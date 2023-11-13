Devin Booker, Eric Gordon ruled out for Suns vs. Thunder

Q: Ira, is it time to stop thinking of Bam Adebayo as Jimmy Butler’s sidekick? Wow, what a week. And that’s without look at defense. Has a Heat center ever had a better week? – Wes.

A: I’m not sure I can definitively say that Alonzo Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal never had better, nor even Chris Bosh when he was cast at center. And we do have to keep in perspective that this was a week in November, and not in a playoff setting. But, still, Bam Adebayo started the week with 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in Monday’s victory over the Lakers. Then there were 30 points and 11 rebounds, and every one needed in Wednesday’s victory over the Lakers. Then, Saturday, 26 points and 17 rebounds in the victory over the Hawks, with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro out. One of my colleagues has been referring to Bam as a “super role player.” After this roll, I think it is time to reconsider. With a win Sunday in San Antonio, or perhaps even without, I can’t see how Bam doesn’t emerge as a leading contender, if not the leading contender, for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Q: Two things from Saturday’s victory: One, this is the Kyle Lowry we hope we were getting two years ago. Also, Dru Smith just showed why he got his contract with the Heat. – Roland, Borrego Springs, Calif.

A: On a night the Heat needed quality play at point guard, they got quality play at point guard. Kyle Lowry again showed that while he tends to defer when Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are available, he also appreciates when he is most needed. As for Dru Smith, his defensive work Saturday was essential. And let’s not forget Josh Richardson, who has been playing point guard, and Saturday showed flashes of what once was and might be again for the Heat.

Q: No problem with Jimmy Butler, or anyone, missing time for a personal reason. And he doesn’t have to tell anyone. But that’s why you would like to see the days off for rest removed. With kids and family, anyone can miss work. – Alan.

A: That is both fair and reasonable. But it also is a balancing act, because when Jimmy Butler was given time off for rest two weeks ago in Minnesota, there was no way of knowing he also would be away Saturday night in Atlanta. The reality coming into the season was that Jimmy, at 34, was not going to go all 82 games. But now, with the league’s Player Participation Program, it does not make it as easy to navigate a season in terms of the team’s best interest. The Heat’s next back-to-back set is the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving at New York and then at Brooklyn. By league rule, the Knicks game cannot be a rest night because of the In-Season Tournament. So it will be interesting to see the approach against the Nets less than 24 hours later. As it is, Butler had been expected, until having to leave, to play in both Atlanta and San Antonio this weekend.