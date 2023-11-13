News
Ish Wainright to Make Portland Trail Blazers Debut vs. Los Angeles Lakers
After experiencing a wave of injuries in the first few weeks of the NBA season, help is on the way for the Portland Trail Blazers. Forward Ish Wainright will be available to make his Trail Blazers debut against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight, the team announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The 6-foot-5 forward missed the first eight games of the season due to a right calf strain. Initially, he was listed on the injury report as “questionable” for the road matchup with the Lakers.
The Trail Blazers signed Wainright off free agency waivers in October after the Phoenix Suns waived him. This is the 29-year-old’s third season in the NBA. In 60 appearances with the Suns last season, Wainright averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game.
With Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III all out of the lineup, Wainright’s availability is a welcome sight for Portland.
Barcelona loanee Julian Araujo opens up on his plans for the future
Julian Araujo has opened up on his plans for the future and is hoping his loan spell at Las Palmas can help him find his way into the first team at Barca next season.
The Mexico international has not played competitively for Barcelona since joining from LA Galaxy but is learning a lot about La Liga at Las Palmas.
“My plan is to return to Barcelona after this loan spell, but this move was always designed to help me not only improve as a player but also adjust to the league and the style of play,” he said.
“I met with the coach and the club directors before coming here, it was important for me to choose the right club stylistically.
“There are definitely similarities with Barcelona and their approach was one that really caught my attention. There is a big focus on playing the ball out from the back, on retaining possession, having patience but also being able to transition from defence into attack.”
Araujo also spoke about his time training with the club last season and says that was also really helpful for his development
“Even though I was not playing, that was a time which I enjoyed a lot and learnt a lot too, because I was training with some of the best players in the world,” he added.
“Obviously, there is an element of frustration at not being able to play but I was living in a moment and living my dream.
“Barcelona is an amazing environment to improve as a player, I love to learn and take in information. I was very happy to be part of the squad and that seven months was among the best in my life to absorb all that. But yes, it is important to be playing regularly at a club at the top level.”
Source | Mirror
The full-back has made 10 appearances so far this season for Las Palmas, who sit in 10th place in the table after 12 games played.
NFL Week 10 preview: Bill Belichick on the hot seat, big AFC North game and more
There are a few intriguing NFL matchups in Week 10 of the season this weekend.
The league returns to Germany for a matchup between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts. And the week ends with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Denver Broncos.
On Thursday night, the Chicago Bears defeated the Carolina Panthers to get things started.
The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles all have a bye.
Here are some important notes about Week 10.
Bill Belichick’s must-win game
For 23 years, the thought of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick being on the hot seat was laughable. How could a coach who has won six Super Bowls be fired — even if his team is one of the worst in the league this season?
The Boston Globe reported this month that Belichick may not finish out the season. His fate reportedly depended on whether the team lost to the Washington Commanders at home and then the Indianapolis Colts in Germany ahead of the bye week. The Pats already lost to the Commanders, suggesting Belichick may be coaching for his job.
Belichick said Monday his focus was on the Colts. But there’s a different vibe about the Patriots over the last couple of years. The debate over who orchestrated the Patriots’ dynasty — Belichick or Tom Brady — may actually get answered.
The Patriots are 3-0 in regular-season international games and could be the first team to win four international games with a victory.
Luckily, for NFL fans, they won’t have to wait too long for the result. The Patriots and the Colts play at 9:30 a.m. ET.
AFC North battle
For now, the Baltimore Ravens have a stranglehold on the AFC North. But it’s far from a cakewalk for any team in that division. The Ravens have a 7-2 record entering their matchup Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but the Browns and the two other teams in the division are all 5-3.
The Ravens have been playing well, especially when they’re at full strength. The team has the widest point differential in the league at plus-115 behind a high-flying offense led by Lamar Jackson.
But they are going up against one of the best defenses in the NFL in the Browns. Cleveland enters the game first in yards allowed and third in points allowed. Myles Garrett is again the main cog of the defensive line. He has 9½ sacks and 25 tackles through eight games.
Future of the NFL on display
Last week, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud gave NFL fans a look at what the future looks like. He set a record with 470 passing yards in a single game and had five touchdown passes. He became the sixth player in NFL history to throw for at least 450 yards, five touchdown passes and no interceptions in a game.
And he’s making the Texans look brilliant for selecting him after media reports suggested he had character issues. That hardly seems to be the case for the Ohio State standout.
Stroud’s abilities will be put to the test Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Joe Burrow looks back to form as the Bengals ride a four-game winning streak. Cincinnati registered a methodical win over the Buffalo Bills last week. Since Week 5, Burrow has led the NFL with a 111.2 passer rating. Stroud has the second-highest passer rating at 105.5.
Burrow has already showcased his talent, vying for an NFL MVP and leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance. He seems to have Cincinnati primed and ready.
Christian McCaffrey’s streak on the line
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been a dominant force for his offense, and he could make history and break Lenny Moore’s record for consecutive games with a touchdown in a game — regular season and postseason combined.
He could become the third player in NFL history to score a touchdown in at least 15 consecutive regular-season games, joining Moore and LaDainian Tomlinson, both of whom did it in 18.
The 49ers need a win. The team has lost three straight since injuries started to hamper it. But its schedule isn’t getting any easier with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested on battery charges
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and criminal mischief around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Kenner police.
Thomas was cooperative and booked without incident. He was released from lockup around 10 p.m., according to the police.
Thomas was arrested following an altercation with a man who was doing construction work on a house being built in Thomas’ neighborhood. The man stated that Thomas yelled at him about parking in front of his house and issued verbal threats.
According to the man’s statement, Thomas was also upset that the man began recording him during the incident and threw a brick at his windshield, which caused “little if any damage.” The man alleged Thomas said he did not want to be recorded, shoved him and knocked the phone out of his hands.
The man also told WDSU, the local NBC affiliate, that the issue had been building up for several weeks after Thomas repeatedly asked the construction workers to stop parking in front of his house and threatened to throw something at the cars if they were not moved.
The charges will be adjudicated in Kenner’s Mayor’s Court, which has jurisdiction over traffic, misdemeanor and code enforcement violations occurring within the city of Kenner.
The Saints said Friday night that they were aware of the incident and were gathering information. Thomas is active for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Thomas’ arrest was the second in the past month by a Saints player in the city of Kenner. Wide receiver Chris Olave was arrested Oct. 23 on suspicion of reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
2023 Week 10 Steelers Vs. Packers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star reveals favourite club saying ‘incredible’ team left him wanting to train even on days off
Ranking the top five favorites as of November 2023
Chelsea plot surprise January signing to replace summer arrival
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) expected to play at Jaguars, source says
Barcelona 2-1 Alavés (Nov 12, 2023) Game Analysis
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
