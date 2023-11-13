News
Reply 1988’s Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol break up after seven years: agencies confirm
Reply 1988 fame Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol have reportedly parted their ways after seven long years of dating. The news came as a shock for the fans of the couple. The co-stars, who officially confirmed their relationship in 2017, soon emerged as the power couple of the industry, maintaining a strong relationship for several years. However, the recent reports of the celebrities deciding to go their separate ways after such a lengthy relationship have raised concerns among fans.
Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol end their 7-year-long relationship
On November 13, News1 reported that Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol had recently chosen to end their romantic involvement and start a new chapter in their life. The K-media source also revealed that the duo have mutually decided to continue their connection as friends after careful deliberation.
Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol started dating after appearing alongside one of the all-time hit K-drama Reply 1988. Given the length of the couple’s relationship, the news outlet also stated that coworkers and people in the entertainment sector are extremely shocked.
Agencies respond to Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol’s break-up
The reports circulated on social media were immediately confirmed by both Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency, C-JeS Studios, and Hyeri’s agency, Creative Group ING, stating, ‘Yes, they have indeed broken up.’
Fans on the internet have been expressing their disbelief. A fan wrote “What were they doing dating for 7 years? Getting a degree, masters and PhD in each other?”, “Relationships don’t even get a decade no more”.
Many extended their support to the couple’s decision and wished them all the happiness in the future. “Heartbreaking to hear Wishing Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol strength and happiness moving forward. Endings are tough, but here’s to new beginnings for them both!”, “It’s better they break up than divorce. Hopefully, they both find their missing pieces and get married. Marriage is not that hard!”
Just last year, on Ryu Jun Yeol’s 36th birthday, Hyeri surprised him on the set of his show Money Game with a coffee truck. The truck was beautifully decorated with the message “To my beloved Ryu Jun Yeol, Happy birthday. From your best fan”.
Devin Booker, Eric Gordon ruled out for Suns vs. Thunder
The Phoenix Suns can’t seem to escape the injury bug as Eric Gordon joined Devin Booker on the bench ahead of Sunday night’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.
It will be Booker’s eighth game missed through 10 games this season, having played in just the first and fifth matchups. He was exceptional in both, averaging 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists in his lone appearances.
According to new league rules requiring 65 games played, Booker (right calf strain) can only miss nine more games after this and still qualify for end-of-season awards such as MVP and All-NBA.
Eric Gordon (left shoulder soreness) is the new addition to the injury report, listed as questionable on the first injury report after Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Playing in all nine games so far, including five starts, Gordon has been key for the Suns, averaging 13.6 points and 3.0 assists per game.
Bradley Beal (lower back spasms) came into this game probable and will have the green light to play. After making his debut two games ago, Beal is averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 27.5 restricted minutes per game.
The weight of Booker and Gordon’s absences will fall mostly on Beal and Kevin Durant to pick up the slack against a young, formidable Thunder group.
Catch Suns vs. Thunder at 6 p.m. on ArizonaSports.com, 620 AM (or 98.7 HD-2) or on the Arizona Sports app.
Injury Report: Zion Williamson out, Herb Jones questionable for Timberwolves game
Updated at 11 a.m. Wednesday: Zion Williamson (personal reasons) is out for Wednesday’s game in Minneapolis.
The New Orleans Pelicans stay on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the Target Center. Forward Herb Jones (right fibula contusion) is listed as questionable after a collision in the game against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 6.
Additionally, guard CJ McCollum (right lung small pneumothorax), guard Jose Alvarado (right ankle sprain), forward Naji Marshall (right knee contusion) and forward Trey Murphy III (left knee partial meniscectomy) all remain out.
Guard Jordan McLaughlin (right knee MCL sprain) and guard Jaylen Clark (right Achilles tendon rupture rehab) are both out and two-way players forward Leonard Miller and guard Wendell Moore Jr. are both on assignment in the G-League.
Previous Game Starting Lineups
NEW ORLEANS (4-3)
Monday loss vs Denver
Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas
MINNESOTA (4-2)
Monday win vs. Boston
Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns
Nov. 8: at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (Bally Sports)
Nov. 18: at New Orleans, 6 p.m. (Bally Sports)
Dec. 11: at New Orleans, 7 p.m. (Bally Sports)
Jan. 3: at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (Bally Sports)
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF).
The pubs, which boast several locations across the Greater Montreal area, will be renamed Maison Publique Orchard, and the owners insist the name change won’t affect the customer experience.
Last spring, the French language watchdog sent letters to the pub’s management saying its name did not comply with the province’s language laws.
Owner Joe Pilotte says he was ordered to modify the signs because of a lack of French writing.
Quebec law requires any business with an English-only trademark to include some presence of French when being displayed in a permanent location.
At the time, Pilotte lamented that the Ye Olde Orchard’s sign doesn’t have either an English or French descriptor.
