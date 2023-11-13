News
Suns suffer another 4th quarter stumble, fall to Thunder
The Phoenix Suns (4-6) lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-99 at home on Sunday.
Phoenix dropped its second straight game, and has lost four of the last six.
After leading at halftime and the third quarter, Phoenix’s 4th quarter woes continued as it was outscored 31-13.
Kevin Durant had the Phoenix’s team-high 28 points, nine points, and four assists.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the game-high 35 points and Jalen Williams had 31 for OKC (6-4).
Phoenix plays the last of its three-game homestand this Wednesday against Minnesota.
Suns remain ahead of Thunder entering 4th quarter
Phoenix is still ahead of Oklahoma City 86-80 at the end of the third, and hasn’t relinquished the lead since halftime.
Kevin Durant has 19 points, Bradley Beal has 13 for Phoenix. The team’s backup big Drew Eubanks is having his best performance this season contributing 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, and guard Jordan Goodwin has 11 points, six rebounds and three assists off Phoenix’s bench.
OKC’s Jalen Williams still has the game-high 23 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 21, and the Thunder’s point guard Josh Giddey has the game-high nine assists with 10 points.
Beal, Durant shooting well, Suns lead at halftime
Phoenix is ahead of Oklahoma City 59-54 at halftime.
Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant are having a solid outing through the first half. Beal has Phoenix’s highs 11 points (5-of-8 shooting) and seven rebounds with three assists. Durant has 11 points, six boards, and two assists.
OKC’s Jalen Williams has the game-high 15 points (6-of-9 FG), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 14.
The second quarter was a seesaw affair. There were 13 lead changes and eight ties.
Suns, Thunder tied entering 2nd quarter
Phoenix and Oklahoma City are tied at 29-29 at the end of the 1st period.
OKC started the game outdueling Phoenix and reached its biggest lead by eight around the five minute mark. Then Phoenix outscored Oklahoma City 14-6 through the end of the quarter, led by center Drew Eubanks’s six points (3-of-4 shooting) and point man Jordan Goodwin’s five off the bench
OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the game-high 10 points thus far, his teammate Chet Holmgren has eight, and Kevin Durant has Phoenix’s team-high seven points.
Starting lineups
Phoenix is putting Josh Okogie back in the starting lineup, after the past four games being replaced by the taller Keita Bates-Diop. Okogie is joined by Kevin Durant, who are both at forward, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen in the backcourt, and Jusuf Nurkic at the five.
Oklahoma City is starting its All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and point guard Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and Jalen Williams at forward, and Chet Holmgren in the middle.
Suns coach Vogel believes Thunder is among West’s best
Oklahoma City is the NBA’s second-youngest team this season (average player age 24.12 years) behind San Antonio (23.52).
Frank Vogel doesn’t see the Oklahoma City Thunder as a young, rebuilding team with a cadre of first-round drafted players on their roster, plus plenty of stashed future first-round picks.
During Phoenix’s Saturday practice, he praised the Thunder’s position as one of the most talented teams in the loaded Western conference.
“I haven’t really dove into them too deeply yet, but I view them as one of the best teams in the West. They’re not an up-and-coming team anymore,” Vogel said. “When you have a guy like Shai and all he’s going into, an elite offensive player, and the rest of the talent they have on the roster, to me they can play with anyone, and it’s gonna tough battle.”
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished last season as the league’s fourth-best scorer (31.4 points per game) and was an All-NBA First Team selection. They are also led by rising star point guard Josh Giddey, last season’s All-Rookie First Team selection and Gilbert Perry alum Jalen Williams, the 2022 draft’s second overall pick and multifaceted 7-footer Chet Holmgren, and former Arizona State one-and-done Luguentz Dort.
Oklahoma City is currently sixth in the West standings and Phoenix is tenth.
Booker continues absence, Gordon out, Beal in for Suns
Devin Booker (right calf strain) is out again today for Phoenix, but Bradley Beal (lower back spasms) is in.
Booker, who was downgraded from doubtful after Phoenix’s Saturday injury report, has missed seven of Phoenix’s first nine games this season, including the last four. He hasn’t played since Phoenix’s home loss to San Antonio, in which he had 31 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds. Vogel said at the team’s Saturday practice that Booker participated in some team drills and was “getting closer” to his return.
Beal will play his third game this season. His first appearance was his 13-point outing in Phoenix’s win at Chicago on Wednesday, and had 24 points in Phoenix’s loss to L.A.
Phoenix’s veteran guard Eric Gordon isn’t playing against OKC. He was listed as questionable entering Sunday, but Phoenix coach Frank Vogel said in his pregame media session that Gordon is a no-go.
