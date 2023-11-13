News
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested on battery charges
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and criminal mischief around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Kenner police.
Thomas was cooperative and booked without incident. He was released from lockup around 10 p.m., according to the police.
Thomas was arrested following an altercation with a man who was doing construction work on a house being built in Thomas’ neighborhood. The man stated that Thomas yelled at him about parking in front of his house and issued verbal threats.
According to the man’s statement, Thomas was also upset that the man began recording him during the incident and threw a brick at his windshield, which caused “little if any damage.” The man alleged Thomas said he did not want to be recorded, shoved him and knocked the phone out of his hands.
The man also told WDSU, the local NBC affiliate, that the issue had been building up for several weeks after Thomas repeatedly asked the construction workers to stop parking in front of his house and threatened to throw something at the cars if they were not moved.
The charges will be adjudicated in Kenner’s Mayor’s Court, which has jurisdiction over traffic, misdemeanor and code enforcement violations occurring within the city of Kenner.
The Saints said Friday night that they were aware of the incident and were gathering information. Thomas is active for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Thomas’ arrest was the second in the past month by a Saints player in the city of Kenner. Wide receiver Chris Olave was arrested Oct. 23 on suspicion of reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
2023 Week 10 Steelers Vs. Packers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half
The Pittsburgh Steelers are finishing out their three-game home stand hosting the Green Bay Packers this afternoon. Both teams feature inexperienced young quarterbacks with a lot of questions about their future potential. The Packers are 3-5 while the Steelers are 5-3.
If you have never joined us for a game thread before, thank you for tuning in! You can refresh this page throughout the game for curated tweets, live updates, video highlights and more. You can also join the discussion at the bottom of the page in the comment section.
Steelers Inactive:
QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)
S Minkah Fitzpatrick
DT Montravius Adams
OT Dylan Cook
DT Breiden Fehoko
CB Darius Rush
RB Godwin Igwebuike
Packers Inactive:
7 LB Quay Walker
23 CB Jaire Alexander
57 LB Brenton Cox Jr.
72 T Caleb Jones
83 WR Samori Toure
START OF GAME
The Steelers start with the ball after losing the toss.
1st and 10, Najee Harris up the middle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Kenny Pickett to George Pickens for a gain of 5.
1st and 10, Pickett to Connor Heyward who tried to leap the defender for 13 yards.
1st and 10, Harris up the middle for no gain. On 2nd, Harris up the middle again for 7 yards. 3rd and 3, a deep shot to Diontae Johnson incomplete, but defensive pass interference called.
1st and 10 from the 28, Jaylen Warren to the left for 12 yards. Broderick Jones pulled to pave the way.
1st and 10, Pickett to Warren for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Harris up the middle for 6. 1st and goal from the 4, Harris walked in for a touchdown. 7-0 Steelers.
The Packers returned the kickoff to the 31. 1st and 10, Jordan Love to Christian Watson for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, Jones was tackled in the backfield by Elandon Roberts for a loss of 2. 3rd and 3, Love to Watson in tight coverage over the middle, but it was caught for 14 yards.
1st and 10, AJ Dillon around the left end for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Love scrambled around the pocket and found Wicks for 23 yards wide open.
1st and 10, Tucker Kraft over the middle for 6 yards met with a hard hit by TJ Watt. 2nd and 4, Dillon span around first contact to pick up a first down.
1st and 10, Dillon up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Keeanu Benton with the pressure and quarterback hit, but the pass got off, incomplete. Damontae Kazee got a hand on the pass. Kwon Alexander down injured on the field. They are working on his ankle. This is not an injury the Steelers can afford after Cole Holcomb’s last week. Alexander walked off, but had to be helped up. He is headed to the locker room. Mark Robinson and Elandon Roberts will be the tandem.
Love found Romeo Doubs in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Levi Wallace was the nearest defender. 7-7 Even.
The kickoff went out of bounds, so the Pickett and the Steelers’ offense will take over from the 40. 1st and 10, Darnell Washington caught the ball in the flat and ran through a tackle for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Warren picked up three up the middle. 3rd and 1, Pickett kept the ball up the middle to convert.
