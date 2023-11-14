News
De’Aaron Fox sparks Kings with 28 points in return from injury
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox had 28 points and six assists in his return after missing two weeks because of an ankle injury, and the Sacramento Kings gave coach Mike Brown his 400th career victory with a 132-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Domantas Sabonis added 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Kings, who swept the Cavs a season ago. Keegan Murray had a season-high 25 points with five 3-pointers.
“It felt like tonight was kind of a night we’ve kind of been waiting on, where we put it together on the same night,” Murray said. “It felt like it flowed really well and it felt good for everyone.”
Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 22 points despite going scoreless in the first quarter. Caris LeVert had 21 points, and Max Strus scored 19.
Sacramento had six players in double figures, but the night belonged to Fox, who was repeatedly serenaded with “MVP!” chants in the second half.
Fox made an immediate impact in his first game back, scoring the first points of the night on a driving layup 11 seconds into the game. A first-time All-Star last season, Fox later scored on a reverse and sank a 3-pointer to help the Kings to a 33-25 lead.
“It felt good just to be able to go out there and contribute,” said Fox, who tested his ankle in practice this week and during shootaround. “When I got up today and wasn’t sore, I felt I was good to go.
“I felt well enough to go out there and affect the game.”
That he did.
Fox came out strong again in the second quarter, then went cold late before giving Sacramento’s offense another spark in the third quarter. He had eight points, including an emphatic one-handed dunk off a bounce pass in the key from Malik Monk.
“His play and our play is going to start getting him the recognition he deserves,” Brown said of Fox. “The crazy part is he’s just scratched the surface of who he can be. When he gets there, look out.”
Brown, who led the Kings to the 2023 playoffs in his first season with the team, improved his coaching record to 400-254. The milestone win came against one of his former teams, as Brown coached Cleveland from 2005 to ’10 and in the 2013-14 season.
“You feel all of the emotions: Fortunate, blessed, lucky,” said Brown, who thanked the Cavs, Lakers and several of the players he coached. “It has a lot to do with the people all around me.
“It for sure is an honor to be a part of something like that in this league.”
Cleveland got within 126-115 late in the fourth quarter before Fox’s three-point play with 1:26 remaining helped secure the win.
“We didn’t execute the game plan,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “If you allow teams like this, with the firepower that they have, to play freely, they’re going to get it going.”
South Carolina jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll
South Carolina vaulted to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll on Monday after a chaotic opening week that saw nine of the top 14 teams in the preseason poll lose, including defending champion and preseason No. 1 LSU.
The Gamecocks, who were sixth in the preseason poll, received 23 first-place votes from the 36-member national media panel. Iowa was second with the other 13 first-place ballots. UCLA, Utah and Colorado rounded out the first five.
LSU fell to seventh after losing its opener to then-No. 20 Colorado. The Buffaloes now have their best ranking since closing out the 1995 season at No. 2. UConn fell from second to eighth after losing to NC State, which jumped into the poll at No. 14.
Despite the loss, the Huskies now have been ranked for 566 consecutive weeks, breaking a tie with Tennessee for the longest streak ever.
“The consistency we’ve had over those 30 years despite how much the game has changed is quite remarkable,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “The magnitude of it doesn’t hit me until someone points it out.”
This was only the second time in the history of the poll, which dates to 1977, when the preseason 1-2 teams did not remain in the top two spots in the first regular-season poll. It also happened at the start of the 1998-99 season. Purdue knocked off No. 1 Tennessee to open the season and vaulted up from five to one the next week. That was the biggest jump to the top spot until South Carolina’s move this week.
The Gamecocks had impressive wins to start the season, scoring over 100 points in routs of then-No. 10 Notre Dame and then-No. 14 Maryland. The 114-76 win over the Terrapins was the Gamecocks biggest victory over a Top 25 opponent in school history. The Irish fell to 16 and Maryland to 20th.
South Carolina had a run of 38 straight weeks at No. 1 end in the preseason poll. That was the second-longest streak behind UConn’s 51-week run (2008-10).
Stanford climbed to sixth, Virginia Tech is ninth and USC is 10th. This is Southern Cal’s best ranking since the final poll of the 1994 season when the team was seventh. That gave the Pac-12 five teams in the top 10, the first time a conference has done that since the SEC accomplished the feat in the final poll of the 1997 season.
Ole Miss had the biggest fall in the poll this week, dropping from 12 to 23 after losing to Oklahoma. The Sooners entered at No. 25. Mississippi State and Illinois dropped out of the rankings.
CONFERENCE SUPREMECY
The Pac-12 has gone 28-0 to start the season, which is the most wins without a loss by a Division I conference to begin the year over the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN. The conference, which is changing next year with all but two of its teams joining the ACC, Big 12 or Big Ten, was the last to put three teams in the top five in the same week, doing so on Jan. 6, 2020.
