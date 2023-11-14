My name is David Cameron – I received his hate mail | UK News

News
My name is David Cameron – I received his hate mail
My name is David Cameron.
Or, as I’m often known, David Cameron (the other one/the nicer one/the artist/not the prime minister).
I’m sure most people would be fairly pleased to share a name with someone famous. I, however, have found that the novelty wears thin very quickly – especially when your namesake is such a divisive character.
It’s especially ironic as I don’t think you could get two people of such opposing qualities. I am an introverted, peaceful artist, craftsman and writer.
My political views lean strongly towards socialism. I’m a bit of a long haired, bearded hippy; I grow my own vegetables, I’m a vegetarian, very spiritual and have a life-long passion for the natural world and ecological issues.
My name and the word ‘pig’ have never come up in the same sentence.
It wasn’t until 2007 that I knew about the David Cameron. That year I decided to go full time as a self-employed artist selling fantasy paintings and prints and I worked tirelessly to promote my work.
I checked myself on search engines to see where I placed. Every time, I appeared at the top, followed by references to my work, which was now spreading around various online galleries and people were talking about it on social media. All in all, it was going well.
Underneath me was Sir David Cameron, the eminent Victorian Scottish painter and member of the royal academy. I had no problem sharing my name with him.
And then, underneath us was another David Cameron, a Conservative MP. This was the first time I’d heard of him.
I’d never have imagined he would go on to be as influential as he was.
Over the next few years his name became more prominent and was moving up and up in the search results.
Just as business was growing and I was enjoying my life as a successful artist, David Cameron became prime minister in 2010. That’s when my life became a little unsettled.
Almost straight away, my name became a conversation point – and people’s political allegiances seemed to shape their responses. Tory voters found it amusing.
Customers that didn’t like him often expressed their feelings by taking their frustrations out on me and my artwork, throwing criticism my way.
The sign outside my gallery that read, ’David Cameron. Fantasy artist. Portrait painter,’ made people either laugh or turn away in disgust.
The people that did make their way into the shop were often put off by seeing my name attached to it. I heard comments like, ‘I’m not buying that, it’s by David Cameron’ as if it was the PM’s work. Or ‘Signed by David Cameron? Put it down, I’m not having his stuff in my house.’
Another common comment was, ‘Is this what he does on his day off then?’
On Facebook, the interactions took a strange turn. I had lots of people in the armed forces trying to friend me. Another person messaged me, accusing me of pretending to be the prime minister.
Then the emails started to pour in. Angry and frustrated members of the public, ranting at me about the state of the country and telling me I should be ashamed of myself.
If you searched for ‘contact David Cameron’, my email was the first thing to come up on Google. I took a lot of anger. I tried to reply to the emails, saying they had the wrong person and I was an artist, not a politician.
But it wasn’t just emails, I got letters too. They arrived, addressed to David Cameron, at my gallery.
Most didn’t have a return address on so I just threw them away, but there was one from the Congolese Embassy that I didn’t want to discard. It was a letter of condolence in French on the sad death of the prime minister’s son in 2009.
That one I forwarded on to Parliament. Alongside it, I wrote a letter myself, explaining my situation and that I was getting a lot of correspondence.
Early in his first term I received a written reply, thanking me and telling me to contact them again should the situation become inconvenient. I didn’t have to as all the correspondence ceased immediately.
I have no idea what happened to make it stop, but I suppose receiving letters from foreign embassies could possibly be seen as a security risk and somehow my address was blocked.
After that I got no more emails, no more letters.
Business was poor and I struggled to make a living. I still got abuse from the public over my name so I decided to rebrand in 2012, removing my name from everything. New email address, website, leaflets, business cards and advertising. The lot. I had to start all over again.
In Spring 2013 I was forced to close the gallery and I now work from home from my studio, Hobbit Hole Studios, relying on the internet and social media to reach an audience and sell my work.
I still don’t sign my work under my full name, sticking to D. Cameron.
