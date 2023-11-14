Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out Separately in L.A.

Rihanna, now sporting long, gorgeous blonde hair, and A$AP Rocky were spotted out in public for the first time amid the rapper’s legal challenges.





The pair were photographed stepping out in Los Angeles separately on Thursday night, a day after the “Praise the Lord” rapper appeared in court for assault charges, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.





In the pictures, the Fenty Beauty founder, 35, kept a stoic face as she went for a night out in a gray hoodie, gray jeans with a design and a long camel coat. She was captured chatting with friends without her beau at a private members-only club at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.





The rapper — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — was also spotted solo out in a gray button up shirt, with matching gray jeans and a denim jacket as he was photographed walking down the street.





Rihanna enjoys a cozy dinner night with friends sporting a trench coat on a chilly Los Angeles evening, adding glamour at a private members-only club at San Vicente Bungalows.

Rocky was charged with two counts of assault with a firearm stemming from a Nov. 6, 2021 incident where he allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend and plaintiff A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, and fired multiple times after a “heated discussion” in Hollywood, California.





During his criminal trial hearing on Wednesday, the court showed a surveillance video, with no sound, of the alleged incident, which appeared to show Rocky walking toward Relli and shoving him.





The surveillance footage then showed the group of men get into an altercation on the corner of Selma Avenue and Vista Del Mar Avenue in Hollywood before ending with one member of the group sprinting away as the two other men fled on foot after the gun was allegedly fired.





A$AP Rocky, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

In light of what happened, Relli filed a civil suit for assault, battery and emotional distress against the “A$AP Forever” rapper on Aug. 10, 2022. He is asking for more than $25,000 in general damages, additional money to cover his medical bills and punitive damages of an unspecified amount in civil court.





Rocky was subsequently arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20, 2022, and was released on bail the same day, per the Los Angeles Times. He had been returning on a private plane from Barbados, where he was vacationing with Rihanna a few weeks after the birth of their first child.





Rocky, who shares sons RZA, 18 months, and Riot Rose, 3 months pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm in August 2022, and has denied all claims.





The rapper is scheduled for another appearance in court on Nov. 20.