1st and 10, Warren planted his foot and burst through the hole for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, the ball was intercepted. Ruled inbounds by the officials. It doesn’t look like that will stand under review. The ruling was reversed. 3rd and 1, Harris pitch toss for 11 yards.
1st and 10, complete out wide to Calvin Austin on the WR screen for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Harris ran for 4 yards. 3rd and 3, well within field goal range, complete to Warren in the flat for 3 yards.
END OF 1ST QUARTER: 7-7 EVEN
1st and 10, Warren slipped for a loss. Pickett tossed deep to Diontae, but it was nowhere in the area. Defensive holding called. 1st and 10 from the 16, Warren 16 yards for a touchdown! He did a great job driving his legs through contact to get extra yards. 14-7 Steelers.
The kickoff was returned to the 23. On 1st and 10, Aaron Jones picked up two on the ground. 2nd and 8, batted down the pass at the line. 3rd and 8, Watson dropped the pass. The punt was returned by Calvin Austin III 14 yards to the Steelers’ 46 yard line.
1st and 10, Pickett sacked for 5 yards. Illegal contact called on the defense to wipe out the sack, but Pickett was hit hard nonetheless.
1st and 10, Pickett scrambled out of bounds for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6, Harris off right tackle for 5. 3rd and 1, Pickett kept the ball but no gain. 4th and 1, a pitch toss to Warren for 8 yards.
1st and 10, Pickett escaped the sack, but rolled out into another for a loss of 7. 2nd and 17, Harris up the middle for 3 yards. 3rd and 14, Pickett to Heyward who ran upfield for 12 yards. 4th and 2, Tomlin called timeout #1.
Chris Boswell nailed the field goal. 17-7 Steelers.
The kickoff was returned 11 yards to the 13. On 1st and 10, Porter Jr. called for pass interference in coverage on Watson.
1st and 10, Watt caught Love from behind as he scrambled for just 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Jones up the middle for 6 yards. Kazee saved the first down with a big hit. 3rd and 1, Jones stumbled forward to convert around the left end.
1st and 10, Dillon rushed for 40 yards up the left sideline. Kazee slowed him down and Keanu Neal knocked him out of bounds.
1st and 10, Watt sacked Love for a loss of 6. Keeanu Benton may get a half sack for that getting pressure up the middle. 2nd and 16, a deep shot just barely too high to Wicks, incomplete. 3rd and 16, a deep shot to Jayden Reed for a touchdown over Wallace and Neal. The PAT was blocked by Patrick Peterson. 17-13 Packers.
Kwon Alexander was ruled out.
The kickoff was bobbled by Anthony McFarland Jr. and returned just 14 yards to the 15.
1st and 10, Harris off left tackle for 1 yard. On 2nd, Pickett to Warren thrown backwards and dropped by Warren. That will count at a fumble if reviewed. The Packers tossed the challenge flag, so this will be a fumble recovered by Green Bay. The whistle was blown so it will be spotted where the ball was recovered. The whistle was blown possibly before the fumble was recovered, so it will be interesting to see what happens here. Miraculously, it was called a forward pass and incomplete. 3rd and 9, incomplete to Heyward.
Pressley Harvin III’s punt went 50 yards, returned to the 46 yard line of Green Bay.
1st and 10, Porter Jr. in coverage deep downfield and the ball fell incomplete. 2nd and 10, Jones up the middle for 6 yards. 3rd and 4, Jones dropped the ball in the flat.
Austin III fair caught the punt at the 8. 1st and 10, Pickett to Johnson for 17 yards alond the left sideline.
1st and 10, 12 yards to Pickens up the left sideline.
TWO MINUTE WARNING
1st and 10, Pickett to Harris underneath for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Harris up the middle for 2 yards. 3rd and 2, Pickett incomplete to Johnson for what would have been a first down. Probably could have been pass interference called.