I breathed a sigh of relief when he resigned, hoping that it could signal a return to normalcy for me. Fortunately, with time, less and less people made the connection and David Cameron’s wasn’t so often talked about on the news.
It started to become just the occasional delivery person who commented jokingly on my name, David Cameron (artist and very nice person).
But with his return to the front bench, who knows how long that will last.
You can find out more about Hobbit Hole Studios here.
P.J. Locke leaves Broncos-Bills game with lower-leg injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Denver Broncos saw their streak of nearly six-straight quarters without allowing a touchdown end, safety P.J. Locke could only watch from the sideline.
Locke left the game with an ankle injury as the Buffalo Bills began what would become their first scoring drive of Monday night’s game.
The Bills capped the march with a 22-yard Josh Allen touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid. A coverage bust made the play possible the first-round rookie had a ZIP code to himself in the end zone, allowing Allen to easily find him and get Buffalo on the board.
Second-year player Delarrin Turner-Yell, who started Weeks 3 and 4 while Locke and Justin Simmons were injured, came into the game for Locke.
Locke twice attempted to jog on the sideline. Both times he returned to the bench for further examination by Broncos medical personnel.
He was making his second-career start after replacing the suspended Kareem Jackson. Locke also entered the Week 6 win over Green Bay for Jackson, ejected from that game by officials. Locke nabbed the game-cinching interception to preserve the 19-17 win.
At safety, Denver is also without Caden Sterns, who landed on injured reserve after Week 1.
Rishi Sunak accepts ‘disrespectful’ London Gaza rally will go ahead – POLITICO
LONDON – Rishi Sunak backed the “right to peacefully protest” even as he branded a controversial pro-Palestinian rally due to take place in London this weekend “disrespectful” to the U.K.’s war veterans.
After hauling in the capital’s top police officer to discuss the demo, the British prime minister issued a statement Wednesday evening saying the country could “survive the discomfort and frustration” it might cause this coming Saturday.
The solidarity march coincides with Armistice Day, which commemorates the end of World War I. The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, who organized the event, have stressed it will avoid any remembrance activity and focus on calls for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
The planned demo has sparked a heated debate in the U.K. about the trade-offs between free speech and security amid renewed Middle East conflict.
Sunak’s statement came just after he quizzed Metropolitan Police chief Mark Rowley on the force’s decision to allow the protest, despite calls from some quarters for it to be banned.
That in turn prompted accusations Sunak was exerting undue pressure on the force.
In his post-meeting statement, Sunak said the upcoming weekend should mark a moment of “quiet reflection to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.”
And he said: “It is because that sacrifice is so immense, that Saturday’s planned protest is not just disrespectful but offends our heartfelt gratitude to the memory of those who gave so much so that we may live in freedom and peace today.”
But, the prime minister added, “Part of that freedom is the right to peacefully protest. And the test of that freedom is whether our commitment to it can survive the discomfort and frustration of those who seek to use it, even if we disagree with them. We will meet that test and remain true to our principles.”
Threshold ‘not met’
The Metropolitan Police Service is operationally independent of the British government. The Public Order Act allows Rowley to ask the British home secretary’s permission to ban or place conditions on protests.
But the police chief has said the legal threshold to stop the march on security grounds has “not been met” and warned there must be “a real threat of serious disorder and no other way for police to manage the event” for the police to take such a step.
“Over recent weeks we’ve seen an escalation of violence and criminality by small groups attaching themselves to demonstrations, despite some key organizers working positively with us,” he said. “But at this time, the intelligence surrounding the potential for serious disorder this weekend does not meet the threshold to apply for a ban.”
Sunak said Wednesday night that he had asked Rowley to “provide reassurances that the police are taking every step necessary to safeguard remembrance services” and “keep the public safe from disorder this weekend.”
Sunak’s decision to hold talks with the London police chief saw him swiftly accused of leaning on the police force.
