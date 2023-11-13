Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star reveals favourite club saying ‘incredible’ team left him wanting to train even on days off

Lionel Messi won the award in 2023

The Ballon d’Or is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious awards in the world of football, and each year, the anticipation builds as fans and experts eagerly await the announcement of the winner. The coveted prize recognizes the outstanding player who has had the greatest impact on the beautiful game during a given year. As of November 2023, the 2024 Ballon d’Or race is already taking shape, and we are here to rank the top five favourites based on their performances in the early stages of the 2023-24 season.

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah is undoubtedly one of the top favourites for the 2024 Ballon d’Or

When it comes to consistency and sheer brilliance on the pitch, Mohamed Salah is a name that immediately springs to mind. The Egyptian winger, who dons the Liverpool jersey, has consistently delivered stellar performances year after year. As of November 2023, Salah is undoubtedly one of the top favourites for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, and here’s why.

In the early stages of the 2023-24 season, Salah has silenced any concerns about a potential decline in his performance levels. At 31 years old, he has been instrumental in Liverpool’s resurgence, with the Reds bouncing back after a lackluster campaign the previous year.

Salah has been an unstoppable force, seemingly making goal contributions every time he steps onto the pitch. He is Liverpool’s most effective attacker this season, having notched up an impressive 10 goals and provided 4 assists in just 15 appearances across all competitions.

Even in what was considered a “down year” in the 2022-23 season, Salah managed to score 28 goals and provide 14 assists in all competitions. That, in itself, speaks volumes about his remarkable consistency and quality as a footballer.

The 2023-24 campaign has seen Salah return to his usual stellar form, leading Liverpool’s charge for another Premier League title. With a potential AFCON win for Egypt also on the horizon, Salah’s impressive performances this season could be enough to sway voters into handing him his first Ballon d’Or. He seems to be on course for another highly productive campaign, making him one of the top early contenders for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

4. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Kylian Mbappe is a name synonymous with breathtaking speed, impeccable skill, and incredible goal-scoring prowess. The French sensation, who plies his trade with Paris Saint-Germain, has been a consistent standout performer both for his club and his national team. As of November 2023, Mbappe is a top favorite for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, and here’s why.

Mbappe had a stellar year in 2023, finishing in third place in the Ballon d’Or rankings. However, it was a year of mixed emotions for him. France lost to Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the World Cup final, and PSG failed to make a significant impact in the Champions League. Despite these disappointments, Mbappe’s performances in big games have endeared him to the voters. He even scored a memorable hat-trick in the World Cup final and boasts well over 200 career goals for PSG.

With consistent top-ten finishes since 2017 and a career-best third place in 2023, Mbappe is undoubtedly a favorite of the Ballon d’Or voters. If he can help PSG secure major titles in the 2023-24 season, he might just clinch his first Ballon d’Or.

3. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane, a name synonymous with prolific goal-scoring in the English Premier League, embarked on a new chapter in his career by joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023. Kane has long been considered one of the finest strikers in the world, and this move to a club with a rich history and a track record of success has provided him with an opportunity to reshape his career.

As of November 2023, Kane has been Bayern Munich’s standout player in the early stages of the 2023-24 season. He seems to be on a mission to make his debut campaign in Bavaria truly memorable. In just 14 appearances across all competitions, Kane has already notched up an incredible 17 goals and provided seven assists. This level of performance is certainly eye-catching and has put Kane in the conversation for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

For a player who has previously gone trophyless in his career, Kane’s move to Bayern has opened up new possibilities. If he can help the club secure major silverware and continues his goal-scoring exploits, he may well find himself among the top contenders for the prestigious Ballon d’Or.

2. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid this summer from BVB

Jude Bellingham’s rise in the world of football has been nothing short of extraordinary. The young English midfielder made a high-profile move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, becoming the second-most expensive signing in the club’s history at €103 million. While Bellingham was expected to thrive at the Santiago Bernabeu, nobody quite anticipated the immediate impact he would have at the club.

What sets Bellingham apart is not just his remarkable performances but also his adaptability. He has taken on a new position at Real Madrid and has thrived in it. Bellingham has become their main goal-scoring outlet and has already scored several match-winning goals for the team, including a memorable brace against arch-rivals Barcelona on October 28.

As of November 2023, Bellingham has scored an impressive 13 goals and provided three assists in just 14 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. His ability to seamlessly transition into a new role and deliver game-changing performances has made him a dark horse in the 2024 Ballon d’Or race.

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland is a name that strikes fear into the hearts of defenders all around the world. The Norwegian striker, known for his incredible goal-scoring ability, has been setting the footballing world ablaze with his performances. Many believe he should have won the 2023 Ballon d’Or, and as of November 2023, he’s making a strong case for the 2024 edition.

In the 2022-23 season, Haaland was the centerpiece of a formidable Manchester City side that clinched the treble. He scored a jaw-dropping 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances across all competitions. It was a season to remember, and it’s clear that Haaland is determined to make up for narrowly missing out on the Ballon d’Or.

In the current 2023-24 season, Haaland has picked up right where he left off. He has already scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City. If he continues this blistering form and helps City secure major titles, he’ll be a strong contender for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

As of November 2023, the race for the 2024 Ballon d’Or is taking shape, and these five players are emerging as the top favorites. Mohamed Salah’s consistent brilliance, Kylian Mbappe’s knack for big-game performances, Erling Haaland’s incredible goal-scoring exploits, Harry Kane’s resurgence at Bayern Munich and Jude Bellingham’s remarkable adaptability at Real Madrid have all caught the attention of football fans and experts.

The 2023-24 season is still in its early stages, and much can change between now and the final decision on the Ballon d’Or winner. However, these players have certainly set the stage for an exciting race, and it will be fascinating to see who ultimately claims the title of the best player in the world for 2024. The footballing world eagerly awaits the announcement, and the competition is sure to be fierce.

