Inside Lakers’ decision to move Austin Reaves to second unit
Austin Reaves stood in the hallway outside the Lakers’ visiting locker room, his back against the wall as one of the stars of the night walked by with the game ball after the Lakers’ 122-119 win.
Cam Reddish, the player who surprisingly replaced Reaves in the starting lineup, made his way toward the team bus, cameras following him while he beamed.
“Who are you?!?” Reaves proudly asked the former lottery pick.
“I’m you!” Reddish said back to one of the biggest heroes for the Lakers one season ago.
“No. No, No, No, No,” Reaves shot back. “Say your name, my boy.”
Having lost three consecutive games, including two lopsided games in Orlando and Houston, and heading into the first game of pool play in the NBA’s in-season tournament, the Lakers were desperate for a win. They had been listless in first quarters, clunkily playing a style that requires precision and fluidity.
“We’ve got to switch something up,” coach Darvin Ham thought.
By the end of the night, the decision seemed like a winner. Reddish made five three-pointers and gave the Lakers necessary size and defensive length in the first five. And Reaves played with more aggression and rhythm — making all four of his shots in the second half while handing out five assists in the fourth quarter.
“Turned out to be a great decision,” Ham said with a big laugh.
The idea took hold postgame Wednesday in Houston, the team staying overnight after their loss to the Rockets. Ham, his wife and members of his coaching staff had a late dinner at a seafood restaurant across from the team hotel. And as people filtered out, Ham turned to assistant coach Chris Jent with an idea.
“‘Man,” he said, “I’m thinking about changing the lineup, bro.”
The switch in some ways was probably inevitable.
While Ham and the coaches dined that evening, ESPN broadcast the ugly numbers. No team in NBA history had been outscored by more in first quarters in the season’s first eight games than his. The other teams on the list had all lost at least 50 games. The Lakers were spotting teams 74 points in the opening quarters over the course of the young season and the uphill climbs were getting too steep.
There was just one requirement for Ham when it came to the switch: “It just has to make sense for all the right reasons.”
While he would later use the same verbiage that he did early last season when Russell Westbrook went to the bench, calling it a “realignment” instead of a “demotion,” the situations couldn’t be more different.
Reaves is a popular player inside the Lakers’ locker room, one who cemented the trust of the team’s stars throughout a playoff run last spring, when he started all 16 of the Lakers’ games. There’s also long-term commitment to the 25-year-old, the Lakers signing him to a four-year deal this summer worth around $56 million.
Ham tried to sell Reaves on his vision, a plan utilizing him similar to the ways San Antonio did with future Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili, a player who Reaves has been favorably compared to by some people around the NBA.
Reaves spoke with his coach about the decision after the team landed in Phoenix on Thursday.
The move did give the Lakers some teeth to a second unit that desperately needed an aggressive playmaker, a space that needed to be filled with backup point guard Gabe Vincent dealing with an early-season knee injury. It also put a nonscorer in Reddish into the starting lineup, uncluttering things some for D’Angelo Russell, LeBron James and a returning Anthony Davis.
“He said all the right things. And I totally believe him. But he’s a prideful dude,” Ham said. “He’s been our starting two guard. It’s an adjustment. But I told him, one, it’s going to balance us out. And when you come in, you’re going to have your own crew. Ball’s going to be in your hands and you’re not going to have to take turns with Bron, D-Lo and AD. Number two, your minutes are not going to go down. … And number three, you’re going to finish the games for us. You’ll be in at the end. Don’t be upset because you’re not out there to see the tipoff live and in person, but outside of that, nothing is really going to change.”
But attaining positive change, even for Reaves, was sort of the point.
After a long summer when he was one of the best players for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, Reaves has gotten off to a slow start this season, his signature efficiency vanishing as shots consistently rimmed out.
“I don’t think, in my mind, it’s a demotion. Because in my mind, I believe in what I do. And I believe that I will finish games and play the right way,” Reaves said. “… But I think if I come out and was playing fine or shooting the ball fine, I don’t think any of this would’ve happened. But I don’t think that’s the reason we changed, if that makes any sense.”
Per Ham’s word, Reaves still played big minutes — basically the same as James and Davis — and he played all 12 minutes in the fourth quarter when the Lakers sealed their win against the Suns.
He finished with 15 points and seven assists off the bench, the Lakers’ reserves outscoring Phoenix’s bench 29-23.
Reddish, who had been in a shooting slump as bad as any Laker — and who missed a potential game-winning shot against the Heat — met the change with his best game as a Laker, scoring 17 points, including a game-sealing shot on a nearly identical play to the one that could’ve beaten Miami.
The other option for a lineup change could’ve been centered on Rui Hachimura, who again played well in his second game back from a concussion. But adding another scorer to the first five would’ve undone some of the balance Ham was seeking to create.
It’s fair to wonder how long the Lakers stick to this plan. Reddish’s shooting has been an issue since he made 37.9% on 4.5 attempts per game in 2021-22 with the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers should also get forward Jarred Vanderbilt back at some point as he works his way back from a heel injury that’s limited his on-court work to set shooting.
But the idea of trying some kind of Ginobili-inspired plan with Reaves seems like it’ll be the path for the short term at a minimum, with the third-year guard’s ability to handle change a key reason why Ham asked him to change his role.
“I’m versatile enough and understanding enough and actually care about winning,” Reaves said before heading back into the locker room. “So regardless if it’s a ‘demotion’ or ‘realignment,’ I can handle that. And I’m a realist about what we’re trying to do as a group. That’s all I want to do is win. Obviously, I want to be a part of that.
