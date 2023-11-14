News
Trail Blazers Sign Jamaree Bouyea To Two-Way Contract
PORTLAND, Ore. (Nov. 12, 2023) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Jamaree Bouyea (juh-MAR-ee boo-yay) to a two- way contract, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Bouyea appeared in 38 G League games (36 starts) with the Sioux Falls Skyforce last season. An All-NBA G League Second Team and NBA G League All-Rookie Team selection, he recorded 17.2 points (52.7% FG, 32.1% 3-PT, 70.9% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block in 35 minutes per game during the Showcase Cup and regular season. In five career NBA games with Washington and Miami, he holds career averages of 3.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 14.2 minutes per game.
Nuggets 104-107 Rockets (Nov 12, 2023) Game Recap
HOUSTON — — Fred VanVleet scored 26 points and Alperen Sengun added 23 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 107-104 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.
Houston’s six-game winning streak is the longest since January 2021.
Nikola Jokic had his fourth triple-double of the season, racking up 36 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists in the loss.
Jokic hit a 3 with 19.1 seconds remaining to cut Houston’s lead to 103-102. He had a full-court shot at the buzzer to tie it but fell short.
The Nuggets entered the game 8-1, their best start since the 2018-19 season. Houston improved to 6-3 after starting the season 0-3.
“We’re getting better,” VanVleet said. “We can feel the trend trending upward, we’re trying to get more things done that the coaches are asking us to do, and we’re executing at a higher and higher level each time out.”
Rockets veteran Jeff Green hit a big 3 with 1:49 left in the fourth, putting Houston up 103-94. Green appeared in all 20 playoff games during Denver’s championship run last season. Green scored 15 points off the bench Sunday.
“He obviously made big shots and was attacking the basket,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said. “But also, all week, he had a ton of advice and experience, and he was out there being the quarterback on defense, calling out their sets and what they were getting into. He had that familiarity with the team and obviously that was helpful, but it was great to see him come through down the stretch, finish the game and make some big shots. I’m happy for him.”
Denver entered the fourth quarter with a 76-74 lead thanks to a 20-foot jumper from Collin Gillespie with 2 seconds left in the third.
Sengun added eight rebounds and five assists, while shooting 9 of 18 from the field.
“I think it’s a good thing that they’re playing more through him,” Jokic said of Sengun. “I think it’s going to benefit their whole organization. He’s a guy who is not selfish, he wants to play for the team, he wants to pass, and the whole team is going to move when the ball is in his hands. He played really good today.”
Behind Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points, Aaron Gordon had 16 and Reggie Jackson added 14.
“The greatest challenge that we have is we’re trying to compete for a championship but also develop four young players off the bench,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. “That is insanely hard because young players are going to have nights like tonight, and you have to continue to support them and help them in any way that you can, and that’s what we’re going to do. We know these guys are capable.”
Houston has won two in a row against Denver following a 10-game losing streak.
“It gives us another feather in our cap,” Udoka said. “It gives us experience with late-game execution and getting the shots we want and defending. I’m happy with how we finished. They did hit some tough shots, but that’s expected from a championship-caliber team.”
Nuggets: Host the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the NBA In-Season Tournament play on Tuesday night.
Rockets: Open up a three-game California road trip with the Clippers on Friday night.
Reply 1988’s Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol break up after seven years: agencies confirm
Reply 1988 fame Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol have reportedly parted their ways after seven long years of dating. The news came as a shock for the fans of the couple. The co-stars, who officially confirmed their relationship in 2017, soon emerged as the power couple of the industry, maintaining a strong relationship for several years. However, the recent reports of the celebrities deciding to go their separate ways after such a lengthy relationship have raised concerns among fans.
Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol end their 7-year-long relationship
On November 13, News1 reported that Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol had recently chosen to end their romantic involvement and start a new chapter in their life. The K-media source also revealed that the duo have mutually decided to continue their connection as friends after careful deliberation.
Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol started dating after appearing alongside one of the all-time hit K-drama Reply 1988. Given the length of the couple’s relationship, the news outlet also stated that coworkers and people in the entertainment sector are extremely shocked.
Agencies respond to Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol’s break-up
The reports circulated on social media were immediately confirmed by both Ryu Jun Yeol’s agency, C-JeS Studios, and Hyeri’s agency, Creative Group ING, stating, ‘Yes, they have indeed broken up.’
Fans on the internet have been expressing their disbelief. A fan wrote “What were they doing dating for 7 years? Getting a degree, masters and PhD in each other?”, “Relationships don’t even get a decade no more”.
Many extended their support to the couple’s decision and wished them all the happiness in the future. “Heartbreaking to hear Wishing Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol strength and happiness moving forward. Endings are tough, but here’s to new beginnings for them both!”, “It’s better they break up than divorce. Hopefully, they both find their missing pieces and get married. Marriage is not that hard!”
Just last year, on Ryu Jun Yeol’s 36th birthday, Hyeri surprised him on the set of his show Money Game with a coffee truck. The truck was beautifully decorated with the message “To my beloved Ryu Jun Yeol, Happy birthday. From your best fan”.
Devin Booker, Eric Gordon ruled out for Suns vs. Thunder
The Phoenix Suns can’t seem to escape the injury bug as Eric Gordon joined Devin Booker on the bench ahead of Sunday night’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.
It will be Booker’s eighth game missed through 10 games this season, having played in just the first and fifth matchups. He was exceptional in both, averaging 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists in his lone appearances.
According to new league rules requiring 65 games played, Booker (right calf strain) can only miss nine more games after this and still qualify for end-of-season awards such as MVP and All-NBA.
Eric Gordon (left shoulder soreness) is the new addition to the injury report, listed as questionable on the first injury report after Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Playing in all nine games so far, including five starts, Gordon has been key for the Suns, averaging 13.6 points and 3.0 assists per game.
Bradley Beal (lower back spasms) came into this game probable and will have the green light to play. After making his debut two games ago, Beal is averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 27.5 restricted minutes per game.
The weight of Booker and Gordon’s absences will fall mostly on Beal and Kevin Durant to pick up the slack against a young, formidable Thunder group.
Catch Suns vs. Thunder at 6 p.m. on ArizonaSports.com, 620 AM (or 98.7 HD-2) or on the Arizona Sports app.