Four named to All-NCAC squad
GRANVILLE, Ohio (November 13, 2023) – The Denison University volleyball team had four players selected to the 2023 All-North Coast Athletic Conference squad, highlighted by freshman outside hitter Claire Hamilton earning second-team honors. In addition, senior middle hitter Corinne Boyd, junior middle hitter Cailey Johns and sophomore setter Alice Kempf were each named to the third-team.
Hamilton started in eight of her 25 matches played as a freshman and finished with a team-high 216 kills (2.54 K/S) while adding 74 digs (0.87 D/S) across 85 sets. She recorded 11 or more kills 11 times during the season, including at one point for a stretch of seven straight matches, and posted a season-high 17 kills while hitting a season-best .371 percent in a 3-2 win at Hiram College on September 30. In all of the NCAC, Hamilton ranked ninth in both total kills and kills per set, was 12th with 2.64 points per set (224 total points), and was 26th in hitting percentage among qualified players.
Boyd, who was the only Denison player this season to start in all 28 matches, recorded a career-high 201 kills (1.91 K/S) on .253 percent hitting and added 71 blocks (0.68 B/S) across 105 sets. She led the team in blocks and hitting percentage and was second in kills. She reached double digits in kills eight times on the season, including a career-high 16 kills on .750 percent hitting in a 3-2 win against Birmingham-Southern College on September 16, and had four or more blocks in six matches, including a career-high seven blocks against No. 23 Ithaca College on October 14. She ranked seventh in the NCAC in total blocks and was eighth in hitting percentage and 12th with 244 total points (2.32 PTS/S).
Johns, meanwhile, started in each of her 27 matches, played in 99 sets, and finished the season third on the team with 164 kills (1.66 K/S) while hitting .231 percent and adding 55 blocks (0.56 B/S) and 29 service aces, all of which were career-highs. She reached double-digit kills five times this season, including a career-high 14 kills against Birmingham-Southern. She ranked 10th in the NCAC in hitting percentage and was 11th in both blocks, 14th in points (228; 2.30 PTS/S), and 20th in service aces.
Lastly, Kempf started in 23 of 28 matches at setter and in 104 sets, finished the year with 721 assists (6.93 A/S), 277 digs (2.66 D/S), 57 kills on .218 percent hitting, a team-high 42 service aces, and 18 blocks, all of which were career-highs. She dished out 30 or more assists 11 times and had a career-high 51 assists in Denison’s 3-2 season-opening win over Wilmington College on September 1. She posted 12 double-doubles on the year, was second on the team in digs, and had a career-best 21 digs against Stevens Institute of Technology on October 13. Kempf ranked third in the NCAC in both total assists and assists per set, was tied for third in total aces, and was 10th in total digs.
NCAC Release
Haley Cavinder commits to TCU without twin after unretiring
Haley Cavinder is unretiring to play for the TCU women’s basketball team next season, but it will be a solo act without her twin sister, Hanna.
The Cavinder twins, who have 4.5 million TikTok followers and more than a million combined Instagram followers, transferred to the University of Miami from Fresno State in 2022 and were part of the Hurricanes’ Elite Eight team last spring. After the season, they announced they would forego their final year of eligibility to pursue business interests, including a deal with WWE.
But Haley, who said at the time she was more inclined to keep playing than her sister, missed the game and decided to return. She entered the transfer portal and announced on Monday that she will play for TCU in 2024-25, sharing a photo on social media of herself sitting on a throne in a Horned Frogs jersey and crown.
The caption read: “The last rodeo #committed,”
Her sister commented, “GO FROGSSS BABY” and “mom just bought purple cowboy boots after seeing this”.
Haley averaged 12.2 points and four rebounds for the Hurricanes last season and was named second-team All-ACC.
In a recent interview with Forbes, Haley said of her decision to return to college basketball: “I think ending it with Hanna and announcing that we were done and not going to take our fifth year, I felt — honestly, to be very transparent — a lot of pressure.
“There was nothing filling the love for the game, and I just truly was like, I know I’m going to regret it down the road if I don’t go back.”
UM coach Katie Meier and her staff, assuming the Cavinders were done playing, had already re-stocked their roster with new players.
Haley is rumored to be dating Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, which could help explain how she landed in Texas. Photos of them and comments hinting of their relationship have shown up on social media the past few months. Haley was seen at a Cowboys game wearing Ferguson’s No. 87 jersey.
Cavinder shared a photo in which she was wearing a Cowboys shirt, with the caption “How bout them cowboys.”
Ferguson responded, “Gollleeeee how bout ‘em,” and added a heart eyes emoji.
