Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF).
The pubs, which boast several locations across the Greater Montreal area, will be renamed Maison Publique Orchard, and the owners insist the name change won’t affect the customer experience.
Last spring, the French language watchdog sent letters to the pub’s management saying its name did not comply with the province’s language laws.
Owner Joe Pilotte says he was ordered to modify the signs because of a lack of French writing.
Quebec law requires any business with an English-only trademark to include some presence of French when being displayed in a permanent location.
At the time, Pilotte lamented that the Ye Olde Orchard’s sign doesn’t have either an English or French descriptor.
Best week ever for Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo? Quite possibly
Q: Ira, is it time to stop thinking of Bam Adebayo as Jimmy Butler’s sidekick? Wow, what a week. And that’s without look at defense. Has a Heat center ever had a better week? – Wes.
A: I’m not sure I can definitively say that Alonzo Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal never had better, nor even Chris Bosh when he was cast at center. And we do have to keep in perspective that this was a week in November, and not in a playoff setting. But, still, Bam Adebayo started the week with 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in Monday’s victory over the Lakers. Then there were 30 points and 11 rebounds, and every one needed in Wednesday’s victory over the Lakers. Then, Saturday, 26 points and 17 rebounds in the victory over the Hawks, with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro out. One of my colleagues has been referring to Bam as a “super role player.” After this roll, I think it is time to reconsider. With a win Sunday in San Antonio, or perhaps even without, I can’t see how Bam doesn’t emerge as a leading contender, if not the leading contender, for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Q: Two things from Saturday’s victory: One, this is the Kyle Lowry we hope we were getting two years ago. Also, Dru Smith just showed why he got his contract with the Heat. – Roland, Borrego Springs, Calif.
A: On a night the Heat needed quality play at point guard, they got quality play at point guard. Kyle Lowry again showed that while he tends to defer when Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are available, he also appreciates when he is most needed. As for Dru Smith, his defensive work Saturday was essential. And let’s not forget Josh Richardson, who has been playing point guard, and Saturday showed flashes of what once was and might be again for the Heat.
Q: No problem with Jimmy Butler, or anyone, missing time for a personal reason. And he doesn’t have to tell anyone. But that’s why you would like to see the days off for rest removed. With kids and family, anyone can miss work. – Alan.
A: That is both fair and reasonable. But it also is a balancing act, because when Jimmy Butler was given time off for rest two weeks ago in Minnesota, there was no way of knowing he also would be away Saturday night in Atlanta. The reality coming into the season was that Jimmy, at 34, was not going to go all 82 games. But now, with the league’s Player Participation Program, it does not make it as easy to navigate a season in terms of the team’s best interest. The Heat’s next back-to-back set is the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving at New York and then at Brooklyn. By league rule, the Knicks game cannot be a rest night because of the In-Season Tournament. So it will be interesting to see the approach against the Nets less than 24 hours later. As it is, Butler had been expected, until having to leave, to play in both Atlanta and San Antonio this weekend.
Suns suffer another 4th quarter stumble, fall to Thunder
The Phoenix Suns (4-6) lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-99 at home on Sunday.
Phoenix dropped its second straight game, and has lost four of the last six.
After leading at halftime and the third quarter, Phoenix’s 4th quarter woes continued as it was outscored 31-13.
Kevin Durant had the Phoenix’s team-high 28 points, nine points, and four assists.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the game-high 35 points and Jalen Williams had 31 for OKC (6-4).
Phoenix plays the last of its three-game homestand this Wednesday against Minnesota.
Suns remain ahead of Thunder entering 4th quarter
Phoenix is still ahead of Oklahoma City 86-80 at the end of the third, and hasn’t relinquished the lead since halftime.
Kevin Durant has 19 points, Bradley Beal has 13 for Phoenix. The team’s backup big Drew Eubanks is having his best performance this season contributing 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, and guard Jordan Goodwin has 11 points, six rebounds and three assists off Phoenix’s bench.
OKC’s Jalen Williams still has the game-high 23 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 21, and the Thunder’s point guard Josh Giddey has the game-high nine assists with 10 points.
Beal, Durant shooting well, Suns lead at halftime
Phoenix is ahead of Oklahoma City 59-54 at halftime.
Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant are having a solid outing through the first half. Beal has Phoenix’s highs 11 points (5-of-8 shooting) and seven rebounds with three assists. Durant has 11 points, six boards, and two assists.
OKC’s Jalen Williams has the game-high 15 points (6-of-9 FG), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 14.
The second quarter was a seesaw affair. There were 13 lead changes and eight ties.
Suns, Thunder tied entering 2nd quarter
Phoenix and Oklahoma City are tied at 29-29 at the end of the 1st period.
OKC started the game outdueling Phoenix and reached its biggest lead by eight around the five minute mark. Then Phoenix outscored Oklahoma City 14-6 through the end of the quarter, led by center Drew Eubanks’s six points (3-of-4 shooting) and point man Jordan Goodwin’s five off the bench
OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the game-high 10 points thus far, his teammate Chet Holmgren has eight, and Kevin Durant has Phoenix’s team-high seven points.
Starting lineups
Phoenix is putting Josh Okogie back in the starting lineup, after the past four games being replaced by the taller Keita Bates-Diop. Okogie is joined by Kevin Durant, who are both at forward, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen in the backcourt, and Jusuf Nurkic at the five.
