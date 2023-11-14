Denver Broncos 24, Buffalo Bills 22: Final score, recap, highlights

ORCHARD PARK – On the heels of a Sunday afternoon where the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns solidified their playoff positions with 6-3 record, and the upstart 5-4 Houston Texans moved into the seventh and final AFC spot, the Buffalo Bills are facing a game Monday night where there is almost no margin for error.

The 5-4 Bills host the 3-5 Denver Broncos and they will do sitting in ninth place in the conference standings, still behind the No. 8 Cincinnati Bengals.

A victory would enable the Bills to inch past the 5-4 Bengals, while a loss creates all kinds of problems for Buffalo as it would be their fifth, the same number of the Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Buffalo’s playoff chances are already hovering in uncommonly low territory, at least since they entered the Super Bowl contention window in 2020, and they would take another big hit if they were to lose to a Denver team that is on the upswing

Final score: Denver Broncos 24, Buffalo Bills 22

Wil Lutz needed two attempts but he made the game-winning field goal as time expired. Russell Wilson kneeled on third down with 24 seconds left and the Broncos ran their special teams unit on the field for the field goal attempt. Lutz missed the 41-yard field goal but the Bills had 12 men on defense with the quick change. Lutz got another crack at it from 5 yards closer and made the 36-yarder.

Buffalo outgained Denver 369 to 300 but committed four turnovers along with a turnover on downs and only possessed the ball for 22 minutes, 39 seconds.

Josh Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 177 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and James Cook had 109 yards rushing on 12 carries. Buffalo ran for 192 yards on 26 attempts for a 7.4 average. Russell Wilson went 24 of 29 for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

Bills’ Taron Johnson flagged for pass interference

A defensive pass interference penalty on cornerback Taron Johnson bailed out the Broncos. On third-and-10 from the Bills’ 45-yard line with 35 seconds left, Jerry Jeudy beat Johnson off the line of scrimmage and Wilson underthrew it as he was under duress. Johnson never got turned around and the 28-yard penalty brought the ball to the Bills’ 17.

Bills 22, Broncos 21: Josh Allen rushing touchdown gives Buffalo its first lead

The Bills have the lead. Buffalo handed the ball off to James Cook five straight times and Josh Allen punched in the touchdown with a 2-yard run. Buffalo kept the ball on the ground all six plays and went 75 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

James Cook recovers his own fumble and takes off running

James Cook fumbled again but it was a good thing. Cook was credited for a 42-yard run after he burst up the middle, fumbled, and caught the ball off the ground in stride and kept running to the Broncos’ 26.

Broncos 21, Bills 15: Russell Wilson throws touchdown pass to Javonte Williams

Denver used three straight third-down conversions to keep the drive alive. The first was a 19-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy on third-and-10 and three plays later, Russell Wilson flipped a pass to Samaje Perine for 9 yards on third-and-7. On the ensuing third down, Courtland Sutton made a 4-yard catch to convert a third-and-4. After a false start, Javonte Javonte Williams broke loose for 11 yards on first-and-15. Williams took a handoff 4 yards to the Bills’ 3 to set up first-and-goal. Wilson capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Williams. Riley Dixon couldn’t handle the snap on the extra point attempt and was forced to pick the ball up before he was tackled at the Bills’ 27 for a failed extra point.

Bills punt, Marvin Mims return gives Broncos good field position – 12:22 4th quarter

Josh Allen opened with a 7-yard completion to Dalton Kincaid and Latavius Murray picked up a first down with a 6-yard run. Stefon Diggs made a reception for 11 yards for another first down. Allen completed to Murray for 2 yards but threw two straight incompletions and the Bills had to punt. Sam Martin punted 44 yards to the Broncos’ 19 but Marvin Mims returned it 27 yards to the Broncos’ 46.

Denver goes three-and-out – 14:52 4th quarter

Buffalo’s defense continues to bail out the offense. Denver went three-and-out with a 2-yard run, incompletion and 2-yard pass. Riley Dixon punted 33 yards to the Bills’ 11. Denver has started four drives in Buffalo territory and those possessions have resulted in a total of 6 points.

Bills lose another fumble on Josh Allen and James Cook handoff – 1:13 3rd quarter

Buffalo looked posed to take the lead. Then it turned the ball over for the fourth time. Josh Allen found a wide open Gabe Davis for 37 yards but on the ensuing play, Josh Allen and James Cook lost the ball on a handoff exchange. Linebacker Alex Singleton recovered at the Bills’ 48.

