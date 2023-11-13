News
Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina and Victor – PlayStation.Blog
Today, we’re happy to reveal two fighters joining Tekken 8’s roster: Reina, who employs an acrobatic fighting style rooted in Taido, and Victor Chevalier, who utilizes super spy-style CQB in combat. In this PS Blog post, we’ll dive into the design and story backgrounds of both.
Reina
Reina was a character conceived during Tekken 7’s story development a decade ago. She plays a vital role in Tekken 8’s story, The Dark Awakens. Despite her fashionable and charming appearance, she exudes a charismatic sense of evil, reflecting her character’s duality in both personality and fighting style.
Attacks that reflect her personality and acrobatic movement based on Taido
Reina employs an acrobatic fighting style rooted in Taido, using swift and brutal techniques such as knife-hand strikes, eye pokes, and scratching that reflect her character. She utilizes a special movement called Sentai to close the distance quickly and launch rushes, while Unsoku allows her to deliver powerful attacks with agile footwork, demonstrating a speedy and aggressive combat approach. In addition, Reina has somehow acquired techniques like Wind God Fist and Spinning Demon, synonymous with the Mishima-style karate, and even exhibits a power fighter aspect, delivering powerful moves from the Heaven’s Wrath stance once used by Heihachi, who is now deceased. Her offensive capabilities near walls, in particular, are among the most potent of all characters.
Reina is a character that emphasizes duality in various aspects. To create a distinct counterpart to the powerful Mishima-style karate, we chose Taido as the second fighting style. Taido is known for its graceful and speedy movements, with sharp and agile attacks. When producing Reina’s Taido techniques, we collaborated with the renowned expert, Mr. Tetsuji Nakano, who has won the Taido World Championships four times. Mr. Nakano is not only knowledgeable in Taido but also in various other martial arts. His advice on brutal techniques helped bring out the distinctive features and personality in Reina’s movements even more.
A design that emphasizes the duality in Reina‘s character.
We were eager to work with Ms. Mariko Shimazaki, who had previously contributed as a designer for characters like Kazumi and Josie for Tekken 7. We contacted her to handle the design during the early stages of brainstorming character concepts and keywords, despite giving her the challenging task of capturing a genuine martial artist’s appearance with a bold fighting style that blends elements of Taido and Mishima-style karate, while being a young woman who appears somewhat mysterious and has that duality. She delivered an exceptional design.
Thanks to the design proposals we received from Ms. Shimazaki, the grand direction for Reina was clear from the beginning. In creating the 3D model, we worked on incorporating elements related to her hidden background and duality and how to shape it into an appealing design. So, please do keep an eye out for these aspects.
Victor Chevalier
Founder of the Union of Nations’ armed forces and a living legend in the French military. During his time in the Navy, he carried out numerous dangerous missions. He successfully returned, all while displaying the quirks of being an extreme penny-pincher and having a flamboyant history of romantic relationships with more partners than one can count. He left behind various anecdotes in different countries. Driven by his aspiration to save more people, he eventually assumed the role of the commander of the UN’s forces and decided to lead from the front lines in battle.
Victor Chevalier, a key character in shaping the power balance in the world of Tekken 8
Victor plays a vital role in the setting of Tekken 8, influencing the power balance in the world. In past installments, the leader of the UN was not revealed. However, in this game, with the growing influence of the G Corporation led by Kazuya Mishima, the founder of the UN’s armed forces, Victor, makes his debut. His participation promises a unique and substantial twist in the story compared to previous titles.
Victor’s unique fighting style – super spy-style CQB
Victor is an extraordinary combatant with combat knives, karambit knives, and optical weapons. He excels in dual-wielding, combining skills from military combat techniques, science fiction, ninjutsu, super spy tactics, and gentlemanly style. He can attack from a distance with firearms, strike from outside an opponent’s range with his long-reaching sword, and use his flashlight at close quarters to take opponents by surprise. He possesses remarkable spatial control abilities, particularly with his beloved sword, Takemikazuchi. With his “Iai Position” stance, he employs electromagnetic battōjutsu with superlative reach to break through an opponent’s defenses. His high-speed movements with optical camouflage allow him to effectively evade enemy attacks and launch counterattacks.
