Buying or Selling Hottest Starts to NBA Season | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during the game against the Chicago Bulls on November 4, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

A Nov. 1 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves assured the Denver Nuggets won’t go undefeated in their title-defending season. But with Nikola Jokić somehow leveling up again, the Nuggets remain the best bet to finish atop the West and return to the Finals.

Nothing about the 2023-24 campaign has done anything to disabuse us of the notion that Denver, unsatisfied with just one ring, is on the warpath for another.

Start with Jokić, who is showing a level of mastery almost without precedent. His full-season numbers are absurd—28.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists on 69.1 percent true shooting through Denver’s first eight games—but it’s his ability to dominate at will that stands out. Jokić is essentially choosing when to snuff out the opposition’s hopes.

Sometimes he does it in the first half.

Last Take™ @TheRealLastTake

NIKOLA JOKIC AT THE BUZZER 🃏🚨 <a href=”https://t.co/A1B0GWybom”>pic.twitter.com/A1B0GWybom</a>

Others, he waits until after the break.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic’s 2nd half vs. Chicago: 17 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, +29 in 16 minutes.<br><br>Complete destruction. <a href=”https://t.co/MBIc6kZSg3″>pic.twitter.com/MBIc6kZSg3</a>

It’s become cliché to cite Jokić’s unmatched processing speed, to point out how he sees the on-court action unfolding in advance. But how else do you describe someone who can anticipate the movement of nine other players so easily that a three-quarter-court inbound alley-oop comes off looking casual…and easy?

Jokić has help. Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are both shooting better than 40.0 percent from deep, Aaron Gordon is filling all the gaps as a passer and duck-in specialist, and Denver’s defense is performing at a top-10 clip.

Murray’s hamstring injury is a concern, and Denver, as usual, is getting badly outscored whenever its superstar center is off the court. But it’s hard to doubt anything about the Nuggets when they have the best player in the world at the peak of his powers.

What we’re seeing in 2023-24: A two-time MVP making the game look easier than ever en route to what’ll likely be a third such honor in four years. And if we learned anything last season, Jokić elevating his squad all year is eminently sustainable.

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life.

News

Earvin "Magic" Johnson comes home to Lansing for event

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 15, 2023

By

Earvin "Magic" Johnson loads up a trunk with food and other items as part of his Holiday Hope for Families event held at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Lansing, the church where he and his wife Cookie were married. The event served 800 Lansing area families with donations from a variety of organizations like Feed the Children, Kroger, and Avon on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Over 120 volunteers from five churches, corporate sponsors and visiting students helped run the event.

The event served 800 Lansing area families with donations from a variety of organizations like Feed the Children, Kroger, and Avon on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Over 120 volunteers from five churches, corporate sponsors and visiting students helped run the event.

Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal

Earvin "Magic" Johnson speaks to the media, flashing his well-known smile on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Johnson was in Lansing to help with his Holiday Hope for Families event that served 800 needy families.

Johnson was in Lansing to help with his Holiday Hope for Families event that served 800 needy families.

Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal

News

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Moves to bench

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 15, 2023

By

team logo

Looney will come off the bench for Tuesday’s game against Minnesota, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Dario Saric is getting the starting nod Tuesday, as the Warriors are opting for more spacing on offense. Looney figures to have a big role with the second unit considering the size of Minnesota’s frontcourt.

News

Lakers' Anthony Davis and Grizzlies' Santi Aldama receive double technicals for shoving match

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 15, 2023

By

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) runs the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

Add the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies to the list of teams who got into an altercation during Tuesday night’s NBA in-season tournament contests.

While Anthony Davis and Santi Aldama’s shoving match didn’t happen within the first two minutes of action like the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves did, it did occur within the first quarter and both players received technical fouls.

The Lakers forward caught a long outlet pass, turned and took one step toward the basket before scoring a contested layup to put Los Angeles up 18-16 with five minutes left in the opening frame. Aldama initially looked like he might go up with Davis, but the Memphis forward relented at the last moment.

This is when things got touchy.

As Davis attempted to head back on defense, Aldama wrapped him up. He did so under the guise that Davis was not allowing him to inbound the ball.

Davis didn’t take kindly and shoved Aldama to the ground. As Davis walked to away to center court, Memphis guard Desmond Bane approached the big man and got chest to chest with Davis. Neither player backed down, and D’Angelo Russell got in between the two.

A bench-clearing meeting between both sides occurred after Bane inserted himself into the conflict, which started a back and forth between him and Davis. The players involved all needed to be separated. Davis and Aldama received technicals, which incensed Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, who also received a tech.

At the end of the half, Davis got his retribution … the legal way, though. As Bane cut down the lane and attempted a layup, Davis swatted the ball away and returned to sender. Bane was sent flying to the floor due to the power of the rejection.

The Lakers won 134-107 to move to 2-0 in West Group B standing in the NBA in-season tournament. The Grizzlies are 0-3.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis received a technical foul for pushing Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Taylor Jenkins takes on officials, again

Jenkins received a tech just days after he openly critiqued the officiating his team has received to start the season. The NBA fined him $25,000 as punishment.

“One of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen,” Jenkins said at the start of his two-minute rant on Friday. “Record it. I’m fine with it. F***ing atrocious. The interactions right now with the officials? Complete disrespect.”

Jenkins was well aware of the fact he was going to receive a fine from the league … and did not care. Openly supporting his players, which he also did after Aldama’s technical, is more important to Jenkins, he said.

“I know what’s coming,” Jenkins said after the Grizzlies’ 127-121 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday. “It’s unbelievable, the looks on the [officials’] faces while I’m trying to engage in conversation to defend our guys that are busting their tail right now.”

Trending