelsea recruitment staff, plans to sign a new keeper represent a shock.

Sanchez has played all 14 of Chelsea’s games so far in the 2023-24 campaign – keeping five clean sheets and conceding 13 goals.

The Spain international made a costly error in the Blues’ 2-2 draw with Arsenal last month when his wayward pass was cut out by Declan Rice, who looped over the goalkeeper to kickstart the Gunners’ comeback.

He signed a seven-year contract worth a reported £60,000-a-week upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea also have Marcus Bettinelli, 31, and Lucas Bergstrom, 21, on the books as goalkeeping options – while 19-year-old Gabriel Slonina is on a season-long loan at Belgian side KAS Eupen.

Pochettino’s side sit 10th in the Premier League following Monday’s (6 November) 4-1 win over Tottenham.

The Blues are next in action against league leaders Man City on Sunday (12 November).

