Rishi Sunak accepts ‘disrespectful’ London Gaza rally will go ahead – POLITICO

4 seconds ago

LONDON – Rishi Sunak backed the “right to peacefully protest” even as he branded a controversial pro-Palestinian rally due to take place in London this weekend “disrespectful” to the U.K.’s war veterans.

After hauling in the capital’s top police officer to discuss the demo, the British prime minister issued a statement Wednesday evening saying the country could “survive the discomfort and frustration” it might cause this coming Saturday.

The solidarity march coincides with Armistice Day, which commemorates the end of World War I. The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, who organized the event, have stressed it will avoid any remembrance activity and focus on calls for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

The planned demo has sparked a heated debate in the U.K. about the trade-offs between free speech and security amid renewed Middle East conflict.

Sunak’s statement came just after he quizzed Metropolitan Police chief Mark Rowley on the force’s decision to allow the protest, despite calls from some quarters for it to be banned.

That in turn prompted accusations Sunak was exerting undue pressure on the force.

In his post-meeting statement, Sunak said the upcoming weekend should mark a moment of “quiet reflection to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.”

And he said: “It is because that sacrifice is so immense, that Saturday’s planned protest is not just disrespectful but offends our heartfelt gratitude to the memory of those who gave so much so that we may live in freedom and peace today.”

But, the prime minister added, “Part of that freedom is the right to peacefully protest. And the test of that freedom is whether our commitment to it can survive the discomfort and frustration of those who seek to use it, even if we disagree with them. We will meet that test and remain true to our principles.”

Threshold ‘not met’

The Metropolitan Police Service is operationally independent of the British government. The Public Order Act allows Rowley to ask the British home secretary’s permission to ban or place conditions on protests.

But the police chief has said the legal threshold to stop the march on security grounds has “not been met” and warned there must be “a real threat of serious disorder and no other way for police to manage the event” for the police to take such a step.

“Over recent weeks we’ve seen an escalation of violence and criminality by small groups attaching themselves to demonstrations, despite some key organizers working positively with us,” he said. “But at this time, the intelligence surrounding the potential for serious disorder this weekend does not meet the threshold to apply for a ban.”

Sunak said Wednesday night that he had asked Rowley to “provide reassurances that the police are taking every step necessary to safeguard remembrance services” and “keep the public safe from disorder this weekend.”

Sunak’s decision to hold talks with the London police chief saw him swiftly accused of leaning on the police force.

Labour’s former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell — who is attending the demonstration and has defied his own party’s line on the Gaza conflict — told the BBC Sunak should not “politicize the police in this way — they’re trying to do their job.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “Picking a fight with the police instead of working with them is cowardice.”

Speaking on Wednesday lunchtime, Sunak’s spokesperson rejected the suggestion of pressure on the police.

“No, that’s part and parcel of how government and the Met operate,” he said of the meeting. “The Met are operationally independent. It’s the job of the prime minister and the government to hold them to account for their approach. So, that is what the prime minister will be doing.”

Bethany Dawson contributed reporting. This story has been updated with further reporting.

Denver Broncos 24, Buffalo Bills 22: Final score, recap, highlights

1 hour ago

November 14, 2023

ORCHARD PARK – On the heels of a Sunday afternoon where the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns solidified their playoff positions with 6-3 record, and the upstart 5-4 Houston Texans moved into the seventh and final AFC spot, the Buffalo Bills are facing a game Monday night where there is almost no margin for error.

The 5-4 Bills host the 3-5 Denver Broncos and they will do sitting in ninth place in the conference standings, still behind the No. 8 Cincinnati Bengals.

A victory would enable the Bills to inch past the 5-4 Bengals, while a loss creates all kinds of problems for Buffalo as it would be their fifth, the same number of the Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and Los Angeles Chargers.

De’Aaron Fox sparks Kings with 28 points in return from injury

2 hours ago

November 14, 2023

Nov 14, 2023, 01:05 AM ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox had 28 points and six assists in his return after missing two weeks because of an ankle injury, and the Sacramento Kings gave coach Mike Brown his 400th career victory with a 132-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Domantas Sabonis added 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Kings, who swept the Cavs a season ago. Keegan Murray had a season-high 25 points with five 3-pointers.

“It felt like tonight was kind of a night we’ve kind of been waiting on, where we put it together on the same night,” Murray said. “It felt like it flowed really well and it felt good for everyone.”

