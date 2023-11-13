Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in

The Phoenix Suns (4-6) lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-99 at home on Sunday.

Phoenix dropped its second straight game, and has lost four of the last six.

After leading at halftime and the third quarter, Phoenix’s 4th quarter woes continued as it was outscored 31-13.

Kevin Durant had the Phoenix’s team-high 28 points, nine points, and four assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the game-high 35 points and Jalen Williams had 31 for OKC (6-4).

Phoenix plays the last of its three-game homestand this Wednesday against Minnesota.

Suns remain ahead of Thunder entering 4th quarter

Phoenix is still ahead of Oklahoma City 86-80 at the end of the third, and hasn’t relinquished the lead since halftime.

Kevin Durant has 19 points, Bradley Beal has 13 for Phoenix. The team’s backup big Drew Eubanks is having his best performance this season contributing 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, and guard Jordan Goodwin has 11 points, six rebounds and three assists off Phoenix’s bench.

OKC’s Jalen Williams still has the game-high 23 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 21, and the Thunder’s point guard Josh Giddey has the game-high nine assists with 10 points.

Beal, Durant shooting well, Suns lead at halftime

Phoenix is ahead of Oklahoma City 59-54 at halftime.

Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant are having a solid outing through the first half. Beal has Phoenix’s highs 11 points (5-of-8 shooting) and seven rebounds with three assists. Durant has 11 points, six boards, and two assists.

OKC’s Jalen Williams has the game-high 15 points (6-of-9 FG), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 14.

The second quarter was a seesaw affair. There were 13 lead changes and eight ties.

Suns, Thunder tied entering 2nd quarter

Phoenix and Oklahoma City are tied at 29-29 at the end of the 1st period.

OKC started the game outdueling Phoenix and reached its biggest lead by eight around the five minute mark. Then Phoenix outscored Oklahoma City 14-6 through the end of the quarter, led by center Drew Eubanks’s six points (3-of-4 shooting) and point man Jordan Goodwin’s five off the bench

OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the game-high 10 points thus far, his teammate Chet Holmgren has eight, and Kevin Durant has Phoenix’s team-high seven points.

Starting lineups

Phoenix is putting Josh Okogie back in the starting lineup, after the past four games being replaced by the taller Keita Bates-Diop. Okogie is joined by Kevin Durant, who are both at forward, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen in the backcourt, and Jusuf Nurkic at the five.

Oklahoma City is starting its All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and point guard Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and Jalen Williams at forward, and Chet Holmgren in the middle.

Suns coach Vogel believes Thunder is among West’s best

Oklahoma City is the NBA’s second-youngest team this season (average player age 24.12 years) behind San Antonio (23.52).

Frank Vogel doesn’t see the Oklahoma City Thunder as a young, rebuilding team with a cadre of first-round drafted players on their roster, plus plenty of stashed future first-round picks.

During Phoenix’s Saturday practice, he praised the Thunder’s position as one of the most talented teams in the loaded Western conference.

“I haven’t really dove into them too deeply yet, but I view them as one of the best teams in the West. They’re not an up-and-coming team anymore,” Vogel said. “When you have a guy like Shai and all he’s going into, an elite offensive player, and the rest of the talent they have on the roster, to me they can play with anyone, and it’s gonna tough battle.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished last season as the league’s fourth-best scorer (31.4 points per game) and was an All-NBA First Team selection. They are also led by rising star point guard Josh Giddey, last season’s All-Rookie First Team selection and Gilbert Perry alum Jalen Williams, the 2022 draft’s second overall pick and multifaceted 7-footer Chet Holmgren, and former Arizona State one-and-done Luguentz Dort.

Oklahoma City is currently sixth in the West standings and Phoenix is tenth.

Booker continues absence, Gordon out, Beal in for Suns

Devin Booker (right calf strain) is out again today for Phoenix, but Bradley Beal (lower back spasms) is in.

Booker, who was downgraded from doubtful after Phoenix’s Saturday injury report, has missed seven of Phoenix’s first nine games this season, including the last four. He hasn’t played since Phoenix’s home loss to San Antonio, in which he had 31 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds. Vogel said at the team’s Saturday practice that Booker participated in some team drills and was “getting closer” to his return.

Beal will play his third game this season. His first appearance was his 13-point outing in Phoenix’s win at Chicago on Wednesday, and had 24 points in Phoenix’s loss to L.A.

Phoenix’s veteran guard Eric Gordon isn’t playing against OKC. He was listed as questionable entering Sunday, but Phoenix coach Frank Vogel said in his pregame media session that Gordon is a no-go.