Stylish and practical, his sleek suit style is fashionable yet highly functional
Although Victor wears a slim suit, he’s a character who carries multiple weapons. Thus, the design focuses on making sure each weapon is easily accessible and practical while also ensuring that the overall silhouette looks aesthetically pleasing. Given his position as Raven’s superior, the concept was to convey a somewhat sophisticated and conceited image, with the idea of him looking fashionable and appealing to the ladies. Therefore, a suit style was established as a direction quite early in the process. Being a simple suit style, attention was paid to the sleekness of the silhouette, texture, and fine details in accessories to convey Victor’s gentlemanly character. Moreover, the simplicity of the suit style serves as a great contrast that highlights the various weapons he carries.
Although he may appear perfect, he’s an extreme penny-pincher
With his esteemed family background and expertise in arts and martial arts, Victor may appear as the perfect gentleman at first glance. However, given the nature of Tekken characters, many of whom have distinctive and somewhat quirky traits, it was decided to add a unique feature to Victor. Thus, despite being a high-ranking individual as the founder of the military, in his personal life, he enjoys romances with more than a dozen women and is extremely frugal, creating an overly extreme personality.
Additionally, Victor’s deep knowledge of Eastern martial arts and culture is evident through his skillful use of a Japanese sword during combat. His stingy personality is an embodiment of the Japanese virtue of Mottainai (disdain for wastefulness), which is reflected in his actions, lines, and more. I hope players will discover and appreciate these unique traits of Victor when the game is released.
Steve Kerr recalls Anthony Edwards’ career-changing pre-draft workout – NBC Sports Bay Area & California
SAN FRANCISCO – Warriors coach Steve Kerr thought what he was watching was a warmup, not the real thing. After about 15 minutes, Kerr realized where he was wrong: This wasn’t a warmup, but an actual workout. And not some ordinary one.
What he, then-Warriors general manager Bob Myers and team owner Joe Lacob were observing was Anthony Edwards’ pre-draft workout. The Warriors held the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, one slot behind the Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards wound up being the top pick in the draft, but his first impression to the next team on the clock wasn’t as impressive as the player he has become.
“I just went down and I said, ‘Can you go a little harder?’ ” Kerr recalled Sunday during his pregame press conference. “He kind of looked at me like, ‘Yeah, OK’ and they started going a little harder. We ended up going back there a couple weeks later and we went to dinner and he told me, ‘Hey, thanks for saying that. I didn’t realize how hard I needed to work or what I needed to show.’
“It was a good reminder to me that these guys who are coming out at such a young age really haven’t learned how to work yet. One of the things we do here is have our young guys watch Steph Curry work out after practice. I remember saying something to Anthony at dinner about Steph and Kevin Durant and Klay [Thompson] and I said, ‘You’re going to see at that next level it takes game-like reps in practice to be able to hone your skill.’ We had a great conversation. He’s such a great young guy, and of course we bonded this past summer with Team USA and spent a lot of time together. He’s an amazing player.”
Kerr’s comments Sunday were in response to Edwards answering a question from reporters on Sept. 2 about the impact of the Warriors’ coach on his NBA career.
The message clearly got through to Edwards.
“Me and my trainer [were] riding home after dinner and we’re just talking like we got to pick it up,” Edwards said during the September press conference. “I don’t know how, I don’t know what we got to do, but we got to pick it up. After that, I became a madman at the gym.”
Edwards, who turned 22 years old at the start of August, quickly became Kerr’s alpha over the summer on Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. While Team USA disappointed as a whole, Edwards did not.
