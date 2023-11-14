Connect with us

Some ran and others seriously injured after Friday night crash in KC

Some ran and others seriously injured after Friday night crash in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police witnessed a car crash that left one critically injured, another seriously hurt and others running from the scene at a Martin Luther King Boulevard intersection Friday night.

Around 11:23 p.m., police say a stolen Kia Rio with four people inside was going east on Martin Luther King Blvd, just south of Brush Creek. A KCPD vehicle was sitting at a red light and saw what happened next.

The driver of the Kia ran a red light and was hit by a Dodge van while crossing the intersection.

That same driver and one of the passengers ran from the scene on foot. Another passenger also attempted to flee but was caught by officers. The fourth occupant who was sitting in the rear of the Kia was “critically” hurt and taken to a hospital.

Police say the Kia Rio was a reported stolen car from Raytown, Missouri.

The driver of the Dodge van was taken in by police for “investigation of impairment.” He did not give any inclination of being injured from the crash. A passenger inside the van was transported to a hospital with “serious injuries.”

FOX4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Kate Beckinsale Showed Up to Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday Wearing an Unsubtle Reference to Their Steamy Aviator Scene

THE AVIATOR, Kate Beckinsale, Leonardo DiCaprio, 2004, (c) Miramax/courtesy Everett Collection

Kate Beckinsale shone bright like a diamond—er, a sapphire—at Leonardo DiCaprio’s 49th birthday bash in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

On November 11, the British actor stepped out in a black minidress positively dripping in oversized gems, including a string of crystals across her chest and an enormous radiant gem modeled after a sapphire hanging from waist. Of course, she wore real diamonds, too, including a pair of statement earrings. But she and stylist Gorge VillalPando didn’t stop accessorizing there, topping off the party dress with a pair of towering platform peep-toe heels, sheer tights, Lucite bangles, a black rhinestone-trimmed clutch, and a black blow placed atop a high ponytail.

THE AVIATOR, Kate Beckinsale, Leonardo DiCaprio, 2004, (c) Miramax/courtesy Everett Collection

THE AVIATOR, Kate Beckinsale, Leonardo DiCaprio, 2004, (c) Miramax/courtesy Everett Collection

It’s a lot of look, to be sure, but the no-pants ensemble fit the occasion. At first glance it seemed like Beckinsale might have been paying homage to the heart-shaped blue-diamond Heart of the Ocean necklace from the 1997 blockbuster Titanic—another movie in which DiCaprio and an expensive piece of jewelry play starring roles. But a much more likely theory is that Beckinsale is referencing the square sapphire necklace DiCaprio’s character, Howard Hughes, gives her character, Ava Gardner, in the 2004 film The Aviator. In the movie Beckinsale’s character actually declines the gesture, declaring, “I am not for sale.”

Clearly, Kate Beckinsale wasn’t the only celebrity on the guest list at DiCaprio’s birthday celebration. The star-studded guest list also included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, Tobey Maguire, Taika Waititi, Lil Wayne, and more.

NFL Week 10 Power Rankings: The Cincinnati Bengals are back, and it's time to panic in New York | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

NFL Week 10 Power Rankings: The Cincinnati Bengals are back, and it's time to panic in New York | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

Biggest riser: Cincinnati Bengals (up five spots since Week 9)

Biggest faller: New York Giants (down three spots since Week 9)

NFL Week 10 Power Rankings

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (no change)
  2. Philadelphia Eagles (no change)
  3. Baltimore Ravens (no change)
  4. San Francisco 49ers (no change)
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (up 5)
  6. Dallas Cowboys (no change)
  7. Miami Dolphins (down 2)
  8. Jacksonville Jaguars (down 1)
  9. Detroit Lions (no change)
  10. Buffalo Bills (down 2)
  11. Cleveland Browns (up 1)
  12. Seattle Seahawks (down 1)
  13. Los Angeles Chargers (no change)
  14. New York Jets (no change)
  15. New Orleans Saints (no change)
  16. Indianapolis Colts (up 1)
  17. Minnesota Vikings (down 1)
  18. Washington Commanders (no change)
  19. Green Bay Packers (no change)
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers (up 1)
  21. Los Angeles Rams (down 1)
  22. Tennessee Titans (up 3)
  23. Atlanta Falcons (down 1)
  24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (down 1)
  25. Denver Broncos (down 1)
  26. Houston Texans (no change)
  27. Las Vegas Raiders (no change)
  28. New England Patriots (no change)
  29. Chicago Bears (up 1)
  30. Arizona Cardinals (up 1)
  31. Carolina Panthers (up 1)
  32. New York Giants (down 3)

NFL WEEK 9 TAKEAWAYS

The Bills suffered a crushing loss to the Bengals on Sunday night. Joe Burrow and company finished with the third-highest team offense grade of the week at 78.7, though Josh Allen and his squad were just one place behind them at 77.3.

In the end, the Bills’ turnovers proved costly. Allen threw an interception in the middle of the second quarter, and then rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid coughed up the football early in the fourth. The Bengals didn’t turn the ball over, while Burrow didn’t record a single-turnover-worthy play.