Labour’s former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell — who is attending the demonstration and has defied his own party’s line on the Gaza conflict — told the BBC Sunak should not “politicize the police in this way — they’re trying to do their job.”
Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “Picking a fight with the police instead of working with them is cowardice.”
Speaking on Wednesday lunchtime, Sunak’s spokesperson rejected the suggestion of pressure on the police.
“No, that’s part and parcel of how government and the Met operate,” he said of the meeting. “The Met are operationally independent. It’s the job of the prime minister and the government to hold them to account for their approach. So, that is what the prime minister will be doing.”
Bethany Dawson contributed reporting. This story has been updated with further reporting.
Denver Broncos 24, Buffalo Bills 22: Final score, recap, highlights
ORCHARD PARK – On the heels of a Sunday afternoon where the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns solidified their playoff positions with 6-3 record, and the upstart 5-4 Houston Texans moved into the seventh and final AFC spot, the Buffalo Bills are facing a game Monday night where there is almost no margin for error.
The 5-4 Bills host the 3-5 Denver Broncos and they will do sitting in ninth place in the conference standings, still behind the No. 8 Cincinnati Bengals.
A victory would enable the Bills to inch past the 5-4 Bengals, while a loss creates all kinds of problems for Buffalo as it would be their fifth, the same number of the Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Los Angeles Chargers.
Buffalo’s playoff chances are already hovering in uncommonly low territory, at least since they entered the Super Bowl contention window in 2020, and they would take another big hit if they were to lose to a Denver team that is on the upswing
This story will be updated throughout the night.
Final score: Denver Broncos 24, Buffalo Bills 22
Wil Lutz needed two attempts but he made the game-winning field goal as time expired. Russell Wilson kneeled on third down with 24 seconds left and the Broncos ran their special teams unit on the field for the field goal attempt. Lutz missed the 41-yard field goal but the Bills had 12 men on defense with the quick change. Lutz got another crack at it from 5 yards closer and made the 36-yarder.
Buffalo outgained Denver 369 to 300 but committed four turnovers along with a turnover on downs and only possessed the ball for 22 minutes, 39 seconds.
Josh Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 177 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and James Cook had 109 yards rushing on 12 carries. Buffalo ran for 192 yards on 26 attempts for a 7.4 average. Russell Wilson went 24 of 29 for 193 yards and two touchdowns.
Bills’ Taron Johnson flagged for pass interference
A defensive pass interference penalty on cornerback Taron Johnson bailed out the Broncos. On third-and-10 from the Bills’ 45-yard line with 35 seconds left, Jerry Jeudy beat Johnson off the line of scrimmage and Wilson underthrew it as he was under duress. Johnson never got turned around and the 28-yard penalty brought the ball to the Bills’ 17.
Bills 22, Broncos 21: Josh Allen rushing touchdown gives Buffalo its first lead
The Bills have the lead. Buffalo handed the ball off to James Cook five straight times and Josh Allen punched in the touchdown with a 2-yard run. Buffalo kept the ball on the ground all six plays and went 75 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
James Cook recovers his own fumble and takes off running
James Cook fumbled again but it was a good thing. Cook was credited for a 42-yard run after he burst up the middle, fumbled, and caught the ball off the ground in stride and kept running to the Broncos’ 26.
Broncos 21, Bills 15: Russell Wilson throws touchdown pass to Javonte Williams
Denver used three straight third-down conversions to keep the drive alive. The first was a 19-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy on third-and-10 and three plays later, Russell Wilson flipped a pass to Samaje Perine for 9 yards on third-and-7. On the ensuing third down, Courtland Sutton made a 4-yard catch to convert a third-and-4. After a false start, Javonte Javonte Williams broke loose for 11 yards on first-and-15. Williams took a handoff 4 yards to the Bills’ 3 to set up first-and-goal. Wilson capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Williams. Riley Dixon couldn’t handle the snap on the extra point attempt and was forced to pick the ball up before he was tackled at the Bills’ 27 for a failed extra point.
