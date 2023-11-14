Kate Beckinsale Showed Up to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Birthday Wearing an Unsubtle Reference to Their Steamy Aviator Scene

• Biggest riser: Cincinnati Bengals (up five spots since Week 9)

• Biggest faller: New York Giants (down three spots since Week 9)

NFL Week 10 Power Rankings

Kansas City Chiefs (no change) Philadelphia Eagles (no change) Baltimore Ravens (no change) San Francisco 49ers (no change) Cincinnati Bengals (up 5) Dallas Cowboys (no change) Miami Dolphins (down 2) Jacksonville Jaguars (down 1) Detroit Lions (no change) Buffalo Bills (down 2) Cleveland Browns (up 1) Seattle Seahawks (down 1) Los Angeles Chargers (no change) New York Jets (no change) New Orleans Saints (no change) Indianapolis Colts (up 1) Minnesota Vikings (down 1) Washington Commanders (no change) Green Bay Packers (no change) Pittsburgh Steelers (up 1) Los Angeles Rams (down 1) Tennessee Titans (up 3) Atlanta Falcons (down 1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (down 1) Denver Broncos (down 1) Houston Texans (no change) Las Vegas Raiders (no change) New England Patriots (no change) Chicago Bears (up 1) Arizona Cardinals (up 1) Carolina Panthers (up 1) New York Giants (down 3)

NFL WEEK 9 TAKEAWAYS

The Bills suffered a crushing loss to the Bengals on Sunday night. Joe Burrow and company finished with the third-highest team offense grade of the week at 78.7, though Josh Allen and his squad were just one place behind them at 77.3.

In the end, the Bills’ turnovers proved costly. Allen threw an interception in the middle of the second quarter, and then rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid coughed up the football early in the fourth. The Bengals didn’t turn the ball over, while Burrow didn’t record a single-turnover-worthy play.

The heavyweight matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys lived up to its billing. The Eagles finished 10th in team offense grade (72.6) and second in expected points added (EPA) per play (0.19). The Cowboys ranked eighth in team offense grade (72.4) and fifth in EPA per play (0.15) this week.

The Ravens took home a decisive win over the Seahawks, earning the second-highest team offense grade of the week (79.6). Running backs Keaton Mitchell and Gus Edwards and tight end Isaiah Likely were among the top-graded offensive players of Week 9. The Baltimore defense was stellar, too, ranking fifth in team defense grade (80.7) and second in EPA allowed per play.

The Texans posted league-leading marks in both team offense grade (82.0) and EPA per play (0.21). Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud racked up 470 passing yards and five touchdowns, completing 71.4% of his passes and averaging a league-best 11.2 yards per pass attempt.

Biggest Riser : Cincinnati Bengals

Biggest Faller : New York Giants

The reason for the Giants’ fall is simple: Their quarterback situation is a mess. Daniel Jones is out for the year, and Tyrod Taylor is on IR.

Through nine weeks, the offense ranks 32nd in yards per play, 31st in EPA per play and 32nd in team offense grade. They’re now stuck with Tommy DeVito at quarterback and don’t have a true No. 1 receiving option to rely on.

WAR Lost to Injuries

We’re getting to the point in the season where injuries are starting to take their toll. Several teams lost multiple players in week 9:

Late-Down Decision-Making

The Patriots lost the most in win probability by kicking on fourth downs this week. They punted six times, though the Commanders were right behind them at five.

The Bills led the league in third-down conversion rate (58.3%) in Week 9. Josh Allen and company rank sixth in the NFL in offensive grade on late downs through nine weeks (74.8).

The Jets’ late-down struggles continued against the Chargers on Monday night, as the team converted just 22.2% of its late-down plays. Through Week 9, they rank dead last in the league in third-down conversion rate at 26.1%.

Game Finishers

The Texans led the league in both team offense grade (91.3) and EPA per play (0.47) in the second half of Week 9, converting five of their six drives.

Although the Vikings finished eighth in EPA per play (0.08) on offense in the second half, their defense earned a 26th-ranked 49.4 team defense grade.

The Bills produced a league-best 55.9% offensive success rate in the second half against the Bengals. However, their defense was able to muster only eight stops over the last 30 minutes, a bottom-three mark.

The Trenches

The Texans offensive line earned a league-leading 82.0 PFF grade, the highest of their season. The Ravens were right behind them at 79.6.

The Cowboys and Eagles offensive lines struggled this week, with the two units combining to allow 12 sacks, the most allowed in a single game this season.

The Eagles allowed pressure on 54.3% of their passing snaps, their worst rate of the campaign. Center Jason Kelce played well, though he did allow his first sack of the season.

The Cowboys produced their second-lowest pass-blocking grade of the year (46.9), with tackle Terence Steele managing just a 31.7 grade.

Defensive Success

The Browns continued to dominate defensively, generating the highest defensive grade (92.0) and highest defensive successful play rate (75.0%) of their season. Keeping the opposition off the scoresheet is always good, even if it’s against a mediocre team.

The Dolphins defense struggled against the Chiefs, earning their second-lowest team defense grade of the season (55.7).

Perfectly Covering Plays

The 49ers enjoyed a bye week, but the offense somehow shows up even better than they did a week ago.

It’s also interesting to see the placement for the Patriots here. They have faced the second-lowest rate of perfectly covered plays on offense, but they rank just 30th in EPA per play and 24th in success rate.

Gus Bradley has been doing a great job with a Colts secondary that is starting two very young rookie outside corners. Through nine weeks, the Indianapolis defense ranks fourth in perfectly covering plays.

Sustaining Drives on Offense

There is not much movement this week in terms of offensive three-and-out rate. The Bengals are slowly moving from the top of the chart closer to the league average following Joe Burrow’s return to health.

Two great performances by Burrow and the Bengals offense against the 49ers and Bills must be encouraging for the Bengals’ Super Bowl aspirations.