“And I feel like I’m going to be a part of it one way or another.”
Ish Wainright to Make Portland Trail Blazers Debut vs. Los Angeles Lakers
After experiencing a wave of injuries in the first few weeks of the NBA season, help is on the way for the Portland Trail Blazers. Forward Ish Wainright will be available to make his Trail Blazers debut against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight, the team announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The 6-foot-5 forward missed the first eight games of the season due to a right calf strain. Initially, he was listed on the injury report as “questionable” for the road matchup with the Lakers.
The Trail Blazers signed Wainright off free agency waivers in October after the Phoenix Suns waived him. This is the 29-year-old’s third season in the NBA. In 60 appearances with the Suns last season, Wainright averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game.
With Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III all out of the lineup, Wainright’s availability is a welcome sight for Portland.
Barcelona loanee Julian Araujo opens up on his plans for the future
Julian Araujo has opened up on his plans for the future and is hoping his loan spell at Las Palmas can help him find his way into the first team at Barca next season.
The Mexico international has not played competitively for Barcelona since joining from LA Galaxy but is learning a lot about La Liga at Las Palmas.
“My plan is to return to Barcelona after this loan spell, but this move was always designed to help me not only improve as a player but also adjust to the league and the style of play,” he said.
“I met with the coach and the club directors before coming here, it was important for me to choose the right club stylistically.
“There are definitely similarities with Barcelona and their approach was one that really caught my attention. There is a big focus on playing the ball out from the back, on retaining possession, having patience but also being able to transition from defence into attack.”
Araujo also spoke about his time training with the club last season and says that was also really helpful for his development
“Even though I was not playing, that was a time which I enjoyed a lot and learnt a lot too, because I was training with some of the best players in the world,” he added.
“Obviously, there is an element of frustration at not being able to play but I was living in a moment and living my dream.
“Barcelona is an amazing environment to improve as a player, I love to learn and take in information. I was very happy to be part of the squad and that seven months was among the best in my life to absorb all that. But yes, it is important to be playing regularly at a club at the top level.”
Source | Mirror
The full-back has made 10 appearances so far this season for Las Palmas, who sit in 10th place in the table after 12 games played.
NFL Week 10 preview: Bill Belichick on the hot seat, big AFC North game and more
There are a few intriguing NFL matchups in Week 10 of the season this weekend.
The league returns to Germany for a matchup between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts. And the week ends with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Denver Broncos.
On Thursday night, the Chicago Bears defeated the Carolina Panthers to get things started.
The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles all have a bye.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Here are some important notes about Week 10.
Bill Belichick’s must-win game
For 23 years, the thought of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick being on the hot seat was laughable. How could a coach who has won six Super Bowls be fired — even if his team is one of the worst in the league this season?
The Boston Globe reported this month that Belichick may not finish out the season. His fate reportedly depended on whether the team lost to the Washington Commanders at home and then the Indianapolis Colts in Germany ahead of the bye week. The Pats already lost to the Commanders, suggesting Belichick may be coaching for his job.
Belichick said Monday his focus was on the Colts. But there’s a different vibe about the Patriots over the last couple of years. The debate over who orchestrated the Patriots’ dynasty — Belichick or Tom Brady — may actually get answered.
The Patriots are 3-0 in regular-season international games and could be the first team to win four international games with a victory.
Luckily, for NFL fans, they won’t have to wait too long for the result. The Patriots and the Colts play at 9:30 a.m. ET.
SUCK IT UP: BET BROWNS PLUS THE POINTS IN WEEK 10 AT RAVENS
AFC North battle
For now, the Baltimore Ravens have a stranglehold on the AFC North. But it’s far from a cakewalk for any team in that division. The Ravens have a 7-2 record entering their matchup Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but the Browns and the two other teams in the division are all 5-3.
The Ravens have been playing well, especially when they’re at full strength. The team has the widest point differential in the league at plus-115 behind a high-flying offense led by Lamar Jackson.
But they are going up against one of the best defenses in the NFL in the Browns. Cleveland enters the game first in yards allowed and third in points allowed. Myles Garrett is again the main cog of the defensive line. He has 9½ sacks and 25 tackles through eight games.
Future of the NFL on display
Last week, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud gave NFL fans a look at what the future looks like. He set a record with 470 passing yards in a single game and had five touchdown passes. He became the sixth player in NFL history to throw for at least 450 yards, five touchdown passes and no interceptions in a game.
And he’s making the Texans look brilliant for selecting him after media reports suggested he had character issues. That hardly seems to be the case for the Ohio State standout.
Stroud’s abilities will be put to the test Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Joe Burrow looks back to form as the Bengals ride a four-game winning streak. Cincinnati registered a methodical win over the Buffalo Bills last week. Since Week 5, Burrow has led the NFL with a 111.2 passer rating. Stroud has the second-highest passer rating at 105.5.
Burrow has already showcased his talent, vying for an NFL MVP and leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance. He seems to have Cincinnati primed and ready.
MIC’D VIDEO SHOWS EAGLES STAR A.J. BROWN’S HILARIOUS REACTION TO HYDROGEN PEROXIDE AFTER BAND-AID REQUEST
Christian McCaffrey’s streak on the line
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been a dominant force for his offense, and he could make history and break Lenny Moore’s record for consecutive games with a touchdown in a game — regular season and postseason combined.
He could become the third player in NFL history to score a touchdown in at least 15 consecutive regular-season games, joining Moore and LaDainian Tomlinson, both of whom did it in 18.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The 49ers need a win. The team has lost three straight since injuries started to hamper it. But its schedule isn’t getting any easier with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.