More Suns:Keita Bates-Diop making an impact in Suns’ starting lineup
News
‘Big and athletic guard that’s versatile.’ Nevada officially adds prospect Caelum Harris
The Nevada men’s basketball team announced the addition Friday of 2024 recruit Caelum Harris, who committed to the Wolf Pack last month.
A 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing player, Harris will play his senior season at Phhoenix Prep and marks the first signee for Nevada in this recruiting class. He’ll join the Wolf Pack in the 2024-25 season.
“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Caelum to our program,” Nevada basketball coach Steve Alford said in a news release. “He is a big and athletic guard that is versatile, can play a lot of positions, and provides us with great size on the wing. He really understands the game and how to play at a high level, and we cannot wait for him to join our program.”
Prior to making the move to Phhoenix Prep, Harris was a standout player at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna, Tenn. During his junior season at Stewarts Creek, Harris was named a 4A All-District 8 performer while leading Stewarts Creek to a playoff appearance last year.
Harris also has international experience, playing for the Philippines at the FIBA U16 Asian Championships in summer 2022. Harris averaged 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across six games. He had his best game of the event in a 95-87 win over Iran, scoring 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.
On the AAU circuit, Harris has played for NYBA Basketball, one of the premier programs in Tennessee.
In an interview with Harris last month, the Wolf Pack prospect told Nevada Sports Net he models his game after Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
“I’m not the most athletic guy, but I feel like getting around the rim, getting to the mid-range, what Jayson Tatum kind of does well is attacking the goal and then being able to pull up for that mid-range jumper,” Harris said. “The thing I really need to work on are my ballhandling skills. I’m not going to combo you up. I’m a catch and rip and attack the goal guy. I feel like I need to work on my shot a little bit more before I can really settle down. I know there are more bigger picture things that I would say I need to work on.”
Wolf Pack women sign Kendra Hicks
Nevada women’s basketball signed Portland forward/center Kendra Hicks for the 2024-25 season. Hicks, who verbally committed to the Pack in March before making it official Wednesday, is a three-time All-Metro League selection who led Jesuit High School to a 27-3 record in 2022-23.
“Kendra is a tremendous rebounder and will bring a physical post presence to our frontcourt,” Nevada coach Amanda Levens said in a news release. “She positively impacts winning on every team she is on and is a phenomenal teammate. We are all excited about Kendra strengthening our Pack.”
Going undefeated in league play, Hicks guided Jesuit to a Metro League title during the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot forward/center played an instrumental role in Jesuit clinching a third place finish in the Oregon School Activities Association 6A state playoffs last season. Averaging over 11 rebounds per game for the second year in a row, Hicks was named to the All-Metro League First Team. Hicks’ impact at Jesuit was immediate, making the varsity team as a freshman. Hicks was named to the All-Metro League Second Team after helping Jesuit to a winning record in her first season.
As a sophomore, Hicks was a force for Jesuit that improved by double-digit wins from the previous year. Jesuit went on to win 24 games behind Hicks en route to qualifying for the 6A OSAA state playoffs during the 2021-22 season. Hicks picked up her second All-Metro League honor to conclude the season, this time being placed on the first team.
News
Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina and Victor – PlayStation.Blog
Today, we’re happy to reveal two fighters joining Tekken 8’s roster: Reina, who employs an acrobatic fighting style rooted in Taido, and Victor Chevalier, who utilizes super spy-style CQB in combat. In this PS Blog post, we’ll dive into the design and story backgrounds of both.
Reina
Reina was a character conceived during Tekken 7’s story development a decade ago. She plays a vital role in Tekken 8’s story, The Dark Awakens. Despite her fashionable and charming appearance, she exudes a charismatic sense of evil, reflecting her character’s duality in both personality and fighting style.
Attacks that reflect her personality and acrobatic movement based on Taido
Reina employs an acrobatic fighting style rooted in Taido, using swift and brutal techniques such as knife-hand strikes, eye pokes, and scratching that reflect her character. She utilizes a special movement called Sentai to close the distance quickly and launch rushes, while Unsoku allows her to deliver powerful attacks with agile footwork, demonstrating a speedy and aggressive combat approach. In addition, Reina has somehow acquired techniques like Wind God Fist and Spinning Demon, synonymous with the Mishima-style karate, and even exhibits a power fighter aspect, delivering powerful moves from the Heaven’s Wrath stance once used by Heihachi, who is now deceased. Her offensive capabilities near walls, in particular, are among the most potent of all characters.
Reina is a character that emphasizes duality in various aspects. To create a distinct counterpart to the powerful Mishima-style karate, we chose Taido as the second fighting style. Taido is known for its graceful and speedy movements, with sharp and agile attacks. When producing Reina’s Taido techniques, we collaborated with the renowned expert, Mr. Tetsuji Nakano, who has won the Taido World Championships four times. Mr. Nakano is not only knowledgeable in Taido but also in various other martial arts. His advice on brutal techniques helped bring out the distinctive features and personality in Reina’s movements even more.
