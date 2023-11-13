Connect with us

News

Devin Booker, Eric Gordon ruled out for Suns vs. Thunder

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By

Devin Booker and Bradley Beal...

The Phoenix Suns can’t seem to escape the injury bug as Eric Gordon joined Devin Booker on the bench ahead of Sunday night’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It will be Booker’s eighth game missed through 10 games this season, having played in just the first and fifth matchups. He was exceptional in both, averaging 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists in his lone appearances.

According to new league rules requiring 65 games played, Booker (right calf strain) can only miss nine more games after this and still qualify for end-of-season awards such as MVP and All-NBA.

Eric Gordon (left shoulder soreness) is the new addition to the injury report, listed as questionable on the first injury report after Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Playing in all nine games so far, including five starts, Gordon has been key for the Suns, averaging 13.6 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Bradley Beal (lower back spasms) came into this game probable and will have the green light to play. After making his debut two games ago, Beal is averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 27.5 restricted minutes per game.

The weight of Booker and Gordon’s absences will fall mostly on Beal and Kevin Durant to pick up the slack against a young, formidable Thunder group.

Catch Suns vs. Thunder at 6 p.m. on ArizonaSports.com, 620 AM (or 98.7 HD-2) or on the Arizona Sports app.

News

Injury Report: Zion Williamson out, Herb Jones questionable for Timberwolves game

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 13, 2023

By

NBA Logo

Updated at 11 a.m. Wednesday: Zion Williamson (personal reasons) is out for Wednesday’s game in Minneapolis.

The New Orleans Pelicans stay on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the Target Center. Forward Herb Jones (right fibula contusion) is listed as questionable after a collision in the game against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 6.

Additionally, guard CJ McCollum (right lung small pneumothorax), guard Jose Alvarado (right ankle sprain), forward Naji Marshall (right knee contusion) and forward Trey Murphy III (left knee partial meniscectomy) all remain out.

Guard Jordan McLaughlin (right knee MCL sprain) and guard Jaylen Clark (right Achilles tendon rupture rehab) are both out and two-way players forward Leonard Miller and guard Wendell Moore Jr. are both on assignment in the G-League.

Previous Game Starting Lineups

NEW ORLEANS (4-3)
Monday loss vs Denver
Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

MINNESOTA (4-2)
Monday win vs. Boston
Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns

Nov. 8: at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (Bally Sports)

Nov. 18: at New Orleans, 6 p.m. (Bally Sports)

Dec. 11: at New Orleans, 7 p.m. (Bally Sports)

Jan. 3: at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (Bally Sports)

Continue Reading

News

Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 13, 2023

By

Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in

Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF).


The pubs, which boast several locations across the Greater Montreal area, will be renamed Maison Publique Orchard, and the owners insist the name change won’t affect the customer experience.


Last spring, the French language watchdog sent letters to the pub’s management saying its name did not comply with the province’s language laws.


Owner Joe Pilotte says he was ordered to modify the signs because of a lack of French writing.


Quebec law requires any business with an English-only trademark to include some presence of French when being displayed in a permanent location.


At the time, Pilotte lamented that the Ye Olde Orchard’s sign doesn’t have either an English or French descriptor.

Continue Reading

News

Best week ever for Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo? Quite possibly

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 13, 2023

By

Best week ever for Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo? Quite possibly

Q: Ira, is it time to stop thinking of Bam Adebayo as Jimmy Butler’s sidekick? Wow, what a week. And that’s without look at defense. Has a Heat center ever had a better week? – Wes.

A: I’m not sure I can definitively say that Alonzo Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal never had better, nor even Chris Bosh when he was cast at center. And we do have to keep in perspective that this was a week in November, and not in a playoff setting. But, still, Bam Adebayo started the week with 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in Monday’s victory over the Lakers. Then there were 30 points and 11 rebounds, and every one needed in Wednesday’s victory over the Lakers. Then, Saturday, 26 points and 17 rebounds in the victory over the Hawks, with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro out. One of my colleagues has been referring to Bam as a “super role player.” After this roll, I think it is time to reconsider. With a win Sunday in San Antonio, or perhaps even without, I can’t see how Bam doesn’t emerge as a leading contender, if not the leading contender, for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Continue Reading

Trending