Lakers Must Get Rid Of Anthony Davis To Become Championship Team

Game: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

TV: AZ Family Sports Network

Footprint Center is the location where the Phoenix Suns (4-6) will go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2) on Wednesday.

The Timberwolves faced the Warriors and notched a win by a score of 116-110 in their last game. Minnesota wrapped up the contest having earned a 52.4% field goal percentage (43 of 82) and knocked down 9 out of their 27 shots from downtown. At the charity stripe, the Timberwolves converted 21 of their 30 attempts for a percentage of 70.0%. When it comes to rebounding, they compiled 47 with 9 of them being of the offensive sort. They also dished out 27 assists for this contest in addition to forcing the other team into 14 turnovers and getting 8 steals. When talking about defense, Minnesota allowed 38.5% from the field on 37 of 96 shooting. Golden State earned 24 dimes and had 9 steals for the game. In addition, Golden State snagged 51 rebounds (19 offensive, 32 defensive) and had 6 blocked shots. Golden State finished shooting 85.7% at the charity stripe by knocking down 24 of their 28 shots. They converted 12 out of their 43 shots from beyond the arc. In relation to fouls, the Timberwolves walked away with 19 while the Warriors finished the game with 28 fouls.

Anthony Edwards is a guy who was important for the contest. He scored 33 points on 11 of 27 shooting. He saw the court for 38 mins played and grabbed 6 rebounds. Edwards finished the game shooting 40.7% from the floor and also totaled 7 assists.

Minnesota will play this game with a mark of 7-2 so far this season. They average 112.8 pts per game (17th in the league) while hitting 49.0% from the field. The Timberwolves are shooting 36.9% on 3-point shots (100 of 271) and 74.2% from the free throw line. As a team, Minnesota is snagging 47.6 boards per game and has accounted for 225 dimes for the year, which ranks 27th in basketball in terms of passing the rock. They are giving up possession 15.9 times per contest and as a basketball team are committing 19.2 fouls on a nightly basis.

On defense, the Timberwolves are able to force 15.2 turnovers every game while drawing 20.2 personal fouls. They are 3rd in the NBA in giving up assists to the opposition with 218 conceded for the year. The Timberwolves defense is giving up an opponent shooting percentage of 41.8% (344 of 823) and they concede 42.3 rebounds per game as a group. They surrender 31.3% on shots from beyond the perimeter and they rank 1st in the league in PPG allowed (103.1).

When they last stepped on the hardwood, the Suns took a defeat with a final score of 111-99 when they faced the Thunder. In relation to how they cleaned up the glass, Phoenix permitted Oklahoma City to get 33 in total (6 offensive). They shot 37.0% from downtown by shooting 10 of 27 and finished the game at 21 of 25 from the free throw line (84.0%). The Suns allowed the Thunder to bury 40 of 82 attempts from the floor which had them sitting at 48.8% for the matchup. In all, the Suns walked away from this one shooting 32 for 83 from the field which had them shooting 38.6%. In reference to 3-pointers, Phoenix buried 9 of their 29 attempts (31.0%). They were able to convert 26 of those for a rate of 83.9%. The Thunder were called for 21 fouls for this game which got the Suns to the free throw line for a total of 31 attempts. They also gave up possession of the ball 17 times, while earning 4 steals for the matchup. The Suns corralled 35 defensive rebounds and 16 offensive rebounds totaling 51 for the matchup.

Kevin Durant was important for the Suns for the matchup. Durant had 28 points in his 36 mins on the court and accounted for 4 assists for the game. He made 7 out of 18 in the game giving him a rate of 38.9%, and totaled 9 rebounds.

Phoenix has a mark of 4-6 so far this season. As an offense, the Suns are shooting 45.4% from the field, which is 22nd in the league. Phoenix has accumulated 1,118 points for the campaign (111.8 per game) and they grab 46.7 boards per contest. Their rate of earning assists is at 25.0 times per game (18th in basketball) and they are turning it over 16.8 times per game. The Suns are committing 18.2 personal fouls per contest and they shoot 81.9% from the charity stripe.

The Phoenix defense concedes 35.3% on shots from beyond the perimeter (114 of 323) and their opponents are knocking down 80.3% of their free throw attempts. They surrender 26.0 dimes and 41.3 rebounds on a nightly basis, ranking them 15th and 4th in the league. The Suns on the defensive side of the court are 13th in the league in PPG allowed with 112.1. They are able to force 13.4 turnovers per game and allow teams to shoot 46.0% from the field (12th in the league).

Guy Bruhn’s Pick: Take Phoenix