The All-Star shooting guard averaged 18.9 points for the Americans, and scored 20 or more points four times, including a 35-point performance against Lithuania in the second round.
“His talent stood out on a team of super-talented young guys,” Kerr said of Edwards’ Team USA performance. “And he knows it. He knows he’s the best player on the floor. I appreciate that about him. He loves the moment and embraces it, but is also a great teammate. The guys love playing with him.
“Supreme confidence and just a fearless player in the clutch.”
Like many others in the past, Edwards has transferred his Team USA experience to the benefit of his NBA team. The Warriors on Sunday will face Edwards and Timberwolves for the first time this season, and both he and Minnesota are off to a blistering start.
The Timberwolves come into the day 6-2 overall. Their offense is averaging the 17th-most points per game (112.4), but their defense is allowing a league-best 102.3 points per game. Edwards’ 102 defensive rating is by far the best of his career, and he continues to be a force offensively.
Edwards through eight games is averaging 27.9 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field, 40.4 percent shooting on 3-pointers and 80.0 percent shooting at the free throw line. All would be career highs. So would Edwards’ 6.3 rebounds and his 5.3 assists per game.
“He was just really coachable and fun to work with,” Kerr said. “To see the success he’s having is fantastic, because he’s a wonderful young guy and he’s overcome a lot.”
Kerr and the Warriors know they’ll have their hands full trying to keep Edwards in check Sunday night, and then again two days later Tuesday night in the Warriors’ first In-Season Tournament game on their home court.
Inside Lakers’ decision to move Austin Reaves to second unit
Austin Reaves stood in the hallway outside the Lakers’ visiting locker room, his back against the wall as one of the stars of the night walked by with the game ball after the Lakers’ 122-119 win.
Cam Reddish, the player who surprisingly replaced Reaves in the starting lineup, made his way toward the team bus, cameras following him while he beamed.
“Who are you?!?” Reaves proudly asked the former lottery pick.
“I’m you!” Reddish said back to one of the biggest heroes for the Lakers one season ago.
“No. No, No, No, No,” Reaves shot back. “Say your name, my boy.”
Having lost three consecutive games, including two lopsided games in Orlando and Houston, and heading into the first game of pool play in the NBA’s in-season tournament, the Lakers were desperate for a win. They had been listless in first quarters, clunkily playing a style that requires precision and fluidity.
“We’ve got to switch something up,” coach Darvin Ham thought.
By the end of the night, the decision seemed like a winner. Reddish made five three-pointers and gave the Lakers necessary size and defensive length in the first five. And Reaves played with more aggression and rhythm — making all four of his shots in the second half while handing out five assists in the fourth quarter.
“Turned out to be a great decision,” Ham said with a big laugh.
The idea took hold postgame Wednesday in Houston, the team staying overnight after their loss to the Rockets. Ham, his wife and members of his coaching staff had a late dinner at a seafood restaurant across from the team hotel. And as people filtered out, Ham turned to assistant coach Chris Jent with an idea.
“‘Man,” he said, “I’m thinking about changing the lineup, bro.”
The switch in some ways was probably inevitable.
While Ham and the coaches dined that evening, ESPN broadcast the ugly numbers. No team in NBA history had been outscored by more in first quarters in the season’s first eight games than his. The other teams on the list had all lost at least 50 games. The Lakers were spotting teams 74 points in the opening quarters over the course of the young season and the uphill climbs were getting too steep.
There was just one requirement for Ham when it came to the switch: “It just has to make sense for all the right reasons.”
While he would later use the same verbiage that he did early last season when Russell Westbrook went to the bench, calling it a “realignment” instead of a “demotion,” the situations couldn’t be more different.
Reaves is a popular player inside the Lakers’ locker room, one who cemented the trust of the team’s stars throughout a playoff run last spring, when he started all 16 of the Lakers’ games. There’s also long-term commitment to the 25-year-old, the Lakers signing him to a four-year deal this summer worth around $56 million.