Bills sack Russell Wilson on two straight plays – 2:30 3rd quarter

Marvin Mims returned the kickoff 31 yards to the Broncos’ 39. Denver got into Buffalo territory with a first down but the Bills’ defensive line came up big. On second-and-6, Greg Rousseau sacked Russell Wilson for a loss of 6 yards. A.J. Epenesa followed with a sack on third down. Riley Dixon punted 42 yards to the Bills’ 11.

Broncos 15, Bills 15: Latavius Murry touchdown run ties game

James Cook is running hard after his fumble to open the game. Cook sprinted up the middle for 11 yards and two plays later, Josh Allen hit a deep ball to Khalil Shakir for 24 yards to the Broncos’ 16. Latavius Murray converted a third-and-2 with a 5-yard run to set up first and goal. Murray followed it with a touchdown.

Bills take ball back with fumble recovery – 9:51 3rd quarter

The Bills took the ball back. On third-and-6, Russell Wilson threw low for Courtland Sutton, who made the catch but lost the ball on a hit by cornerback Taron Johnson. Rasul Douglas, who was acquired from the Green Bay Packers before the trade deadline, recovered at the Bills’ 43.

Bills turn ball over on downs – 11:22 3rd quarter

Buffalo went for it on fourth-and-2. It didn’t work. On first down, Josh Allen’s pass was batted at the line of scrimmage. Then Stefon Diggs dropped a pass and Allen completed to Dalton Kincaid for 8 yards. Allen overthrew Khalil Shakir on their 48-yard line on fourth down.

Denver hampered by penalties to start second half – 12:09 3rd quarter

The Broncos were unable to double dip. Running back Javonte Williams was flagged for holding and center Lloyd Cushenberry was called for a false start to put Denver in a third-and-17. Russell Wilson scrambled for 5 yards. Riley Dixon punted 63 yards to the Bills’ 14 but Deonte Harty returned it 15 yards and Denver was penalized for holding on the punt.

Halftime score: Broncos 15, Bills 8 after field goal as time expired

Josh Allen gift-wrapped three more points to the Broncos as the made an utterly awful read and throw on first down following the kickoff, and Fabian Moreau picked it off and returned to the Buffalo 31.

The Broncos said thank you very much and Wil Lutz kicked a 40-yard field goal to increase their lead to 15-8 at the break. All things considered, the Bills are extremely fortunate they’re only down one score in what was a deplorable first half.

Allen has completed 9 of 15 passes for 86 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and Latavius Murray has 54 yards rushing on six carries for the Bills. Russell Wilson is 12 of 14 for 114 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos.

Josh Allen throws second interception of the first half

Buffalo has turned the ball over three times in six first half possessions. The Bills got the ball with 37 seconds left in the second quarter and Allen threw a pick on the first play. Allen was looking for Deonte Harty along the left sideline and it was intercepted by cornerback Fabian Moreau, who returned it 10 yards to the Bills’ 31.

Broncos 12, Bills 8: Wil Lutz makes 49-yard field goal

Denver answered Buffalo’s first score of the night with an eight-play, 45-yard drive that resulted in Wil Lutz’s 49-yard field goal.

On the first play after the kickoff the Bills blitzed Russell Wilson and it failed miserably. He had all night to throw and found Courtland Sutton wide open for a 30-yard gain to the Bills 45, but from there the Buffalo defense stiffened with the help of a Broncos holding penalty.

Broncos 9, Bills 8: Buffalo strikes quickly with Josh Allen TD pass to Dalton Kincaid

James Cook made his return to the game after being benched for fumbling on the first play. The kid had something to prove and Ken Dorsey gave him the chance. The first play of the possession was a pass to Cook for seven yards, then running plays that went for 14, 5 and 3 yards to get the Bills started on what became an 8-play, 81-yard scoring drive.

Stefon Diggs pitched in with a 14-yard reception before Dalton Kincaid got open down the right sideline and Allen dropped in a perfect 22-yard TD pass.

On the extra point, Sean McDermott took the point off the board when the Broncos jumped offside and decided to try for two points. Allen then threw a dime to the back of the end zone to Gabe Davis, cutting the Bills deficit to 9-8.

Broncos 9, Bills 0: Courtland Sutton drags toes for fourth-down touchdown catch

As the Bills offense continues to stink out Highmark Stadium, and is getting booed for its performance, the Broncos have extended their lead to nine points and the way things are going, that could be enough.

