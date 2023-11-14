News
No. 3 Arizona up 9 spots behind Kansas, Purdue
The first Associated Press men’s basketball poll of the regular season is typically a jumble of teams swapping positions as preseason expectations meet the reality of playing actual games.
The first poll of the 2023-24 is no different.
Kansas remained at No. 1 and received 51 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel in the poll released Monday, but the rest of the AP Top 25 was filled with teams moving up and down.
No. 2 Purdue moved up a spot with two easy opening wins and received seven first-place votes. No. 3 Arizona took a giant leap from 12 after beating Duke and had three first-place votes.
No. 4 Marquette moved up a spot, as did defending national champion UConn, which received a first-place vote to round out the top five. No. 24 James Madison moved into the poll for the first time ever after taking down Michigan State in overtime.
Arizona’s rapid rise stemmed from a successful trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The Wildcats were a bit of an unknown entity in coach Tommy Lloyd’s third season. Several new players replaced key losses from a team that lost to Princeton in the first round of the 2023 NCAA tournament.
Arizona answered some of the questions with an impressive road performance, knocking off Duke 78-73 after blowing out Morgan State in its opener. The Blue Devils dropped to No. 9 after the loss.
“I said play with poise, because you’re the better team,” Lloyd said. “Trust that you’re the better team over the course of 40 minutes. I knew that it would be a small margin, but I feel like that. I love this group of guys and feel like we’re going to be as good a ballclub as anybody in the country.”
DESERVING DUKES
James Byington has gradually strengthened James Madison’s program from 13 wins in his first season in 2020-21 to 22 last year.
The Dukes appear to still be on the rise after pulling off the biggest upset of the early season. Unfazed by playing the nation’s No. 4 team on the road, James Madison went to East Lansing and knocked off Michigan State 79-76 in overtime.
The win earned the Dukes their first AP Top 25 ranking since transitioning to Division I in 1976 and knocked the Spartans down 14 spots to No. 18.
“We’re not scared of names,” T.J. Bickerstaff said after scoring 21 points, including a tying shot with 30 seconds left in regulation. “We go hard.”
STEADY OWLS
Florida Atlantic had its highest ranking at No. 10 in the preseason poll after last year’s surprising run to the Final Four. The Owls returned nearly everyone from that team and got this season off to a solid start with a 75-62 win over Loyola Chicago to remain in the top 10 this week.
“New team, new season, new chapter,” Owls coach Dusty May said.
UP AND DOWN
Michigan State had the biggest drop from the preseason and Duke was next after dropping seven spots. Arizona had the biggest jump, followed by No. 15 Baylor and No. 16 Southern California, which both climbed five places.
IN AND OUT
James Madison was joined by No. 25 Colorado in moving into the AP Top 25 this week. The Buffaloes easily beat Towson and Grambling State to open the season.
San Diego State had a quick fall after finishing as the national runner-up last season. The Aztecs dropped out of the poll from No. 17 following a nine-point loss to BYU. Saint Mary’s fell out from No. 23 after a home loss to Weber State.
News
Maryanne Trump Barry, the oldest sister of former President Trump, dies at 86
CNN
—
Maryanne Trump Barry, the eldest sister of former President Donald Trump, has died, two sources with knowledge of the matter told CNN. She was 86.
Barry, a former federal judge and prosecutor, was selected by President Ronald Reagan to serve on the Federal District Court in New Jersey in 1983. She was subsequently nominated by President Bill Clinton to the 3rd Court of Appeals in 1999 and retired in 2019.
Her retirement came amid an investigation into whether she violated judicial conduct rules by committing tax fraud following reporting from The New York Times that alleged the former president and his siblings utilized tax schemes to inflate their inheritances. A disclosure form from Barry’s Senate confirmation that presented a $1 million contribution from a Trump family-owned company reportedly played a vital – though inadvertent – role in uncovering the alleged fraud.
Because she retired, the investigation into Barry closed, leaving her entitled to an annual retirement salary and free from judicial rebuke. Her attorney denied the allegations.
Donald Trump’s rise in politics would soon bring further attention to his family. Though Barry never spoke publicly about disagreements with her brother, audio excerpts from conversations between Barry and her niece, Mary Trump, obtained by CNN in 2020 unveiled Barry delivering sharp criticism of the then commander-in-chief. The Washington Post first obtained the previously unreleased transcripts and audio from Mary Trump.
Hear Trump’s sister criticize her brother in secretly recorded audio
Barry was one of the former president’s closest confidants throughout his life, and one of the few people whose counsel he sought, though a rift in the relationship happened during his last year in office when his niece released recordings of Barry speaking critically of her brother. Trump was deeply hurt by the comments, a source directly familiar with the comments told CNN at the time.
“Donald’s out for Donald,” Barry said to her niece, an outspoken critic of Trump’s presidency and the author of a bombshell book about him: “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man.”
“His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God,” Barry said on the recording. “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying.”
At one point in the recording, she called her younger brother “cruel.”
“He has no principles,” Barry said. “None.”
