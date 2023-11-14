Connect with us

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out Separately in L.A.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out Separately in L.A.

Rihanna, now sporting long, gorgeous blonde hair, and A$AP Rocky were spotted out in public for the first time amid the rapper’s legal challenges.


The pair were photographed stepping out in Los Angeles separately on Thursday night, a day after the “Praise the Lord” rapper appeared in court for assault charges, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.


In the pictures, the Fenty Beauty founder, 35, kept a stoic face as she went for a night out in a gray hoodie, gray jeans with a design and a long camel coat. She was captured chatting with friends without her beau at a private members-only club at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. 


The rapper — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — was also spotted solo out in a gray button up shirt, with matching gray jeans and a denim jacket as he was photographed walking down the street. 


Rihanna enjoys a cozy dinner night with friends sporting a trench coat on a chilly Los Angeles evening, adding glamour at a private members-only club at San Vicente Bungalows.

Rocky was charged with two counts of assault with a firearm stemming from a Nov. 6, 2021 incident where he allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend and plaintiff A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, and fired multiple times after a “heated discussion” in Hollywood, California.


During his criminal trial hearing on Wednesday, the court showed a surveillance video, with no sound, of the alleged incident, which appeared to show Rocky walking toward Relli and shoving him. 


The surveillance footage then showed the group of men get into an altercation on the corner of Selma Avenue and Vista Del Mar Avenue in Hollywood before ending with one member of the group sprinting away as the two other men fled on foot after the gun was allegedly fired. 


A$AP Rocky, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

In light of what happened, Relli filed a civil suit for assault, battery and emotional distress against the “A$AP Forever” rapper on Aug. 10, 2022. He is asking for more than $25,000 in general damages, additional money to cover his medical bills and punitive damages of an unspecified amount in civil court.


Rocky was subsequently arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20, 2022, and was released on bail the same day, per the Los Angeles Times. He had been returning on a private plane from Barbados, where he was vacationing with Rihanna a few weeks after the birth of their first child.


Rocky, who shares sons RZA, 18 months, and Riot Rose, 3 months pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm in August 2022, and has denied all claims.


The rapper is scheduled for another appearance in court on Nov. 20.

My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy Headlining

Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, and Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy onstage at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO '23 held at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Former emo kids are called to gather once again at the 2024 edition of When We Were Young, taking place on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Oct. 19. The third iteration of the music fest will feature over 50 full-album live performances. The headliners are Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance, who will perform “The Black Parade” in its entirety.

Also performing full album sets are A Day to Remember with “Homesick,” Jimmy Eat World with “Bleed American,” Pierce the Veil with “Collide With The Sky,” the Used with “In Love and Death,” Simple Plan with “No Pads, No Helmets,” Dashboard Confessional with “Dusk and Summer,” Coheed and Cambria with “Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV” and Nada Surf with “Let Go.” Cobra Starship and Chiodos will also reunite to perform “¡Viva La Cobra!” and “All’s Well That Ends Well,” respectively.

Presale begins on Friday at 10 a.m. PT, and any remaining tickets after presale will be released to the general public at 2 p.m. PT. General admission tickets are available with upgrades for GA+, VIP and VIP Cabana Tickets.

The festival’s 2023 lineup featured Green Day and Blink-182 as headliners, marking a slight shift from emo to pop-punk, with My Chemical Romance and Paramore headlining in 2022. Pierce the Veil and Simple Plan also performed in 2023, along with 30 Seconds to Mars, the Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Rise Against, Yellowcard, Sum 41 and New Found Glory.

Join the presale list by registering here.

Check out the full 2024 lineup below.

Trail Blazers Sign Jamaree Bouyea To Two-Way Contract

NBA Logo

PORTLAND, Ore. (Nov. 12, 2023) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Jamaree Bouyea (juh-MAR-ee boo-yay) to a two- way contract, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bouyea appeared in 38 G League games (36 starts) with the Sioux Falls Skyforce last season. An All-NBA G League Second Team and NBA G League All-Rookie Team selection, he recorded 17.2 points (52.7% FG, 32.1% 3-PT, 70.9% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block in 35 minutes per game during the Showcase Cup and regular season. In five career NBA games with Washington and Miami, he holds career averages of 3.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 14.2 minutes per game.

Nuggets 104-107 Rockets (Nov 12, 2023) Game Recap

Nuggets 104-107 Rockets (Nov 12, 2023) Game Recap

HOUSTON — — Fred VanVleet scored 26 points and Alperen Sengun added 23 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 107-104 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

Houston’s six-game winning streak is the longest since January 2021.

Nikola Jokic had his fourth triple-double of the season, racking up 36 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists in the loss.

Jokic hit a 3 with 19.1 seconds remaining to cut Houston’s lead to 103-102. He had a full-court shot at the buzzer to tie it but fell short.

The Nuggets entered the game 8-1, their best start since the 2018-19 season. Houston improved to 6-3 after starting the season 0-3.

“We’re getting better,” VanVleet said. “We can feel the trend trending upward, we’re trying to get more things done that the coaches are asking us to do, and we’re executing at a higher and higher level each time out.”

Rockets veteran Jeff Green hit a big 3 with 1:49 left in the fourth, putting Houston up 103-94. Green appeared in all 20 playoff games during Denver’s championship run last season. Green scored 15 points off the bench Sunday.

“He obviously made big shots and was attacking the basket,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said. “But also, all week, he had a ton of advice and experience, and he was out there being the quarterback on defense, calling out their sets and what they were getting into. He had that familiarity with the team and obviously that was helpful, but it was great to see him come through down the stretch, finish the game and make some big shots. I’m happy for him.”

Denver entered the fourth quarter with a 76-74 lead thanks to a 20-foot jumper from Collin Gillespie with 2 seconds left in the third.

Sengun added eight rebounds and five assists, while shooting 9 of 18 from the field.

“I think it’s a good thing that they’re playing more through him,” Jokic said of Sengun. “I think it’s going to benefit their whole organization. He’s a guy who is not selfish, he wants to play for the team, he wants to pass, and the whole team is going to move when the ball is in his hands. He played really good today.”

Behind Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points, Aaron Gordon had 16 and Reggie Jackson added 14.

“The greatest challenge that we have is we’re trying to compete for a championship but also develop four young players off the bench,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. “That is insanely hard because young players are going to have nights like tonight, and you have to continue to support them and help them in any way that you can, and that’s what we’re going to do. We know these guys are capable.”

Houston has won two in a row against Denver following a 10-game losing streak.

“It gives us another feather in our cap,” Udoka said. “It gives us experience with late-game execution and getting the shots we want and defending. I’m happy with how we finished. They did hit some tough shots, but that’s expected from a championship-caliber team.”

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the NBA In-Season Tournament play on Tuesday night.

Rockets: Open up a three-game California road trip with the Clippers on Friday night.