Bills punt, Marvin Mims return gives Broncos good field position – 12:22 4th quarter
Josh Allen opened with a 7-yard completion to Dalton Kincaid and Latavius Murray picked up a first down with a 6-yard run. Stefon Diggs made a reception for 11 yards for another first down. Allen completed to Murray for 2 yards but threw two straight incompletions and the Bills had to punt. Sam Martin punted 44 yards to the Broncos’ 19 but Marvin Mims returned it 27 yards to the Broncos’ 46.
Denver goes three-and-out – 14:52 4th quarter
Buffalo’s defense continues to bail out the offense. Denver went three-and-out with a 2-yard run, incompletion and 2-yard pass. Riley Dixon punted 33 yards to the Bills’ 11. Denver has started four drives in Buffalo territory and those possessions have resulted in a total of 6 points.
Bills lose another fumble on Josh Allen and James Cook handoff – 1:13 3rd quarter
Buffalo looked posed to take the lead. Then it turned the ball over for the fourth time. Josh Allen found a wide open Gabe Davis for 37 yards but on the ensuing play, Josh Allen and James Cook lost the ball on a handoff exchange. Linebacker Alex Singleton recovered at the Bills’ 48.
Bills sack Russell Wilson on two straight plays – 2:30 3rd quarter
Marvin Mims returned the kickoff 31 yards to the Broncos’ 39. Denver got into Buffalo territory with a first down but the Bills’ defensive line came up big. On second-and-6, Greg Rousseau sacked Russell Wilson for a loss of 6 yards. A.J. Epenesa followed with a sack on third down. Riley Dixon punted 42 yards to the Bills’ 11.
Broncos 15, Bills 15: Latavius Murry touchdown run ties game
James Cook is running hard after his fumble to open the game. Cook sprinted up the middle for 11 yards and two plays later, Josh Allen hit a deep ball to Khalil Shakir for 24 yards to the Broncos’ 16. Latavius Murray converted a third-and-2 with a 5-yard run to set up first and goal. Murray followed it with a touchdown.
Bills take ball back with fumble recovery – 9:51 3rd quarter
The Bills took the ball back. On third-and-6, Russell Wilson threw low for Courtland Sutton, who made the catch but lost the ball on a hit by cornerback Taron Johnson. Rasul Douglas, who was acquired from the Green Bay Packers before the trade deadline, recovered at the Bills’ 43.
Bills turn ball over on downs – 11:22 3rd quarter
Buffalo went for it on fourth-and-2. It didn’t work. On first down, Josh Allen’s pass was batted at the line of scrimmage. Then Stefon Diggs dropped a pass and Allen completed to Dalton Kincaid for 8 yards. Allen overthrew Khalil Shakir on their 48-yard line on fourth down.
Denver hampered by penalties to start second half – 12:09 3rd quarter
The Broncos were unable to double dip. Running back Javonte Williams was flagged for holding and center Lloyd Cushenberry was called for a false start to put Denver in a third-and-17. Russell Wilson scrambled for 5 yards. Riley Dixon punted 63 yards to the Bills’ 14 but Deonte Harty returned it 15 yards and Denver was penalized for holding on the punt.
Halftime score: Broncos 15, Bills 8 after field goal as time expired
Josh Allen gift-wrapped three more points to the Broncos as the made an utterly awful read and throw on first down following the kickoff, and Fabian Moreau picked it off and returned to the Buffalo 31.
The Broncos said thank you very much and Wil Lutz kicked a 40-yard field goal to increase their lead to 15-8 at the break. All things considered, the Bills are extremely fortunate they’re only down one score in what was a deplorable first half.
Allen has completed 9 of 15 passes for 86 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and Latavius Murray has 54 yards rushing on six carries for the Bills. Russell Wilson is 12 of 14 for 114 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos.