She also suggested her brother tried to take credit for her legal career, adding, “I have never asked him for a favor since 1981.”
Barry reportedly revealed to her niece in a November 2018 conversation that Trump enlisted someone to take an SAT exam for him -– one of the most widely circulated allegations in Mary Trump’s book.
But in 2015, the current GOP presidential frontrunner spoke glowingly of his sister, suggesting she could be considered for the Supreme Court.
‘She’d be phenomenal!’: Hear Trump pitch sister for Supreme Court
“I think she would be phenomenal; I think she would be one of the best,” he told Bloomberg TV, characterizing her as “very smart and a very good person.”
In 2020, Mary Trump sued Donald Trump, Barry and the executor of her late uncle Robert Trump’s estate and alleged “they designed and carried out a complex scheme to siphon funds away from her interests, conceal their grift, and deceive her about the true value of what she had inherited.” A judge dismissed that lawsuit last year, citing a decades-old settlement.
Barry, the oldest of five children, told New York Magazine in 2002 she did not pursue a law career until her son was in sixth grade. She graduated from Hofstra University’s law school in 1974, according to the Federal Judicial Center.
In that same interview, she said she chose not to join the family business, saying, “I knew better even as a child than to even attempt to compete with Donald.”
This story has been updated with additional information.
News
Kim Kardashian’s Hairstylist Chris Appleton Files for Divorce from Lukas Gage
It’s the end of the road for Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage‘s whirlwind marriage … Kim Kardashian‘s hairstylist has filed for divorce.
Appleton beelined it to court Monday morning, and lists the couple’s date of separation as Friday. On the divorce docs, obtained by TMZ, Chris lists “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, and reveals the couple has a prenup in place.
As for the reason for the split, a source close to the couple tells us this was not an easy decision for Chris to make, but he tried everything he could to make the marriage work and needed to make the best decision for himself moving forward.
APRIL 2023
As we reported, 40-year-old Appleton and 28-year-old got hitched with the help of Kim and Shania Twain in a Vegas ceremony at the Little White Chapel back in April.
It was a relationship that moved super fast, going public with their relationship in February during a trip to Mexico, and engaged only a few weeks before their Vegas wedding.
APRIL 2023
Instagram / @kimkardashian
Gage gushed about Appleton during an interview on the ‘Today’ show while promoting his role on the Netflix show, “You,” saying, “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love. He’s a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn’t help myself.”
Funny enough, it was only a week ago when Chris and Lukas’ wedding episode aired on “The Kardashians.” During the show, Kim advised the couple to get a prenup, advice they followed.
Neither has publicly commented on the divorce.
News
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) – UPDATE: Louisiana Tech student Jacoby Johnson was arrested following the stabbing incident.
RELATED: Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus
This is an update to an ongoing story. Read below for previous information.
UPDATE: Louisiana Tech Police Chief Randal Hermes said there are no confirmed deaths, and one victim is in critical condition.
Previous reports varied from emergency workers.
This is an update to an ongoing story. Read below for previous information.
A suspect is in custody after a stabbing happened at Louisiana Tech University’s Lambright Intramural, according to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system.
Louisiana Tech police say there are possibly four injured.
Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.
This is all of the information available. Check back for updates as the story develops.
WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime Watch
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.
No. 3 Arizona up 9 spots behind Kansas, Purdue
Maryanne Trump Barry, the oldest sister of former President Trump, dies at 86
Kim Kardashian’s Hairstylist Chris Appleton Files for Divorce from Lukas Gage
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Returns to GW for Fourth Conversation | GW Today
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out Separately in L.A.
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy Headlining
Trail Blazers Sign Jamaree Bouyea To Two-Way Contract
Nuggets 104-107 Rockets (Nov 12, 2023) Game Recap
Reply 1988’s Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol break up after seven years: agencies confirm
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
Interesting Articles
No. 3 Arizona up 9 spots behind Kansas, Purdue
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Maryanne Trump Barry, the oldest sister of former President Trump, dies at 86
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Kim Kardashian’s Hairstylist Chris Appleton Files for Divorce from Lukas Gage
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Returns to GW for Fourth Conversation | GW Today
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out Separately in L.A.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy Headlining
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trail Blazers Sign Jamaree Bouyea To Two-Way Contract
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Nuggets 104-107 Rockets (Nov 12, 2023) Game Recap
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Reply 1988’s Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol break up after seven years: agencies confirm
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1
-
News5 days ago
Former middle school teacher accused of sex acts with student as police believe there are more victims
-
News7 days ago
A Secret War, Strange New Wounds and Silence From the Pentagon
-
News5 days ago
Cars with the worst resale value after 5 years
-
News6 days ago
Mike Johnson and His Son Monitoring Each Other’s Porn Intake Is Worse Than You Think
-
News5 days ago
Runaway double-bottom semi takes out 33 cars as it barrels into dealership
-
News5 days ago
With electric vehicle sales growth slowing, Stellantis Ram brand has an answer: An onboard charger
-
News5 days ago
The Supreme Court’s Big Gun Case Was Humiliating for the Justices