A design that emphasizes the duality in Reina‘s character.
We were eager to work with Ms. Mariko Shimazaki, who had previously contributed as a designer for characters like Kazumi and Josie for Tekken 7. We contacted her to handle the design during the early stages of brainstorming character concepts and keywords, despite giving her the challenging task of capturing a genuine martial artist’s appearance with a bold fighting style that blends elements of Taido and Mishima-style karate, while being a young woman who appears somewhat mysterious and has that duality. She delivered an exceptional design.
Thanks to the design proposals we received from Ms. Shimazaki, the grand direction for Reina was clear from the beginning. In creating the 3D model, we worked on incorporating elements related to her hidden background and duality and how to shape it into an appealing design. So, please do keep an eye out for these aspects.
Victor Chevalier
Founder of the Union of Nations’ armed forces and a living legend in the French military. During his time in the Navy, he carried out numerous dangerous missions. He successfully returned, all while displaying the quirks of being an extreme penny-pincher and having a flamboyant history of romantic relationships with more partners than one can count. He left behind various anecdotes in different countries. Driven by his aspiration to save more people, he eventually assumed the role of the commander of the UN’s forces and decided to lead from the front lines in battle.
Victor Chevalier, a key character in shaping the power balance in the world of Tekken 8
Victor plays a vital role in the setting of Tekken 8, influencing the power balance in the world. In past installments, the leader of the UN was not revealed. However, in this game, with the growing influence of the G Corporation led by Kazuya Mishima, the founder of the UN’s armed forces, Victor, makes his debut. His participation promises a unique and substantial twist in the story compared to previous titles.
Victor’s unique fighting style – super spy-style CQB
Victor is an extraordinary combatant with combat knives, karambit knives, and optical weapons. He excels in dual-wielding, combining skills from military combat techniques, science fiction, ninjutsu, super spy tactics, and gentlemanly style. He can attack from a distance with firearms, strike from outside an opponent’s range with his long-reaching sword, and use his flashlight at close quarters to take opponents by surprise. He possesses remarkable spatial control abilities, particularly with his beloved sword, Takemikazuchi. With his “Iai Position” stance, he employs electromagnetic battōjutsu with superlative reach to break through an opponent’s defenses. His high-speed movements with optical camouflage allow him to effectively evade enemy attacks and launch counterattacks.
Stylish and practical, his sleek suit style is fashionable yet highly functional
Although Victor wears a slim suit, he’s a character who carries multiple weapons. Thus, the design focuses on making sure each weapon is easily accessible and practical while also ensuring that the overall silhouette looks aesthetically pleasing. Given his position as Raven’s superior, the concept was to convey a somewhat sophisticated and conceited image, with the idea of him looking fashionable and appealing to the ladies. Therefore, a suit style was established as a direction quite early in the process. Being a simple suit style, attention was paid to the sleekness of the silhouette, texture, and fine details in accessories to convey Victor’s gentlemanly character. Moreover, the simplicity of the suit style serves as a great contrast that highlights the various weapons he carries.
Although he may appear perfect, he’s an extreme penny-pincher
With his esteemed family background and expertise in arts and martial arts, Victor may appear as the perfect gentleman at first glance. However, given the nature of Tekken characters, many of whom have distinctive and somewhat quirky traits, it was decided to add a unique feature to Victor. Thus, despite being a high-ranking individual as the founder of the military, in his personal life, he enjoys romances with more than a dozen women and is extremely frugal, creating an overly extreme personality.
Additionally, Victor’s deep knowledge of Eastern martial arts and culture is evident through his skillful use of a Japanese sword during combat. His stingy personality is an embodiment of the Japanese virtue of Mottainai (disdain for wastefulness), which is reflected in his actions, lines, and more. I hope players will discover and appreciate these unique traits of Victor when the game is released.
News
Steve Kerr recalls Anthony Edwards’ career-changing pre-draft workout – NBC Sports Bay Area & California
SAN FRANCISCO – Warriors coach Steve Kerr thought what he was watching was a warmup, not the real thing. After about 15 minutes, Kerr realized where he was wrong: This wasn’t a warmup, but an actual workout. And not some ordinary one.
What he, then-Warriors general manager Bob Myers and team owner Joe Lacob were observing was Anthony Edwards’ pre-draft workout. The Warriors held the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, one slot behind the Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards wound up being the top pick in the draft, but his first impression to the next team on the clock wasn’t as impressive as the player he has become.
“I just went down and I said, ‘Can you go a little harder?’ ” Kerr recalled Sunday during his pregame press conference. “He kind of looked at me like, ‘Yeah, OK’ and they started going a little harder. We ended up going back there a couple weeks later and we went to dinner and he told me, ‘Hey, thanks for saying that. I didn’t realize how hard I needed to work or what I needed to show.’