Oklahoma City is starting its All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and point guard Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and Jalen Williams at forward, and Chet Holmgren in the middle.
Suns coach Vogel believes Thunder is among West’s best
Oklahoma City is the NBA’s second-youngest team this season (average player age 24.12 years) behind San Antonio (23.52).
Frank Vogel doesn’t see the Oklahoma City Thunder as a young, rebuilding team with a cadre of first-round drafted players on their roster, plus plenty of stashed future first-round picks.
During Phoenix’s Saturday practice, he praised the Thunder’s position as one of the most talented teams in the loaded Western conference.
“I haven’t really dove into them too deeply yet, but I view them as one of the best teams in the West. They’re not an up-and-coming team anymore,” Vogel said. “When you have a guy like Shai and all he’s going into, an elite offensive player, and the rest of the talent they have on the roster, to me they can play with anyone, and it’s gonna tough battle.”
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished last season as the league’s fourth-best scorer (31.4 points per game) and was an All-NBA First Team selection. They are also led by rising star point guard Josh Giddey, last season’s All-Rookie First Team selection and Gilbert Perry alum Jalen Williams, the 2022 draft’s second overall pick and multifaceted 7-footer Chet Holmgren, and former Arizona State one-and-done Luguentz Dort.
Oklahoma City is currently sixth in the West standings and Phoenix is tenth.
Booker continues absence, Gordon out, Beal in for Suns
Devin Booker (right calf strain) is out again today for Phoenix, but Bradley Beal (lower back spasms) is in.
Booker, who was downgraded from doubtful after Phoenix’s Saturday injury report, has missed seven of Phoenix’s first nine games this season, including the last four. He hasn’t played since Phoenix’s home loss to San Antonio, in which he had 31 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds. Vogel said at the team’s Saturday practice that Booker participated in some team drills and was “getting closer” to his return.
Beal will play his third game this season. His first appearance was his 13-point outing in Phoenix’s win at Chicago on Wednesday, and had 24 points in Phoenix’s loss to L.A.
Phoenix’s veteran guard Eric Gordon isn’t playing against OKC. He was listed as questionable entering Sunday, but Phoenix coach Frank Vogel said in his pregame media session that Gordon is a no-go.
More Suns:Keita Bates-Diop making an impact in Suns’ starting lineup
‘Big and athletic guard that’s versatile.’ Nevada officially adds prospect Caelum Harris
The Nevada men’s basketball team announced the addition Friday of 2024 recruit Caelum Harris, who committed to the Wolf Pack last month.
A 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing player, Harris will play his senior season at Phhoenix Prep and marks the first signee for Nevada in this recruiting class. He’ll join the Wolf Pack in the 2024-25 season.
“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Caelum to our program,” Nevada basketball coach Steve Alford said in a news release. “He is a big and athletic guard that is versatile, can play a lot of positions, and provides us with great size on the wing. He really understands the game and how to play at a high level, and we cannot wait for him to join our program.”
Prior to making the move to Phhoenix Prep, Harris was a standout player at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna, Tenn. During his junior season at Stewarts Creek, Harris was named a 4A All-District 8 performer while leading Stewarts Creek to a playoff appearance last year.
Harris also has international experience, playing for the Philippines at the FIBA U16 Asian Championships in summer 2022. Harris averaged 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across six games. He had his best game of the event in a 95-87 win over Iran, scoring 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.
On the AAU circuit, Harris has played for NYBA Basketball, one of the premier programs in Tennessee.
In an interview with Harris last month, the Wolf Pack prospect told Nevada Sports Net he models his game after Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
“I’m not the most athletic guy, but I feel like getting around the rim, getting to the mid-range, what Jayson Tatum kind of does well is attacking the goal and then being able to pull up for that mid-range jumper,” Harris said. “The thing I really need to work on are my ballhandling skills. I’m not going to combo you up. I’m a catch and rip and attack the goal guy. I feel like I need to work on my shot a little bit more before I can really settle down. I know there are more bigger picture things that I would say I need to work on.”
Wolf Pack women sign Kendra Hicks
Nevada women’s basketball signed Portland forward/center Kendra Hicks for the 2024-25 season. Hicks, who verbally committed to the Pack in March before making it official Wednesday, is a three-time All-Metro League selection who led Jesuit High School to a 27-3 record in 2022-23.
“Kendra is a tremendous rebounder and will bring a physical post presence to our frontcourt,” Nevada coach Amanda Levens said in a news release. “She positively impacts winning on every team she is on and is a phenomenal teammate. We are all excited about Kendra strengthening our Pack.”
Going undefeated in league play, Hicks guided Jesuit to a Metro League title during the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot forward/center played an instrumental role in Jesuit clinching a third place finish in the Oregon School Activities Association 6A state playoffs last season. Averaging over 11 rebounds per game for the second year in a row, Hicks was named to the All-Metro League First Team. Hicks’ impact at Jesuit was immediate, making the varsity team as a freshman. Hicks was named to the All-Metro League Second Team after helping Jesuit to a winning record in her first season.
As a sophomore, Hicks was a force for Jesuit that improved by double-digit wins from the previous year. Jesuit went on to win 24 games behind Hicks en route to qualifying for the 6A OSAA state playoffs during the 2021-22 season. Hicks picked up her second All-Metro League honor to conclude the season, this time being placed on the first team.
