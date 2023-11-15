News
Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Grizzlies’ Santi Aldama receive double technicals for shoving match
Add the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies to the list of teams who got into an altercation during Tuesday night’s NBA in-season tournament contests.
While Anthony Davis and Santi Aldama’s shoving match didn’t happen within the first two minutes of action like the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves did, it did occur within the first quarter and both players received technical fouls.
The Lakers forward caught a long outlet pass, turned and took one step toward the basket before scoring a contested layup to put Los Angeles up 18-16 with five minutes left in the opening frame. Aldama initially looked like he might go up with Davis, but the Memphis forward relented at the last moment.
This is when things got touchy.
As Davis attempted to head back on defense, Aldama wrapped him up. He did so under the guise that Davis was not allowing him to inbound the ball.
Davis didn’t take kindly and shoved Aldama to the ground. As Davis walked to away to center court, Memphis guard Desmond Bane approached the big man and got chest to chest with Davis. Neither player backed down, and D’Angelo Russell got in between the two.
A bench-clearing meeting between both sides occurred after Bane inserted himself into the conflict, which started a back and forth between him and Davis. The players involved all needed to be separated. Davis and Aldama received technicals, which incensed Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, who also received a tech.
At the end of the half, Davis got his retribution … the legal way, though. As Bane cut down the lane and attempted a layup, Davis swatted the ball away and returned to sender. Bane was sent flying to the floor due to the power of the rejection.
The Lakers won 134-107 to move to 2-0 in West Group B standing in the NBA in-season tournament. The Grizzlies are 0-3.
Taylor Jenkins takes on officials, again
Jenkins received a tech just days after he openly critiqued the officiating his team has received to start the season. The NBA fined him $25,000 as punishment.
“One of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen,” Jenkins said at the start of his two-minute rant on Friday. “Record it. I’m fine with it. F***ing atrocious. The interactions right now with the officials? Complete disrespect.”
Jenkins was well aware of the fact he was going to receive a fine from the league … and did not care. Openly supporting his players, which he also did after Aldama’s technical, is more important to Jenkins, he said.
“I know what’s coming,” Jenkins said after the Grizzlies’ 127-121 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday. “It’s unbelievable, the looks on the [officials’] faces while I’m trying to engage in conversation to defend our guys that are busting their tail right now.”
Nuggets give Clippers 6th straight loss, Victor Wembanyama-Chet Holmgren matchup fizzles
The Los Angeles Clippers played their best game since their blockbuster trade for James Harden. They still lost to the shorthanded defending champions.
The Denver Nuggets held off the Clippers for a 111-108 home win Tuesday in the third night of action of the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament, spurred by 32 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists from Nikola Jokić.
The game ended in comedic fashion, as Paul George, who led all scorers with 35 points, missed a tying 3-point attempt bad enough to cause a wedgie in the final seconds, leading to a jump ball the Clippers lost.
The loss is the Clippers’ sixth straight and their fifth since acquiring Harden. However, whereas their previous loss to the Memphis Grizzlies was a clear low point, Tuesday provided reason for hope the team could become functional, as constructed.
Harden had his most productive game as a Clipper, posting 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Consider he went through a contentious training camp with a different team, didn’t play in preseason or the regular season before his trade and is still only in his second week with Los Angeles, any sign of progress is significant.
As for Denver, the Nuggets remain undefeated at home and 3-1 since losing Jamal Murray to injury.
It was a wild night across the league, two different shoving matches breaking out in the West. Meanwhile, maybe the NBA should’ve saved Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren’s first meeting for this tournament instead of the very first preseason game.
That first meeting — in which Wembanyama had 20 points and five rebounds, while Holmgren had 21 points and nine boards — set the bar so incredibly high for when the two finally squared off in the regular season.
Unfortunately, for all of the hype coming in, the game that really mattered didn’t provide the same battle of the titans feel. Instead of the one-point game everyone was treated to on Oct. 9, the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled the San Antonio Spurs 123-87 on Tuesday night.
Neither Wembanyama, the top pick in 2023, nor Holmgren, the second overall pick in 2022, played to the same level either.
Instead, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stole the show with 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and seven steals. He led all scorers and helped the Thunder cruise to an easy victory and a 7-4 record. San Antonio drops to 0-2 in tournament play and 3-8 on the season.
The most consequential game of the night might have been the Indiana Pacers’ defeat of the streaking Philadelphia 76ers. The two teams entered 1-0, but the Pacers snapped an eight-game winning streak behind a 19-point, 15-assist, seven-rebound, zero-turnover night from rising star Tyrese Haliburton.
