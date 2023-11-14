News
Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Returns to GW for Fourth Conversation | GW Today
Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer returned to the George Washington University Thursday afternoon to deliver the fourth installment in a conversation series hosted by the GW Law School, this session focusing on his time as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and as an initial member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission in the 1980s.
The series is intended to be an oral history of the life and prestigious career of Justice Breyer. Robert Brauneis, a professor of intellectual property law and co-director of the Intellectual Property Law Program at GW Law, served as a moderator for Thursday’s discussion.
Brauneis asked Justice Breyer what motivated his decision to join the Sentencing Commission, which was created by Congress in 1984 to reduce sentencing disparities and promote transparency and proportionality in sentencing.
Justice Breyer explained some federal judges at the time had begun speaking out about discrepancies in sentencing, noting many instances when two people who committed the same offense would serve wildly different prison sentences.
“And it’s particularly true that they’re in different parts of the country. And there shouldn’t be wild discrepancies,” Justice Breyer said. “There were all kinds of academic studies where they give different judges the same pre-sentence report, and you get wildly different sentences.”
He said Congress set out to get a more uniform sentencing system.
In 1984, Congress passed a sentencing reform measure, which created a uniform sentencing structure through the federal sentencing guidelines. The Sentencing Reform Act of 1984 also created the U.S. Sentencing Commission, which was tasked with establishing sentencing guidelines.
“We tried to write a group of guidelines that would achieve the objective,” Breyer said.
He also noted political pressure to be tougher on drug-related crimes led to Congress passing mandatory minimum sentences in the 1980s.
“The point of the guidelines was to get the sentencing more uniform, and that is very hard if you’re in a political world to have uniform sentencing because you’re under pressure from constituents. Drugs were coming up as big crimes then. And Congress began to pass mandatory minimums,” Justice Breyer said.
Brauneis asked the justice how he handled ethical issues relating to judges while he served as Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, which is based in Boston.
“There’s been various discussions about ethical issues and judges recently. I’m curious about how you approached and resolved those issues and what lessons we might draw from that?” Brauneis asked.
GW Law professor Robert Brauneis (R) led the conversation with Justice Breyer.
Justice Breyer said he would consult the written rules or professors of ethics to determine the best course of action.
“In the court of appeals and the district courts, the federal system, some committees have ethical rules for everybody, and they put them in seven volumes. So, if there was an ethical problem that came up, I would read the part, and I would try to follow it,” Justice Breyer said. “And if you couldn’t figure it out, there are a lot of professors of ethics you could phone, which I would do and see what they said. And when I became a justice of the Supreme Court, I did the same thing.”
During the conversation, Brauneis also asked Justice Breyer about his decision to turn down a job as a dean of a law school while he was a judge. “I’ve heard you were considered for the deanship of Harvard Law School at some point while you were a First Circuit judge, and you did not choose to take up the opportunity,” Brauneis said.
Breyer said what he appreciated about serving as a judge was that it offered a connection to his community.
“My father was an attorney for the school board. I grew up in the San Francisco public schools. I grew up in an area where my family and others sort of instilled a respect for community organizations,” Justice Breyer said. “To be in the midst of that, to be part of that community, that I liked.”
He said one big piece of advice he shares with students often is to be involved in their community because it makes for a more fulfilling life.
“When I’m talking at graduation, I usually say, I hope you’ll find someone to love, I hope you’ll find a job that you enjoy and is satisfactory for you, and I hope you will participate in the life of a community,” he said. “Well, this was my way of having an opportunity to do that. I do think I put a weight on that.”
Another piece of advice the justice shared with students was to listen to people who hold opposing viewpoints.
“I tell that to the law students when I’m talking to them. I say what you’re going to do as a lawyer, it’s what you should do as a person, whether you’re a lawyer or not, is listen to the people who disagree with you,” Justice Breyer said. “And the best thing you can do is make them understand that you have listened.”
Referencing Abraham Lincoln’s Temperance address, Breyer said, “The way to win hearts, is before you get into the argument, to persuade the other person you are his friend.”
