South Carolina jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll
South Carolina vaulted to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll on Monday after a chaotic opening week that saw nine of the top 14 teams in the preseason poll lose, including defending champion and preseason No. 1 LSU.
The Gamecocks, who were sixth in the preseason poll, received 23 first-place votes from the 36-member national media panel. Iowa was second with the other 13 first-place ballots. UCLA, Utah and Colorado rounded out the first five.
LSU fell to seventh after losing its opener to then-No. 20 Colorado. The Buffaloes now have their best ranking since closing out the 1995 season at No. 2. UConn fell from second to eighth after losing to NC State, which jumped into the poll at No. 14.
Despite the loss, the Huskies now have been ranked for 566 consecutive weeks, breaking a tie with Tennessee for the longest streak ever.
“The consistency we’ve had over those 30 years despite how much the game has changed is quite remarkable,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “The magnitude of it doesn’t hit me until someone points it out.”
This was only the second time in the history of the poll, which dates to 1977, when the preseason 1-2 teams did not remain in the top two spots in the first regular-season poll. It also happened at the start of the 1998-99 season. Purdue knocked off No. 1 Tennessee to open the season and vaulted up from five to one the next week. That was the biggest jump to the top spot until South Carolina’s move this week.
The Gamecocks had impressive wins to start the season, scoring over 100 points in routs of then-No. 10 Notre Dame and then-No. 14 Maryland. The 114-76 win over the Terrapins was the Gamecocks biggest victory over a Top 25 opponent in school history. The Irish fell to 16 and Maryland to 20th.
South Carolina had a run of 38 straight weeks at No. 1 end in the preseason poll. That was the second-longest streak behind UConn’s 51-week run (2008-10).
Stanford climbed to sixth, Virginia Tech is ninth and USC is 10th. This is Southern Cal’s best ranking since the final poll of the 1994 season when the team was seventh. That gave the Pac-12 five teams in the top 10, the first time a conference has done that since the SEC accomplished the feat in the final poll of the 1997 season.
Ole Miss had the biggest fall in the poll this week, dropping from 12 to 23 after losing to Oklahoma. The Sooners entered at No. 25. Mississippi State and Illinois dropped out of the rankings.
CONFERENCE SUPREMECY
The Pac-12 has gone 28-0 to start the season, which is the most wins without a loss by a Division I conference to begin the year over the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN. The conference, which is changing next year with all but two of its teams joining the ACC, Big 12 or Big Ten, was the last to put three teams in the top five in the same week, doing so on Jan. 6, 2020.
Four named to All-NCAC squad
GRANVILLE, Ohio (November 13, 2023) – The Denison University volleyball team had four players selected to the 2023 All-North Coast Athletic Conference squad, highlighted by freshman outside hitter Claire Hamilton earning second-team honors. In addition, senior middle hitter Corinne Boyd, junior middle hitter Cailey Johns and sophomore setter Alice Kempf were each named to the third-team.
Hamilton started in eight of her 25 matches played as a freshman and finished with a team-high 216 kills (2.54 K/S) while adding 74 digs (0.87 D/S) across 85 sets. She recorded 11 or more kills 11 times during the season, including at one point for a stretch of seven straight matches, and posted a season-high 17 kills while hitting a season-best .371 percent in a 3-2 win at Hiram College on September 30. In all of the NCAC, Hamilton ranked ninth in both total kills and kills per set, was 12th with 2.64 points per set (224 total points), and was 26th in hitting percentage among qualified players.
Boyd, who was the only Denison player this season to start in all 28 matches, recorded a career-high 201 kills (1.91 K/S) on .253 percent hitting and added 71 blocks (0.68 B/S) across 105 sets. She led the team in blocks and hitting percentage and was second in kills. She reached double digits in kills eight times on the season, including a career-high 16 kills on .750 percent hitting in a 3-2 win against Birmingham-Southern College on September 16, and had four or more blocks in six matches, including a career-high seven blocks against No. 23 Ithaca College on October 14. She ranked seventh in the NCAC in total blocks and was eighth in hitting percentage and 12th with 244 total points (2.32 PTS/S).
Johns, meanwhile, started in each of her 27 matches, played in 99 sets, and finished the season third on the team with 164 kills (1.66 K/S) while hitting .231 percent and adding 55 blocks (0.56 B/S) and 29 service aces, all of which were career-highs. She reached double-digit kills five times this season, including a career-high 14 kills against Birmingham-Southern. She ranked 10th in the NCAC in hitting percentage and was 11th in both blocks, 14th in points (228; 2.30 PTS/S), and 20th in service aces.
Lastly, Kempf started in 23 of 28 matches at setter and in 104 sets, finished the year with 721 assists (6.93 A/S), 277 digs (2.66 D/S), 57 kills on .218 percent hitting, a team-high 42 service aces, and 18 blocks, all of which were career-highs. She dished out 30 or more assists 11 times and had a career-high 51 assists in Denison’s 3-2 season-opening win over Wilmington College on September 1. She posted 12 double-doubles on the year, was second on the team in digs, and had a career-best 21 digs against Stevens Institute of Technology on October 13. Kempf ranked third in the NCAC in both total assists and assists per set, was tied for third in total aces, and was 10th in total digs.
