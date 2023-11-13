Reply 1988’s Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol break up after seven years: agencies confirm

Reply 1988 fame Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol have reportedly parted their ways after seven long years of dating. The news came as a shock for the fans of the couple. The co-stars, who officially confirmed their relationship in 2017, soon emerged as the power couple of the industry, maintaining a strong relationship for several years. However, the recent reports of the celebrities deciding to go their separate ways after such a lengthy relationship have raised concerns among fans. Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol end their 7-year-long relationship

On November 13, News1 reported that Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol had recently chosen to end their romantic involvement and start a new chapter in their life. The K-media source also revealed that the duo have mutually decided to continue their connection as friends after careful deliberation.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol started dating after appearing alongside one of the all-time hit K-drama Reply 1988. Given the length of the couple’s relationship, the news outlet also stated that coworkers and people in the entertainment sector are extremely shocked.

Agencies respond to Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol’s break-up

The reports circulated on social media were immediately confirmed by both Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency, C-JeS Studios, and Hyeri’s agency, Creative Group ING, stating, ‘Yes, they have indeed broken up.’

Fans on the internet have been expressing their disbelief. A fan wrote “What were they doing dating for 7 years? Getting a degree, masters and PhD in each other?”, “Relationships don’t even get a decade no more”.

Many extended their support to the couple’s decision and wished them all the happiness in the future. “Heartbreaking to hear Wishing Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol strength and happiness moving forward. Endings are tough, but here’s to new beginnings for them both!”, “It’s better they break up than divorce. Hopefully, they both find their missing pieces and get married. Marriage is not that hard!”

Just last year, on Ryu Jun Yeol’s 36th birthday, Hyeri surprised him on the set of his show Money Game with a coffee truck. The truck was beautifully decorated with the message “To my beloved Ryu Jun Yeol, Happy birthday. From your best fan”.