A terrible Sam Martin punt gave Denver a drive start at midfield and Russell Wilson – with the help of a 15-yard personal foul penalty on Dorian Williams – drove the Broncos to a fourth-and-2 at the 7. Denver decided to go for it, and Wilson, chased out of the pocket by Shaq Lawson, threw what looked like a prayer to Courtland Sutton in the left end zone.

Sutton made a spectacular catch, originally ruled incomplete but overturned on replay as it was determined he got both feet in bounds.

Wil Lutz missed the extra point attempt.

Bills goes three-and-out – 11:10 2nd quarter

James Cook has still not played a snap since fumbling to open the game. Latavius Murray carried for 5 yards, made a catch for not gain and Josh Allen third-down pass went off Dalton Kincaid’s hands. Sam Martin punted 44 yards and it was returned 17 yards by Marvin Mims to the Broncos’ 48. Bills fans are booing in Orchard Park.

Denver punts – 12:47 2nd quarter

Buffalo’s defense is keeping it in the game. The Broncos gained two first downs but were forced to punt. On third-and-13, Russell Wilson checked down to Adam Trautman for 9 yards. Riley Dixon punted 46 yards into the end zone.

1st quarter score: Broncos 3, Bills 0

Bills punt instead of turning ball over – 2:30 1st quarter

At least it wasn’t a turnover. Buffalo started with a first down on Stefon Diggs’ 9-yard punt and Latavius Murray’s 3-yard run. But then Allen’s designed run only gained 1 yard, Murray dropped a pass in the flat and Allen threw incomplete for Diggs on third down. Sam Martin punted 46 yards to the Broncos’ 21.

Denver punts – 4:24 1st quarter

Buffalo’s two turnovers have only turned into 3 points. Denver’s drive started promising with a 14-yard pass from Russell Wilson to Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Javonte Williams went 17 yards on a catch-and-run to get near midfield but Denver went backward after that. The Broncos were called for a false start, Marvin Mims Jr. lost 2 yards on an end around, Terrel Bernard was credited with a sack, and Wilson’s third-down pass was incomplete. Riley Dixon punted 58 yards into the end zone for a touchback.

Josh Allen intercepted off deflected pass – 8:22 1st quarter

Two possessions, two turnovers. It’s been a disastrous start for the Bills offense. Buffalo was driving in Denver territory when Josh Allen’s pass over the middle went off the hands of Gabe Davis and was picked off by safety Justin Simmons.

Latavius Murray give Bills spark with big runs

Buffalo’s second drive started with a holding penalty on guard O’Cyrus Torrence. Dalton Kincaid made a 4-yard catch and the Bills converted a third-and-16 with an 18-yard rip from Josh Allen to Gabe Davis. Latavius Murray took back-to-back carries for 9 yards and 20 yards to the Broncos’ 34.

Broncos 3, Bills 0: Wil Lutz makes 40-yard field goal after Buffalo fumble

It is extremely rare when the Bills win the coin toss and decide to receiver, but that was Sean McDermott’s call Monday night. He wanted the ball first, in the hope the offense could get out to an early lead.

And then on the first play of the game, Josh Allen threw a short pass to James Cook and he fumbled with Denver recovering at the Bills 28.

The Buffalo defense stood up to the test, though, and forced a three-and-out which was helped by a Broncos penalty, so Will Lutz kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Broncos the early 3-0 lead.

Broncos recover James Cook fumble on first play

The Bills won the toss and elected to receive the ball. They didn’t have it for long. James Cook made a short catch to open the possession but the ball was ripped away by cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian, who recovered it at the Bills’ 28.

LB Terrel Bernard S Damar Hamlin active, will play

Bernard spent the week in the NFL’s concussion protocol, practicing on a limited basis in the red non-contact jersey. However, he made it through and after being deemed questionable for the game, he is active. Now we’ll see if he’s ready to play, but you can assume he is.

As we knew a couple days ago, both safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Christian Benford are out with injuries, while the other four inactive players are offensive linemen Germain Ifedi and Alec Anderson, linebacker Baylon Spector, and defensive tackle Poona Ford.

With Benford out, it would appear that Rasul Douglas will start along with Dane Jackson. And taking Hyde’s place will be Taylor Rapp.