The heavyweight matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys lived up to its billing. The Eagles finished 10th in team offense grade (72.6) and second in expected points added (EPA) per play (0.19). The Cowboys ranked eighth in team offense grade (72.4) and fifth in EPA per play (0.15) this week.

The Ravens took home a decisive win over the Seahawks, earning the second-highest team offense grade of the week (79.6). Running backs Keaton Mitchell and Gus Edwards and tight end Isaiah Likely were among the top-graded offensive players of Week 9. The Baltimore defense was stellar, too, ranking fifth in team defense grade (80.7) and second in EPA allowed per play.

The Texans posted league-leading marks in both team offense grade (82.0) and EPA per play (0.21). Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud racked up 470 passing yards and five touchdowns, completing 71.4% of his passes and averaging a league-best 11.2 yards per pass attempt.

Biggest RiserCincinnati Bengals

Biggest FallerNew York Giants

The reason for the Giants’ fall is simple: Their quarterback situation is a mess. Daniel Jones is out for the year, and Tyrod Taylor is on IR.

Through nine weeks, the offense ranks 32nd in yards per play, 31st in EPA per play and 32nd in team offense grade. They’re now stuck with Tommy DeVito at quarterback and don’t have a true No. 1 receiving option to rely on.

WAR Lost to Injuries

NFL Week 10 Power Rankings The Cincinnati Bengals are back

We’re getting to the point in the season where injuries are starting to take their toll. Several teams lost multiple players in week 9:

Late-Down Decision-Making

1699974049 299 NFL Week 10 Power Rankings The Cincinnati Bengals are back

The Patriots lost the most in win probability by kicking on fourth downs this week. They punted six times, though the Commanders were right behind them at five.

The Bills led the league in third-down conversion rate (58.3%) in Week 9. Josh Allen and company rank sixth in the NFL in offensive grade on late downs through nine weeks (74.8).

The Jets’ late-down struggles continued against the Chargers on Monday night, as the team converted just 22.2% of its late-down plays. Through Week 9, they rank dead last in the league in third-down conversion rate at 26.1%.

Game Finishers

1699974049 870 NFL Week 10 Power Rankings The Cincinnati Bengals are back

The Texans led the league in both team offense grade (91.3) and EPA per play (0.47) in the second half of Week 9, converting five of their six drives.

Although the Vikings finished eighth in EPA per play (0.08) on offense in the second half, their defense earned a 26th-ranked 49.4 team defense grade.

The Bills produced a league-best 55.9% offensive success rate in the second half against the Bengals. However, their defense was able to muster only eight stops over the last 30 minutes, a bottom-three mark.

The Trenches

1699974050 715 NFL Week 10 Power Rankings The Cincinnati Bengals are back

The Texans offensive line earned a league-leading 82.0 PFF grade, the highest of their season. The Ravens were right behind them at 79.6.

The Cowboys and Eagles offensive lines struggled this week, with the two units combining to allow 12 sacks, the most allowed in a single game this season.

The Eagles allowed pressure on 54.3% of their passing snaps, their worst rate of the campaign. Center Jason Kelce played well, though he did allow his first sack of the season.

The Cowboys produced their second-lowest pass-blocking grade of the year (46.9), with tackle Terence Steele managing just a 31.7 grade.

Defensive Success

1699974050 680 NFL Week 10 Power Rankings The Cincinnati Bengals are back

The Browns continued to dominate defensively, generating the highest defensive grade (92.0) and highest defensive successful play rate (75.0%) of their season. Keeping the opposition off the scoresheet is always good, even if it’s against a mediocre team. 

The Dolphins defense struggled against the Chiefs, earning their second-lowest team defense grade of the season (55.7).

Perfectly Covering Plays

1699974050 741 NFL Week 10 Power Rankings The Cincinnati Bengals are back

The 49ers enjoyed a bye week, but the offense somehow shows up even better than they did a week ago.

It’s also interesting to see the placement for the Patriots here. They have faced the second-lowest rate of perfectly covered plays on offense, but they rank just 30th in EPA per play and 24th in success rate.

Gus Bradley has been doing a great job with a Colts secondary that is starting two very young rookie outside corners. Through nine weeks, the Indianapolis defense ranks fourth in perfectly covering plays.

Sustaining Drives on Offense

1699974050 357 NFL Week 10 Power Rankings The Cincinnati Bengals are back

There is not much movement this week in terms of offensive three-and-out rate. The Bengals are slowly moving from the top of the chart closer to the league average following Joe Burrow’s return to health.

Two great performances by Burrow and the Bengals offense against the 49ers and Bills must be encouraging for the Bengals’ Super Bowl aspirations.

Will Marvin Mims Jr. become WR1 for Broncos in second half?

Will Marvin Mims Jr. become WR1 for Broncos in second half?

Since the Denver Broncos plan to get promising rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. more involved, will he become the team’s No. 1 target in the second half of the season?

“Mims’ skill set gives him the best chance to [lead the team in receiving yards] because he covers so much ground on the field,”  wrote Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post. “But we are still waiting for the Broncos to fully unleash the rookie wideout.”

Mims Jr. only had 14 targets through the season’s first eight games. He made the most of his limited opportunities, however, logging 11 receptions for 246 yards – the third most on the team – and one touchdown. He is also the only Broncos player who has recorded a 100-yard game this season.