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out Separately in L.A.
Rihanna, now sporting long, gorgeous blonde hair, and A$AP Rocky were spotted out in public for the first time amid the rapper’s legal challenges.
The pair were photographed stepping out in Los Angeles separately on Thursday night, a day after the “Praise the Lord” rapper appeared in court for assault charges, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.
In the pictures, the Fenty Beauty founder, 35, kept a stoic face as she went for a night out in a gray hoodie, gray jeans with a design and a long camel coat. She was captured chatting with friends without her beau at a private members-only club at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
The rapper — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — was also spotted solo out in a gray button up shirt, with matching gray jeans and a denim jacket as he was photographed walking down the street.
Rocky was charged with two counts of assault with a firearm stemming from a Nov. 6, 2021 incident where he allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend and plaintiff A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, and fired multiple times after a “heated discussion” in Hollywood, California.
During his criminal trial hearing on Wednesday, the court showed a surveillance video, with no sound, of the alleged incident, which appeared to show Rocky walking toward Relli and shoving him.
The surveillance footage then showed the group of men get into an altercation on the corner of Selma Avenue and Vista Del Mar Avenue in Hollywood before ending with one member of the group sprinting away as the two other men fled on foot after the gun was allegedly fired.
In light of what happened, Relli filed a civil suit for assault, battery and emotional distress against the “A$AP Forever” rapper on Aug. 10, 2022. He is asking for more than $25,000 in general damages, additional money to cover his medical bills and punitive damages of an unspecified amount in civil court.
Rocky was subsequently arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20, 2022, and was released on bail the same day, per the Los Angeles Times. He had been returning on a private plane from Barbados, where he was vacationing with Rihanna a few weeks after the birth of their first child.
Rocky, who shares sons RZA, 18 months, and Riot Rose, 3 months pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm in August 2022, and has denied all claims.
Rocky, who shares sons RZA, 18 months, and Riot Rose, 3 months pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm in August 2022, and has denied all claims.
The rapper is scheduled for another appearance in court on Nov. 20.
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy Headlining
Former emo kids are called to gather once again at the 2024 edition of When We Were Young, taking place on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Oct. 19. The third iteration of the music fest will feature over 50 full-album live performances. The headliners are Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance, who will perform “The Black Parade” in its entirety.
Also performing full album sets are A Day to Remember with “Homesick,” Jimmy Eat World with “Bleed American,” Pierce the Veil with “Collide With The Sky,” the Used with “In Love and Death,” Simple Plan with “No Pads, No Helmets,” Dashboard Confessional with “Dusk and Summer,” Coheed and Cambria with “Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV” and Nada Surf with “Let Go.” Cobra Starship and Chiodos will also reunite to perform “¡Viva La Cobra!” and “All’s Well That Ends Well,” respectively.
Presale begins on Friday at 10 a.m. PT, and any remaining tickets after presale will be released to the general public at 2 p.m. PT. General admission tickets are available with upgrades for GA+, VIP and VIP Cabana Tickets.
The festival’s 2023 lineup featured Green Day and Blink-182 as headliners, marking a slight shift from emo to pop-punk, with My Chemical Romance and Paramore headlining in 2022. Pierce the Veil and Simple Plan also performed in 2023, along with 30 Seconds to Mars, the Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Rise Against, Yellowcard, Sum 41 and New Found Glory.
Join the presale list by registering here.
Check out the full 2024 lineup below.
Trail Blazers Sign Jamaree Bouyea To Two-Way Contract
PORTLAND, Ore. (Nov. 12, 2023) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Jamaree Bouyea (juh-MAR-ee boo-yay) to a two- way contract, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Bouyea appeared in 38 G League games (36 starts) with the Sioux Falls Skyforce last season. An All-NBA G League Second Team and NBA G League All-Rookie Team selection, he recorded 17.2 points (52.7% FG, 32.1% 3-PT, 70.9% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block in 35 minutes per game during the Showcase Cup and regular season. In five career NBA games with Washington and Miami, he holds career averages of 3.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 14.2 minutes per game.