Josh Allen throws second interception of the first half
Buffalo has turned the ball over three times in six first half possessions. The Bills got the ball with 37 seconds left in the second quarter and Allen threw a pick on the first play. Allen was looking for Deonte Harty along the left sideline and it was intercepted by cornerback Fabian Moreau, who returned it 10 yards to the Bills’ 31.
Broncos 12, Bills 8: Wil Lutz makes 49-yard field goal
Denver answered Buffalo’s first score of the night with an eight-play, 45-yard drive that resulted in Wil Lutz’s 49-yard field goal.
On the first play after the kickoff the Bills blitzed Russell Wilson and it failed miserably. He had all night to throw and found Courtland Sutton wide open for a 30-yard gain to the Bills 45, but from there the Buffalo defense stiffened with the help of a Broncos holding penalty.
Broncos 9, Bills 8: Buffalo strikes quickly with Josh Allen TD pass to Dalton Kincaid
James Cook made his return to the game after being benched for fumbling on the first play. The kid had something to prove and Ken Dorsey gave him the chance. The first play of the possession was a pass to Cook for seven yards, then running plays that went for 14, 5 and 3 yards to get the Bills started on what became an 8-play, 81-yard scoring drive.
Stefon Diggs pitched in with a 14-yard reception before Dalton Kincaid got open down the right sideline and Allen dropped in a perfect 22-yard TD pass.
On the extra point, Sean McDermott took the point off the board when the Broncos jumped offside and decided to try for two points. Allen then threw a dime to the back of the end zone to Gabe Davis, cutting the Bills deficit to 9-8.
Broncos 9, Bills 0: Courtland Sutton drags toes for fourth-down touchdown catch
As the Bills offense continues to stink out Highmark Stadium, and is getting booed for its performance, the Broncos have extended their lead to nine points and the way things are going, that could be enough.
A terrible Sam Martin punt gave Denver a drive start at midfield and Russell Wilson – with the help of a 15-yard personal foul penalty on Dorian Williams – drove the Broncos to a fourth-and-2 at the 7. Denver decided to go for it, and Wilson, chased out of the pocket by Shaq Lawson, threw what looked like a prayer to Courtland Sutton in the left end zone.
Sutton made a spectacular catch, originally ruled incomplete but overturned on replay as it was determined he got both feet in bounds.
Wil Lutz missed the extra point attempt.
Bills goes three-and-out – 11:10 2nd quarter
James Cook has still not played a snap since fumbling to open the game. Latavius Murray carried for 5 yards, made a catch for not gain and Josh Allen third-down pass went off Dalton Kincaid’s hands. Sam Martin punted 44 yards and it was returned 17 yards by Marvin Mims to the Broncos’ 48. Bills fans are booing in Orchard Park.
Denver punts – 12:47 2nd quarter
Buffalo’s defense is keeping it in the game. The Broncos gained two first downs but were forced to punt. On third-and-13, Russell Wilson checked down to Adam Trautman for 9 yards. Riley Dixon punted 46 yards into the end zone.
1st quarter score: Broncos 3, Bills 0
Bills punt instead of turning ball over – 2:30 1st quarter
At least it wasn’t a turnover. Buffalo started with a first down on Stefon Diggs’ 9-yard punt and Latavius Murray’s 3-yard run. But then Allen’s designed run only gained 1 yard, Murray dropped a pass in the flat and Allen threw incomplete for Diggs on third down. Sam Martin punted 46 yards to the Broncos’ 21.
Denver punts – 4:24 1st quarter
Buffalo’s two turnovers have only turned into 3 points. Denver’s drive started promising with a 14-yard pass from Russell Wilson to Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Javonte Williams went 17 yards on a catch-and-run to get near midfield but Denver went backward after that. The Broncos were called for a false start, Marvin Mims Jr. lost 2 yards on an end around, Terrel Bernard was credited with a sack, and Wilson’s third-down pass was incomplete. Riley Dixon punted 58 yards into the end zone for a touchback.