Reed fair caught the punt at the 15. 1st and 10, Love to Reed on a swing route for a loss of 5, tackled by Porter Jr. 2nd and 15, Jones up the middle for 9 yards. 3rd and 6, the Packers let the clock run down.
END OF HALF: 17-13 STEELERS.
Join us for the second half here:
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star reveals favourite club saying ‘incredible’ team left him wanting to train even on days off
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMAEYANG has revealed the club that left the biggest impression on him during his career.
The 34-year-old joined Marseille in the summer after a miserable stint at Chelsea last season and has five goals and three assists in 15 games for his new club.
In an interview with Prime Video, Aubameyang revealed that it was Barcelona that he was most fond of playing for during his playing career – despite only playing for them for six months.
That’s despite sensational stints at Borussia Dortmund and St. Etienne who are both known for their excellent atmospheres.
The forward also captained Arsenal during his time in North London.
In the interview with Amazon, the striker said: “I think I had the best six months of my career [at Barcelona]. I have never enjoyed playing football and going to training so much.
“I even went to training on my off days. This is to tell you, it was incredible.”
Arsenal fans will know that this is a pretty big deal for Aubameyang, given that he was stripped of his captaincy by Mikel Arteta due to his consistent lateness to training.
It was revealed in Arsenal’s All or Nothing documentary that Arteta had to fight to convince sporting director Edu to tear up the Gabon international’s contract due to his lax attitude.
In the doc, Arteta said: “I have everything documented, with the dates, the times, the conversations, how it happened, why it happened . . . because of if one day it’s needed.
“[Aubameyang] has been late, apart from all the [other] issues, many times.
“The club has got a tradition. When you get paid that much . . . “
Edu wanted to keep the striker because of his goalscoring ability, but Arteta said letting him go was a matter of trust.
The Spaniard said: “You cannot measure trust.
“When that’s gone, it’s a really difficult point to get something back from.
“What happened . . . in the last ten years?
“In Spain, it is called ‘casa pepe’ . . . everyone does whatever he f*****g wants.”
The forward then joined Barcelona on a free, where he scored 13 goals and registered one assist in 14 games.
A miserable spell at Chelsea followed, where he scored just three times in 21 games.
Aubameyang will be hoping that Marseille provides a similar platform to Barcelona in terms of success as he enters the autumn of his career.
Ranking the top five favorites as of November 2023
Lionel Messi won the award in 2023
The Ballon d’Or is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious awards in the world of football, and each year, the anticipation builds as fans and experts eagerly await the announcement of the winner. The coveted prize recognizes the outstanding player who has had the greatest impact on the beautiful game during a given year. As of November 2023, the 2024 Ballon d’Or race is already taking shape, and we are here to rank the top five favourites based on their performances in the early stages of the 2023-24 season.
5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
When it comes to consistency and sheer brilliance on the pitch, Mohamed Salah is a name that immediately springs to mind. The Egyptian winger, who dons the Liverpool jersey, has consistently delivered stellar performances year after year. As of November 2023, Salah is undoubtedly one of the top favourites for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, and here’s why.
In the early stages of the 2023-24 season, Salah has silenced any concerns about a potential decline in his performance levels. At 31 years old, he has been instrumental in Liverpool’s resurgence, with the Reds bouncing back after a lackluster campaign the previous year.
Salah has been an unstoppable force, seemingly making goal contributions every time he steps onto the pitch. He is Liverpool’s most effective attacker this season, having notched up an impressive 10 goals and provided 4 assists in just 15 appearances across all competitions.
Even in what was considered a “down year” in the 2022-23 season, Salah managed to score 28 goals and provide 14 assists in all competitions. That, in itself, speaks volumes about his remarkable consistency and quality as a footballer.
The 2023-24 campaign has seen Salah return to his usual stellar form, leading Liverpool’s charge for another Premier League title. With a potential AFCON win for Egypt also on the horizon, Salah’s impressive performances this season could be enough to sway voters into handing him his first Ballon d’Or. He seems to be on course for another highly productive campaign, making him one of the top early contenders for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.
4. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
Kylian Mbappe is a name synonymous with breathtaking speed, impeccable skill, and incredible goal-scoring prowess. The French sensation, who plies his trade with Paris Saint-Germain, has been a consistent standout performer both for his club and his national team. As of November 2023, Mbappe is a top favorite for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, and here’s why.
Mbappe had a stellar year in 2023, finishing in third place in the Ballon d’Or rankings. However, it was a year of mixed emotions for him. France lost to Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the World Cup final, and PSG failed to make a significant impact in the Champions League. Despite these disappointments, Mbappe’s performances in big games have endeared him to the voters. He even scored a memorable hat-trick in the World Cup final and boasts well over 200 career goals for PSG.
With consistent top-ten finishes since 2017 and a career-best third place in 2023, Mbappe is undoubtedly a favorite of the Ballon d’Or voters. If he can help PSG secure major titles in the 2023-24 season, he might just clinch his first Ballon d’Or.
Trending World Football Articles:
3. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
Harry Kane, a name synonymous with prolific goal-scoring in the English Premier League, embarked on a new chapter in his career by joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023. Kane has long been considered one of the finest strikers in the world, and this move to a club with a rich history and a track record of success has provided him with an opportunity to reshape his career.
As of November 2023, Kane has been Bayern Munich’s standout player in the early stages of the 2023-24 season. He seems to be on a mission to make his debut campaign in Bavaria truly memorable. In just 14 appearances across all competitions, Kane has already notched up an incredible 17 goals and provided seven assists. This level of performance is certainly eye-catching and has put Kane in the conversation for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.
For a player who has previously gone trophyless in his career, Kane’s move to Bayern has opened up new possibilities. If he can help the club secure major silverware and continues his goal-scoring exploits, he may well find himself among the top contenders for the prestigious Ballon d’Or.
2. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
Jude Bellingham’s rise in the world of football has been nothing short of extraordinary. The young English midfielder made a high-profile move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, becoming the second-most expensive signing in the club’s history at €103 million. While Bellingham was expected to thrive at the Santiago Bernabeu, nobody quite anticipated the immediate impact he would have at the club.
What sets Bellingham apart is not just his remarkable performances but also his adaptability. He has taken on a new position at Real Madrid and has thrived in it. Bellingham has become their main goal-scoring outlet and has already scored several match-winning goals for the team, including a memorable brace against arch-rivals Barcelona on October 28.
As of November 2023, Bellingham has scored an impressive 13 goals and provided three assists in just 14 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. His ability to seamlessly transition into a new role and deliver game-changing performances has made him a dark horse in the 2024 Ballon d’Or race.
1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
Erling Haaland is a name that strikes fear into the hearts of defenders all around the world. The Norwegian striker, known for his incredible goal-scoring ability, has been setting the footballing world ablaze with his performances. Many believe he should have won the 2023 Ballon d’Or, and as of November 2023, he’s making a strong case for the 2024 edition.
In the 2022-23 season, Haaland was the centerpiece of a formidable Manchester City side that clinched the treble. He scored a jaw-dropping 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances across all competitions. It was a season to remember, and it’s clear that Haaland is determined to make up for narrowly missing out on the Ballon d’Or.
In the current 2023-24 season, Haaland has picked up right where he left off. He has already scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City. If he continues this blistering form and helps City secure major titles, he’ll be a strong contender for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.
As of November 2023, the race for the 2024 Ballon d’Or is taking shape, and these five players are emerging as the top favorites. Mohamed Salah’s consistent brilliance, Kylian Mbappe’s knack for big-game performances, Erling Haaland’s incredible goal-scoring exploits, Harry Kane’s resurgence at Bayern Munich and Jude Bellingham’s remarkable adaptability at Real Madrid have all caught the attention of football fans and experts.
The 2023-24 season is still in its early stages, and much can change between now and the final decision on the Ballon d’Or winner. However, these players have certainly set the stage for an exciting race, and it will be fascinating to see who ultimately claims the title of the best player in the world for 2024. The footballing world eagerly awaits the announcement, and the competition is sure to be fierce.