Sean Payton goes overboard in prep for Bills

It’s one thing to pore over game video to study that week’s opponent. It’s entirely another to paint the opponent’s logo on your practice field, but that’s what the Broncos head coach had done last week at the team’s training center.

What this is is further evidence that football coaches are a different breed, and some of them border on lunatics.

“It’s nothing to do with the opponent,” Payton told reporters. “It’s more of us getting the mindset that, ‘This is the logo; we’re at the field trying to simulate.’ We started doing that. And when you start building something, everyone wants to help. And so, the field guys – who do a great job here – it’s kind of like … they want to help. And so, a lot of it has to do with getting prepared to play on the road.”

Payton had plenty of time to think about this because the Broncos have not played since Oct. 29 as they had their bye last week, plus got the extra day off by not playing Sunday.

In another interesting decision, the Broncos flew to Buffalo on Saturday, a day before teams usually arrive in the visiting city, and they are also going to stay in Buffalo Monday night as opposed to flying home immediately after the game which is customary.

“The challenge when you went west was always the next week,” Payton said. “So, I think when we looked at this itinerary at the start of the season, we looked at, ‘Get out there, get rest, (Sunday) morning meetings, just like we would here Saturday. We’ll get a half-hour walk-through.”

We’ll see if the unique travel itinerary makes a difference and if it does, you can bet other West Coast teams might decide to try it at some point.

Leonard Fournette won’t be playing

The running back sent a tweet out earlier Monday with a message to Bills fans that his “time was coming.” That led many to believe that he might get elevated from the practice squad for this game

Not happening. The only player the Bills elevated was cornerback Josh Norman because starting cornerback Christian Benford is out with a hamstring injury. It would appear that Dane Jackson and newly-acquired Rasul Douglas will start at corner with Norman in reserve

As for running back, the Bills will stick with Ty Johnson as the third man behind James Cook and Latavius Murray because he has been serving as their kickoff returner, something Fournette would not be doing.

What time is the Bills vs. Broncos game?

Date: Monday, Nov. 13

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Place: Highmark Stadium

How to watch, stream, listen to Bills vs. Broncos

∎ Network TV: ABC. The game will be available locally via the following stations: WHAM-TV (Channel 13, Rochester); WKBW (Buffalo area); WSYR (Syracuse area); WUTR (Utica area); WENY (Elmira area); WTEN (Albany area); WIVT (Binghamton area).

∎ Cable TV: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. With your TV subscription you can also watch on your phone or tablet on ESPN.com, the ESPN mobile app, and ESPN Deportes.

∎ TV streaming: You can also stream if you have subscriptions to Spectrum, DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

∎ Online streaming services: You can watch games on NFL.com and the NFL mobile app, and you can subscribe to NFL+, the league’s own streaming service, though you can’t cast the games to your TV – you must watch on your phone or tablet.

∎ Radio: You can listen on SiriusXM satellite radio on Sirius channel 83 and XM channel 225 (Bills feed) and Sirius channel 81 and XM channel 226 (Broncos feed), and on traditional radio, the Bills Radio Network has stations all across the state. Chris Brown has the play-by-play, Eric Wood is the analyst, and Sal Capaccio is the sideline reporter. The network includes:

Rochester (WCMF 96.5 and WROC 950 AM)

Buffalo (WGR550, 550 AM)

Syracuse (WTKW 99.5/WTKV 105.5)

Binghamton (WDRE 100.5FM)

Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM)

Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM)

Newark (WACK 1420 AM)

Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM)

Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM)

Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM)

Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM)

Who is announcing the Bills vs. Broncos game?

Play-by-play: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline reporter: Lisa Salters

What is the ‘Monday Night Football theme song?

The theme song is “Heavy Action,” composed by Johnny Pearson.

Bills vs. Broncos prediction

Sal Maiorana: Bills 23, Broncos 16

Once again, it’s all about when you play teams, right? And at this moment, with all of Buffalo’s injuries on defense, it’s offense not functioning up to its capability, and the Broncos’ recent resurgence after their disastrous start to this season when they looked like one of the worst teams anyone had ever seen, this game suddenly looks much more competitive than it would have been early in the year.

Given the difficulty that lies ahead on the schedule, if the Bills hope to remain viable in the AFC playoff picture they cannot lose this game. Buffalo is still the superior team and is playing at home, and while this isn’t going to be a layup, the Bills should understand their circumstances and get the job done on another night when the sellout crowd may have to stick around until the very end.