Josh Allen intercepted off deflected pass – 8:22 1st quarter
Two possessions, two turnovers. It’s been a disastrous start for the Bills offense. Buffalo was driving in Denver territory when Josh Allen’s pass over the middle went off the hands of Gabe Davis and was picked off by safety Justin Simmons.
Latavius Murray give Bills spark with big runs
Buffalo’s second drive started with a holding penalty on guard O’Cyrus Torrence. Dalton Kincaid made a 4-yard catch and the Bills converted a third-and-16 with an 18-yard rip from Josh Allen to Gabe Davis. Latavius Murray took back-to-back carries for 9 yards and 20 yards to the Broncos’ 34.
Broncos 3, Bills 0: Wil Lutz makes 40-yard field goal after Buffalo fumble
It is extremely rare when the Bills win the coin toss and decide to receiver, but that was Sean McDermott’s call Monday night. He wanted the ball first, in the hope the offense could get out to an early lead.
And then on the first play of the game, Josh Allen threw a short pass to James Cook and he fumbled with Denver recovering at the Bills 28.
The Buffalo defense stood up to the test, though, and forced a three-and-out which was helped by a Broncos penalty, so Will Lutz kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Broncos the early 3-0 lead.
Broncos recover James Cook fumble on first play
The Bills won the toss and elected to receive the ball. They didn’t have it for long. James Cook made a short catch to open the possession but the ball was ripped away by cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian, who recovered it at the Bills’ 28.
LB Terrel Bernard S Damar Hamlin active, will play
Bernard spent the week in the NFL’s concussion protocol, practicing on a limited basis in the red non-contact jersey. However, he made it through and after being deemed questionable for the game, he is active. Now we’ll see if he’s ready to play, but you can assume he is.
As we knew a couple days ago, both safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Christian Benford are out with injuries, while the other four inactive players are offensive linemen Germain Ifedi and Alec Anderson, linebacker Baylon Spector, and defensive tackle Poona Ford.
With Benford out, it would appear that Rasul Douglas will start along with Dane Jackson. And taking Hyde’s place will be Taylor Rapp.
Sean Payton goes overboard in prep for Bills
It’s one thing to pore over game video to study that week’s opponent. It’s entirely another to paint the opponent’s logo on your practice field, but that’s what the Broncos head coach had done last week at the team’s training center.
What this is is further evidence that football coaches are a different breed, and some of them border on lunatics.
“It’s nothing to do with the opponent,” Payton told reporters. “It’s more of us getting the mindset that, ‘This is the logo; we’re at the field trying to simulate.’ We started doing that. And when you start building something, everyone wants to help. And so, the field guys – who do a great job here – it’s kind of like … they want to help. And so, a lot of it has to do with getting prepared to play on the road.”
Payton had plenty of time to think about this because the Broncos have not played since Oct. 29 as they had their bye last week, plus got the extra day off by not playing Sunday.
In another interesting decision, the Broncos flew to Buffalo on Saturday, a day before teams usually arrive in the visiting city, and they are also going to stay in Buffalo Monday night as opposed to flying home immediately after the game which is customary.
“The challenge when you went west was always the next week,” Payton said. “So, I think when we looked at this itinerary at the start of the season, we looked at, ‘Get out there, get rest, (Sunday) morning meetings, just like we would here Saturday. We’ll get a half-hour walk-through.”
We’ll see if the unique travel itinerary makes a difference and if it does, you can bet other West Coast teams might decide to try it at some point.
Leonard Fournette won’t be playing
The running back sent a tweet out earlier Monday with a message to Bills fans that his “time was coming.” That led many to believe that he might get elevated from the practice squad for this game
Not happening. The only player the Bills elevated was cornerback Josh Norman because starting cornerback Christian Benford is out with a hamstring injury. It would appear that Dane Jackson and newly-acquired Rasul Douglas will start at corner with Norman in reserve
As for running back, the Bills will stick with Ty Johnson as the third man behind James Cook and Latavius Murray because he has been serving as their kickoff returner, something Fournette would not be doing.
