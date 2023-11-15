News
Kawhi Leonard shouts at teammate during Clippers loss to Grizzlies
The LA Clippers’ loss on Sunday to the Grizzlies was a frustrating one. Not only was it their first loss on their home court, but it was their fourth consecutive loss with James Harden in the lineup. The defeat to the West’s last-place team did not do anything to silence conversations about his fit with the team.
Not only did the loss to Memphis frustrate Clippers fans, but it was apparent how frustrating it was to the players as well. A video from during the game surfaced of Kawhi Leonard shouting at Ivica Zubac, telling him to stop standing around.
Zubac is seen putting his hands up after Kawhi’s demand, seemingly having some sort of miscommunication with Leonard. After this, Kawhi was reportedly frustrated and took more time than usual to get back to the bench for the timeout.
The Clippers’ frustration did not end there. Toward the end of the game, Russell Westbrook was being subbed out for James Harden. He did not appear thrilled about this development while heading to the bench.
It is not surprising that Clippers players are frustrated to the point that it is showing during games. There has been a lot of change to adapt to at the start of this season, and it has clearly not been an easy adjustment.
These are the growing pains any team in the Clippers’ situation would go through. But until LA settles in and gets back into the win column, we may see more moments like these.
News
Buying or Selling Hottest Starts to NBA Season | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
A Nov. 1 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves assured the Denver Nuggets won’t go undefeated in their title-defending season. But with Nikola Jokić somehow leveling up again, the Nuggets remain the best bet to finish atop the West and return to the Finals.
Nothing about the 2023-24 campaign has done anything to disabuse us of the notion that Denver, unsatisfied with just one ring, is on the warpath for another.
Start with Jokić, who is showing a level of mastery almost without precedent. His full-season numbers are absurd—28.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists on 69.1 percent true shooting through Denver’s first eight games—but it’s his ability to dominate at will that stands out. Jokić is essentially choosing when to snuff out the opposition’s hopes.
Sometimes he does it in the first half.
Others, he waits until after the break.
It’s become cliché to cite Jokić’s unmatched processing speed, to point out how he sees the on-court action unfolding in advance. But how else do you describe someone who can anticipate the movement of nine other players so easily that a three-quarter-court inbound alley-oop comes off looking casual…and easy?
Jokić has help. Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are both shooting better than 40.0 percent from deep, Aaron Gordon is filling all the gaps as a passer and duck-in specialist, and Denver’s defense is performing at a top-10 clip.
Murray’s hamstring injury is a concern, and Denver, as usual, is getting badly outscored whenever its superstar center is off the court. But it’s hard to doubt anything about the Nuggets when they have the best player in the world at the peak of his powers.
What we’re seeing in 2023-24: A two-time MVP making the game look easier than ever en route to what’ll likely be a third such honor in four years. And if we learned anything last season, Jokić elevating his squad all year is eminently sustainable.
News
Earvin “Magic” Johnson comes home to Lansing for event
News
Warriors’ Kevon Looney: Moves to bench
Looney will come off the bench for Tuesday’s game against Minnesota, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Dario Saric is getting the starting nod Tuesday, as the Warriors are opting for more spacing on offense. Looney figures to have a big role with the second unit considering the size of Minnesota’s frontcourt.
More News
Kawhi Leonard shouts at teammate during Clippers loss to Grizzlies
Buying or Selling Hottest Starts to NBA Season | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors
Earvin “Magic” Johnson comes home to Lansing for event
Warriors’ Kevon Looney: Moves to bench
Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Grizzlies’ Santi Aldama receive double technicals for shoving match
Nuggets give Clippers 6th straight loss, Victor Wembanyama-Chet Holmgren matchup fizzles
How Kim Kardashian Handles Her Kids’ Questions About Kanye West Split
Stefanos Tsitsipas ‘Really Gutted’ About Back Injury, Withdraws From Nitto ATP Finals | ATP Tour
PENN’s Entertainment’s Gamble with ESPN Bet Kicks Off Tuesday
Red Cup Rebellion 2023 — Starbucks Workers United
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
Interesting Articles
Kawhi Leonard shouts at teammate during Clippers loss to Grizzlies
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Buying or Selling Hottest Starts to NBA Season | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Earvin “Magic” Johnson comes home to Lansing for event
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Warriors’ Kevon Looney: Moves to bench
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Grizzlies’ Santi Aldama receive double technicals for shoving match
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Nuggets give Clippers 6th straight loss, Victor Wembanyama-Chet Holmgren matchup fizzles
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
How Kim Kardashian Handles Her Kids’ Questions About Kanye West Split
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Stefanos Tsitsipas ‘Really Gutted’ About Back Injury, Withdraws From Nitto ATP Finals | ATP Tour
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
PENN’s Entertainment’s Gamble with ESPN Bet Kicks Off Tuesday
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Red Cup Rebellion 2023 — Starbucks Workers United
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1
-
News6 days ago
Former middle school teacher accused of sex acts with student as police believe there are more victims
-
News6 days ago
Cars with the worst resale value after 5 years
-
News7 days ago
With electric vehicle sales growth slowing, Stellantis Ram brand has an answer: An onboard charger
-
News6 days ago
Runaway double-bottom semi takes out 33 cars as it barrels into dealership
-
News6 days ago
The Supreme Court’s Big Gun Case Was Humiliating for the Justices
-
News7 days ago
Republican leads over Democrat whose House of Delegates race became embroiled in sex scandal
-
News5 days ago
‘How could something as simple as picking up a phone be the cause of my daughter’s death?’