Ham tried to sell Reaves on his vision, a plan utilizing him similar to the ways San Antonio did with future Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili, a player who Reaves has been favorably compared to by some people around the NBA.
Reaves spoke with his coach about the decision after the team landed in Phoenix on Thursday.
The move did give the Lakers some teeth to a second unit that desperately needed an aggressive playmaker, a space that needed to be filled with backup point guard Gabe Vincent dealing with an early-season knee injury. It also put a nonscorer in Reddish into the starting lineup, uncluttering things some for D’Angelo Russell, LeBron James and a returning Anthony Davis.
“He said all the right things. And I totally believe him. But he’s a prideful dude,” Ham said. “He’s been our starting two guard. It’s an adjustment. But I told him, one, it’s going to balance us out. And when you come in, you’re going to have your own crew. Ball’s going to be in your hands and you’re not going to have to take turns with Bron, D-Lo and AD. Number two, your minutes are not going to go down. … And number three, you’re going to finish the games for us. You’ll be in at the end. Don’t be upset because you’re not out there to see the tipoff live and in person, but outside of that, nothing is really going to change.”
But attaining positive change, even for Reaves, was sort of the point.
After a long summer when he was one of the best players for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, Reaves has gotten off to a slow start this season, his signature efficiency vanishing as shots consistently rimmed out.
“I don’t think, in my mind, it’s a demotion. Because in my mind, I believe in what I do. And I believe that I will finish games and play the right way,” Reaves said. “… But I think if I come out and was playing fine or shooting the ball fine, I don’t think any of this would’ve happened. But I don’t think that’s the reason we changed, if that makes any sense.”
Per Ham’s word, Reaves still played big minutes — basically the same as James and Davis — and he played all 12 minutes in the fourth quarter when the Lakers sealed their win against the Suns.
He finished with 15 points and seven assists off the bench, the Lakers’ reserves outscoring Phoenix’s bench 29-23.
Reddish, who had been in a shooting slump as bad as any Laker — and who missed a potential game-winning shot against the Heat — met the change with his best game as a Laker, scoring 17 points, including a game-sealing shot on a nearly identical play to the one that could’ve beaten Miami.
The other option for a lineup change could’ve been centered on Rui Hachimura, who again played well in his second game back from a concussion. But adding another scorer to the first five would’ve undone some of the balance Ham was seeking to create.
It’s fair to wonder how long the Lakers stick to this plan. Reddish’s shooting has been an issue since he made 37.9% on 4.5 attempts per game in 2021-22 with the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers should also get forward Jarred Vanderbilt back at some point as he works his way back from a heel injury that’s limited his on-court work to set shooting.
But the idea of trying some kind of Ginobili-inspired plan with Reaves seems like it’ll be the path for the short term at a minimum, with the third-year guard’s ability to handle change a key reason why Ham asked him to change his role.
“I’m versatile enough and understanding enough and actually care about winning,” Reaves said before heading back into the locker room. “So regardless if it’s a ‘demotion’ or ‘realignment,’ I can handle that. And I’m a realist about what we’re trying to do as a group. That’s all I want to do is win. Obviously, I want to be a part of that.
“And I feel like I’m going to be a part of it one way or another.”
Ish Wainright to Make Portland Trail Blazers Debut vs. Los Angeles Lakers
After experiencing a wave of injuries in the first few weeks of the NBA season, help is on the way for the Portland Trail Blazers. Forward Ish Wainright will be available to make his Trail Blazers debut against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight, the team announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The 6-foot-5 forward missed the first eight games of the season due to a right calf strain. Initially, he was listed on the injury report as “questionable” for the road matchup with the Lakers.
The Trail Blazers signed Wainright off free agency waivers in October after the Phoenix Suns waived him. This is the 29-year-old’s third season in the NBA. In 60 appearances with the Suns last season, Wainright averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game.
With Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III all out of the lineup, Wainright’s availability is a welcome sight for Portland.