What time is the Bills vs. Broncos game?
- Date: Monday, Nov. 13
- Time: 8:15 p.m.
- Place: Highmark Stadium
How to watch, stream, listen to Bills vs. Broncos
∎ Network TV: ABC. The game will be available locally via the following stations: WHAM-TV (Channel 13, Rochester); WKBW (Buffalo area); WSYR (Syracuse area); WUTR (Utica area); WENY (Elmira area); WTEN (Albany area); WIVT (Binghamton area).
∎ Cable TV: ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. With your TV subscription you can also watch on your phone or tablet on ESPN.com, the ESPN mobile app, and ESPN Deportes.
∎ TV streaming: You can also stream if you have subscriptions to Spectrum, DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.
∎ Online streaming services: You can watch games on NFL.com and the NFL mobile app, and you can subscribe to NFL+, the league’s own streaming service, though you can’t cast the games to your TV – you must watch on your phone or tablet.
∎ Radio: You can listen on SiriusXM satellite radio on Sirius channel 83 and XM channel 225 (Bills feed) and Sirius channel 81 and XM channel 226 (Broncos feed), and on traditional radio, the Bills Radio Network has stations all across the state. Chris Brown has the play-by-play, Eric Wood is the analyst, and Sal Capaccio is the sideline reporter. The network includes:
- Rochester (WCMF 96.5 and WROC 950 AM)
- Buffalo (WGR550, 550 AM)
- Syracuse (WTKW 99.5/WTKV 105.5)
- Binghamton (WDRE 100.5FM)
- Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM)
- Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM)
- Newark (WACK 1420 AM)
- Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM)
- Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM)
- Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM)
- Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM)
Who is announcing the Bills vs. Broncos game?
- Play-by-play: Joe Buck
- Analyst: Troy Aikman
- Sideline reporter: Lisa Salters
What is the ‘Monday Night Football theme song?
The theme song is “Heavy Action,” composed by Johnny Pearson.
Bills vs. Broncos prediction
Sal Maiorana: Bills 23, Broncos 16
Once again, it’s all about when you play teams, right? And at this moment, with all of Buffalo’s injuries on defense, it’s offense not functioning up to its capability, and the Broncos’ recent resurgence after their disastrous start to this season when they looked like one of the worst teams anyone had ever seen, this game suddenly looks much more competitive than it would have been early in the year.
Given the difficulty that lies ahead on the schedule, if the Bills hope to remain viable in the AFC playoff picture they cannot lose this game. Buffalo is still the superior team and is playing at home, and while this isn’t going to be a layup, the Bills should understand their circumstances and get the job done on another night when the sellout crowd may have to stick around until the very end.
2023 Buffalo Bills schedule
- Mon. Sept . 11: Jets 22, Bills 16, OT
- Sun., Sept. 17: Bills 38, Raiders 10
- Sun. Sept. 24: Bills 37, Commanders 3
- Sun. Oct. 1: Bills 48, Dolphins 20
- Sun. Oct. 8: Jaguars 25, Bills 20
- Sun. Oct. 15: Bills 14, Giants 9
- Sun. Oct. 22: Patriots 29, Bills 25
- Thur. Oct. 26: Bills 24, Buccaneers 18
- Sun. Nov. 5, Bengals 24, Bills 18
- Mon. Nov. 13, vs. Broncos, 8:15 p.m.
- Sun. Nov. 19, vs. Jets, 4:25 p.m.
- Sun. Nov. 26, at Eagles, 4:25 p.m.
- Sun. Dec. 3, Bye week
- Sun. Dec. 10, at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.
- Sun. Dec. 17, vs. Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.
- Sat. Dec. 23, at Chargers, 8 p.m.
- Sun. Dec. 31, vs. Patriots, 1 p.m.
- Sun. Jan. 7, at Dolphins, TBD