The Pacers now sit atop their group at 2-0, with their remaining games against the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons.
Tuesday’s NBA in-season tournament scores
Atlanta Hawks 126, Detroit Pistons 120
Indiana Pacers 132, Philadelphia 76ers 126
Miami Heat 111, Charlotte Hornets 105
Brooklyn Nets 124, Orlando Magic 104
Oklahoma City Thunder 123, San Antonio Spurs 87
New Orleans Pelicans 131, Dallas Mavericks 110
Utah Jazz 115, Portland Trail Blazers 99
Denver Nuggets 111, Los Angeles Clippers 108
Minnesota Timberwolves 104, Golden State Warriors 101
Los Angeles Lakers 134, Memphis Grizzlies 107
NBA in-season tournament standings
In the in-season tournament, every team will face the other four teams in its randomly selected group once. The top team in each group and a wild card in each conference will advance to a single-elimination knockout stage, with quarterfinals played on Dec. 4 and 5 in team arenas and the final two rounds played in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and 9.
All games, save for the championship game, will count toward regular-season records. Tiebreakers are, in order: head-to-head record, point differential, total points scored, 2022-23 regular-season record and a random drawing.
How Kim Kardashian Handles Her Kids’ Questions About Kanye West Split
Kim Kardashian remembers what it was like to be in her kids’ shoes.
In fact, when her mom Kris Jenner and dad Robert Kardashian, Sr. split in 1991 after 12 years of marriage, she recalled the pair “being open” when it came to change in their family dynamic. And it’s a sentiment that Kim strives to replicate with her kids following her divorce from ex Kanye West.
“Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard,” Kim—who shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with the Yeezy designer—told GQ in an article published Nov. 14. “You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age.”
As the Kardashians star noted, “You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.”
However, Kim admits that she does allows herself to experience the full range of emotions.
“Just because I know how to manage my stress well doesn’t mean that I don’t feel the emotions,” she said. “If I’m sad, of course I will cry and feel it.”
Stefanos Tsitsipas ‘Really Gutted’ About Back Injury, Withdraws From Nitto ATP Finals | ATP Tour
Stefanos Tsitsipas apologised to the fans during his press conference on Tuesday at the Nitto ATP Finals, where he retired three games into his match with Holger Rune due to a back injury. The Greek has withdrawn from the season finale and will be replaced in Green Group by Hubert Hurkacz.
“My apologies to all the fans and the crowd that came to support me today and watch the match. I’m really gutted that I wasn’t able to finish the match. It’s a shame also not to give that spot to someone else to at least try and do something with it,” Tsitsipas said. “My doctors and the countless visits that I had in the past few days suggested that I play, gave me the green light to go and try it for myself.
“Unfortunately, I felt terrible on the court. I did what I could do in the best possible way to be ready and fit for this match, but it didn’t work out for me.”
Tsitsipas held his lone service game against Rune and earned two break points against the Dane. But at the first changeover, he retired.
“I hate retiring from matches,” Tsitsipas said. “I’m not the kind of person that likes leaving mid match. It kills me not to be able to finish this tournament, the one that I’ve prepped for for so long, made sure that I’m completely fit to perform at my best and show my capacities as a player.”
The 2019 Nitto ATP Finals champion provided further insight into his physical struggles, revealing he has not spent a lot of time on court the past few days.
“I had a little bit of trouble with my movement. It’s mainly affected when I move. It’s difficult to compete in the match without having to move. This is tennis. This is not darts,” Tsitsipas said. “For me, it’s important to be fit and feel good with my back. The pain was very big. I’ve gone through pain during matches in the past, and I endured pain, but this was clearly too much to handle.
“I had to take the difficult decision to do what I did. I felt it at the second game of the match. I actually felt it in the warm-up with my serve. Warming up on my serve, I felt very irritated and lots of pain hitting me on my back. I kind of knew at that time that I might not be able to go all the way.”
Two years ago in Turin, Tsitsipas withdrew from the Nitto ATP Finals following his first match of round-robin play. This year he lost his opener against Jannik Sinner and then attempted to take the court against Rune, but was unable to finish the match. Hurkacz will play World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Thursday.
“It’s very unfortunate. I’ve had two editions here in Turin where I had to withdraw from the tournament. Never happened to me before that I had to withdraw. Very, very few occasions that I can recall on that matter,” Tsitsipas said. “It definitely hurts me a lot because this is the tournament that means the most to me, including the Grand Slams. I’m not able to compete the way I want to compete.”
