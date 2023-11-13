Connect with us

News

Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By

Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News


Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF).


The pubs, which boast several locations across the Greater Montreal area, will be renamed Maison Publique Orchard, and the owners insist the name change won’t affect the customer experience.


Last spring, the French language watchdog sent letters to the pub’s management saying its name did not comply with the province’s language laws.


Owner Joe Pilotte says he was ordered to modify the signs because of a lack of French writing.


Quebec law requires any business with an English-only trademark to include some presence of French when being displayed in a permanent location.


At the time, Pilotte lamented that the Ye Olde Orchard’s sign doesn’t have either an English or French descriptor.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Best week ever for Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo? Quite possibly

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 13, 2023

By

Best week ever for Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo? Quite possibly

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Q: Ira, is it time to stop thinking of Bam Adebayo as Jimmy Butler’s sidekick? Wow, what a week. And that’s without look at defense. Has a Heat center ever had a better week? – Wes.

A: I’m not sure I can definitively say that Alonzo Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal never had better, nor even Chris Bosh when he was cast at center. And we do have to keep in perspective that this was a week in November, and not in a playoff setting. But, still, Bam Adebayo started the week with 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in Monday’s victory over the Lakers. Then there were 30 points and 11 rebounds, and every one needed in Wednesday’s victory over the Lakers. Then, Saturday, 26 points and 17 rebounds in the victory over the Hawks, with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro out. One of my colleagues has been referring to Bam as a “super role player.” After this roll, I think it is time to reconsider. With a win Sunday in San Antonio, or perhaps even without, I can’t see how Bam doesn’t emerge as a leading contender, if not the leading contender, for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Suns suffer another 4th quarter stumble, fall to Thunder

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 13, 2023

By

Suns suffer another 4th quarter stumble, fall to Thunder

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

The Phoenix Suns (4-6) lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-99 at home on Sunday.

Phoenix dropped its second straight game, and has lost four of the last six.

After leading at halftime and the third quarter, Phoenix’s 4th quarter woes continued as it was outscored 31-13.

Kevin Durant had the Phoenix’s team-high 28 points, nine points, and four assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the game-high 35 points and Jalen Williams had 31 for OKC (6-4).

Phoenix plays the last of its three-game homestand this Wednesday against Minnesota.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

‘Big and athletic guard that’s versatile.’ Nevada officially adds prospect Caelum Harris

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 13, 2023

By

'Big and athletic guard that's versatile.' Nevada officially adds prospect Caelum Harris

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

The Nevada men’s basketball team announced the addition Friday of 2024 recruit Caelum Harris, who committed to the Wolf Pack last month.

A 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing player, Harris will play his senior season at Phhoenix Prep and marks the first signee for Nevada in this recruiting class. He’ll join the Wolf Pack in the 2024-25 season.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Caelum to our program,” Nevada basketball coach Steve Alford said in a news release. “He is a big and athletic guard that is versatile, can play a lot of positions, and provides us with great size on the wing. He really understands the game and how to play at a high level, and we cannot wait for him to join our program.”

Prior to making the move to Phhoenix Prep, Harris was a standout player at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna, Tenn. During his junior season at Stewarts Creek, Harris was named a 4A All-District 8 performer while leading Stewarts Creek to a playoff appearance last year.

Harris also has international experience, playing for the Philippines at the FIBA U16 Asian Championships in summer 2022. Harris averaged 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across six games. He had his best game of the event in a 95-87 win over Iran, scoring 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.

On the AAU circuit, Harris has played for NYBA Basketball, one of the premier programs in Tennessee.

In an interview with Harris last month, the Wolf Pack prospect told Nevada Sports Net he models his game after Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

“I’m not the most athletic guy, but I feel like getting around the rim, getting to the mid-range, what Jayson Tatum kind of does well is attacking the goal and then being able to pull up for that mid-range jumper,” Harris said. “The thing I really need to work on are my ballhandling skills. I’m not going to combo you up. I’m a catch and rip and attack the goal guy. I feel like I need to work on my shot a little bit more before I can really settle down. I know there are more bigger picture things that I would say I need to work on.”

Wolf Pack women sign Kendra Hicks

Nevada women’s basketball signed Portland forward/center Kendra Hicks for the 2024-25 season. Hicks, who verbally committed to the Pack in March before making it official Wednesday, is a three-time All-Metro League selection who led Jesuit High School to a 27-3 record in 2022-23.

“Kendra is a tremendous rebounder and will bring a physical post presence to our frontcourt,” Nevada coach Amanda Levens said in a news release. “She positively impacts winning on every team she is on and is a phenomenal teammate. We are all excited about Kendra strengthening our Pack.”

Going undefeated in league play, Hicks guided Jesuit to a Metro League title during the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot forward/center played an instrumental role in Jesuit clinching a third place finish in the Oregon School Activities Association 6A state playoffs last season. Averaging over 11 rebounds per game for the second year in a row, Hicks was named to the All-Metro League First Team. Hicks’ impact at Jesuit was immediate, making the varsity team as a freshman. Hicks was named to the All-Metro League Second Team after helping Jesuit to a winning record in her first season.

As a sophomore, Hicks was a force for Jesuit that improved by double-digit wins from the previous year. Jesuit went on to win 24 games behind Hicks en route to qualifying for the 6A OSAA state playoffs during the 2021-22 season. Hicks picked up her second All-Metro League honor to conclude the season, this time being placed on the first team.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
News6 seconds ago

Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Best week ever for Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo? Quite possibly Best week ever for Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo? Quite possibly
News1 hour ago

Best week ever for Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo? Quite possibly

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Suns suffer another 4th quarter stumble, fall to Thunder Suns suffer another 4th quarter stumble, fall to Thunder
News2 hours ago

Suns suffer another 4th quarter stumble, fall to Thunder

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
'Big and athletic guard that's versatile.' Nevada officially adds prospect Caelum Harris 'Big and athletic guard that's versatile.' Nevada officially adds prospect Caelum Harris
News3 hours ago

‘Big and athletic guard that’s versatile.’ Nevada officially adds prospect Caelum Harris

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina and Victor – PlayStation.Blog Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina and Victor – PlayStation.Blog
News4 hours ago

Tekken 8 game director reveals details on new characters Reina and Victor – PlayStation.Blog

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Steve Kerr recalls Anthony Edwards’ career-changing pre-draft workout – NBC Sports Bay Area & California Steve Kerr recalls Anthony Edwards’ career-changing pre-draft workout – NBC Sports Bay Area & California
News5 hours ago

Steve Kerr recalls Anthony Edwards’ career-changing pre-draft workout – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Inside Lakers' decision to move Austin Reaves to second unit Inside Lakers' decision to move Austin Reaves to second unit
News6 hours ago

Inside Lakers’ decision to move Austin Reaves to second unit

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Ish Wainright to Make Portland Trail Blazers Debut vs. Los Angeles Lakers Ish Wainright to Make Portland Trail Blazers Debut vs. Los Angeles Lakers
News7 hours ago

Ish Wainright to Make Portland Trail Blazers Debut vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Barcelona loanee Julian Araujo opens up on his plans for the future Barcelona loanee Julian Araujo opens up on his plans for the future
News9 hours ago

Barcelona loanee Julian Araujo opens up on his plans for the future

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Bill Belichick yells at a ref Bill Belichick yells at a ref
News10 hours ago

NFL Week 10 preview: Bill Belichick on the hot seat, big AFC North game and more

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...

Trending