“It was a good reminder to me that these guys who are coming out at such a young age really haven’t learned how to work yet. One of the things we do here is have our young guys watch Steph Curry work out after practice. I remember saying something to Anthony at dinner about Steph and Kevin Durant and Klay [Thompson] and I said, ‘You’re going to see at that next level it takes game-like reps in practice to be able to hone your skill.’ We had a great conversation. He’s such a great young guy, and of course we bonded this past summer with Team USA and spent a lot of time together. He’s an amazing player.”
Kerr’s comments Sunday were in response to Edwards answering a question from reporters on Sept. 2 about the impact of the Warriors’ coach on his NBA career.
The message clearly got through to Edwards.
“Me and my trainer [were] riding home after dinner and we’re just talking like we got to pick it up,” Edwards said during the September press conference. “I don’t know how, I don’t know what we got to do, but we got to pick it up. After that, I became a madman at the gym.”
Edwards, who turned 22 years old at the start of August, quickly became Kerr’s alpha over the summer on Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. While Team USA disappointed as a whole, Edwards did not.
The All-Star shooting guard averaged 18.9 points for the Americans, and scored 20 or more points four times, including a 35-point performance against Lithuania in the second round.
“His talent stood out on a team of super-talented young guys,” Kerr said of Edwards’ Team USA performance. “And he knows it. He knows he’s the best player on the floor. I appreciate that about him. He loves the moment and embraces it, but is also a great teammate. The guys love playing with him.
“Supreme confidence and just a fearless player in the clutch.”
Like many others in the past, Edwards has transferred his Team USA experience to the benefit of his NBA team. The Warriors on Sunday will face Edwards and Timberwolves for the first time this season, and both he and Minnesota are off to a blistering start.
The Timberwolves come into the day 6-2 overall. Their offense is averaging the 17th-most points per game (112.4), but their defense is allowing a league-best 102.3 points per game. Edwards’ 102 defensive rating is by far the best of his career, and he continues to be a force offensively.
Edwards through eight games is averaging 27.9 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field, 40.4 percent shooting on 3-pointers and 80.0 percent shooting at the free throw line. All would be career highs. So would Edwards’ 6.3 rebounds and his 5.3 assists per game.
“He was just really coachable and fun to work with,” Kerr said. “To see the success he’s having is fantastic, because he’s a wonderful young guy and he’s overcome a lot.”
Kerr and the Warriors know they’ll have their hands full trying to keep Edwards in check Sunday night, and then again two days later Tuesday night in the Warriors’ first In-Season Tournament game on their home court.
Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast
Suns suffer another 4th quarter stumble, fall to Thunder
‘Big and athletic guard that’s versatile.’ Nevada officially adds prospect Caelum Harris
Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina and Victor – PlayStation.Blog
Steve Kerr recalls Anthony Edwards’ career-changing pre-draft workout – NBC Sports Bay Area & California
Inside Lakers’ decision to move Austin Reaves to second unit
Ish Wainright to Make Portland Trail Blazers Debut vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Barcelona loanee Julian Araujo opens up on his plans for the future
NFL Week 10 preview: Bill Belichick on the hot seat, big AFC North game and more
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested on battery charges
2023 Week 10 Steelers Vs. Packers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
Interesting Articles
Suns suffer another 4th quarter stumble, fall to Thunder
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘Big and athletic guard that’s versatile.’ Nevada officially adds prospect Caelum Harris
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina and Victor – PlayStation.Blog
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Steve Kerr recalls Anthony Edwards’ career-changing pre-draft workout – NBC Sports Bay Area & California
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Inside Lakers’ decision to move Austin Reaves to second unit
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Ish Wainright to Make Portland Trail Blazers Debut vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Barcelona loanee Julian Araujo opens up on his plans for the future
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
NFL Week 10 preview: Bill Belichick on the hot seat, big AFC North game and more
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested on battery charges
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
2023 Week 10 Steelers Vs. Packers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News4 days ago
House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1
-
News4 days ago
Former middle school teacher accused of sex acts with student as police believe there are more victims
-
News6 days ago
A Secret War, Strange New Wounds and Silence From the Pentagon
-
News4 days ago
Cars with the worst resale value after 5 years
-
News4 days ago
Runaway double-bottom semi takes out 33 cars as it barrels into dealership
-
News6 days ago
Mike Johnson and His Son Monitoring Each Other’s Porn Intake Is Worse Than You Think
-
News4 days ago
The Supreme Court’s Big Gun Case Was Humiliating for the Justices
-
News5 days ago
With electric vehicle sales growth slowing, Stellantis Ram brand has an answer: An onboard charger