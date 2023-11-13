News
Devin Booker, Eric Gordon ruled out for Suns vs. Thunder
The Phoenix Suns can’t seem to escape the injury bug as Eric Gordon joined Devin Booker on the bench ahead of Sunday night’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.
It will be Booker’s eighth game missed through 10 games this season, having played in just the first and fifth matchups. He was exceptional in both, averaging 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists in his lone appearances.
According to new league rules requiring 65 games played, Booker (right calf strain) can only miss nine more games after this and still qualify for end-of-season awards such as MVP and All-NBA.
Eric Gordon (left shoulder soreness) is the new addition to the injury report, listed as questionable on the first injury report after Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Playing in all nine games so far, including five starts, Gordon has been key for the Suns, averaging 13.6 points and 3.0 assists per game.
Bradley Beal (lower back spasms) came into this game probable and will have the green light to play. After making his debut two games ago, Beal is averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 27.5 restricted minutes per game.
The weight of Booker and Gordon’s absences will fall mostly on Beal and Kevin Durant to pick up the slack against a young, formidable Thunder group.
Catch Suns vs. Thunder at 6 p.m. on ArizonaSports.com, 620 AM (or 98.7 HD-2) or on the Arizona Sports app.
News
Injury Report: Zion Williamson out, Herb Jones questionable for Timberwolves game
Updated at 11 a.m. Wednesday: Zion Williamson (personal reasons) is out for Wednesday’s game in Minneapolis.
The New Orleans Pelicans stay on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the Target Center. Forward Herb Jones (right fibula contusion) is listed as questionable after a collision in the game against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 6.
Additionally, guard CJ McCollum (right lung small pneumothorax), guard Jose Alvarado (right ankle sprain), forward Naji Marshall (right knee contusion) and forward Trey Murphy III (left knee partial meniscectomy) all remain out.
Guard Jordan McLaughlin (right knee MCL sprain) and guard Jaylen Clark (right Achilles tendon rupture rehab) are both out and two-way players forward Leonard Miller and guard Wendell Moore Jr. are both on assignment in the G-League.
Previous Game Starting Lineups
NEW ORLEANS (4-3)
Monday loss vs Denver
Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas
MINNESOTA (4-2)
Monday win vs. Boston
Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns
Nov. 8: at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (Bally Sports)
Nov. 18: at New Orleans, 6 p.m. (Bally Sports)
Dec. 11: at New Orleans, 7 p.m. (Bally Sports)
Jan. 3: at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (Bally Sports)
News
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF).
The pubs, which boast several locations across the Greater Montreal area, will be renamed Maison Publique Orchard, and the owners insist the name change won’t affect the customer experience.
Last spring, the French language watchdog sent letters to the pub’s management saying its name did not comply with the province’s language laws.
Owner Joe Pilotte says he was ordered to modify the signs because of a lack of French writing.
Quebec law requires any business with an English-only trademark to include some presence of French when being displayed in a permanent location.
At the time, Pilotte lamented that the Ye Olde Orchard’s sign doesn’t have either an English or French descriptor.
News
Best week ever for Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo? Quite possibly
Q: Ira, is it time to stop thinking of Bam Adebayo as Jimmy Butler’s sidekick? Wow, what a week. And that’s without look at defense. Has a Heat center ever had a better week? – Wes.
A: I’m not sure I can definitively say that Alonzo Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal never had better, nor even Chris Bosh when he was cast at center. And we do have to keep in perspective that this was a week in November, and not in a playoff setting. But, still, Bam Adebayo started the week with 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in Monday’s victory over the Lakers. Then there were 30 points and 11 rebounds, and every one needed in Wednesday’s victory over the Lakers. Then, Saturday, 26 points and 17 rebounds in the victory over the Hawks, with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro out. One of my colleagues has been referring to Bam as a “super role player.” After this roll, I think it is time to reconsider. With a win Sunday in San Antonio, or perhaps even without, I can’t see how Bam doesn’t emerge as a leading contender, if not the leading contender, for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Q: Two things from Saturday’s victory: One, this is the Kyle Lowry we hope we were getting two years ago. Also, Dru Smith just showed why he got his contract with the Heat. – Roland, Borrego Springs, Calif.
A: On a night the Heat needed quality play at point guard, they got quality play at point guard. Kyle Lowry again showed that while he tends to defer when Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are available, he also appreciates when he is most needed. As for Dru Smith, his defensive work Saturday was essential. And let’s not forget Josh Richardson, who has been playing point guard, and Saturday showed flashes of what once was and might be again for the Heat.
Q: No problem with Jimmy Butler, or anyone, missing time for a personal reason. And he doesn’t have to tell anyone. But that’s why you would like to see the days off for rest removed. With kids and family, anyone can miss work. – Alan.
A: That is both fair and reasonable. But it also is a balancing act, because when Jimmy Butler was given time off for rest two weeks ago in Minnesota, there was no way of knowing he also would be away Saturday night in Atlanta. The reality coming into the season was that Jimmy, at 34, was not going to go all 82 games. But now, with the league’s Player Participation Program, it does not make it as easy to navigate a season in terms of the team’s best interest. The Heat’s next back-to-back set is the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving at New York and then at Brooklyn. By league rule, the Knicks game cannot be a rest night because of the In-Season Tournament. So it will be interesting to see the approach against the Nets less than 24 hours later. As it is, Butler had been expected, until having to leave, to play in both Atlanta and San Antonio this weekend.
Devin Booker, Eric Gordon ruled out for Suns vs. Thunder
Injury Report: Zion Williamson out, Herb Jones questionable for Timberwolves game
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Best week ever for Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo? Quite possibly
Suns suffer another 4th quarter stumble, fall to Thunder
‘Big and athletic guard that’s versatile.’ Nevada officially adds prospect Caelum Harris
Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina and Victor – PlayStation.Blog
Steve Kerr recalls Anthony Edwards’ career-changing pre-draft workout – NBC Sports Bay Area & California
Inside Lakers’ decision to move Austin Reaves to second unit
Ish Wainright to Make Portland Trail Blazers Debut vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
Interesting Articles
Devin Booker, Eric Gordon ruled out for Suns vs. Thunder
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Injury Report: Zion Williamson out, Herb Jones questionable for Timberwolves game
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Best week ever for Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo? Quite possibly
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Suns suffer another 4th quarter stumble, fall to Thunder
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘Big and athletic guard that’s versatile.’ Nevada officially adds prospect Caelum Harris
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina and Victor – PlayStation.Blog
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Steve Kerr recalls Anthony Edwards’ career-changing pre-draft workout – NBC Sports Bay Area & California
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Inside Lakers’ decision to move Austin Reaves to second unit
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Ish Wainright to Make Portland Trail Blazers Debut vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1
-
News4 days ago
Former middle school teacher accused of sex acts with student as police believe there are more victims
-
News6 days ago
A Secret War, Strange New Wounds and Silence From the Pentagon
-
News4 days ago
Cars with the worst resale value after 5 years
-
News4 days ago
Runaway double-bottom semi takes out 33 cars as it barrels into dealership
-
News6 days ago
Mike Johnson and His Son Monitoring Each Other’s Porn Intake Is Worse Than You Think
-
News4 days ago
The Supreme Court’s Big Gun Case Was Humiliating for the Justices
-
News5 days ago
With electric vehicle sales growth slowing, Stellantis Ram brand has an answer: An onboard charger