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 22 points despite going scoreless in the first quarter. Caris LeVert had 21 points, and Max Strus scored 19.

Sacramento had six players in double figures, but the night belonged to Fox, who was repeatedly serenaded with “MVP!” chants in the second half.

Fox made an immediate impact in his first game back, scoring the first points of the night on a driving layup 11 seconds into the game. A first-time All-Star last season, Fox later scored on a reverse and sank a 3-pointer to help the Kings to a 33-25 lead.

“It felt good just to be able to go out there and contribute,” said Fox, who tested his ankle in practice this week and during shootaround. “When I got up today and wasn’t sore, I felt I was good to go.

“I felt well enough to go out there and affect the game.”

That he did.

Fox came out strong again in the second quarter, then went cold late before giving Sacramento’s offense another spark in the third quarter. He had eight points, including an emphatic one-handed dunk off a bounce pass in the key from Malik Monk.

“His play and our play is going to start getting him the recognition he deserves,” Brown said of Fox. “The crazy part is he’s just scratched the surface of who he can be. When he gets there, look out.”

Brown, who led the Kings to the 2023 playoffs in his first season with the team, improved his coaching record to 400-254. The milestone win came against one of his former teams, as Brown coached Cleveland from 2005 to ’10 and in the 2013-14 season.

“You feel all of the emotions: Fortunate, blessed, lucky,” said Brown, who thanked the Cavs, Lakers and several of the players he coached. “It has a lot to do with the people all around me.

“It for sure is an honor to be a part of something like that in this league.”

Cleveland got within 126-115 late in the fourth quarter before Fox’s three-point play with 1:26 remaining helped secure the win.

“We didn’t execute the game plan,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “If you allow teams like this, with the firepower that they have, to play freely, they’re going to get it going.”

South Carolina jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll

4 hours ago

November 14, 2023

Nov 13, 2023, 12:28 PM ET

South Carolina vaulted to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll on Monday after a chaotic opening week that saw nine of the top 14 teams in the preseason poll lose, including defending champion and preseason No. 1 LSU.

The Gamecocks, who were sixth in the preseason poll, received 23 first-place votes from the 36-member national media panel. Iowa was second with the other 13 first-place ballots. UCLA, Utah and Colorado rounded out the first five.

LSU fell to seventh after losing its opener to then-No. 20 Colorado. The Buffaloes now have their best ranking since closing out the 1995 season at No. 2. UConn fell from second to eighth after losing to NC State, which jumped into the poll at No. 14.

Despite the loss, the Huskies now have been ranked for 566 consecutive weeks, breaking a tie with Tennessee for the longest streak ever.

“The consistency we’ve had over those 30 years despite how much the game has changed is quite remarkable,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “The magnitude of it doesn’t hit me until someone points it out.”

This was only the second time in the history of the poll, which dates to 1977, when the preseason 1-2 teams did not remain in the top two spots in the first regular-season poll. It also happened at the start of the 1998-99 season. Purdue knocked off No. 1 Tennessee to open the season and vaulted up from five to one the next week. That was the biggest jump to the top spot until South Carolina’s move this week.

The Gamecocks had impressive wins to start the season, scoring over 100 points in routs of then-No. 10 Notre Dame and then-No. 14 Maryland. The 114-76 win over the Terrapins was the Gamecocks biggest victory over a Top 25 opponent in school history. The Irish fell to 16 and Maryland to 20th.

South Carolina had a run of 38 straight weeks at No. 1 end in the preseason poll. That was the second-longest streak behind UConn’s 51-week run (2008-10).

Stanford climbed to sixth, Virginia Tech is ninth and USC is 10th. This is Southern Cal’s best ranking since the final poll of the 1994 season when the team was seventh. That gave the Pac-12 five teams in the top 10, the first time a conference has done that since the SEC accomplished the feat in the final poll of the 1997 season.

Ole Miss had the biggest fall in the poll this week, dropping from 12 to 23 after losing to Oklahoma. The Sooners entered at No. 25. Mississippi State and Illinois dropped out of the rankings.

CONFERENCE SUPREMECY

The Pac-12 has gone 28-0 to start the season, which is the most wins without a loss by a Division I conference to begin the year over the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN. The conference, which is changing next year with all but two of its teams joining the ACC, Big 12 or Big Ten, was the last to put three teams in the top five in the same week, doing so on Jan. 6, 2020.