NCAC Release
Haley Cavinder commits to TCU without twin after unretiring
Haley Cavinder is unretiring to play for the TCU women’s basketball team next season, but it will be a solo act without her twin sister, Hanna.
The Cavinder twins, who have 4.5 million TikTok followers and more than a million combined Instagram followers, transferred to the University of Miami from Fresno State in 2022 and were part of the Hurricanes’ Elite Eight team last spring. After the season, they announced they would forego their final year of eligibility to pursue business interests, including a deal with WWE.
But Haley, who said at the time she was more inclined to keep playing than her sister, missed the game and decided to return. She entered the transfer portal and announced on Monday that she will play for TCU in 2024-25, sharing a photo on social media of herself sitting on a throne in a Horned Frogs jersey and crown.
The caption read: “The last rodeo #committed,”
Her sister commented, “GO FROGSSS BABY” and “mom just bought purple cowboy boots after seeing this”.
Haley averaged 12.2 points and four rebounds for the Hurricanes last season and was named second-team All-ACC.
In a recent interview with Forbes, Haley said of her decision to return to college basketball: “I think ending it with Hanna and announcing that we were done and not going to take our fifth year, I felt — honestly, to be very transparent — a lot of pressure.
“There was nothing filling the love for the game, and I just truly was like, I know I’m going to regret it down the road if I don’t go back.”
UM coach Katie Meier and her staff, assuming the Cavinders were done playing, had already re-stocked their roster with new players.
Haley is rumored to be dating Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, which could help explain how she landed in Texas. Photos of them and comments hinting of their relationship have shown up on social media the past few months. Haley was seen at a Cowboys game wearing Ferguson’s No. 87 jersey.
Cavinder shared a photo in which she was wearing a Cowboys shirt, with the caption “How bout them cowboys.”
Ferguson responded, “Gollleeeee how bout ‘em,” and added a heart eyes emoji.
No. 3 Arizona up 9 spots behind Kansas, Purdue
The first Associated Press men’s basketball poll of the regular season is typically a jumble of teams swapping positions as preseason expectations meet the reality of playing actual games.
The first poll of the 2023-24 is no different.
Kansas remained at No. 1 and received 51 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel in the poll released Monday, but the rest of the AP Top 25 was filled with teams moving up and down.
No. 2 Purdue moved up a spot with two easy opening wins and received seven first-place votes. No. 3 Arizona took a giant leap from 12 after beating Duke and had three first-place votes.
No. 4 Marquette moved up a spot, as did defending national champion UConn, which received a first-place vote to round out the top five. No. 24 James Madison moved into the poll for the first time ever after taking down Michigan State in overtime.
Arizona’s rapid rise stemmed from a successful trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The Wildcats were a bit of an unknown entity in coach Tommy Lloyd’s third season. Several new players replaced key losses from a team that lost to Princeton in the first round of the 2023 NCAA tournament.
Arizona answered some of the questions with an impressive road performance, knocking off Duke 78-73 after blowing out Morgan State in its opener. The Blue Devils dropped to No. 9 after the loss.
“I said play with poise, because you’re the better team,” Lloyd said. “Trust that you’re the better team over the course of 40 minutes. I knew that it would be a small margin, but I feel like that. I love this group of guys and feel like we’re going to be as good a ballclub as anybody in the country.”
DESERVING DUKES
James Byington has gradually strengthened James Madison’s program from 13 wins in his first season in 2020-21 to 22 last year.
The Dukes appear to still be on the rise after pulling off the biggest upset of the early season. Unfazed by playing the nation’s No. 4 team on the road, James Madison went to East Lansing and knocked off Michigan State 79-76 in overtime.
The win earned the Dukes their first AP Top 25 ranking since transitioning to Division I in 1976 and knocked the Spartans down 14 spots to No. 18.
“We’re not scared of names,” T.J. Bickerstaff said after scoring 21 points, including a tying shot with 30 seconds left in regulation. “We go hard.”
STEADY OWLS
Florida Atlantic had its highest ranking at No. 10 in the preseason poll after last year’s surprising run to the Final Four. The Owls returned nearly everyone from that team and got this season off to a solid start with a 75-62 win over Loyola Chicago to remain in the top 10 this week.
“New team, new season, new chapter,” Owls coach Dusty May said.
UP AND DOWN
Michigan State had the biggest drop from the preseason and Duke was next after dropping seven spots. Arizona had the biggest jump, followed by No. 15 Baylor and No. 16 Southern California, which both climbed five places.
IN AND OUT
James Madison was joined by No. 25 Colorado in moving into the AP Top 25 this week. The Buffaloes easily beat Towson and Grambling State to open the season.
San Diego State had a quick fall after finishing as the national runner-up last season. The Aztecs dropped out of the poll from No. 17 following a nine-point loss to BYU. Saint Mary’s fell out from No. 23 after a home loss to Weber State.
South Carolina jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25 women's basketball poll
Four named to All-NCAC squad
Haley Cavinder commits to TCU without twin after unretiring
No. 3 Arizona up 9 spots behind Kansas, Purdue
Maryanne Trump Barry, the oldest sister of former President Trump, dies at 86
Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Chris Appleton Files for Divorce from Lukas Gage
Police on scene of stabbing at Louisiana Tech, four people injured
Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Returns to GW for Fourth Conversation | GW Today
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out Separately in L.A.
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy Headlining
